Cimarex Energy: Positive Cash Flow At Current Oil Prices Despite Weakness In Gas Prices

Cimarex could do really well if natural gas prices improve, as my 2020 model assumes zero to slightly negative Permian gas prices.

Cimarex is able to maintain its value-weighted production at Q4 2019 levels and increase it versus 2019 averages.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) appears to be going strong despite around 40% of its production being natural gas and it generating only modest revenue from that natural gas production. It indicates that it could deliver positive free cash flow starting at $50 WTI oil and $2.25 Henry Hub natural gas.

Source: Cimarex Energy

Improvements in capital efficiency are allowing it to increase oil production and maintain value-weighted production in 2020 (compared to Q4 2019) while also offering a small dividend and generating some positive cash flow at strip.

I estimate Cimarex's value at closer to $50 based on low-to-mid $50s oil and current natural gas and NGL prices. A partial rebound in NGL and natural gas prices could make Cimarex worth around $60.

2020 Outlook

Cimarex expects to average around 94,000 barrels of oil production per day in 2020, with around 278,000 BOEPD in total production (based on guidance midpoint). At current strip prices (roughly $54 WTI oil and $2.10 Henry Hub natural gas), it would be expected to deliver around $2.296 billion in revenue after hedges.

This assumes a negative $2 oil differential, and a negative $1.60 natural gas differential. Cimarex may realize around $1.50 for its Mid-Continent natural gas based on current strip, but could realize zero or even slightly negative value for its Permian natural gas production.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 34,310,000 $52.00 $1,784 NGLs 26,192,400 $14.00 $367 Gas 245,805,600 $0.50 $123 Hedge Value $22 Total $2,296

Cimarex is expected to end up with around $2.258 billion in cash expenditures with a $1.3 billion capex budget. This includes $5 million in preferred dividends and $90 million in common dividends (with a $0.22 per share quarterly dividend). Cimarex's $1.3 billion capex budget appears to include around $60 million for capitalized interest, which I've chosen to put under cash interest instead.

$ Million Production Expense $340 Transportation, processing and other expense $244 General and administrative expense $107 Taxes other than income $148 Cash Interest $84 CapEx $1,240 Preferred Dividends $5 Common Dividends $90 Total $2,258

Thus, Cimarex may end up with around $38 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices. Without its common dividend, it would have $128 million in positive cash flow.

Notes On Production

Cimarex's capex budget includes around $1 billion for D&C capex. This amount is expected to keep Cimarex's total production roughly flat year-over-year, while increasing its oil production by around 9%.

Compared to Q4 2019, Cimarex's average total daily production in 2020 may decline by around 5%, but its oil production may increase by around 2%. This would result in Cimarex's value-weighted daily production ending up around the same in 2020 (compared to Q4 2019) since oil is much more valuable than natural gas or NGLs at current strip. Cimarex's $1 billion D&C capex appears to be roughly maintenance level for now, keeping its value-weighted production flat compared to Q4 2019.

Cimarex's unhedged breakeven point thus appears to be around $50.75 WTI (before common dividends) or around $53.50 WTI (after common dividends). This assumes that natural gas and NGL prices remain at low levels.

A scenario with $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas (with the same differentials) and a realized price of $18 for NGLs would reduce Cimarex's unhedged oil breakeven point by close to $6.

Cimarex's development activity is more weighted to the back half of the year, and thus oil production should be noticeably higher exiting 2020 compared to Q1 2020. Thus Cimarex's breakeven point may be several dollars lower over a multiple year period where the timing of development doesn't have as much impact.

Leverage And Valuation

Cimarex's leverage remains at a reasonable 1.4x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX at strip prices. It is in good financial shape, with its bonds trading above par and yielding around 3% to maturity.

Cimarex's enterprise value is approximately 4.5x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX at strip prices. I've valued Cimarex at 5.0x unhedged EBITDAX before, which would value it at a bit over $50 per share. This pricing is for a scenario with low-to-mid $50s WTI oil and continued low pricing for NGLs and natural gas.

Some improvement in those commodities would increase Cimarex's value noticeably. At $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas and $18 NGLs, Cimarex's value at a 5.0x EBITDAX multiple would get close to $60 per share.

Conclusion

Despite seeing relatively depressed prices on over 65% of its total production, Cimarex is still in pretty good shape. It is able to maintain value-weighted production levels in 2020 and offer a 2% dividend yield with a bit of positive cash flow at current strip prices. It should also be able to increase its value-weighed production levels in subsequent years without cash burn as well.

It should have some upside even if natural gas and NGL prices don't materially improvement, while significant upside would depend on improved prices for those commodities (such as $2.50 Henry Hub gas).

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XEC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.