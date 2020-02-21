Procter & Gamble: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

Since there are thousands of stocks in the market and there is limited time in each day, I've recently been working on some tools to help me prioritize which stocks I write articles on for Seeking Alpha. Much of what I have been doing the past couple of years is warning investors about the stocks of high-quality businesses that have gotten too expensive to continue holding. Often, the overvaluation occurs because the yields on bond alternatives are low, and while the stock-buying public correctly assesses the quality of certain businesses, they simply pay too much for the stocks relative to what they are getting in return. So, I try to make the best case I can for taking profits in these overvalued stocks and share some relatively simple strategies to help investors deal with the difficult problem of selling a high-quality winner.

For example, let's take a hypothetical example of an absolutely bulletproof business that is guaranteed to grow earnings at the rate of inflation forever. No more, no less. In real terms, the business has no earnings growth, but there is also no danger that earnings will ever decline. Now let's imagine that you own this business. The whole business is yours. It's worth asking the question: How many years' worth of earnings would it take until an offer would be sweet enough for you to sell your business? In other words, let's say you make $10,000 per year from this business. It would take you 25 years to make $250,000 in inflation-adjusted dollars. If someone offered you the $250,000 upfront today for the business, would you take it? That is how I think about the stocks of relatively predictable, quality businesses when deciding whether to sell or not.

Of course, it's never quite as simple as my example. There are more factors we have to take into account. But I think it is a reasonable way to think about when to sell, and I think when the numbers get extreme enough, selling becomes a very rational thing to do.

When I initially examined Procter & Gamble (PG), it looked to me like the market was offering a lot of money for the company's future return prospects based on history, so I've decided to take a closer look at the stock today. In this article, I will take readers through my valuation process so they can see where I think Procter & Gamble stock currently stands. I'll calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns for stock investments: Returns that come from changes in market sentiment and returns that come from earnings. I calculate these expected returns based on the previous economic cycle, and then I combine the two return expectations to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. I also check to see if there is anything that might make this cycle different than those in the past. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR greater than 12% a "Buy," in between 4-12% a "Hold" and less than 4% a "Sell."

Source

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Procter & Gamble's current blended P/E is 26.17, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.64. With most stocks, unless there is a dramatic change in their business over time, the P/E will fluctuate up and down around its long-term mean, which F.A.S.T. Graphs labels "normal" P/E in blue. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to its normal 18.64 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -3.34%. So, if the market simply changed its mind about how it feels about the stock and reverted to its long-term "average" feeling over the course of 10 years and nothing else changed, an investor buying the stock today should expect to lose -3.34% per year, for 10 years with this investment, based just on sentiment alone.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

Procter & Gamble's forward earnings yield is currently +3.99%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought P&G's whole business for $100, I would earn $3.99 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

But that's not the end of the story. Business earnings do not typically stay the same every year. Sometimes earnings grow, sometimes they shrink, and sometimes they fluctuate both up and down. So, in order to estimate how much money the business might earn over 10 years, one needs to estimate how the annual earnings might change over that time period.

There are as many ways to estimate this as there are investors. My approach, for businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical, is to base my forward expectations on the earnings of at least one full previous economic cycle (so that at least one recession is included in the estimate). For businesses whose earnings are highly cyclical, earnings history is not very reliable, so I use the price history from at least two previous economic cycles for those highly cyclical stocks. P&G's earnings do not fluctuate enough for me to consider the earnings "highly cyclical." For that reason, it is appropriate to use historical earnings and P/E ratios as a guide to future returns, so long as the fluctuations in earnings that do exist are taken into account.

At this point, I check several things in order to see if there is anything that stands out to me that might be different this time around which will prevent the stock from behaving similarly as it did during the last cycle (things like extra debt, changing revenues, acquisitions, etc.)

Data by YCharts

One thing worth noting is that P&G's free cash flow-to-equity/market cap yield is quite high at 6.0%. It's unusual to have this yield higher than the earnings yield, and typically, it's the sign of a high-quality business. I'll try to take this into account when I estimate future returns by using both this yield and the earnings yield to give us a range of future returns expectations so that I am as generous as possible with P&G.

Earnings Growth

Now we know what Procter & Gamble is currently earning, and I think it is reasonable to expect this general pattern to continue over the next decade. The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

P&G has reduced its shares outstanding by about -20% over the course of this cycle. I'll back these out for earnings growth estimates. When I go back to 2007 through today, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate for P&G of +0.32%, which is an almost nonexistent growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought P&G's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.99 the first year, and that amount would grow at +0.32% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $140.05. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +3.43% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

Since this looks like it's shaping up to be a bearish article, I want to make sure I'm being as generous as possible with my forward estimates. So, I want to take into account the larger FCFE/MC yield of 6.00%, and since P&G seems to be improving earnings growth lately, I'll also assume an 8% earnings growth rate, since that appears to be close to the average analyst estimate for the next three years. Using those more generous estimates, we get a +6.84% 10-Year CAGR business return estimate.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -3.34% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere between a +3.43% to a +6.84% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +0.09% to +3.50%. Since even using the more generous estimate falls below my 4% sell threshold, I rate Procter & Gamble stock a "Sell" at its current price.

Time Until Payback Perspective

Since with P&G there is a big gap between the market sentiment returns and the actual business returns, some long-term investors might want to just ignore the market sentiment and focus solely on the business.

I think this is a legitimate way to think about long-term investing (that's what Warren Buffett does). But I think if one does that, one of the key questions an investor should ask is, "How long will earnings from this business take to pay me back on my investment?" In other words, if I invest $100, how long will it take for my $100 investment to return an additional $100 so that I end up with $200?

The shorter this time until payback is, the better the investment. But just as importantly, when the time until payback gets quite long, I think an investor really has to think about whether they can predict earnings and earnings growth that far into the future. Personally, I prefer investments that pay me back in eight years or less, but in some cases with a very predictable business, I might be willing to accept a 10-year time until payback. Additionally, I would look to sell if the time until payback exceeded 16 years in most cases, and I would likely never hold onto a stock if the time until payback was over 20 years because I don't think it's possible to predict that far into the future. Each investor will have to decide what time until payback they are willing to accept for each business, but having a solid number to reference when making that determination can be very useful.

When I calculate P&G's time until payback, I get over 20 years using the basic earnings and earnings growth estimates, and about 14 years if we use the more generous estimates. It's possible that if someone only wanted to focus on the business returns and they were optimistic about future growth, they might want to hold on for a little bit higher price before selling, but 14 years is a long time to wait for an investment to pay for itself, in my book, and we don't know for sure if analysts' expectations over the next few years will be as good as predicted.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think P&G is a solid business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out two years to July 2022, we can expect to add $29.96 to P&G's current price, including dividends. That gives us a price estimate two years from now of $154.83 using today's 25.88 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -28% of its value and produce a price of $111.48, which is below where the stock trades at today.

So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock after trading out of it. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -28% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, we could expect the price to fall much more than that based on past cycles.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of the stock today.

My current suggestion is that owners of P&G who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until P&G stock price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. I like SPLV because it is likely to capture some of the market upside between now and the next market correction, but fall more slowly than most overvalued individual stocks. I like RSP because, again, it should capture some of the potential upside left in the market, but if the heavily weighted technology companies sell off for some reason, RSP should fall more slowly than the cap-weighted index. Investors should also have a strategy in place that identifies the next recession in a timely manner so they can move to cash if it looks like a recession is imminent. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of P&G shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money.

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with many other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.