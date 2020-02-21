Cleveland-Cliffs: First Look At Q4 2019 Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has just reported its Q4 2019 earnings. The company is in process of buying AK Steel (AKS) so investors and traders should note that we are still looking at a report of a standalone company. Without further ado, let’s look at Cliffs’ performance.

The company reported revenues of $534.1 million and GAAP net income of $63.2 million, or $0.23 per share, beating analyst estimates on revenue and missing them on earnings. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $174.5 million of operating cash flow. For the full year, operating cash flow totaled $562.5 million, up from $478.5 million in 2018. Cliffs finished the year with $352.6 million of cash on the balance sheet, down from $399.3 million of cash at the end of the third quarter. Long-term debt stood at $2.1 billion.

Now that we are done with the “obligatory” numbers, it’s time to look at key catalysts. Cliffs’ realized price per ton of pellets dropped from $95.65 in Q3 2019 to $90.79 in Q4 2019. The company blamed lower pellet premiums, lower HRC prices and unfavorable customer mix for this drop. Cliffs sold 5.85 million tons of pellets, up slightly from 5.75 million tons in Q3 2019 but down materially from 6.5 million in Q4 2018. As a result, the company’s total sales volume for the full year was 19.4 million tons, down from 20.6 million tons in 2018. The company stated that the decrease in sales was due to reduced customer demand (it looks like General Motors (GM) strike impacted demand). Of course, both the reduced realized price and lower sales volumes are negative catalysts for the company’s shares.

On a standalone basis, Cliffs expects to generate $300 million - $325 million of net income and $550 million - $575 million of adjusted EBITDA (using full-year average pricing assumptions: iron ore prices of $90 per ton, steel prices of $650 per ton, pellet premiums of $50 per ton). It remains to be seen whether the underlying assumptions will present themselves in the market.

On the capex side, Cliffs expects to spend $350 million - $400 million on the completion of Toledo plant, sustaining capital and capitalized interest. Importantly, the company will receive $60 million in cash tax refunds in Q3 2020. At this point, the standalone company’s finances look solid despite the recent setback in pricing, especially since the Toledo spending will be over in less than half a year, and the company will be able to see the results of its investment. The company commented: “With both the upcoming completion of the acquisition of AK Steel and the Toledo HBI plant coming online, 2020 will be a transformational year for us, and we can’t wait to deliver on all of the potential Cleveland-Cliffs has in store”.

While longer-term investors already focus on Cliffs’ deal with AK Steel, they should not underestimate the impact of the earnings release on short-term trading patterns. Cliffs is in good shape as it enters 2020, but catalysts like “lower pricing” or “reduced customer demand” (even if the reduced customer demand is a one-time event) don’t promise easy trading on the day of the earnings release. On the other hand, the stock is trading at low levels where it has historically received material support from buyers, so I’d bet that any notable short-term downside move (if it happens) will be quickly bought.

To have sustainable upside, Cliffs will have to show an exact plan for how it will improve the performance of AK Steel assets and use them in combination with Cliffs assets. Cliffs’ management team has already shown its turnaround skills when fixing problems at Cliffs itself so I’m rather optimistic on this front. At current levels, I remain longer-term bullish on Cliffs. For the short-term, I’d look to establish a speculative position if the stock dips due to headline miss or comments about Q4 2019 customer demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long clf. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.