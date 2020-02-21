A Double-Digit Upside And 38% 5-Year Dividend Growth Aren't The Only Reasons I Invested In Delta

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is the leading US carrier in terms of its airline quality rating. Due to the Atlanta hub, the company also leads rivals in terms of domestic passengers. It leads US airlines in terms of maintenance, repair and overhaul operations (MRO). The MRO segment provides significant revenue and also gives the company cost advantages and other synergies rivals lack. The shares are undervalued according to consensus analysts’ targets. All of this and more led me to initiate an investment in Delta, following my investigation for this article.

2019 was a truly outstanding year on all fronts – the best in Delta’s history operationally, financially and for our customers. CEO Ed Bastian

In FY 2019, Delta notched a record $47 billion in revenues, pushing the diluted earnings from $5.69 in 2018 to $7.30 in 2019. The company’s FCF stood at $4.2 billion in 2019, and Delta projects YoY revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7% for the next quarter.

Beating Rivals Where The Customer Cares

A recent study by Embry-Riddle rates Delta as the highest quality airline for 2019. It is worth noting that Delta’s two largest rivals, United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL), are placed 6th and 8th, respectively, among the nine domestic carriers ranked. The chart below provides an overview of some of the areas that pushed Delta to the top of the rankings.

Completion factor refers to flights completed versus flights scheduled. Obviously, passengers want to arrive at their intended destinations. Delta leads in that category as well as in terms of on-time arrivals. The airliner also beats all others in terms of lost bag performance. United and Southwest (LUV) lose roughly twice as many bags as Delta while American loses approximately 3X as many.

All in all, these trends bode well for an investment in the stock.

An Investment Grade Financial Position In A High Capex Industry

Airlines are a capex-heavy business. When carriers build capacity, their balance sheets are often loaded with long-term debt.

Remember Eastern, Pan Am, Continental and TWA? Those airlines no longer exist, largely due to big debt and low revenues. Prior to the last recession, airlines generated returns below cost of capital. Financial woes led to a wave of consolidation resulting in American, United, Delta and Southwest capturing roughly 80% of the U.S. domestic market.

Delta’s long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.7% versus 53.3% for United. American Airlines has a debt to capital ratio of 86.64%. Among Delta’s three primary competitors, only LUV has a better financial foundation.

Delta’s firm financial foundation gives the company a competitive advantage and serves as a safety net in the event of an industry downturn.

I will add that Delta is the only company among the four largest domestic carriers that has no Boeing 737s in its fleet.

The Atlanta Hub Is An Important Competitive Advantage

Atlanta is the busiest airport in the world. With nearly three quarters of the market in Atlanta, Delta commands the biggest market share of any airline at a hub. 40% of the airline's network flies through Atlanta.

When compared with the leading airlines, domestic connecting passengers account for 49% of Delta's revenue, versus 46% for American, 41% at United and 26% at Southwest. This aids Delta in providing flights to smaller cities which in turn drives flight density.

When Moody’s provided the credit rating for Delta, it noted the advantage the Atlanta hub provides for the airliner. The company provided the following:

We attribute the advantage to Delta’s revenue premium, benefits of its main hub being at lower cost Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport and advantages on non- fuel, non-labor operating expenses. Low cost per passenger of Delta’s main hub at Atlanta-Hartsfield provides a built in margin advantage.

Delta’s Growing Network

Last September, Delta announced it was taking a 20% stake in LATAM (LTM), Latin America’s largest airline. In January, the company announced it would add 13 new nonstop flights out of Miami to build on the LATAM partnership. Aside from being a positive for Delta, this initiative serves as a blow to American Airlines’ designs in the region.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) grew 6.3% in the Latin market last fiscal year.

Delta also owns a 49% share of Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCPK:GRPAF) and Virgin Atlantic, as well as a small stake in China Eastern (CEA).

Delta and China Eastern have a partnership with Air France/KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY) and this arrangement provides a variety of synergies.

Delta Projects Strong Revenue From American Express

Delta projects $7 billion in revenue by 2023 from its pairing with American Express (AXP). This compares to $4 billion in 2019.

Early last year, Delta entered into an eleven-year extension of the agreement with AXP. Credit card companies typically pay airlines 1.25 to 1.50 cents per mile in contracts of this nature. Joe DeNardi, a Stifel analyst, claims frequent flyer programs provide profit margins approaching 50% for airlines. DeNardi believes Delta is grossly undervalued because the market cannot evaluate the upside of revenues provided by American Express.

There continues to be a significant disconnect between the fundamentals of Delta’s marketing company and Delta’s valuation. Joe DeNardi, Stifel analyst

An analyst for JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) made a similar argument. There are those who contend the Delta/American Express team also creates long-term tailwinds for the airline by attracting younger fliers to the company.

A Little Understood Strategic Advantage

Delta’s maintenance, repair and overhaul division earns the company significant advantages. Known as TechOps, the MRO operations provide support to over 150 third-party operators worldwide. It is the largest MRO provider in North America and the third-largest worldwide.

Delta does not provide financial figures for TechOps. However, COO Gil West stated in January of last year that MRO revenues stood at over $700 million in 2018, a $100 million increase from 2017. This compares to $310 million in 2006. Last April, CEO Ed Bastion projected 2019 MRO revenues of $1 billion and forecast $2 billion in revenue within 5 years.

In 1983, Delta expanded MRO operations to other airlines. Roughly 80% of all engine repairs are for airlines that outsource their MRO operations. By controlling the MRO activities, Delta is assured of receiving the best repairs at the best price. The extensive geographic reach of the operations also gives Delta a competitive advantage in regards to its own flight operations.

Delta leverages its aircraft orders to gain MRO contracts. For example, when considering engines manufactured by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (NYSE:BA), Delta made the decision to go with the company that agreed to use its MRO services.

The Coronavirus

Among the three largest US carriers, Delta holds the middle ground in regard to coronavirus exposure. United has 4% of revenues tied to China and 10% to Asia. Delta has a 4%/5% mix, and American pulls in 2% of revenues from China and 3% from Asia.

Air Travel To Triple By 2037

The International Air Transport Association projects air travel will double by 2037. That represents a 3.5% CAGR. Demand will be driven by growth in China, India and Indonesia.

The chart below gives a visual of Delta’s growth since 2008.

Seat miles is a measure of seats available and distance flown. It is a common means of assessing airline growth over a given period.

Risks

Air traffic has a strong correlation to economic cycles.

Rising oil prices can provide stiff headwinds.

Delta has a significant unfunded pension liability. However, considering the company doubled the funded status (to 75%) since 2012, it isn’t an exaggeration to claim the company is making great progress. Delta currently has $8.3 billion in pension-related liabilities versus $9.2 billion in 2018.

Valuation And Dividend Metrics

As I type these words, Delta shares trade for $59.13. The consensus 12-month price target of 17 analysts is $67.29, a (roughly) 14% upside.

Delta’s yield is approximately 2.7%. The five-year dividend growth rate is 38.1% and the payout ratio and dividend coverage ratio stand at approximately 15% and 660%, respectively.

My Perspective

There was many a year when investors would have been well served by avoiding airlines as an investment. That has changed dramatically since the shakeout and consolidation that created the four dominant US carriers.

If a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.

- Warren Buffett

Buffett now has a 10% stake in each of the four largest US carriers.

As noted by Buffett’s current interest in airlines versus his previous characterization of the industry, the prospects for companies like Delta have improved markedly over the last ten years. While conducting my investigation of the firm for this article, I established an entry-level position in the stock at roughly $58 a share.

I rate the company a Buy.

One Last Word

