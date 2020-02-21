Iamgold: Digging Into The FY-2019 Report

It's been a bit of a disappointing start to Q4 earnings season for the Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) with less than 50% of companies beating earnings estimates, and the average sales surprise for Q4 sitting in negative territory. The silver lining is that some of the more prominent names in the sector have trounced estimates, leading to solid gains for the group as a whole. Unfortunately, for those holding IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG), this has not been the case. The company was one of the only intermediate gold producers to miss production guidance by more than 10%, and also post a net loss per share for FY-2019. This is unacceptable performance, especially when the price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) rose 18% last year, providing a tailwind for most miners. Given the fact that IAMGOLD continues to be a laggard operationally without positive earnings, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. The stock may look cheap at a forward P/E ratio of 20, but I would argue that there's much better value out there in other producers for this valuation.

IAMGOLD reported its FY-2019 results this week, and it was a terrible year for the company, to say the least. The company's annual production came in at 762,000 ounces, down 13% year over year, and 9% below initial guidance of 840,000 ounces. Meanwhile, the company's all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,124/oz, up 6% year over year, and more than 6% above guidance of $1,055/oz. Not surprisingly, the company missed earnings estimates by a country mile, posting a net loss of $0.04 per share vs. prior forecasts of $0.10 in EPS. This was a $0.14 miss on the bottom-line and is precisely the reason why betting on the serial laggards and praying for turnarounds makes little sense. It is my opinion that there are only ten gold producers truly worth owning in the sector, and as I've noted in previous articles, IAMGOLD is not one of them. Let's take a look at the company's operations below:

When it comes to the company's Westwood Mine, it was a disappointing year, though we knew that production would likely come in a little lighter due to a workforce reduction while the company looked at developing a new mine plan. However, even as of March 2019, the company stuck with its production guidance mid-point of 110,000 ounces for Westwood, and production came in well below this figure at only 91,000 ounces. In terms of costs, they hit a new 3-year high for FY-2019 at $1,079/oz, up by $6/oz year over year, and more than 10% above FY-2017 levels. This isn't very reassuring, as Westwood is the company's only producing asset in a Tier-1 jurisdiction currently, and it's not performing anywhere near what it used to be. The company has guided for 100,000 ounces of annual gold production at Westwood for FY-2020, which would reflect a slight increase in production year over year. However, given the inability to forecast guidance in FY-2019, it remains to be seen whether they'll hit this target.

Moving over to the company's 90% owned Essakane Mine in Burkina Faso, annual gold production came in at 368,000 ounces, down 9% year over year from FY-2018's 405,000 ounces. All-in sustaining costs came in at $1,028/oz for FY-2019, up nearly 3% year over year, and also at a new 3-year high. IAMGOLD has guided for 375,000 ounces at the midpoint and reduced unit costs, which would reflect a slight increase in production year over year. The worse news for IAMGOLD is that Burkina Faso lost some of its remaining luster last year after the Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) tragic incident in Q4. This is not a positive development for IAMGOLD, as more than 45% of the company's total gold production is coming from Burkina Faso. While Semafo's Boungou Mine is in southeast Burkina Faso, and IAMGOLD's Essakane Mine is in the northern tip of Burkina Faso, neither areas are attractive within the country from a risk standpoint due to terrorist activity.

Finally, moving over to the company's 95% owned Rosebel Mine Suriname, it wasn't a year to write home about here either operationally. IAMGOLD's Rosebel Mine saw FY-2019 gold production of 251,000 ounces, and this figure has trended lower for two years in a row now. This annual production figure is down over 15% from the 302,000 gold ounces produced in FY-2017, and more than 12% from the 287,000 gold ounces produced in FY-2018. When it comes to costs, we also saw a massive increase, with all-in sustaining costs up over 15% year over year from $1,006/oz to $1,165/oz. The partial work stoppages certainly hurt performance, but it's worth noting that this is now the third partial or full work stoppage in 18 months at the mine. Therefore, while the FY-2020 outlook suggests annual gold production of 255,000 ounces at the midpoint, this is contingent on no further stoppages, which have become commonplace at the mine since 2018.

In summary, there were challenges across the board at IAMGOLD's operations in FY-2019, with 3-year highs for costs at every single mine. This was made worse by the fact that the company's leading production asset has received a jurisdiction downgrade after heightened violent activity in Burkina Faso. While one would assume that things can only improve from here, I've never seen any allure in betting on producers in primarily Tier-3 jurisdictions that can't, at a minimum, meet their own uninspiring guidance. Therefore, from an operations standpoint, there's little to like about IAMGOLD here. Let's see how the disappointing year of operations affected the company's bottom line:

As we can see in the above chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), IAMGOLD posted a net loss of $0.04 in FY-2019, a significant drop from the $0.06 in EPS in FY-2019. This net loss of $0.04 is made worse when we consider the fact that analysts were looking for $0.10 in EPS for FY-2019, which would have reflected nearly 70% growth in annual EPS. Therefore, a shift from positive EPS to a net loss per share is a disastrous result and certainly explains why the stock performed so poorly.

If we look ahead to FY-2020, annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.15, reflecting a return to positive earnings per share. While this would undoubtedly be an improvement, IAMGOLD is quite expensive at $3.15 based on forecasts for $0.15 in EPS for FY-2020. This is because the stock is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 21, despite the company having more than 80% of its production coming out of Tier-3 jurisdictions. For comparison purposes, Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) can currently be bought at less than 20x earnings in Tier-1 jurisdictions and with costs below the industry average of $970, not above it. Therefore, with solid miners trading at forward earnings multiples of 20 or less, it makes little sense to be paying up for IAMGOLD above 20x earnings.

IAMGOLD had a challenging year in FY-2019 and was one of the only intermediate gold producers that were unable to post positive annual EPS. This is unacceptable when the gold price is hitting new 3-year highs and suggests that there's no reason to own IAMGOLD as a proxy for playing the gold price if they can't even earn money at $1,400/oz gold. While we are likely to see some improvements in FY-2020 with a new CEO and guidance reflecting slightly better costs, I still don't see any reason to own IAMGOLD. It's a tough sell already to justify paying more than 21x forward earnings for a mostly Tier-3 jurisdiction producer, but this is especially true when that miner's all-in costs nearly 20% above the industry average. Therefore, I continue to see IAMGOLD as an Avoid in favor of better miners, and I would view any rallies to the $3.70 level as selling opportunities.

