GLOP: Disappointing Results, But Maybe Not As Bad As They Seem

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, liquefied natural gas tanker partnership GasLog Partners (GLOP) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were rather disappointing as the company missed the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. In addition, the company cut its distribution significantly, which was perhaps the most disappointing thing here. With that said though, it does not appear that the firm actually had to make this distribution cut due to any weakness in its cash flows so these results may be somewhat better than they appear at first. Indeed, there were a few things here that were quite good. The distribution cut did have a devastating impact on the partnership's unit price however, which delivered a doubly negative impact to those investors that were depending on the company as a source of income.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from GasLog Partners' fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

GasLog Partners brought in total revenues of $96.512 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.05% increase over the $94.575 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $93.076 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $52.976 million operating profit that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

GasLog Partners increased the size of its unit repurchase program to $25.0 million and bought back 186,313 of its own units for $2.9 million during the current quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $31.781 million during the just-completed quarter. This represents a slight increase over the $31.401 million that the partnership reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

GasLog Partners reported a net loss of $106.362 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 620.77% decline over the $20.424 million net profit that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's profitability declined significantly year-over-year. This came in spite of the fact that the company saw its revenues increase over the same period. The primary reason for the weakness comes from the relative handful of older steam-powered vessels that the company still has in its fleet. For the most part, these are older vessels that were built prior to 2010. This unfortunately limits the remaining economic life for these vessels, which is one reason why we encountered a negative financial impact from these vessels.

In short, what happened here is that the market has somewhat turned against these vessels and there is no longer the demand for them that there once was. As we can see here, back in 2018, the customers of the industry awarded twelve term charters for steam-powered vessels but in 2019, only six such charters were awarded:

Source: Poten, GasLog Partners

This lack of desire for these vessels has resulted in the partnership expecting that it will be forced to accept lower dayrates for these vessels once they come off of their current contracts. As the valuation of these vessels is somewhat dependent on the cash flows that it can generate from the ships, this caused the value of the vessels to decline. As I have pointed out in various past articles, when the value of an asset declines then accounting rules require the company to take a charge against its income to reflect the decrease in the value of the company's assets on its balance sheet. In this case, that charge was equal to $138.8 million. It is important to note though that this was a non-cash charge and GasLog Partners did not actually see $138.8 million leave its bank account as a result of this event. Thus, this is not really anything for us to worry about and we can safely ignore it when evaluating the company's results.

In the case of a company like this, it is better to look at its cash flow as opposed to net income when evaluating its financial performance. This is due to the fact that most master limited partnerships have very high levels of depreciation and amortization and other non-cash expenses that reduce the company's income for tax purposes but do not actually impact the company's ability to make cash. This is why we usually look at adjusted EBITDA instead.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined, at least in the case of GasLog Partners, as earnings before financial income and costs, gains or losses, on derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and impairment on vessels. It is therefore essentially the pre-tax cash income produced by the company's ordinary operations. This figure also unfortunately declined during the year-over-year period. In the fourth quarter of 2019, GasLog Partners reported an adjusted EBITDA of $68.255 million, which represents a 9.12% decline over the $75.102 million that the company had during the prior year quarter.

Unfortunately though, the company did not provide any sort of reason for this year-over-year weakness in adjusted EBITDA. There was, however, a slight $4.7 million increase in operating expenses compared to the prior year quarter, which was mostly due to higher ship maintenance expenses. This certainly appears to account for some of its decline but it is not enough by itself to explain all of it so we have to look elsewhere.

As I have discussed in past articles on GasLog Partners, the company's reported results do not completely accurately reflect the company's performance. This is because accounting rules require the company to include the financial performance of vessels before it actually owned them. This is a problem because the company is not actually entitled to money that a vessel generated before its acquisition even though it has to account for it in its results. In order to get around this problem, the company publishes a second set of figures that only consider the results generated by the vessels in the company's fleet during periods of time that the partnership was actually entitled to the money. This is what GasLog Partners calls its Partnership Performance Results. These numbers actually show the company displaying a marked improvement compared to the year-ago quarter:

Source: GasLog Partners

On a full-year basis, GasLog Partners reported record revenues, adjusted profit, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow. This alone tells us that the company's overall performance was much better than we might think if we only took a look at the headline numbers. This is largely true even though these are all non-GAAP figures as the company has calculated them the same way from quarter to quarter. Thus, while there may not be an accounting standard for these figures, the overall trend should be illustrative.

Over the past few months, there have been a handful of articles published throughout the financial media suggesting that the market for LNG tankers has weakened significantly. GasLog Partners noted this too, although the company did note that much of the weakness has been confined to older steam ships. This is evident in the fact that spot rates for liquefied natural gas tankers were higher in 2018 and 2019 than in previous years. This is generally indicative of a strong market since the spot dayrate for these tankers is generally set through the economic law of supply and demand. One of the reasons for this overall strength in the market is that the supply of liquefied natural gas globally has surged over the past two decades:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Partners

There is naturally no way that any energy company would expand its liquefied natural gas production capacity without the demand for the compound being there or without the ships being available to transport the compound across the ocean. In fact, the only reason to even convert natural gas into a liquid state is to move it across the ocean, which inherently requires ships.

As I have discussed in many previous articles, various nations all over the world have been looking to reduce their reliance on coal for electricity-generation purposes and replace it with something that burns cleaner such as natural gas. Unfortunately, there are relatively few areas of the world that are capable of significantly increasing their production of natural gas. This has resulted in energy companies located in those regions that are making plans to increase their production of liquefied natural gas even further to take advantage of this growing demand. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Partners

As we can see here, the global demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to increase by 90 mt annually by 2025 over 2019 levels. The overwhelming majority of this demand is expected to come from the nations around the Pacific Basin such as China and South Korea. The majority of the new supply of the compound meanwhile will come from the United States and Canada (and to a lesser extent Australia). Thus, the projected growth in the liquefied natural gas trade will require an increase in vessels traveling across the Pacific Ocean. This should prove beneficial to GasLog Partners over the long term.

One of the defining characteristics of the liquefied natural gas industry is that the plants where the compound is produced take a few years from the time that the project is greenlighted until it begins production. This allows us to fairly accurately predict the future supply of the resources, at least over the next few years as every facility that will be in operation is already in development. In addition, it takes a few years to build a liquefied natural gas tanker ship. Thus, we can estimate what the supply of these vessels is likely to be over the next few years by looking at the orderbook. In this chart, we can see the estimated supply-demand balance of the market over the next two years:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Poten, GasLog Partners

As we can see here, the supply of and demand for liquefied natural gas tanker ships is likely to be balanced over the next two years. This is not exactly a situation that we really want to see as it is not exactly conducive to rising spot rates for the ships. This will limit the revenue growth of the tanker companies to that possible through fleet growth. There could be more to this story however as the demand for these tankers is likely to exceed the supply of them if we exclude the old steam-powered vessels that are still in operation.

As we saw from the impairment charge that GasLog Partners took in the fourth quarter, customers to the industry have already stated that they do not particularly want these ships and all of the ones that GasLog Partners wrote down were newer than the pre-2000 ships that were used to construct the chart above. Thus, we can conclude that the demand for tanker ships is going to exceed the supply of them over the next two years, if only slightly. This could prove promising for spot rates in the near term, although in truth we will not likely see any significant appreciation here.

As I mentioned earlier in this article, perhaps the most disappointing thing here was the decrease in GasLog Partners' regular quarterly distribution. This was likely the reason why the company's unit price has been beaten down over the past few days. However, this does not appear to be indicative of any problem at the company itself. We can see this by looking at the partnership's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by its ordinary operations that can be distributed to the unitholders.

As already mentioned, GasLog Partners had a distributable cash flow of $31.781 million in the most recent quarter, which was a slight increase over the $31.401 million that the company had a year ago. The company declared a distribution of $0.561 per partnership unit for the fourth quarter, which gives the firm a distribution coverage ratio of 1.18x based on the current outstanding unit count. This is not as high as we really want to see to ensure a margin of safety and it is much lower than most companies that we invest in but it is still high enough for the company to afford the distribution.

Unfortunately, there are some concerns about the company's ability to maintain its cash flow. We can see that here:

Source: GasLog Partners

As we can see, the Methane Alison Victoria came off of its previous contract during the fourth quarter. In addition, three of its ships are scheduled to come off contract this year, although Cheniere (LNG) does have the option to extend the contract on one of them. The remainder of the company's vessels are all fully contracted for the remainder of 2020, although we could run into issues at the end of the year when two more vessels come off contract. The remainder of the company's fleet though is fully employed for an extended period. This is an integral part of the company's business model as the long-term contracts provide a stable cash flow with which to support the distribution. As the company's contracts generally extend out for a few years, it should be able to maintain its cash flow and by extension the distribution.

GasLog Partners does have significant opportunities to grow its fleet over the next few years though. Here we can see the fleet of parent company GasLog Ltd. (GLOG):

Source: GasLog Partners

As we can see, GasLog owns a number of ships that are currently on contracts extending out past 2024. GasLog Partners generally grows by purchasing these vessels along with the associated contracts, which then allows it to add the cash flow from these contracts to its own. As we can see by the sheer number of ships here that have long-term contracts, GasLog Partners should be able to obtain sufficient new vessels to replace the cash flows from the ones coming off contracts over the next year or two even if it cannot obtain new contracts for them (and given that most of them are steam-powered ships, that is a very real possibility).

Thus, this begs the question of why the company felt the need to cut its distribution beginning in the first quarter of 2020. The primary reason is to reduce its debt and self-finance the impending fleet growth that has long formed the bedrock of our investment thesis in the firm. In the fourth quarter report, the company's management notes that its cost of capital has been quite high for a while, which is largely due to the stagnation in the market price of the units that has occurred over the past year or two.

The market has generally not been receptive to partnerships lately and this has made it rather expensive to obtain financing to purchase new ships. The lower distribution will allow the company to keep more of its cash that it can use to acquire new vessels, pay down its existing debt, and repurchase its outstanding equity. These actions will strengthen the firm's balance sheet and may ultimately better position it to reinstate the previous distribution. In the long run then, this could prove to be a shrewd decision even though it did cause some short-term pain for investors.

In conclusion, these results were nowhere near as bad as they appear at first. The company did have to take a large non-cash writedown but it still generated record levels of cash, which is much more important. Despite what one might think from the impending distribution cut, GasLog Partners is not having any trouble financing its payouts and it is taking this action to shore up its balance sheet instead. The conditions in the industry are admittedly not as strong as they once were but they are still strong enough for the company to continue to boast a strong future.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: An earlier version of this article went out to subscribers to Energy Profits In Dividends a few weeks ago. They have had time to act on it.