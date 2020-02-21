Talend: The Shake-Up

If Bemont could reaccelerate Talend, then the stock could take off fast because of its low P/S ratio of just 4.5.

As a former CRO, new CEO Chrystal Bemont has the right background to repair Talend's problems and she hasn't waited to shake up management.

The guidance of 12% revenue growth is even worse. A year ago, Talend was still growing at almost 40%.

The company beat on the expectations, but those had been lowered a lot and Talend even misses its own already lowered guidance.

Introduction

It has been six months since I wrote my last update on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and a lot has happened in the meantime. When I wrote it, the company had just released really good results in Q2 2019, which resulted in an 18% jump. But to no avail, the stock dropped again too. That means that the stock is still down a lot from its all-time highs set in October 2018:

Data by YCharts

The company

For those who don't know the company here's a short introduction: Talend's core business is all about (big) data, more specifically ETL, which stands for extract, transform, load. Talend follows an open core strategy. That means that it offers free open-source software that can be used for a lot of tasks. But if you want more of the software, you need a paid license. Examples of add-ons are team collaboration, monitoring, support, and so on.

The earnings

As for FY 2019 earnings, the company had revenue of $243M, up 23% YoY. That is under the guidance that was provided in Q3, which aimed at $246.5M to $247.5M and that guidance was already lower than most analysts expected.

In the Q3 call, Talend guided for Q4 revenue of $65.4M to $66.4M, and here too it disappointed, bringing in just $62.63M, up 20.3% YoY. The expectations had been brought down a lot by analysts, so the company still beats by $0.49M. The stock price dropped nevertheless.

Revenue growth and free cash flow look bad

Normally, I don't like 'deceleration of revenue growth' as an element of a stock assessment. The reason is that there might be lots of reasons why revenue growth slows down. The issue could be temporary or growth could slow down on purpose because the company focuses more on making a profit, or the law of large numbers kicks in. But in the case of Talend, you can't ignore the crumbling revenue growth because it falls too hard:

Data by YCharts

In just one year from the high 30s to the low 20s, almost right in two. That's not what you want to see from a company you own, especially because Talend is still losing money:

Data by YCharts

So both trends go south at the same time. And the guidance Talend gave foresees a further deceleration. It guided for just 12% YoY growth. That's probably the main reason the stock fell after the earnings:

Data by YCharts

New management

Something had to give and the solution was found in new leadership. The company appointed a new CEO in the beginning of this year. Mike Tuchen was replaced by Christal Bemont.

(ex-CEO Mike Tuchen)

(New Talend CEO Christal Bemont)

Christal Bemont comes from Concur Technologies, which is called SAP Concur since SAP (SAP) acquired it for $8.3B in 2014. She was the CRO or Chief Revenue Officer there. That's the person who's responsible for optimizing revenue growth by aligning all aspects of it: marketing, pricing, customer support, sales... She worked for Concur for 15 years before she joined Talend.

Concur is a SaaS company that provides travel and expense management services and it works, amongst many others, with the Department of Defense. Concur's software should bring the DoD's travel system to the 21st century.

All in all, ex-Talend-CEO Mike Tuchen, was quite successful at the company since he started in 2013. He brought the company to the stock market in 2016 and before the big fall in the last 18 months, the stock had done very well:

Data by YCharts

Mike Tuchen commented that his departure was not forced upon him and that he stays on the board of directors of Talend for two years. In the search for a CRO, Christal Bemont came into the picture. Since it had been the purpose to appoint a CRO that could transition into the role of CEO and because of the profile of Bemont, Talend decided not to wait, but to make her CEO immediately. Or at least, that is the official explanation. I'm sure quite some frustration about the big slow-down preceded the decision.

A good sign is that Bemont was allowed to bring two people from Concur she knows will support her: Ann-Christel Graham becomes CRO and Jamie Kiser becomes CCO or Chief Customer Officer. That creates cohesion and shows the confidence the board places in the new CEO. With a new team, it might be a fresh start for Talend.

Concur has quite a good rating on Glassdoor:

Talend's ratings are even better:

Do you see the 100% CEO approval rate? That is for Christal Bemont already and although it is only based on 3 ratings, which is not abnormal for such a short period, it is a good start.

In full transition

The fact that Bemont has experience in a SaaS company (Concur) is important too. Talend is transforming from on-prem to the cloud. We have seen in the past at, for example, Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) that this is a messy process with a lot of hiccups and unpredictability. Talend's cloud revenue now accounts for 50% of the revenue. The growth rate of the contribution of the cloud business to the total revenue has slowed down significantly in this quarter, though:

(Source: Q4 2019 earnings release deck)

The cloud sales have had triple-digit growth rates for 13 quarters before this one and grew 179% in 2019 versus 2020:

(Source: Q4 2019 earnings release deck)

But because the company didn't split out the numbers for the quarter this time and because revenue contribution of the cloud only accounted for 1% extra versus the last quarter, I think that the really strong string could have been broken.

Talend now has 2,250 cloud customers and a total of 4,250 customers, so there is still room to grow and management expects to have $100M in ARR (annual recurring revenue) from the cloud business in Q4 2020. If you still have doubts if the cloud is important to Talend: the word 'cloud' was mentioned 104 times on the Q4 2019 conference call.

The dollar-based net expansion rate went down again too, to the lowest point in the last four years:

(Source: Q4 2019 earnings release deck).

While it is not abnormal that dollar-based retention rates erode a little bit over time, the pace of the deceleration is too fast to be good: from 120% in Q4 2018 to 113% in Q4 2019. After the revenue growth slowdown and the negative free cash flow development this is another bad sign.

Now what?

The bulk of the problems for Talend is in the sales department, I think. The open-source product is good to lure data specialists in and the community that uses Talend is growing and very active on the Talend platform and discussion groups.

(Talend community, source)

As you can see, there are 555 users online right now (Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. EST.) and there are 1155 articles on the community page. There is a whole lot more information too on Talend's website: blog posts, video training, training paths, certification, etc. The company does everything right there.

But a product that has such tailwinds because of secular trends towards more big data should grow at a faster rate. As a former CRO, I think Christal Bemont has the right skills to steer the ship in the right direction again.

Valuation

If you look at Talend's price to sales ratio, the stock looks really cheap compared to its software peers:

Data by YCharts

We have seen why that is, though. I think that if Bemont can deliver and turn around the ship, the stock could propel higher in a very short period. The product is good but the execution of the company has not been flawless. Bemont hasn't waited to see which way the wind blows. She has already shaken up the sales teams and appointed a new general manager of EMEA. And what she said on the conference call was clear too:

We will continue to make progress on this journey with our focus on our go-to-market strategy that drives better effectiveness of our field teams and more efficiencies in the processes and systems to enable scale and velocity in our business. These will be forced multipliers for our growing sales teams. The first step in bolstering this growth strategy was the appointment of Ann-Christel Graham as our Chief Revenue Officer. (...) We've also enhanced our sales and marketing leadership in Europe by adding a new GM. of EMEA and a new Head of EMEA Marketing. We experienced headwinds in 2019. But we see the potential for our new leadership team to improve performance.

That last sentence says a lot, I think. And she's right, there still is a lot of potential left for Talend and I hope that Bemont can convince me to see Talend as a good investment again. I have a small position and I won't sell until Bemont has had a fair chance for change. But she will have to prove for a few quarters that she can bring back growth and sales execution in Talend and before that, I will refrain from buying more shares.

Conclusion

Talend's revenue growth has been halved over the past year and its free cash flow went negative. That's not what you want to see as an investor. There are signs that the cloud transition slowed too. Probably because of this, Talend brought in a new CEO in Christal Bemont. With her experience in sales and revenue, she might be the right person for the turnaround of Talend. If she can beat the 12% revenue growth guidance by substantial margins, the stock could take off fast from these levels. But that's the big 'if', of course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADSK, ADBE, TLND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.