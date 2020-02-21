Thermo Fisher Scientific: Exciting Times Ahead

Given the company’s past performance and the way the future is shaping up, I am bullish on it for the long term.

The company intends to spend $1 billion as capital expenditure in 2020 and the CEO, Marc Casper, has promised exciting times ahead.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has stitched up meaningful partnerships in 2020 that will help increase its revenues, competitiveness, and brand image.

The year 2020 should be another solid one for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): Pharma and Biotech divisions are anticipated to grow at high single-digits, and Healthcare and Diagnostics divisions are expected to meet the forecasted 5% growth level. Academic, Government and Industrial divisions, on the other hand, are predicted to report a flat performance. Revenue growth is projected at 5% and EPS at about $13.55 (a 10% growth). Both the stock price and dividend distribution have been chugging along nicely for a long time.

Image Source: Macro Trends

Though TMO appears fully priced at $340 as of Feb. 17, 2020, it has plenty to look forward to in 2020 and beyond. I am bullish on it for the long term and here’s my analysis.

The LabCorp Deal

On Jan. 14, 2020, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and TMO entered into a deal that allows LH to adopt TMO’s Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) System and Pan-Cancer Assay for oncology R&D.

TMO’s platform is a fully integrated NGS platform that delivers results within one day and is currently used only for research purposes. If it gets approval for diagnostic use, LH will make the platform available to its laboratories and customers, along with hospitals. It can prove to be a money-spinner for TMO.

The NanoPin Collaboration

On Feb. 14, 2020, TMO announced a collaboration with NanoPin to “further develop and advance blood-based infectious disease detection by developing liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS)-based workflows.”

NanoPin’s diagnostic platform will now use TMO’s LC-MS technology to develop sensitive clinical assays for infectious diseases. This will help healthcare providers get quicker results, determine the stage of infection, and thereby make timely clinical decisions. Both collaborators believe that current methods do not facilitate timely diagnosis and evaluation of patient response to treatment.

Image Source: Markets & Markets

The infectious diseases diagnostics market is estimated to touch $19.35 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. TMO is a key player and this collaboration will benefit it enormously.

The Q-Linea Partnership

On the same day, Feb. 14, 2020, TMO announced another deal – a partnership with Q-Linea of Sweden. The deal grants global exclusive rights (ex-Sweden) to TMO for commercializing ASTar.

ASTar is a unique system that analyzes AST (aspartate aminotransferase) fully and rapidly. It can help doctors deliver timely critical care to patients suffering from severe infectious diseases. The Sepsis diagnostics market is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% and this partnership will help Q-Linea target global markets. TMO’s benefits from this deal include increasing sales, competitiveness, and brand image.

All these three deals would act as growth drivers for TMO.

The Practical Process Improvement (PPI) Business System

TMO follows the PPI Business System of operational discipline since 2012. The system has strengthened and evolved into a culture. It empowers employees and coaches them on how to become more productive. The productivity savings help reduce waste and increase efficiencies, leading to higher profit margins. For 2019, The PPI Business System resulted in higher productivity and solid volume leverage in 2019. It will continue to strengthen TMO’s margins in 2020, and beyond.

Peer Comparison

TMO faces competition from Danaher Corporation (DHR), Illumina (ILMN), Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), and Agilent Technologies (A).

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

It is apparent that investors have high expectations from the company and that is why its market capitalization ($151.37B) towers over its peers.

Its stock price has gained 112.66% in the last 3 years, and 163.57% in the last 5 years – and that’s way above what any of its peers have delivered. History shows that holding on to TMO for the long term pays very well.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks Faced by TMO

TMO is a global player and its profitability depends on both local and international factors. Here’s a roundabout:

1. Though genomic sequencing benefits the healthcare industry and society, patient data is vulnerable to misuse. Despite operators keeping the machines offline, a group of hackers demonstrated in 2019 that it was possible to steal and reverse-engineer the genetic code by recording machine sounds. Thermo Fisher, which owns Applied Biosystems, was asked to comment but it did not. So, while hacking DNA sequencers is a tough job, the risk remains. Impacted companies may face lawsuits, and therefore this is a risk factor.

2. TNO faces liability risks for which it may not have adequate insurance coverage. For example, it can be made a party in a liability lawsuit that alleges that its pharmaceutical products resulted in an injury or caused an unsafe condition. Another example: any malfunctioning of its products can result in a clinical misrepresentation and that could lead to product liability claims.

3. Virus outbreaks (examples: Ebola/Covid-19) can impact the company’s operations in certain countries.

4. To keep pace with the competition, TMO must develop new products that incorporate the latest technology. It also should respond to innovations or price cuts by competitors. These require significant investment and so far, TMO has performed admirably.

5. TMO’s customers include pharmaceutical companies, large labs, universities, healthcare providers, government agencies and public/private research institutions. Some of these customers depend on government funding. Any adverse economic development can significantly reduce spending and impact TMO’s sales.

Also, the reliance on large customers can hurt the company’s sales even if one of its customers faces disruption or is otherwise negatively impacted.

Summing Up

Sure enough, TMO is an expensive stock, but that’s because it is a performer that has delivered solid gains to its shareholders while managing risks very efficiently.

The company operates on three pillars – strategy & innovation, leveraging its scale in growth and emerging markets, and customer value proposition. And it has been delivering consistently on all parameters.

In 2020, the company estimates the net capital expenditure to be about $1 billion, free cash flow at $4.5 billion, and shares repurchases at $1.5 billion. In particular, TMO expects the gene therapy business to grow at 25% annually without any fear of a slowdown.

Marc Casper, TMO’s CEO, remarked at the end of its Q4 2019 earnings call, “But we're much more excited about what the opportunities that sit ahead of us. And we look forward to updating you over the course of 2020.”

The action has just begun. Going by the company’s past track record of delivering on its promises, I am reasonably certain that there will be plenty more to come in 2020–21 and the company will indeed witness very exciting times. TMO is a high-quality stock and I am very bullish on it for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.