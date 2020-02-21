Galaxy Resources Limited (GALXF) CEO Simon Hay on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCPK:GALXF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2020 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Simon Hay - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Rule - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Warren Edney - Baillieu

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Simon Hay. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Simon Hay

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Joining me today is Alan Rule, Chief Financial Officer. The format of this call will follow the full year results presentation that was released on the ASX this morning.

I'll begin the call by touching on the operational highlights for 2019 then pass to Alan to discuss the financial results. I'll then come back and provide a short update on what we can expect to see in the coming months.

As usual, we'll follow the call with a Q&A session for analysts and its institutional shareholders. However, we recognize the ongoing interest of our other investors and stakeholders and so we'll be setting aside two hours immediately after this call to address their questions.

For those who want to take up this invitation, please ring our Perth office line between 9: 30 and 11:30 Perth Time, where I will be available to field your questions.

Before we begin, just a reminder that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors. Information presented represents our best judgment based on today's information. Actual results may vary according to those risks and uncertainties.

So firstly, to sustainability on slide 3, which is a key focus in all our operations and our OpEx strategy. In 2019, we started to align our environmental, social, and governance practices with international frameworks. The preparation of our first sustainability report is well advanced and we will be releasing this in April.

From our -- form a safety perspective, our operational mine at Mt. Cattlin still remains LTI free. In 2020, we'll be refreshing our safety programs with the objective of improving our safety outcomes.

Our efforts to create positive relations with leaders in neighboring communities in Catamarca, Argentina is advancing. Our CSR projects are on track and the local communities are very engaged with and grateful for our initiatives.

Also, I recently met with the new Governor of Catamarca and the new Federal Mining Secretary, where we discussed meaningful ways in which they can support the development of the Sal de Vida project and we're quite hopeful of positive advances in that front in coming months.

Moving on to slide 4, strategy. In November last year, we released a corporate strategy that focuses on accelerating our growth plans and we remain on track with the timing we communicated at that time. Mt. Cattlin's new operational plan kicks-off this week and Sal de Vida's pilot program and works required to reach a final investment decision on Stage 1 are progressing well. And I'll touch on both those subjects later in the call.

Market and financials on slide 6. Galaxy performed well in areas within our control. Mt. Cattlin achieved records across many key performance indicators in 2019, including records spodumene production of 191,000 tons, a 22% increase compared to 2018. And unit costs at $391 per dry metric ton were 13% reduction year-on-year. This reinforces that we're a low-cost producer and have the operational capability to deliver robust production volumes of high-grade lithium concentrate.

Looking back at the year, it's fair to say, it was a challenging market conditions prevailed in the lithium sector, particularly in the second half due to lower-than-expected demand in China, coinciding with an increase in supply of lithium from both brine and spodumene producers.

Due to the declining market conditions, our financial performance deteriorated significantly compared to 2018, and our net loss of $283.7 million is disappointing. The major contributor to this loss was the decline in spodumene price, which necessitated the write-down of inventory, impairment of Mt Cattlin carrying values and derecognition of deferred tax asset, leading to a combined negative impact of $284.8 million.

Pleasingly, our balance sheet remains very strong with cash and financial assets of $143.2 million at year-end. In addition, we hold inventory of 65,000 tonnes of final product and we'll seek to monetize this across 2020.

I'll now hand over to Alan for the review of the financial results in more detail.

Alan Rule

Thank you, Simon, and good morning, everyone. Before looking at the financial performance in detail, I would like to provide some background to 2 items that are key components of the financial performance for the year, namely the write-downs and impairment and the fixed rate note.

If we look at Page 8 on the write-downs and impairments the accounting standards required a non-cash write-down and impairment due to subdued spodumene domain prices. Looking at the inventory on-hand due to current weaknesses in spodumene prices the forecast net realizable value of inventory on hand at the end of December, when it is sold, it's forecast to be less than the total cost of goods sold, which includes both cash and non components.

As a result, a further impairment at the end of December of 10 million is required taking the total impairment of inventory or a total write-down of inventory for the year to $23.6 million.

Looking at property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, I'd like to clarify what is meant by a right-of-use asset. Galaxy adopted the new lease accounting standard at 1 January, 2019, resulting in the right-to-use underlying assets within a lease being recognized as an asset on the balance sheet.

At Mt Catlin, the leases that form part of these right-to-use assets include the power plant and crushing circuit that are provided by contractors. Our liability for future lease payments was also recognized. Thus, an asset and liability for each qualifying lease are recorded on the balance sheet that almost offset each other. The balance sheet was grossed up by 31 million at 1, January, 2019.

The right to use asset forms part of the Mt Cattlin cash-generating unit when assessing any impairment. Therefore, under the accounting standards, we are required to pro rata any impairment across the entire Mt Cattlin cash-generating unit including rate of assets. As you are aware, we impaired the Mt Cattlin cash-generating unit by $123.5 million at the half year.

At the end of December, the current forecast spodumene prices for the remaining life at Mt Cattlin from a basket of analysts and forecasters were lower than the spodumene prices used at 30 June, 2019 in the impairment assessment. This resulted in an additional impairment of 65.4 million of the Mt Cattlin cash-generating unit at 31 December, 2019. Interestingly, if we reduce the price forecast that we had at the 30 June impairment assessment review, the impairment at the end of December would have been less than $10 million. The deferred tax assets would be recognized at 30 June due to insufficient forecast taxable income available to utilize previously capitalized carryforward tax losses.

In summary, each of these items is non-cash. And if in future periods, prices improve and medium-term forecast return to stability, then a reasonable portion of this impairment to property, plant and equipment and the right-of-use assets may be reversed through the P&L. And if there's a forecast tax payable amount, the deferred tax asset would be re recognized to the extent required to offset any taxable amount.

Moving on to Page 9. The purchase of a fixed rate note. In August 2019, Galaxy Sal de Vida purchased 12-month Argentinian peso or ARS denominated US$50 million fixed rate notes. The primary drivers of this purchase were firstly to generate stronger returns from funds held like Galaxy Sal de Vida to fund monthly cash requirements in Argentina, to retain a principal amount of about $50 million within Galaxy Sal de Vida to show commitment to the project.

Thirdly, to eliminate the risk of any tax leakage in Argentina at 30% on any unrealized FX gains on U.S. dollars held. The equivalent amount on this US$50 million of tax would have been at US$4.5 million. Also, to prevent any further dividend withholding tax of 7%, equivalent of about $3.5 million in Argentina, if this amount are being paid as a dividend within the Galaxy Group.

During the year, Galaxy Sal de Vida paid a dividend of $107 million before withholding tax to Galaxy parent company in Canada. That resulted in a dividend withholding tax of $7.5 million being paid to Argentina. So we left $50 million in Galaxy Sal de Vida, and moved $107 million out of our dividend. The key commercial terms of the fixed rate note is set out in the presentation, but it includes a coupon of 45.62%, paid monthly on the IRS principle in U.S. dollars at the prevailing exchange rate on the date of payment.

The accounting treatment of the fixed rate note is not a traditional mark-to-market valuation of the fixed rate note, as it does not take into account the interest to be received from 1 January, 2020 until maturity of the note in August 2020, nor does it adjust for the forward curve exchange rate.

The accounting treatment that we have applied in these financial statements is to recognize interest every month in the profit and loss on an accrual basis. We have thus recognized $6.7 million in interest income from August to 31 December, of which $5.8 million had been received by early December, with the next interest payment received around 10 January.

We revalued the principal of ARS 2.2 billion at the spot rate at 31 December, which was 59.92 compared with 44.08 on the issue date, which resulted in an unrealized FX loss of $13.2 million. Thus, the net impact through the P&L is a net loss of $6.5 million, made up of the unrealized FX loss of 13. 2% in the interest received of $6.7 million.

Depending on the IRS U.S. FX rates on the date of payment each month for the period 1 January to 10 August, we will receive between $9 million to $10 million in interest income. If the interest rate stays at around $60 million, we'll receive about $10 million, if it moves to $70 million, we will receive about $9 million.

When Galaxy Sal de Vida made the initial purchase in August 2019, it was not expected that the exchange rate would collapse to the extent that it did. From 44 at the time we purchased to 59 within the space of two weeks.

In summary, Galaxy will receive $9 million to $10 million in interest income during the period January to August 2020, that will be used to fund a substantial portion of expenditure at Sal de Vida during the period.

If we move on to page 10, the P&L. The key items to note is revenue was impacted by a 46% reduction in the average realized selling price and a 17% reduction in sales volume compared to 2018.

EBITDA of 6.8% before inventory write-down and as a result of the significant impairment, our future earnings will be positively impacted by materially lower depreciation and amortization in coming periods.

Page 11 has got the cash flow analysis. There's a fair amount of detail on this page, I would prefer to focus on the next page, which is the waterfall of the cash from December last year through to the cash and financial assets at December 2019. The key items to note are the receipt of proceeds of 271 million from the POSCO transaction, less income tax paid during the period on the sale.

As we've said previously, we've got a significant inventory buildup of 65,000 tons of spodumene concentrate. The cash component of that build up is $27.6 million that will be monetized as the stockpiles are drawn down in 2020. The closing balance of $143.2 million includes the closing balance of the fixed rate notes of $36.8 million, which is included in financial assets.

Moving on to the balance sheet on page 13. You can see the impacts highlight of the adoption of the new accounting standard, AASB 16 leases, that has effectively grossed up the balance sheet and the impact of impairment in fixed assets, property, plant, and equipment.

Finally, Alita, as you're aware, after purchasing the debt, Galaxy undertook a detailed assessment of Alita and proposed a Deed of Company Arrangement to the administrator, competing third-party DOCA was accepted by the administrators, which provided the funding required to repay the debt facility to Galaxy. This was complete -- this was completed in December after Galaxy was not prepared to amend the offer terms of its proposed DOCA. Galaxy's debt was subsequently repaid in full, leaving this company debt-free at the end of December.

Thank you, Simon.

Simon Hay

Okay. Thanks, Alan. Look, it's worth reiterating on all those financial results, the write-downs and impairments due to the impact of pricing, whereas the controllable areas of production and unit cost had positive outcomes in 2019 and made no contribution to the write-downs and impairments.

Moving on to the outlook. Slide 16, firstly, to James Bay. This was the Cree Nation and the Quebec provincial government signed a CAD 4.7 billion alliance agreement, which is to cover road, rail, power and port infrastructure in the James Bay region. Whilst we're awaiting further details in regard to timing and project specifics, this is bound to be a positive development for the James Bay project.

Our relation with Cree Nation and the negotiations on the Impact and Benefits Agreement are both on a very sound footing. Elsewhere on the project cycle technical works are gearing up as part of the value engineering phase which will run for the remainder of this half.

Mt Cattlin, slide 17, last month we provided guidance on our operational settings for 2020, which attempted to adapt to current market conditions. Our new operating plan complements our current inventory levels, prioritizes low grade stockpiled ore, and can be swiftly ramped up in response to increased market demand.

Plant operations recommends earlier this week, on plant, after a scheduled breakout over the Christmas period. And our new mining contract is mobilizing to site, with load and haul operations to commence early next month. Construction of the ore sorter project is mostly complete and commissioning has commenced. And reminded that this project enables the upgrading of low grade stockpiled ore for processing.

Moving on to Sal de Vida, slides 18 and 19. Our focus this year will be on the stage development of Sal de Vida and the project remains on track to make the major milestones required to arrive at an investment decision on stage one, in early half to 2020. Front End engineering and design and major packages is gearing up, with tenders out on ponds and well fill package and the process plant package will follow shortly. Other work fonts like logistics and energy are advancing through the definition phase.

On site, the camp upgrade is being completed and works on the ponds is advancing rapidly. 14 of 31 ponds have been lined and four have been filled with brine. Installation of the pilot plant is also going well and commissioning will start next week.

This will enable the refining of operating assumptions and allow for customers to troll the primary lithium product. On the sell down process of a minority stake in the project, this continues on schedule. Counterparties remain fully committed to the process and we're at final due diligence stage.

Moving on to the market. The start of 2020 we've seen our customer base in China affected by the impacts of the coronavirus. In January, we reported that a number of sales negotiations were at an advanced stage. This continues to be the case. However, customers are not in a position to conclude purchases due to the constraints of many aspects of their business.

This includes the shutdown of most of the conversion facilities in China, and there's little visibility on when regulators will allow restarts; although, we do make positive recent comments on other industries assuming work this week and next in provinces other than Hubei. Port and logistics functions are also hampered, due to a large portion of the workforce in quarantine or not having return to work.

The situation is changing daily, and therefore, we'll not be providing sales forecasts at this time until some clarity returns to our customers and the market in general.

A reminder that our 2020 production is fully contracted in terms of volume and once clarity returns to the market, we expect customers to confirm shipping schedules. The prices will continue to be on a spot basis for Half 1, 2020 at least.

Our macro industry trends, we've seen further positive demand indicators to support the long-term growth of the lithium sector. For example, what we reported the Britain brought forward the banning of the sale of new petrol/diesel and hybrid cars by 5 years to 2035; one example of many new programs underway.

On the supply side, we continue to observe rationalization. Yesterday, ERAMET announced their Centenario Ratones project in Salta Province was placed on hold. And earlier in the month, Tianqi reported the commissioning at -- Quiano was delayed. I think most supply-demand models would have banked both these projects in. So we expect these delays to have a positive impact on medium-term pricing forecast.

And for Galaxy, both developments continue to support our approach, which is to invest counter cyclically and the belief that when we bring Sal de Vida online in approximately 2 years time, it will be in far more positive market conditions.

So with that, I'll now hand back the call to the operator for Q&A. Thanks, Eva.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please your question.

Rahul Anand

Hi, Simon and team. Thanks for the opportunity. If I can start with mine life at Cattlin and what your focus is going to be going forward post Alita, how do you view the assets and the longevity? That's the first one. Second one is around costs at Cattlin. Are there any other actions that can be taken or have been identified already that could potentially help the cost base lower on a permanent basis?

And then third and last question is related to the markets. In terms of inventory levels, how are you viewing the market? And I know it's a bit early, especially given the coronavirus but have you had any conversations outside of that in terms of how demand is evolving for the rest of the year?

Simon Hay

Okay. Thanks, Rahul. Taking your questions in order; longevity of Mt Cattlin, so this year, we're operating at half rate effectively. So that does obviously, push out the mine life by the same amount of time. We have -- this year as you know, we're bringing in the low-grade stockpiles that have already been mined. So that helps our mine life.

And also, we have an exploration program that we've talked about a little bit last year, we've fine-tuned the program. We have a couple of targets that will be going after, probably, this year. So – and we'll start communicating a little bit about that once we finalize our program. But overall, the mine life no real change. In regard to cost…

Rahul Anand

A quick follow-up on mine life, sorry, if I may. Simon?

Simon Hay

Sure.

Rahul Anand

So you said you've identified some drilling targets, et cetera. So that's not part of your current budgets, right? You're going to provide those to the market as and when you've identified and appropriate target set?

Simon Hay

Correct. It will be moderate expenditure, less than -- well less than $5 million.

Rahul Anand

Okay, fair. Thanks.

Simon Hay

On costs, as you know, we've had a strong focus, certainly, in my time, but pre that as well. There's -- we have a range of successes that we've managed to achieve with contract renegotiations across the board. From marketing through to the other services that are provided at Mt Cattlin. That work will continue.

The best thing we can do about our unit cost this year is get more of the low-grade stockpiles through the ore's order. And that's going to be our key focus area is running that aspect of the project really hard and running the rest of our plant really hard in that restricted time frame that we have where we're approximately two weeks on one week off on the operating side of things.

In regards to the market, look, we haven't seen any price deterioration since last year. The contracts that we were very close to signing with -- we're at the same price or even marginally above where we were at the end of last year, which is quite positive. Certainly, the shipping costs have come way down with all the coronavirus impacts. We're navigating through that because it comes with extra conditions.

However, net price to shipper seems to be coming well down. And demand, we -- as I said, we remain fully contracted in terms of volume for all our production, the discussions with the customers remain positive outside of the coronavirus. So we have to navigate that through over the next few months, we believe. But longer term, and when I say long-term, the medium-term for this year in front of us, our volume commitments from the customers appears steady.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And then just, I guess, finally, before I pass it on. In terms of James Bay, seems to be quite welcome news. And when do you expect to hear more about this infrastructure program and what parts of the region are covered?

Simon Hay

Well, firstly, on the region, it is all around James Bay and Quebec. So -- and in -- if you read some of the announcements today, specifically mentioned lithium projects, and we know ours was one of those that I mentioned.

So we are pretty certain that it will be beneficial. We know the road that they're talking about upgrading, that goes right to our site. The railhead is 380 kilometers south of the mine site, and they're talking about pushing that further north. Again, in all our preliminary planning, we expect to use that rail head. So if that comes closer to the mine site, again, it can only be beneficial.

Power is a key input into the mine site, and that was also mentioned in the infrastructure package. So it look too early, Rahul. We'll be paying close attention to further detail to further detail around those announcements. And the specifics around the projects, the infrastructure projects that are to be covered. And once we understand those implications, we'll be communicating that further.

Rahul Anand

Perfect. Thank you. I’ll pass it.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Please ask your question.

Reg Spencer

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Firstly, how do I get my hands on one of these Argentinean fixed rate notes returning 45% in 12 months? I am being a little bit facetious about that, but it looks like there'll be a pretty useful mechanism for you in Argentina. So just confirming that the coupon or the interest from net fixed rate note remains in Argentina and that's not going to change? You're not going to look to repatriate any of that?

Simon Hay

No, that's right, Reg. And that's what's used every month to fund the in-country cash requirements.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Just a question on the market, I suppose. Look, everyone is talking about coronavirus. I'm not sure if you caught the news or there is discussions or speculation, if you will, around China, extending subsidies for new energy vehicles in China. Have you heard any more about this from your customers? And could that, let's call it, post-virus stimulus, but could that – do you think that's going to have a meaningful impact on demand at any stage in 2020?

Simon Hay

Look, we haven't heard specifically, Reg. This – we're reading lots. We're staying in touch with many people inside the country. There is a range of stimuli that have been suggested but look, nothing that we've heard confirmation of, and it's a very fluid situation. It's changing daily, so no, nothing specifically on EV subsidies.

Reg Spencer

Okay. And just lastly, the fluid situation that you referred to, you haven't made any concrete changes to your production plans this year. But given the uncertainty that's prevailing, would it not be better to extend the processing shutdown and look to monetize some of those spodumene stockpiles that you've got, or you're still playing it either day by day, and that may be a decision that you could make it at some point in the not-too-distant future?

Simon Hay

Look, we're monitoring the impact on a regular basis, we're in daily communication with a number of our customers, and their volume requirements remain the case. So they're not trimming back anything. So at this stage we're not going to trim back anything. Of course, there will be a short-term interruption with Q1 shipments. But longer term, the customers are not – they're not in panic mode by any stretch.

Reg Spencer

Okay. And none of your customers are in Hubei?

Simon Hay

No. They're in surrounding provinces, but they're not in Hubei Province.

Reg Spencer

Okay. That’s great. Thanks very much, guys. Appreciate it.

Simon Hay

Okay.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Warren Edney from Baillieu. Please ask your question.

Warren Edney

Hi. Probably a question for Alan. I just wanted to normalize the profit or the results for the write-downs. What's sort of tax rate would I use because last year, it was -- the tax rate was around 36%. This year, it's 22%, so if I wanted to back that out, Al, can you give us any guidance on that?

Alan Rule

The effective tax rate on normalized earnings should be 30%.

Warren Edney

Okay. And so I can just apply that to the 2.45?

Alan Rule

Yes.

Warren Edney

Okay. Thank you. That’s all.

Alan Rule

Okay. Thanks Warren.

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Herbert from Crédit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Nick Herbert

Hi, good morning gents. Thanks for the presentation. From one for me also, please. Just after some CapEx guidance for the coming year. I think in the -- sorry, the December quarter, you mentioned around $2 million to $3 million from Mt. Cattlin, it sounds like potentially up to $5 million for exploration. You've talked to you today, Sal de Vida was $20 million to $25 million subject to any investment decision. So, just wondering if there's any changes to that? And also what's allocated to James Bay?

Simon Hay

Yes. Nick, no change to that. James Bay is $4 million to $5 million.

Nick Herbert

Okay.

Alan Rule

And sorry, Nick. Exploration, that would be over two years. And the upper end would be $5 million. You probably put a number like $2 million in for this year.

Simon Hay

But no decision been made on that yet.

Alan Rule

Correct.

Nick Herbert

Okay, great. And then, so do you mind just reminding me on I said $4 million to $5 million on James Bay upgrade if you too in terms of studies there and just timing around those?

Alan Rule

Yes. So, in regard to timing, by the middle of the year, we will complete the value engineering phase. We'll complete the ESIA, and hopefully, have that signed off with the government.

We're well advanced in that. We're in the second round of queries at the moment. And also, we expect that the IBA with the Cree Nation would be close to being finalized, if not finalized in a provisional form.

So, that puts the project on a much firmer footing in regard to making an investment decision. So, it's really around developing an outlook for what the project looks like. So, I'm not saying we're going to update a feasibility study or do anything like that, but we'll have -- we'll certainly be much closer to final capital and operating costs.

Nick Herbert

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Simon Hay

Thanks everyone for your time today. And a reminder to our other investors, we'll be taking calls for the next two hours and to call our Perth office line. The lines are calls in the order received. Should we have a lot of interest, we'll record numbers and get back to people promptly. So, thanks very much everyone for your attendance today.

