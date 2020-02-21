Corn: Under Pressure

The February USDA forecast has proved to be moderately positive for corn but has not surprised the market.

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

Seasonality

Сorn price continues to fluctuate above its five-year average and I think this is a positive sign for the market. But, it should be noted, that judging by the seasonality, corn futures price doesn't show high volatility from February to May. In addition, the current corn futures price is very close to its five-year high. So, in a word, technically, now the market has little chance of strong growth.

Supply and Demand

The February USDA forecast has proved to be moderately positive for corn but has not surprised the market. The USDA has raised its 19/20 global domestic consumption forecast by 1.81 MMT in comparison with last month's forecast. The current estimate of global consumption in 19/20 is 1,135.22 MMT. At the same time, the global production forecast has been increased only by 0.75 MMT to 1,111.59 MMT. As a result, the final global corn stocks in 19/20 have been lowered by 0.97 MMT. Accordingly, the expected deficit for this market has grown.

Now, let's look at the global corn market, excluding China. This is useful, because China is the second-largest producer and consumer of corn in the world. And, at the same time, China does not export much corn. But even in this case, the expected deficit in the corn market has increased:

Fundamental price

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio.

Based on the long-term dependencies between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the nearby corn futures, we can conclude that this market is undervalued. At a minimum, this means a low potential for strong price reduction.

Funds

Last week, the money managers were selling wheat and soybeans, but less actively than corn. During this period, the money managers' net short position in corn increased by 16,094 (+29%) contracts, reaching the level of 72,084 sold contracts:

In my opinion, it cannot be said that the money managers' position in corn has become distinctly negative. But they still retain the net short position in this market, with no signs of reduction. Perhaps this indicates the weakness of the market.

Bottom line

As you can see, the corn market is giving mixed signals, which significantly complicates the analysis. In my opinion, this is the result of general negative moods in commodity markets due to the epidemic in China. So, most likely, in such conditions, the CORN ETF will demonstrate a sideways dynamics in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.