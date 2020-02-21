Assured Guaranty's Massive Discount To Intrinsic Value Cannot Be Ignored

Assured Guaranty (AGO) is the leading bond insurance company in the United States. The company leverages an AA+ (Kroll) and AA (S&P) credit rating to insure bonds, generally on BBB and higher-rated credits. Most of the business is U.S. public finance, but the company is growing in international infrastructure, while also having a structured finance operation that is opportunistic. As of the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019, financial guaranty net par outstanding was $229.375 billion, and claims-paying resources were $11.075 billion. The insured portfolio has an average internal rating of A-.

Source: AGO 3rd quarter 2019 Equity Investor Presentation

Over the last 10 years, insured net par outstanding has dropped by 64.5%, while claims-paying resources have only dropped by 13.28%. The higher risk structured finance business has declined by 93.5%. The company boasts a total investment portfolio of roughly $10.7 billion and has a net unearned premium reserve of $3.3 billion. In recent years, AGO has generated more net investment income than total operating and interest costs, providing attractive operating leverage. This means that 100% of earned premiums are used to generate pretax income and cover loss reserves.

New business production has been relatively modest, as the dual headwinds to low interest rates, and narrow spreads, has somewhat restricted demand. New business has been at attractive margins and the premiums add to the investment portfolio. AGO has the advantage in that through its various subsidiaries, it can cater to large and small municipalities, international infrastructure projects, and structured finance vehicles. Insurance is a capital-intensive business, so the benefit of not writing as much new business, is that it has freed up capital to be returned to shareholders, as more insured par has been running off each year. AGO’s management has taken advantage of the disconnect between the stock price and intrinsic value, to buy back large amounts of stock, resulting in rapid growth in all book value per share metrics.

AGO has been profitable every year since its IPO in 2004, which is notable as the company had to go through the Financial Crisis, the bankruptcy of Detroit, and the disaster that is Puerto Rico. During the Financial Crisis, the company had to pay off billions of RMBS claims, but due to fraudulent underwriting, was able to recoup a great deal of it through rep and warranty settlements. During that period, management had to make estimates of recoveries that were very big, and that many analysts questioned as likely to be unrealistic. However, the same management team that runs the show now, proved to be conservative in their assumptions on both recoveries and losses.

Today, AGO stock seems to move mostly on news flow surrounding Puerto Rico’s restructuring process, which is taking years to resolve. Sadly, the Obama administration appointed a very politically motivated Oversight Board, that has failed in its tasks of cleaning up corruption and increasing accountability. Instead, the focus has fully been on litigating everything, which has resulted in over $1 billion in consulting and attorney fees. They have tried to repudiate billions in bonds that were lawfully issued, break liens and pledges, and have negotiated sweetheart deals with vulture hedge funds, paying them hundreds of millions to accept favorable deals.

There was a clear path to work towards consensual negotiations, generating audited financials, and obtaining much-needed investment to revitalize the island’s infrastructure, but the FOMB took the opposite approach. If Puerto Rico had already restructured via this path, they likely would not only have attracted meaningful new investment, but they also would have had access to super-cheap capital. Greece for instance, is paying a lower interest rate than the United States. Municipalities that are a bit stretched such as Illinois, are paying some of the lowest spreads and rates in U.S. history.

It isn’t like Puerto Rico doesn’t have money like so often is the media narrative. The September 30th account balances totaled $16.4 billion, up from $15.5 billion a month earlier. That total includes the $8.3 billion of the Commonwealth main operating bank account. It is difficult to argue that they can’t cover the current annual contractual debt service of $1.8 billion, which includes the GO bonds that are supposed to be paid before any other expenses.

Since Puerto Rico started defaulting in January of 2016, AGO has paid $1.263 billion in claims. $734MM of those claims have been tied to the GO and Public Building Authority bonds (PBA). In early February, the Oversight Board came up with an agreement with the vulture hedge funds on a restructuring of the GO bonds. The recovery is roughly 75%, plus accrued interest, so it should be in the high 80s to low 90s. While this deal is far from lawful or adequate in my estimation, the reality is that AGO would see substantial recoveries on those $734MM it has paid out on these claims thus far. It also would significantly reduce future claims payments.

There have been numerous deals on PREPA that have been agreed to, only to see the FOMB, or government of Puerto Rico balk at months after. Ultimately, recoveries on that debt should be at least in the $70s-$80s when factoring in back interest. PRASA and MFA are still paying and should continue to do so. Cofina has already been resolved. The biggest question mark is the HTA bonds, which are a large exposure for AGO, and are likely to be the primary component of current loss reserves. While the HTA bonds are backed by substantial revenues, the Oversight Board has clawed that revenue back.

The only lawful reason to do that is if it is needed to pay the GO bonds, which obviously hasn’t happened. Not all the HTA collateral is subject to claw-backs, so I do believe this will be a heavily litigated process. The bond insurers’ have large exposures to the HTA and playing ball with them would likely go a long way towards obtaining a confirmable Plan of Adjustment. If the Title III court pushes through an unfair Plan of Adjustment without the consent of the bond insurers and other key creditors, Puerto Rico is likely to be mired in many years more of litigation.

This litigation would likely severely limit access to capital and investment, which is so badly needed. Who knows how long interest rates will stay this low? These delays could prove to be immensely costly for the island, if they miss this window to refinance debt and lock-in low rates on needed infrastructure investments.

YTD through the first three quarters, AGO has generated $265MM, or $2.61 per share, of net income. Loss and LAE have been $75MM, with most of that related to Puerto Rico. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings have been $304MM, or $3.00 per share. The company has been able to release reserves on RMBS due to the favorable housing and excess spread environment, meaning that reserves for Puerto Rico exceed Loss and LAE. AGO has been reserving for Puerto Rico for nearly 6 years now, and I think the margin for error is going lower and lower each quarter. Below investment grade insured par decreased from $10.16 billion at the end of 2018, to $8.515 billion at the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019, with most of that being Puerto Rico-related. At the end of 2016, that number was over $13 billion.

AGO has $1.007 billion on its balance sheet to cover loss and LAE. Salvage and subrogation recoverable are listed at $725MM. This number doesn’t seem too unrealistic given that they would be getting substantial recoveries from the GO, PBA, and PREPA on the deals that have been publicly outlined. These reserves aren’t just for Puerto Rico, but most of them are of course. With the stock trading at around $46 per share, there is a $44 discount to adjusted book value per share of $90.18.

Based on 96MM shares outstanding, Mr. Market is pricing AGO as though they will realize roughly $4 billion in after tax losses to warrant this price. Non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity per share is $64.48, and book value per share is $68.94. If AGO had to realize another $1 billion in losses on its exposures, the after-tax impact would be about $8.33 per share. I’d be highly surprised to see anything close to that, but even at that point, AGO would be done with the nightmare that is Puerto Rico and would have a very clean insurance book of business.

Future reserves would be much milder, at least over the short term, as municipalities are in healthier shape than they were 10 years ago. Illinois and New Jersey have trouble with their pension obligations and need to cut spending, but there have been some positive steps made, and these are very robust economies. These states and cities benefit from having super-cheap access to capital, so there is no benefit to any type of near-term restructuring, meanwhile AGO’s exposures should continue to amortize.

Headlines don’t generate losses, but actual defaults and severities do. For any future defaults that do occur, one must also factor in realistic severities. All insurance companies have losses, or else nobody would need their insurance. For the bond insurance companies, market participants seem to always view things from a very skeptical and pessimistic point of view, likely due to the miserable experience of MBI and Ambac during the Great Recession, under drastically different circumstances.

I believe AGO should trade at a minimum of $60 per share, with upside beyond that. The company made an important acquisition of an investment manager (BlueMountain), which should bring in an attractive fee revenue stream. The company is also likely to see enhanced investment income as it benefits from a revised ratings agency methodology, and as the company expands into higher-yielding securities with the help of its internal asset manager. Book value per share metrics are likely to all be higher when the company reports earnings in about a week. Once Puerto Rico is resolved, I’d expect a higher valuation on the company, and I think people will be surprised that losses aren’t nearly as bad as many of the bears would predict. It takes some creative math and an Armageddon of sorts, to justify the current discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.