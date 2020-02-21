Penn National Gaming: The Barstool Deal Has To Be More Than Acquiring A Millennial Database

Penn National Gaming (PENN) clearly believes you don’t have to be 26 and ready to watch endless hours of dude chatter about the baseball scandals, women, and beer and pizza parlor reviews to find Barstool a helluva lot of fun to click through. The company clearly sees sports gamblers aplenty. I am long past that demo and still consider myself a big fan of the site’s biting sports coverage. Yet, last week when Penn National Gaming announced it had laid down $163 million in cash and stock for a chunk of the equity in that site, I did an immediate head scratch. Here was this solidly managed entrant in the US regional gaming sector with a decent track record in earnings and mostly okay asset allocation decisions, diving into what was essentially an ad buy. The deal follows others where casino operators breathing heavy on the exploding sports betting subsector are making deals left and right, buying companies, fusing partnerships with tech platforms, and paying sports leagues for official designations.

One tough question arose

Does the logic of converting millennial demos proven to like sports, DFS, and the “stoolie” chatter about sports, ladies, and beverages hold up when it comes to generating foot traffic for casinos, no less wagering at the sportsbook or on its online skin? There is an underlying logic to the Penn/Barstool deal. Our concern here is just how accretive it can become to earnings facing anywhere from 10 to 20 competitive brands (skins) in the sports betting markets it will serve.

The answer may give us a clue as to whether in this deal Penn made a decision that will add EBITDA and heft to its stock price or, in the end, become just another "Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time," kind of post facto excuse for a flop.

Is Barstool an empty calorie database/marketing tool or can it produce the kind of actual crossover sports betting revenue Penn believes it can? (Below: Barstool visitors have a near-tribal loyalty to the site. But will it be convertible to Penn sports betting? Photo Source: Barstool images)

A quick look at Penn

(Above: One of the Hollywood-branded PN casinos. Photo Source: Penn National)

Penn National Gaming is the operational child of its original parent, of the same name, now morphed into the Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. REIT (GLPI) its landlord since 2013. The company operates 41 properties in 19 states - a portfolio that has grown from its original base through acquisitions of other regional operators.

Price at writing: $36.91

52-week range: $16.72-38.73

Market cap: $4.207 billion

Beta: 1.79

Margin: 30%

P/E (ttm): 99.66

EPS (ttm): 0.37

One-year price target: $37.08

Long-term liabilities: $11 billion. It’s a lot of debt baggage management has pledged to attack ferociously. Time will tell.

Of the 19 states where it has a footprint, these already have sports betting: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Legalization efforts in four more states are moving briskly. Overall, there are 13 states now legal, four in the near-term hopper. We project 20 states by 2021.

Penn operates 14 sportsbooks in the above-mentioned states and will be expanding its online and marketing platform to the Barstool brand by August, according to management. (Below: Penn's good geographic footprint. Photo Source: Penn National archives)

Penn Asset Allocations: The good, the bad and not so ugly but puzzling - going forward

One of the core criteria we use coming from the perspective of a gaming industry background is how well Penn management has spent its capital. We see consolidation in the US gaming space picking up speed. Penn’s 2017 $2.8 billion acquisition of Pinnacle, and before that, Hollywood casinos in 2003 for $12.75 a share - these were deals we liked a lot because they expanded Penn’s footprint in productive areas in the Midwest especially. And it recognized that sector consolidation was afoot. Overall grade on these deals: B+.

Two other Penn deals were head-scratchers:

In 2015, Penn bought the Tropicana Las Vegas legacy property for $350 million despite its problematical location and faded presence at the strip. Extending the Penn database to promote it as a Las Vegas flagship was the strategy. It hasn’t worked. As at writing, according to management’s latest statement, there is an unnamed, unsolicited buyer looming. They have dangled a price of $700 million for the property based on the going rate of acreage in Las Vegas today. They may well find a buyer, but our view now is that for the same reasons success eluded Penn, it would also elude a buyer - no matter who it is. There is always an out of left field buyer somewhere for certain. But at the moment, the Trop sits an orphan. Overall grade for Penn: A certain D in the Trop purchase until we get a grasp on if and when the place would indeed be sold and for how much.

The Plainridge Park, Massachusetts, $225 million slot parlor: We assign another grade D to Penn management for entering the new metro Boston, Massachusetts, gaming market in June 2015. They plowed ahead in full knowledge of the speeding bullets aimed at them from the looming Wynn Encore (WYNN).

Spectacular integrated resort property. In the same market, the company would also face the echo of MGM’s (MGM) Springfield property 90 minutes away.

With all three properties now open, we find that Encore, while still ramping positive overall, is underperforming in slots. Management is getting very aggressive in marketing to overcome this problem. MGM Springfield is likewise underperforming estimates promised regulators in a happier time. We can see how Penn management worked out the logic for the investment:

It would not, or could not, financially or otherwise try to compete with Wynn. Springfield was still 90 minutes away from metro Boston. And driving distance always plays a major role in slot player visit decisions. A relatively low investment number in built from the ground up, friendly, a cozy slot parlor for locals minutes within the metro Boston market fell into the logic flaw alluded to above. It seemed like a good idea at the time.

As of this writing, Plainridge Park is underperforming and is one of two (the Meadows is the other) meh Penn properties with no defined strategy, in our view, to overcome its big competitors and make money. Even at its $225 million cost, it’s still a hurdle rate beyond feasibility at this juncture. Penn has its chops appealing to slot players, so the company may yet find a way to bring the place up to its promise.

But as of now, to us, it appears to have been a grade D decision.

Barstool Sports Betting

Now we have the deal just announced that Penn has bought a 36% stake in Barstool Sports, the lively young male website that says it has 66 million monthly visitors, who on average are 10 years younger than the Penn customer. So far, so good. It’s a 40-year deal, that if it pays out, it gives Penn the option to acquire up to 50% in three years and, eventually, all of Barstool equity.

The prize is the 66 million “stoolies” - unswervingly loyal Barstool users who get their jollies from sports talk, lots of beer, babes, and bar food and pizza ratings. The thinking is that this powerhouse millennial database injected into the signage, branding, and marketing at Penn properties and with online sports betting skins will make for highly accretive contributions to the future of Penn sports betting earnings. At a $163 million entry fee, it appears no "bet the farm" deal for certain. Penn paid $35 million in cash and issued $26 million in non-voting convertible preferred to Barstool principals. At that level, what it has, in effect, bought is a database - a marketing tool, not so much a company.

Branded with Barstool, aligned with deals already in place with Fan Duel and Draft Kings, the question investors need to raise at this point is this: Low entry point, big audience with a proclivity to sports as the driving logic. And the burning question is this: Can Penn convert a significant percentage of “stoolies” into viable, regular sports bettors at its sportsbooks or from Barstool-branded online betting platforms? Many stoolies already are active sports bettors. We assume that research was one of the tent poles upon which Penn planted the decision to do the deal. The estimate is that the average sports bettor here would be worth around $38 a month in revenue.

Penn stock spiked 11% on news of the deal. So there are believers in the investment community for certain

But it may be premature to tag this one a slam dunk. The problem, as we see it, is that millennials tend not to think of themselves as captives of their loyalties. Just the fact that they love the site or the company doesn’t necessarily transmit itself into betting dollars on given sites.

Fan Duel and Draft Kings have both done very well in converting their daily fantasy sports customers into sports bettors. But at what cost? In brief so far: too high a cost. And for certain, the morphing of a DFS player into a sports bettor seems to us to be an easier contract here than making that same assumption about the visitor to the Barstool site.

To us, there is a far deeper question investors need to consider

It's very early days in the sports betting explosion. Few doubt the long-term vitality of this business in relation to casino operators who buy into sports betting partnerships, for two reasons. First, will it generate footfalls to the casinos among a desirable demo? These would be young people who would not only bet on a major sporting event, but while there, get a room, buy a meal, shop, or meander over to the casino floor.

Second, will the initial balkanization already bidding up the immense cost of customer acquisition to anywhere from 10 to 20 sports betting sites in a market begin to ease? Just days ago, UK gaming officials said they were considering reducing the allowable online bets on casino sites to 2 pounds. The shock wave hit the stock of all the UK betting giants in up to double-digit declines. While it's not official yet, it’s clear that the UK authorities with this proposal and other policies aimed at reducing average bet limits already in place are taking dead aim on online betting. Without question, this threat will further intensify on those UK biggies to push harder to ramp up lost revenue in their newly formed US partnership deals. This means that Penn can expect a blitzkrieg of competitive marketing activity as it debuts its Barstool sites next August.

(Note: We have guided buy to our House Edge members on the US subsidiary of William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) at $9.00 for that reason, among others. We think is a solid pure play in sports betting at an attractive entry point. As of this writing, William Hill is at $9.56 a share). Its brand recognition is among the highest in the US, in part due to its immense footprint in over 100 Nevada casinos.)

We have already noted that industry leaders like Draft Kings are still losing tons of money due to high marketing costs. So, Penn, in a way, will be competing against itself, already having skins deals with Draft Kings, The Score, Points Bet, and Stars.

There is a precedent here. Last September, MGM and GVC’s sports betting joint venture ROAR closed a deal with Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD), a 1,200-unit chain of sports bars, to brand and get media access to its retail outlets and database with the BetMGM skin. Buffalo Wild Wings is in the early stages of recovery from a downtrend in footfalls that started in early 2018. But just as Penn is seeing betting dollars cascading from Barstool stoolies, ROAR hopes to gather in Buffalo Wild wings beer and barbeque consumers in legal states to build its base among millennials.

Furthermore, as casino operators scramble to make deals all over the place with database owners like the aforementioned, they are also hoping for marketing and data stream tie-ins with places like sports bar chains. Will sites like Barstool transform them into a smooth entry path into the gold demo?

The jury is out. Investors should like Penn for other reasons at this point, at least until the Barstool deal has a year of actual operations booked.

Barstool reportedly generated around $100 million in revenue last year, according to Vox.

Conclusion

We think Penn National is a strong regional casino operator which on balance has been well run. But bigger issues need attention. The Barstool deal is cheap entry, yes. It’s a great fun site. But Barstool as a powerful marketing tool to convert eyeballs into day in and day out sports bettors is yet to be seen, in our view.

We think investors are better served putting the deal into the context of essentially an advertising campaign, more media coverage than substance of messaging. Penn needs to get more aggressive in reducing leverage. It needs to address its weak sister properties in terms of realizing whether the company is pushing a boulder up a hill or deciding it may be time to wave goodbye and focus on its many fine, solid-performing properties. The consolidation of the US regional gaming space will continue apace. We will shortly get a closer look at the successor company to the $8.58 billion El Dorado Resorts (ERI)-Caesars Entertainment (CZR) merger.

The new CZR will have 60 properties in 16 states that will include a massive Las Vegas fortress presence going toe to toe with MGM. Other regionals are expanding toward what we see are mergers and consolidation as they reach critical mass in revenue and spread of geography. We see Penn moving to broaden its geographic reach, lose its underperformers, carve down its leverage, and give itself a clear shot at another acquisition of a smaller regional contender.

Otherwise, this is just another chase of elusive millennials who have thus far shrugged at most marketing efforts of casinos to lasso them into the gaming lifestyle with things like slot machines with video game features.

The Barstool deal is not going to break the bank for certain. But we think undue enthusiasm this early based on the assumption that after its August launch it will produce an eventual home run in an already crowded sports betting universe is, at this point, something of a leap of faith.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.