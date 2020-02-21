Full Assessment Of Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q2 2020 (Includes Updated Positive And Negative Catalysts/Factors)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section. I also include my updated list of positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider.

On 2/10/2020, PSEC reported results for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. PSEC reported NII, earnings, and a NAV as of 12/31/2019 of $0.185, ($0.03), and $8.66 per share, respectively.

Introduction/Recap:

On 2/10/2020, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.185 per share, earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net assets resulting from operations”) of ($0.030), and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 12/31/2019 of $8.66 per share. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly NII of $0.179 per share (range was $0.159-$0.199 per share), EPS of $0.105 per share, and a NAV as of 12/31/2019 of $8.80 per share (range $8.60-$9.00 per share) in the following article:

Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q2 2020 Projected NII And NAV (Remains Appropriately Valued)

Looking at a more generalized earnings perspective, I projected PSEC would report a minor quarterly NII and NAV decrease when compared to the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 (calendar third quarter of 2019). When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of $0.006, ($0.135), and ($0.14) per share, respectively. As such, I believe PSEC’s quarterly NII per share figure was a very minor outperformance while the company’s EPS and NAV per share figures were a modest underperformance. Still, all three metrics were within my respective stated range.

In addition to explaining how a handful of portfolio companies compared to my expectations, this article will discuss how these events impact current and future operations. I will now summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each account to PSEC’s actual results. I will discuss PSEC’s accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article (link provided above).

PSEC’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal second quarter of 2020 (calendar fourth quarter of 2019). For comparative purposes, I also include PSEC’s actual results from the prior three fiscal quarters for additional data/insight for readers.

Table 1 – PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2020 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

PSEC’s Income and Expense Accounts:

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article (see link above), I projected the company would report an “above average” amount of loan originations and add-on investments during the fiscal second quarter of 2020. This assumption/projection came to fruition. PSEC reported loan originations and add-on investments of $327 million for the quarter. In comparison, I projected quarterly loan originations and add-on investments of approximately $300 million which was nearly an exact match (proportionately speaking). PSEC also reported quarterly sales/repayments/restructurings of ($432) million. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly sales/repayments/restructurings of approximately ($400) million. I previously correctly projected a handful of portfolio companies either reached out to PSEC requesting new loans with lower stated rates that were more aligned with current market rates or refinanced with sector/non-sector peers prior to the calendar year-end.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total interest income” of $139.7 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. In comparison, PSEC reported total interest income of $140.7 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only $1.0 million. This was nearly an “exact match”. PSEC’s control, non-control/non-affiliate, and collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) portfolio all reported quarterly interest income extremely close-close to my projections. Regarding PSEC’s affiliate portfolio, the company’s Unsecured Junior “Payment-In-Kid” (“PIK”) Note in Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Edmentum) came off non-accrual status during the fiscal second quarter of 2020 which led to a minor outperformance regarding accrued interest income. I believe this could be viewed as an “aggressive” position (another sector peer who has an investment in Edmentum has kept this specific debt investment on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2019). Further discussion of this account is deemed unwarranted as there were no other “surprises” per se.

Moving down Table 1, PSEC’s dividend income was basically an exact match while the company’s structuring/fee/interests income was a modest outperformance during the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Regarding PSEC’s dividend income, there was a quarterly decrease regarding the company’s equity investment in Valley Electric Company, Inc. (Valley Electric; which I previously correctly projected) which was offset by a dividend recapitalization in NMMB, Inc. (“NMMB”) which had sufficient earnings and profit (E&P) to distribute a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) dividend due to recent improved operational performance. Still, I would be pleased if similar E&P distributions were to occur within other control/affiliate portfolio companies in the future.

Regarding PSEC’s structuring/fee/interests income, this account’s modest outperformance was mainly the result of one specific portfolio company, National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”). While NPRC, for the third consecutive quarter, did not generate any dividend income (which was a bit disappointing), this portfolio company was able to generate some attractive fee/structuring/interests income that exceeded my expectations for the third consecutive quarter (which more than “offset” the lack of dividend income). PSEC’s non-control/non-affiliate generated structuring/fee/interests income that was close to my prior projection.

When PSEC’s total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee/interests income are combined, I projected the company would report “total investment income” of $155.2 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020 (see red reference “A” in Table 1 above). In comparison, PSEC reported total investment income of $161.9 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $6.8 million (rounded) which was a minor outperformance and was within my previously stated range.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total operating expenses” of $89.5 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. In comparison, PSEC reported total operating expenses of $94.0 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of ($4.5) million. This variance was mainly the result of higher than projected allocated overhead from PSEC’s external manager and other general/administrative expenses. All other actual expense/fee accounts were either very close-close to my previous projections.

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $65.6 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. In comparison, PSEC reported NII of $67.9 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only $2.3 million. As such, I believe PSEC’s reported NII was a very minor outperformance when compared to my expectations. Let us now discuss PSEC’s valuation accounts.

PSEC’s Valuation Accounts:

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a “gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt” of ($2.1) million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. In comparison, PSEC reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($3.1) million. As such, no notable surprises within this account either. This minor loss was mainly due to the price paid on redeemed notes and the portion of unamortized fees being “trued-up” upon realization regarding PSEC’s 2020 Convertible Notes, 2022 Convertible Notes, and InterNotes®.

Next, I projected PSEC would report a net realized gain of $1.0 million during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020. In comparison, PSEC reported a net realized gain of $1.9 million. Due to the sheer size of PSEC’s investment portfolio as of 12/31/2019 ($5.27 billion), I believe this was basically an exact match. This very minor realized gain, which was previously discussed in my PSEC NAV projection article (see link provided earlier), mainly stemmed from the disclosed sale of the company’s existing CLO debt investments to NPRC which resulted in a net realized gain of $1.8 million.

Now let us discuss the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) account. I believe PSEC’s investment portfolio, from a valuation perspective, modestly underperformed my expectations during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020 which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of ($0.030) versus my projection of $0.105. This directly led to PSEC reporting a NAV as of 12/31/2019 of $8.66 per share versus my projection of $8.80 per share which was towards the lower end of my previously projected range.

I projected PSEC would report net unrealized depreciation of ($26.0) million during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020. In comparison, PSEC reported net unrealized depreciation of ($77.9) million. When calculated, I believe this quarter’s ($51.9) million variance was a modest underperformance due to the fact, as pointed out earlier, PSEC’s investment portfolio was valued at $5.27 billion as of 12/31/2019.

Unlike most business development company (“BDC”) peers I currently cover, PSEC continues to remain invested in CLO investments (15% of investment portfolio as of 12/31/2019; based on fair market value [FMV]) which experienced continued depreciation during the quarter (which I correctly anticipated). Along with some continued unrealized depreciation within PSEC’s non-accrual investments and a handful of other performing investments which have recently exhibited increased credit risk, this countered some unrealized appreciation within several of PSEC’s control investments. Let us take a deeper look at a couple areas of PSEC’s investment portfolio to discuss some FMV fluctuations.

1) PSEC’s CLO Portfolio:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated most CLO investments would experience a minor-modest decrease in valuation during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019. Simply put, due to continued changes to the forward U.S. LIBOR curve which directly impacts projected future discounted cash flows (once again close to a partially inverted yield curve) and the quick “scare” regarding liquidity concerns, there was continued pressure regarding CLO pricing during the quarter. As such, overall CLO valuations decreased during the quarter which was a factor I correctly anticipated. Mainly due to this assumption, I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would record net unrealized depreciation of ($20) million for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($25) million.

Several particular sets of CLO investments performed poorly during PSEC’s fiscal second quarter of 2020. Most of these CLO investments should be considered more “legacy” investments. This mainly centered around, but not limited to, securitizations managed by Carlyle Asset Management, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, CIFC, PineBridge Investments, Halcyon Asset Management, Voya Investment Management, and Seix Investment Advisors LLC. During the fiscal second quarter of 2020, PSEC recorded the following valuation changes within the company’s CLO portfolio:

1) Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2016-3, Ltd. (Carlyle 2016-3) ($1.7) million

2) Cent CLO 21 Ltd. (Cent 21) ($1.2) million

3) CIFC Funding 2013-III-R, Ltd. (CIFC 2013-3-R) ($1.6) million

4) CIFC Funding 2016-I, Ltd. (CIFC 2016-1) ($1.9) million

5) Galaxy XV CLO, Ltd. (Galaxy 15) ($1.3) million

6) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2013-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2013-1) ($1.2) million

7) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-1 Ltd. (Halcyon 2014-1) ($1.3) million

8) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2015-3 Ltd. (Halcyon 2015-3) ($1.9) million

9) Voya CLO 2017-3, Ltd. (Voya 2017-3) ($1.5) million

10) Mountain View CLO 2013-I Ltd. (Mountain 2013-1) ($1.6) million

11) Mountain View CLO IX Ltd. (Mountain 9) ($1.6) million

When combined, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($17) million within these eleven CLO securitizations. The remainder of PSEC’s CLO portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of ($8) million.

PSEC’s CLO residual interests/subordinated notes are in the “lowest tranche/bottom basket” when it comes to income distributions. If there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults), a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization, and/or a notable increase in the weighted average interest rate associated with its outstanding borrowings, the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is known as a CLO’s “waterfall” calculation which I have discussed, at length, in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can generate highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say north of 20%) yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say low single digit or even no yield).

This all gets back to an investment’s “risk versus reward” metric. Within a CLO’s residual interest/equity tranche, there is heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations. Furthermore, one also needs to consider a securitization’s lifecycle when understanding/projecting interest income and valuation fluctuations. Other-than-temporary impairments (“OTTI”) that occurred during 2016 within several CLO investments (or “end-of-life” write-offs that occurred during the prior quarter) are good examples of what could occur within equity tranches of certain older/legacy securitizations that are not refinanced/reset/re-issued. Let us now move on to another area of PSEC’s investment portfolio.

2) PSEC’s Non-Accrual Investments:

There were several noteworthy FMV fluctuations when it came to PSEC’s non-accrual investments. As a “refresher” for some readers, a debt investment is typically put on non-accrual status when a portfolio company has/will have the inability to pay its loan obligations as a direct result of continued operational weakness and/or some extraordinary negative event. If this occurs, PSEC (or any BDC) ceases to accrue interest income on that specific portfolio company’s debt investment(s). Credit hierarchy and clauses/covenants come into play with this topic but we will keep it simple for this discussion.

During PSEC’s fiscal second quarter of 2020, the following non-accrual portfolio companies experienced a decrease in valuation: 1) InterDent, Inc. (Interdent) ($13) million; 2) Pacific World Corp. (Pacific World) ($45) million; and 3) Easy Gardener Products, Inc. (Easy Gardener; new non-accrual) ($5) million. When including unrealized appreciation of $1, $7, and $3 million on Universal Turbine Parts, LLC (Universal Turbine), USES Corp. (“USES”), and United Sporting Companies, Inc. (“USC”), respectively, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($52) million (rounded) regarding the company’s non-accrual portfolio companies. In comparison, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized depreciation of ($25) million. Simply put, while I correctly projected most valuation fluctuations within PSEC’s non-accrual portfolio companies, I did not anticipate the same severity of unrealized depreciation regarding Pacific World’s loans during the quarter. Let us get a better understanding/history of a couple of PSEC’s larger non-accrual portfolio companies that recorded a notable amount of unrealized depreciation this past quarter.

Inderdent: This portfolio company is a service and administrative supplier for over 500 dentists who have offices in approximately 200 locations across the U.S. Readers of my prior PSEC articles should know I previously continued to stress Interdent was at heightened credit risk for continued FMV depreciation over time and the high probability of additional debt investments being put on non-accrual status (even after Interdent’s restructuring in 2018). PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan C with Interdent (which has a 100% capitalized payment-in-kind [PIK] interest rate of 18.00%) and Senior Secured Term Loan D (which has a 100% capitalized PIK interest rate of 1.00%) were put on non-accrual status the first day of the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019.

As stated in prior assessment/projection articles, all of PSEC’s debt investments with Interdent needed/need to be carefully monitored regarding possible further non-accruals and/or FMV write-downs during calendar year 2019/2020. As of 12/31/2019, PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan A, B, and A/B (which were not on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2019) had a FMV versus cost ratio of 100%, 86%, and 100%, respectively. As previously stated, I continue to believe these valuations are “overly optimistic”. This past quarter, PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan B showed even greater risk for eventually being put on non-accrual status. Simply put, this is particularly troubling as it appears, once PSEC and/or PSEC-affiliated personnel have taken control of Interdent, management has not “stemmed of tide” of this particular portfolio company. Under a “worst-case” scenario, where Interdent is deemed “worthless”, this would negatively impact PSEC’s CURRENT NAV by approximately ($0.50) per share. This notion is considered when determining my recommendation ranges, relative to the company’s NAV (stated near the end of the article). I believe these larger non-accruals/likely additional non-accruals should continue to be deemed a negative factor/trend.

Pacific World: This portfolio company is a global supplier of nail and beauty care products. As highlighted in prior PSEC articles, in May 2018 the company exercised its shareholder voting rights and appointed a new Board of Directors (“BoD”) for this struggling portfolio company. Simply put, PSEC “took control” of operations/managerial oversight. Over the prior several quarters, Pacific World has continued to experience operational weakness. Such weakness has recently become more severe due to recent U.S. trade tariffs (in this case imported supplies/products). This has directly increased Pacific World’s credit risk. PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan B with Pacific World (cost basis of $96.5 million as of 12/31/2019) was put on non-accrual status as of 5/21/2018 while the company’s Senior Secured Term Loan A (cost basis of $96.0 million as of 12/31/2019) was put on non-accrual status as of 10/24/2018. As of 12/31/2019, PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan A and B had a FMV versus cost ratio of 44% and 0%, respectively.

This past quarter, the FMV of PSEC’s Senior Secured Term Loan B with Pacific World was basically “cut in half”. As such, unrealized depreciation of ($45) million was reported. I did not anticipate such a large decrease within just one quarter. This is particularly troubling and leads me to believe the remaining FMV of $42 million as of 12/31/2019 will eventually be reduced to $0 (or near $0) as well (also quicker than I had previously anticipated). Even Pacific World’s revolving line of credit, which is also on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2019, will likely be subject to a loss of some-all principle. Under a “worst-case” scenario, where Pacific World is deemed “worthless”, this would negatively impact PSEC’s CURRENT NAV by approximately ($0.17) per share. This notion is considered when determining my recommendation ranges, relative to the company’s NAV (stated near the end of the article). I believe these larger non-accruals should continue to be deemed a negative factor/trend.

3) Remainder of PSEC’s Investment Portfolio:

Regarding the remainder of PSEC’s investment portfolio, I was slightly-modestly disappointed by the following valuation fluctuations: 1) CP Energy Services Inc. (CP Energy) ($34) million;2) ACE Cash Express, Inc. (ACE Cash) ($3) million; 3) PGX Holdings, Inc (“PGX”) ($15) million; 4) Rosa Mexicano (“Rosa”) ($2) million; and 5) Securus Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Securus) ($6) million. Regarding PGX and Securus, the recent amount of unrealized depreciation within these debt investments was particularly troubling as these portfolio companies were/are affiliated with the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital. Simply put, a good portion of PSEC’s prior and current troubled investments have been through this particular entity. When it comes to valuation fluctuations within CP Energy and PGX, I projected unrealized depreciation of ($20) and ($10) million, respectively. As such, along with the continued “relationship” with H.I.G. Capital, these more severe valuation losses (versus my projections) should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

When analyzing PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, I had the following (overvaluations) undervaluations when compared to the company’s reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal second quarter of 2020: 1) CLO portfolio by ($5) million; 2) non-accrual portfolio companies by ($27) million (mainly Pacific World); 3) CP Energy by ($14) million; 4) PGX by ($5) million; and 5) the remainder of the company’s entire investment portfolio by ($1) million, net.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to PSEC’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of PSEC alike). In addition, this article provides my overall (and in my opinion non-bias) thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, it was determined PSEC’s quarterly NII was a very minor outperformance while the company’s EPS/NAV fluctuation was a modest underperformance. Still, all figures were within my previously projected ranges (EPS/NAV actual figures were towards the lower end of my projected range).

I believe PSEC’s larger monetary investments in several non-accrual and recently troubled portfolio companies need continued monitoring over the foreseeable future. This will continue to partially offset a handful of portfolio companies that have recently improved operations or have continued to report attractive operational performance.

Some new readers to my articles could be thinking why, if I currently have a position in PSEC (see my disclosures at the end of the article), would I mention some of these cautionary/negative trends? The answer is simple and straightforward. I try to remain as “non-bias” as possible when it comes to my PSEC analysis. If I believe a certain underlying portfolio company/investment is overvalued or has an increase in credit risk at any given point in time, I will state as such even if I currently have a position in PSEC. This notion is true regarding any stock I analyze (whether I hold a position or not). I believe long-term readers of my articles have come to know (and trust) this level of non-bias.

For readers curious about PSEC’s dividend sustainability (after the notable reduction back in September 2017), please see the following articles as to why I correctly projected the company would maintain its dividend per share rate for March-May 2020 (contrary to some other “bearish” viewpoints):

Prospect Capital's Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Includes Per Share Projections)

Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers - Part 2 (Post Q3 2019 Earnings)

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) fairly recent price increase (and subsequent stabilization) within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) quarterly economic return generated in fourteen out of the last sixteen quarters (although not met this past quarter); 3) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments (including positive impacts from the fairly recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act [TCJA]); 4) fairly low exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have recently decreased from higher prices last year; 5) continued low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 6) higher weighted average cash LIBOR floor versus all BDC peers I currently cover (positive since U.S. LIBOR has recently net decreased and will likely continue to do so over the next several months); 7) fairly recent net increase in the company’s weighted average annualized yield (11.8% as of 9/30/2017 versus 12.8% as of 12/31/2019); 8) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock in 2013; 9) recent improved operations within several once struggling investments (especially NMMB and Valley Electric); 10) $0.06 per share monthly dividend has a relatively high (70%) probability of being maintained through fiscal year 2020 (June 2020);11) recent dividend income provided by NMMB and Valley Electric; and 12) fairly recent insider purchases by several members of the executive management team (especially John Barry).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) most dividend and structuring/fee/interests income attributed to only three portfolio companies, NPRC, NMMB, and Valley Electric (would like to see additional control and affiliate entities have sufficient E&P to distribute periodic/consistent dividends); 2) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 3) continued modest-material net depreciation within several control/non-control investments and increase in non-accruals over the past several years (poor “due diligence” on Interdent, Pacific World, Universal Turbine, USES, USC, Easy Gardener, PGX, and Securus investments); 4) “non-amendment” of the company’s Investment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the “2%/20%” fee structure) or any type of waived base management fees on non-accruals loans; 5) recent modest reversal in U.S. LIBOR has negatively impacted floating-rate debt investments with no/low cash floors (approximately 34% of portfolio had a weighted average cash LIBOR floor at or below 1.50% as of 12/31/2019); 6) above average cost of funds rate when compared to most sector peers (5.59% as of 12/31/2019; excluding deferred offering costs and committee fees); 7) continued high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (96% as of 12/31/2019; less immediate benefit of decreasing LIBOR); 8) continued very low cumulative UTI to help offset any future quarterly NII/net ICTI overpayments; 9) recent notable net decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company’s older/legacy CLO investments that have not been refinanced/reset/reissued (negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); 10) modest increase in commitment fees on unused portion of the company’s fairly recently amended revolving credit facility (negatively impacts interest expense; more than offsets the 0.05% decrease in “base rate”); 11) recent net decrease in current GAAP yield within fairly recently refinanced/reset/re-issued CLO investments (negatively impacts current and projected future discounted cash flows); 12) lack of share repurchases initiated by the company itself over the past several years (excludes insiders; would continue to be accretive to NAV); 13) continued issuance of shares in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan (has a dilutive impact when issued at a discount to NAV); 14) fairly recent “change in terms” regarding Interdent’s Senior Secured Term Loan B (now 100% capitalized PIK/deferred interest income of 10.00% [use to be 16.00%] which, in my opinion, currently has a fairly low probability of ultimately being received via cash); 15) fairly recent modest percentage increase in capitalized/deferred payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income; and 16) recent heightened credit risk when it comes to ACE Cash, PGX, Rosa, and Securus.

PSEC recently closed at $6.52 per share as of 2/14/2019. This was a ($2.03) per share discount when compared to my preliminary projected PSEC NAV as of 3/31/2020 of $8.55 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.7626 or a discount of (23.74%).

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or less than a (20%) discount to my preliminary projected NAV as of 3/30/2020 ($8.55 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a (20%) but less than a (30%) discount to my preliminary projected NAV as of 3/30/2020, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (30%) discount to its NAV as of 12/31/2019. These recommendation ranges are a (2.5%) decrease when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately three weeks ago). As discussed above, this is mainly due to the larger than projected unrealized depreciation within several of PSEC’s larger portfolio companies and heightened credit risk on several additional portfolio companies during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020 (calendar fourth quarter of 2019).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe PSEC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $6.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $6.00 per share. This price is also a ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article. Simply put, I believe PSEC’s current valuation has already “priced in” most (but not all) of the negative factors/trends listed above.

Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Recent/Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

