Devon Energy: A Quality Firm At A Reasonable Price

One of the more interesting oil and gas firms in recent years has been Devon Energy (DVN). After the oil price downturn that began in mid to late 2014, the company set out to transform itself, selling off assets it believed were no longer core to its long-term strategy. Fast forward to today and the business is well-positioned for the future. In recent data provided by the business, data that accompanied the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings release for its 2019 fiscal year, it provided updated guidance for 2020. In all, this guidance points to a bullish outlook for the firm, even with oil and gas prices trading where they are. While shares are trading at a higher price than many of the peers in this space, the quality of the business is undeniable and investors should consider a stake in the firm.

Devon’s updated guidance

*Taken from Devon Energy

On the whole, the picture for 2020 is looking up for Devon and its shareholders. According to recent guidance, which can be seen in the images above and below, there are a few important takeaways to think over. First and foremost is how the company’s capex budget stacks up. Prior guidance provided by management called for upstream capital spending to be between $1.70 billion and $1.90 billion for a midpoint of $1.80 billion. This has since been reduced to between $1.70 billion and $1.85 billion for a midpoint of $1.775 billion. That’s savings of $25 million for shareholders. Total capex should be around $1.80 billion though, reflecting ‘other’ capex spending as well.

*Taken from Devon Energy

Generally speaking, when management cuts back on spending, it has a bad side effect: weaker production growth or sometimes even a decline in output. Such is not the case for Devon. In fact, management now expects production to be even greater. According to the firm, total output for the year should be around 4.2% higher than it was in 2019. Without the extra day, this still comes in at about 3.9% growth for the year. What’s really impressive, though, is where that growth is at.

Although Devon still gets less than half of its output from oil, it has come to understand that crude is the way to go if it wants to prioritize cash flows. Back in 2019 and even earlier this year, the company was guiding for oil production growth for 2020 of between 7% and 9% compared to last year. Now, however, the firm expects to produce around 59.29 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) of crude. This implies a growth rate versus 2019 of 10.5%. Excluding the extra day, this figure should still be about 10.3%. This is between 1.16 million barrels and 1.32 million barrels greater than what we were expecting to see for the year.

There are other guidance issues too, but to really illustrate just how attractive Devon has become, it’s best to dive into my model for the firm. As a note, a more detailed cash flow deep dive, including a five-year forecast and exhaustive pricing model and leverage discussion, will soon be published to my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights. This analysis is far briefer and covers only 2020. It also has a much more limited discussion than my service's does when it comes to valuation.

Having said all of that, there are a couple of points that need to be discussed. For starters, I’m assuming crude oil prices of $52.59 per barrel and natural gas prices of $1.966 per Mcf. In its newest guidance, the firm said that it expects MVC (minimum volume commitment) costs of between $15 million and $65 million for the current fiscal year that are associated with its STACK assets. I have left these in, because it’s uncertain if these kinds of charges will occur in the future. One item I did leave out, though, are taxes associated with its Canadian asset divestiture. Management said that it will have to pay around $200 million toward this in 2020. While this is a real cost to the firm, it truly is one-time in nature and should not be looked at on a comparable basis because of that.

*Created by Author

**$ in Millions

Keeping all of the aforementioned points in mind, you can see the table above. In it, I calculated EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow for the company’s 2020 fiscal year. Based on my calculations, the company’s EBITDA in 2020 should be around $2.23 billion, while operating cash flow should be $1.97 billion. Free cash flow is left then at $166 million. In its January investor presentation, management stated that free cash flow for this year should be around $125 million. That is, however, with crude prices lower at $50 per barrel, and natural gas prices higher at $2.50 per Mcf. Out of interest, I ran the same scenario through my model and arrived at free cash flow for 2020 of $120 million. That’s about as close as you can expect to get with a model when there are so many unknown variables involved.

*Created by Author

Taking my results, I then looked at the company from the perspective of EV/EBITDA and from the perspective of its market cap/operating cash flow. As the chart above illustrates, the firm’s EV/EBITDA ratio is about 4.9. That’s higher than many of the companies in the space today, which are generally trading between 2 and 4, but then again, few firms in this space are capable of growing output while having positive excess cash flow. Also, few companies have the same low leverage that Devon enjoys. With net debt of $2.45 billion as of this writing, the company’s net leverage ratio stands at about 1.10. That’s quite appealing.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Devon looks to me like a high-quality firm in this space. Management truly has done a remarkable job turning the business from an asset-bloated behemoth to a lean operating machine. True, there are areas of improvement that could be focused on, but on the whole, the company looks attractive from the perspective of a long-term investor. One downside to consider is that the pricing of the firm implies you’re unlikely to get rich off of it, but that pricing is still low enough that once proper optimism returns to this sector, upside prospects should be attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.