33 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including S&P Global

An average increase of 10.59%, median increase of 8.33%, and ten with an increase of at least 10%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 4 Contender 14 Challenger 15

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Robert Half International Inc. RHI 16 2.29 24-Feb-20 9.68% Contender Moody's Corporation MCO 10 0.79 24-Feb-20 12.00% Contender United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS 10 3.78 24-Feb-20 5.21% Contender Manulife Financial Corporation MFC 6 5.62 24-Feb-20 11.58% Challenger S&P Global Inc. SPGI 47 0.86 25-Feb-20 17.54% Champion Mobile Mini, Inc. MINI 7 2.79 25-Feb-20 10.18% Challenger Vulcan Materials Company (Holding Company) VMC 6 1.01 25-Feb-20 9.68% Challenger Equinix, Inc. EQIX 5 1.65 25-Feb-20 8.13% Challenger Xylem Inc. Common Stock New XYL 9 1.18 26-Feb-20 8.33% Challenger Meredith Corporation MDP 26 7.49 27-Feb-20 3.48% Champion NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 25 2.04 27-Feb-20 12.00% Champion Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS 19 5.12 27-Feb-20 1.35% Contender Dominion Energy, Inc. D 17 4.28 27-Feb-20 2.40% Contender Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares PRGO 17 1.45 27-Feb-20 7.14% Contender Analog Devices, Inc. ADI 17 2 27-Feb-20 14.81% Contender Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG 17 2.65 27-Feb-20 0.63% Contender CSX Corporation CSX 15 1.3 27-Feb-20 8.33% Contender Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP 11 3.81 27-Feb-20 5.44% Contender GATX Corporation GATX 9 2.45 27-Feb-20 4.35% Challenger Lear Corporation LEA 9 2.47 27-Feb-20 2.67% Challenger Corning Incorporated GLW 9 3.15 27-Feb-20 10.00% Challenger Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM 8 1.06 27-Feb-20 12.50% Challenger Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS 8 1.33 27-Feb-20 9.09% Challenger Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - Limited Partner... BPY 7 7.18 27-Feb-20 0.76% Challenger First National Corporation FXNC 6 2.1 27-Feb-20 22.22% Challenger Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN 5 3.47 27-Feb-20 100.00% Challenger Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY 29 0.99 28-Feb-20 7.50% Champion Polaris Inc. PII 24 2.66 28-Feb-20 1.64% Contender Principal Financial Group Inc PFG 12 4 28-Feb-20 1.82% Contender MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. MOFG 10 2.76 28-Feb-20 8.64% Contender Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI 10 1.14 28-Feb-20 3.45% Contender Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) HIG 9 2.24 28-Feb-20 8.33% Challenger Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) IPG 7 4.08 28-Feb-20 8.51% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent RHI 0.31 0.34 9.68% MCO 0.5 0.56 12.00% UPS 0.96 1.01 5.21% MFC 0.189 0.212 11.58% SPGI 0.57 0.67 17.54% MINI 0.275 0.303 10.18% VMC 0.31 0.34 9.68% EQIX 2.46 2.66 8.13% XYL 0.24 0.26 8.33% MDP 0.575 0.595 3.48% NEE 1.25 1.4 12.00% NUS 0.37 0.375 1.35% D 0.9175 0.94 2.40% PRGO 0.21 0.225 7.14% ADI 0.54 0.62 14.81% HCSG 0.2 0.20125 0.63% CSX 0.24 0.26 8.33% BEP 0.515 0.543 5.44% GATX 0.46 0.48 4.35% LEA 0.75 0.77 2.67% GLW 0.2 0.22 10.00% BAM 0.16 0.18 12.50% FBHS 0.22 0.24 9.09% BPY 0.33 0.3325 0.76% FXNC 0.09 0.11 22.22% BLMN 0.1 0.2 100.00% JKHY 0.4 0.43 7.50% PII 0.61 0.62 1.64% PFG 0.55 0.56 1.82% MOFG 0.2025 0.22 8.64% GPI 0.29 0.3 3.45% HIG 0.3 0.325 8.33% IPG 0.235 0.255 8.51%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High RHI 59.51 51.9 69.08 15.42 14% Off Low 13% Off High MCO 285.28 166.01 287.23 37.44 70% Off Low New High UPS 106.78 92.65 125.31 20.73 14% Off Low 15% Off High MFC 19.92 16.06 21.23 9.43 22% Off Low 6% Off High SPGI 311.14 194.95 312.87 35.78 58% Off Low New High MINI 43.35 29.02 45.75 22.83 48% Off Low 4% Off High VMC 135.26 109.19 152.49 32.63 23% Off Low 10% Off High EQIX 643.66 417.25 654.32 108.29 54% Off Low 1% Off High XYL 87.98 72.87 89.34 39.75 20% Off Low 1% Off High MDP 31.78 29.03 60.95 0 9% Off Low 47% Off High NEE 274.57 184.04 283.35 35.88 49% Off Low 2% Off High NUS 29.31 29.1 64.9 9.81 0% Off Low 53% Off High D 87.83 72.61 89.2 48.86 21% Off Low New High PRGO 59.24 40.68 60.98 31.95 44% Off Low 3% Off High ADI 123.82 95.51 127.3 32.26 28% Off Low New High HCSG 30.58 21.16 40.91 34.35 40% Off Low 25% Off High CSX 80.18 63.97 80.73 19.07 24% Off Low 1% Off High BEP 56.94 29.54 57.29 0 91% Off Low New High GATX 78.25 69.5 86.01 13.29 11% Off Low 9% Off High LEA 124.85 105.1 159.55 9.63 18% Off Low 21% Off High GLW 27.96 26.55 35.34 26.77 5% Off Low 20% Off High BAM 67.95 43.03 68.34 24.79 57% Off Low 0% Off High FBHS 72.32 44.79 73.28 23.88 61% Off Low 0% Off High BPY 18.52 17.98 21.22 9.17 3% Off Low 12% Off High FXNC 20.99 16.74 31 10.69 25% Off Low 33% Off High BLMN 23.07 15.12 24.29 17.42 48% Off Low 3% Off High JKHY 173.88 129.22 174.15 47.09 33% Off Low 0% Off High PII 93.06 77.05 104.37 18.06 21% Off Low 9% Off High PFG 55.94 48.84 60.81 11.95 13% Off Low 8% Off High MOFG 31.93 25.67 39.03 11.03 24% Off Low 17% Off High GPI 105.28 59.77 110.11 10.55 69% Off Low 4% Off High HIG 58.1 47.5 62.75 10.35 22% Off Low 6% Off High IPG 24.99 19.56 25.2 14.57 27% Off Low 0% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MDP 7.49 5.5 5.1 5.9 9.8 13.2 BPY 7.18 4.8 5.6 5.7 12.9 MFC 5.62 9.9 10.6 11.9 2.5 17.6 NUS 5.12 1.4 1.4 1.4 12.4 6.3 D 4.28 9.9 9.4 8.9 7.7 13.2 IPG 4.08 11.9 16.1 19.9 24.1 PFG 4 3.8 10.6 10.6 15.9 14.6 BEP 3.81 5.1 5 6.2 5.1 10.2 UPS 3.78 5.5 7.2 7.5 7.9 11.3 BLMN 3.47 11.1 12.6 GLW 3.15 11.1 14 14.9 14.9 18 MINI 2.79 10 10.1 10.1 12.9 MOFG 2.76 3.8 8.2 6.9 10.4 9.6 PII 2.66 1.7 3.5 4.9 12.1 7.5 HCSG 2.65 2.6 2.7 2.7 4.9 5.5 LEA 2.47 7.1 35.7 30.3 32.8 GATX 2.45 4.5 4.8 6.9 5.1 9.4 RHI 2.29 10.7 12.1 11.5 10 13.8 HIG 2.24 14.3 12.6 13.8 9.8 16 FXNC 2.1 80 44.2 36.9 -4.3 39 NEE 2.04 12.6 12.8 11.5 10.2 13.5 ADI 2 12.5 8.7 7.9 10.4 9.7 EQIX 1.65 7.9 12 PRGO 1.45 7.9 12.2 14.3 13.7 15.7 FBHS 1.33 10 11.2 12.9 14.2 CSX 1.3 9.1 10.1 8.8 12.6 10.1 XYL 1.18 14.3 15.7 13.4 14.6 GPI 1.14 4.8 6.2 9.3 10.5 BAM 1.06 6.7 7.2 8.4 7.9 9.5 VMC 1.01 10.7 15.7 41.3 -1.8 42.2 JKHY 0.99 8.1 12.6 12.7 16.8 13.7 SPGI 0.86 14 16.6 13.7 9.7 14.6 MCO 0.79 13.6 11.1 12.3 17.5 13.1

Bonus

This week I'll take a look at S&P Global (formerly McGraw Hill Financial). You'll most likely know S&P Global as a data provider in several areas, including credit ratings and its indices. It offers much more data than that most commonly provided to professional investment managers. With this sweet 17% dividend increase, the company has now extended its annual consecutive streak to over 47 years!

Coming out of the recession, SPGI has seen extraordinary growth in share price, which has been juiced by the P/E assigned to the company. From a low around 10 to the now current value over 31, shares alone would have tripled if earnings had remained the same. Earnings have grown mightily here, about quadrupling in the past decade, so the net sum is shares are up about 10-fold from that time in 2010. Perhaps unironically, the company doesn't have an S&P credit rating assigned to itself.

Taking one closer look at the growth rate stats for SPGI, you can see a dividend monster! Over 10+ years, you can bank on a 10% annual hike. More recently, the pace of increases has grown with a 16% average over the last 3 years.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule SPGI 0.86 14 16.6 13.7 9.7 14.6

Jumping over to Simply Safe Dividends data, SPGI has a safety score of 99, which puts it in some rare company among all dividend-paying stocks. The yield is understandably low, being under 1%, but again, this is a growth story here. Interestingly, even with the rapid price movements on the earlier chart, the beta matches the overall market at 1.

The dividend is well-covered and is safe according to the universe of dividend stocks. As noted, the yield is near an all-time low, and the beta is incredibly low at 0.14.

One other chart to note is the payout ratio over time. Even with the incredible dividend growth seen, the payout ratio actually declined over the past decade! Imagine getting a 15% dividend increase, though earnings themselves grew 20% - that's how you get a declining ratio (you'll get a rapid increase in share price too).

The last little nugget I'll point out is the share count. There is actually a nice buyback story going on here as well. So, not only are you getting these double-digit annual dividend increases, but your overall ownership in the company would be increasing by removing the number of shares. The count is down a little over 20% in the past decade.

Summing up all of these things, let's see how the stock has performed over time.

Stock Returns

Here, I'm comparing SPGI to the S&P since this time in 2010. I hope you also noticed that the index is its own.

SPGI nearly doubled the return annually of the broader market (27% vs. 14%). The total return was 1008% vs. 271%, and the dividends received were even higher ($5500 vs. $4000) even off a low base! The power of compounding is the story here.

Here's a look at the investments over time:

SPGI is the blue line.

SPY is the black line.

The outperformance is so strong, it is nearly a joke when looking at the results over time. SPGI just ran away the entire time from SPY and didn't look back.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.