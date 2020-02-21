The Easy VIX: Enhanced Leveraged Gains And Hard Cap On Losses

I’ll show how different allocations for the SPXL/IEF portfolio can customize a risk/return profile and how the Easy VIX algorithm could be used to dramatically improve results.

Risk and Leverage

Since I’ll be discussing leveraged applications, I’m going to begin with some sobering data regarding risk. The thrust of this article is how to mitigate that risk to manageable levels, while pursuing outsized returns. But first, let’s look at the risk. Here is a table of the 30 largest daily moves in the S&P since 1928, both gains and losses. I’ve also shown the daily losses times 3, since we’ll be discussing a 3X leveraged ETF.

S&P Daily Extremes Since 1928 - 30 biggest Daily Moves, Up and Down

(Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

The worst of those days was the flash crash of October 19, 1987, but there are numerous samples from the 2008 meltdown as well. In addition to the risk shown above, recognize that SPXL has only traded since November 2008, so the analysis below reflects a secular bull market. If you find the rest of this article interesting, think carefully about your own risk appetite before acting on it. On the other hand, the thrust of this portfolio strategy is to put a hard cap on losses while pursuing large returns, so you might want to read on.

SPXL-IEF Blend, Buy and Hold

SPXL is a leveraged ETF tracking 3-times daily S&P returns. An all-SPXL portfolio produced average annual returns of 27% if simply bought at inception in November 2008 and held. The worst rolling 252-day loss was (38.3%). SPY, by comparison, has averaged a 10.7% return with a (12.4%) worst 252-day loss. You can see that the 3-times design leverage is close to the real-world experience.

Most readers would not be inclined to run a portfolio fully devoted to a 3-times leveraged ETF, so to be more reflective of an aggressive, but not crazy, risk appetite, I’ve looked at a base case consisting of 25% SPXL with 75% IEF. IEF is a 10-year treasury ETF. In theory, that should produce equity returns equivalent to a 75% unleveraged equity allocation with 75% treasuries. In other words, in theory, it should produce returns and a risk profile about equal to a 50-50 portfolio 150% the size of the invested capital.

Here is the first interesting part. That portfolio would have a hard cap on losses equal to 25% of invested capital because the treasury component is as safe as possible in this world. In fact, it is most likely that treasuries would rally when equities tank, so the effective cap is probably less than the 25% exposure. (Maybe it’s a firm cap rather than a hard one, since it’s possible, though unlikely, that treasuries could fall along with equities.) So, the economics would produce returns equal to 150% of a 50-50 allocation, while capping losses at 25% in the worst possible condition.

And that’s not a cap derived from statistics; it’s a cap that withstands black swans and six-sigma stress tests. You can’t lose that which you have never invested.

To test the theory, I ran the numbers assuming dividends on the IEF component, but none on SPXL; SPXL pays about 0.85% dividend yield, but I ignored them here to simplify the later comparison where positions are traded. The returns for this portfolio were better than a more conventional blend of 50% SPY and 50% IEF, while worst losses were the same. Here is a comparison:

50/50 SPY/IEF vs. 25/75 SPXL/IEF

(Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE)

You might think it’s odd that losses would be the same while returns are better, but remember that for any period greater than a day, the superior returns tend to "heal" transient losses.

It seems apparent that the blended SPXL/IEF portfolio is superior, especially when one considers the 25% cap, hard or firm, on loss potential. But let’s make it more interesting.

Overlaying Risk Mitigation Signals

My initial motivation for looking at this came from discussion in The Easy VIX chat room. Members there suggested that using the risk mitigation signals from the algorithm could facilitate the use of leveraged ETFs in a way that constrained risk. The algorithm decodes changes in the VIX term structure to identify high-risk periods for equities. Avoiding those periods by swapping stocks for IEF has been shown by modeling and a year-plus of trading to reduce loss exposure and increase returns.

So, the intent here is to pair that algorithm with the natural benefits of the blended SPXL/IEF portfolio structure described above. I’ll present results of the study here, and if anyone cares to know more about the underlying algorithm and recent enhancements, read “The Quant Corner” at the end of this article.

Since the Easy VIX algorithm is derived from S&P implied volatilities, it performs as a great enhancement for SPXL, an S&P-based ETF. Here are results for the 25/75 structure in tabular form:

Performance Characteristics of the 25/75 Portfolio, Buy and Hold vs. Algorithm

(Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE)

The improved annual results derive from large wins and small losses among an approximately equal number of advantages and disadvantages versus a buy-and-hold strategy. In other words, win big and lose small. Notice that the shorter time periods experience higher transient losses than the buy-and-hold strategy. A few losing signals can produce transient results. Those transient disadvantages occurred in late 2011 following bigger wins; you can see it in the graph below. The graphics display the wins and losses for all sell intervals applied to the 25/75 SPXL/IEF portfolio structure.

Algorithm Wins and Losses versus Buy and Hold

(Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE)

I’ll provide some supplemental calendar-year information, but first, I should discuss rebalancing assumptions. The SPXL returns are very large compared to IEF, so rebalancing the portfolio too often suppresses returns compared to allowing them to run. Here, I rebalanced every three years, but I tested alternatives as reflected in this table:

Effects of Rebalancing Frequency

(Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE)

And finally, here are the calendar-year results for the 25/75 portfolio. Notice that in 2011, when those transient disadvantages occurred, the algorithm outperformed the hold strategy by more than double.

(Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE)

Variations in SPXL Weightings

Of course, different investors exhibit different risk appetites, so I’ve run the same analysis for various portfolio allocations. Let me remind everyone that the best model does not necessarily play out as modeled when deployed in the real world. This study was conducted on data from November 2008 to February 2020, and there is no assurance that such a relatively benign market environment will be reflective of future experience. So, if I change my own portfolio, I’ll avoid the most aggressive of the variations that I’ll present here. As always, investors will make their own decisions; I’ll simply provide analytical work and some perspective to facilitate thinking.

Here are the results for different levels of aggressive structures.

Results for Various SPXL Weightings, Remainder As IEF

(Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE)

My takeaway from this table is that a moderate 25% allocation of SPXL provides about 36% returns with acceptable or excellent loss exposure. While the period studied did not include any extreme stress periods like 2008, even if the entire 25% allocation were lost, it would be far superior to the "normal" stock losses of conventional portfolio structures in a 2008 environment. Further, the loss-mitigation algorithm could make loss exposure very attractive.

The Quant Corner

I won’t spend much time on this, but the results presented above reflect a few model enhancements that I’ve incorporated recently. The original Easy VIX model performed trailing optimizations to recalibrate prospective decisions when performance began to lag. To improve computational efficiency, I recently made some revisions using the same parameters of SHAPE, a short-term slope, and a long-term slope. That effort was successful, and the more efficient calculations allowed me to shift to a daily calibration of parameters. So, now all triggers and the look-back horizon for optimizations are re-optimized daily. And as always, all decisions are modeled with then-available historical data, so there is no benefit of hindsight.

The more efficient computations also facilitated testing and then changing the sequence of parameter calibrations. I also dropped most subordinate parameters but added one new one. I found that the VVIX index, which reflects the volatility of the VIX itself, provided a good means of attenuating some metrics. So, when the VVIX is low enough, it moderates other metrics that might push toward a sell signal. The model revisions produce a 22% return when using SPY - a big improvement - with drawdown protection comparable to the excellent results of the original.

Wrap Up

Considering the hard/firm cap on losses, I might consider pushing my own positions beyond the 25% allocation. I also know from experience that the algorithm works well with QQQ, so I might use a blend of SPXL and TQQQ for the minority allocation. Regardless of the specifics, I’ll probably incorporate some variation on this thinking in my own portfolio. For everyone else, do with this what you will, but please observe the caveats I've incorporated in the discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described. The artificial intelligence algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates look-back horizons and triggers in a step-wise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and never applied to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.