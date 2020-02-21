10 Dividend Growth Stocks For February 2020

As a bonus, I present the top ten stocks with the highest Chowder numbers, regardless of ranking.

The Dividend Champions [CCC] list contains nearly 900 dividend growth [DG] stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that have paid higher dividends for at least five consecutive calendar years. An accompanying spreadsheet provides valuable data and is updated monthly, courtesy of SA author Justin Law.

In this article, I rank a subset of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. I now use a ranking system derived from David Van Knapp's Quality Snapshot Grading System, which employs five widely used quality indicators from independent sources to assess the quality of DG stocks.

This month I decided to rank high-quality CCC stocks with qualifying Chowder Numbers [CDNs]. Last month's article used similar screens, but this month I'm considering only high-quality CCC stocks (quality scores 20-25) and I'm including stocks trading at premiums up to 10% of my fair value estimates.

Screening and Ranking

The latest CCC list (dated 01/31/20) contains 869 stocks. There are 139 Dividend Champions with increasing calendar year payouts for the past 25 years; 274 Dividend Contenders (past 10-24 years); and 456 Dividend Challengers (past 5-9 years).

I decided to screen for DG stocks with quality scores in the range 20-25 that have qualifying CDNs and are trading below a premium of 10% to fair value. Only 36 of the DG stocks in the CCC spreadsheet qualifies.

Qualifying CDNs

The CDN is a popular metric for screening DG stocks for possible investment. Named for SA author Chowder, the metric favors DG stocks likely to produce annualized returns of 8%. To obtain a stock's CDN, add its current dividend yield and its five-year annual dividend growth rate [DGR] together.

Chowder proposed using 8 as a minimum number for utilities yielding at least 4%, 12 for stocks yielding at least 3%, and 15 for stocks yielding less than 3%. Such stocks are likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.

Fair Value Estimates

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends.

With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Ranking by Quality

To rank the 36 candidates, I used the DVK Quality Scoring System to obtain quality scores, and considered the following factors as tie-breakers:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

Each stock's Rank is shown in the tables that follow.

Top 10 High-Quality, High Chowder Number Stocks

Here are the 10 top-ranked stocks:

I own all the stocks in this month's top 10 DG stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

1 • Visa (V) – Information Technology

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, V operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. V provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands.

2 • Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Information Technology

ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

3 • Oracle (ORCL) – Information Technology

ORCL develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supplies IT-related applications, platforms, and infrastructure to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers worldwide. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data. ORCL was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

4 • Mastercard (MA) – Information Technology

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

5 • Walt Disney (DIS) – Communication Services

DIS is a diversified international family entertainment company based in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney, the company established itself as a leading animation studio before diversifying into other entertainment-related segments. Today, DIS operates in four segments: Media Networks, Parks & Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media.

6 • Cisco Systems (CSCO)– Information Technology

CSCO designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol-based products and services. The company also delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. CSCO serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and communications service providers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

7 • Texas Instruments (TXN) – Information Technology

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

8 • Union Pacific (UNP) – Industrials

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

9 • Home Depot (HD) – Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. HD provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

10 • 3M (MMM) – Industrials

MMM is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. The company has leading positions in consumer and office; display and graphics; electronics and telecommunications; health care; industrial; safety, security and protection services; transportation; and other businesses. MMM was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide tables with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR), and the Chowder Number (CDN).

I also provide the 5 quality indicators used in determining each stock's quality score (Qual), as well as fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

Commentary

As mentioned earlier, I own all the stocks in this month's top-ranked stocks, even the low-yielding V and MA. Many dividend growth investors ignore DG stocks yielding less than 1%, and some don't even consider stocks yielding less than 2% or even 2.5%.

I'm still building my DivGro portfolio and I'm reinvesting all dividends received. When I approach and enter retirement, I'll need to use dividends to supplement retirement income. At that time, I suppose yield will become a more telling factor in my investment decisions. For now, though, (dividend) growth remains very important.

The reason I believe dividend growth is so important is evident in the following FASTgraphs charts. If dividend growth comes primarily from earnings growth (and not from payout expansion), chances are the stock price will follow and total returns will be superior.

According to FASTgraphs, in the past 10 years, V and MA have delivered averaged annualized returns of about 27% and 29% respectively, versus about 13% for the S&P 500.

To put that in perspective, consider an investment of $10,000 in MA and the S&P 500 in January 2010. The total value of the MA investment would be about $136,000, whereas the S&P 500 investment would be worth about $33,000. A dividend stalwart like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) would be worth about $28,000.

Recently, I increased my investment in V to a full position, considered to be about 1% of the total value of my DivGro portfolio. And I'm planning to do the same with my MA position, too.

Of the other stocks in this month's list, ADP and DIS are the smallest holding and largest holdings, respectively. In fact, at about 0.2% of total portfolio value, ADP is so small that I'll need to add about 50 shares to turn it into a full position.

Since July 2009, ADP has delivered average annualized returns of 19%, including dividends, compared with the S&P 500's 14% and DIS's 18% over the same period.

For stocks with exceptional quality scores, I'm willing to pay a premium price of up to 10%. ADP certainly qualifies, and I'm considering increasing my holding to a full position. ADP's 10-year FASTgraphs chart is one of the most consistent ones I've seen!

As for DIS, I already own more than a full position (3x) and I'm not interested in adding any shares at this time.

HD and TXN have CDNs of 26 and 24, respectively. TXN yields 2.70% at $133.41 per share, while HD yields 2.33% at $244.31 per share. Both stocks trade about 4% above my fair value estimates.

Since 2010, HD and TXN have delivered average annualized returns of 25% and 19%, respectively, compared with the S&P 500's 13% over the same period.

My HD holding is a full position, while I own more than a full position (1.5x) of TXN. While these are great stocks, I'm not planning to add more shares at this time.

For completeness, here are FASTgraph charts of the remaining top 10 stocks, all of which are trading below my fair value estimates:

Except for UNP, the FASTgraph charts confirm my discounted valuations. Note, however, that my fair value estimates include a small component that reflects upside potential, and UNP's earnings estimates certainly indicate such potential.

I think any other of these stocks are worth considering, but, again, I already own full positions in each of them in my DivGro portfolio.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 36 stocks in the CCC list with quality scores in the range 20-25, qualifying CDNs, and trading at most 10% above my fair value estimate.

Information Technology stocks dominate the top 10 with six representatives. I own every stock in this month's top 10, and only my MA and ADP holdings are not full positions. When convenient, I'll add 50 shares to my ADP holding and 20 shares to my MA position and turn them into full positions.

This year I'm looking to improve my portfolio's growth prospects by favoring stocks with higher DGRs. Choosing stocks with qualifying CDNs will increase the likelihood of generating annualized returns of at least 8%.

Bonus Section: Top 10 Stocks with Highest CDNs

Here are the top 10 stocks with the highest CDNs, regardless of ranking. Note that I've limited my search to high-quality DG stocks with quality scores in the range 15-25. All the stocks with higher quality scores than 19 (see Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Bank of America (BAC) below), have lower CDNs than Valero Energy (VLO)'s 33.

I own Broadcom (AVGO) and VLO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADP, AVGO, CSCO, DIS, HD, JNJ, MA, MMM, ORCL, TXN, UNP, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.