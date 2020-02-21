Noble Corp.: Liquidity Continues To Decline

Noble Sam Croft

Noble Corp. (NE) has just reported its Q4 2019 results. This was a very important report for the company’s shares which have fallen into the penny stock zone and whose recent rebound attempt following a major contract award from Exxon Mobil (XOM) failed. Without further ado, let’s look at the results.

Noble Corp. reported revenues of $454 million and GAAP net loss of $33 million, or $0.13 per share. Revenues were boosted by $167 million ($80 million net of associated costs, taxes and noncontrolling interests) related to the Noble Bully II contract buyout (I wrote about it here). The company finished the quarter with $105 million of cash on the balance sheet, down from $136 million of cash at the end of the third quarter. Long-term debt stood at $3.8 billion, while current debt maturities were $62.5 million.

Liquidity is the most important issue for the company right now, so we’ll start with it. At the end of last year, we discussed how much money Noble Corp. could borrow from its credit facility. At that time, I arrived at the conclusion that Noble Corp. had access to about $1.2 billion under the credit facility, in line with the company’s comments made during the third-quarter earnings call.

In the fourth-quarter report, the company commented that it had $335 million outstanding under the credit facility and that it maintained the ability to borrow up to $660 million under that facility. Thus, the cumulative capacity of the credit facility declined to $1 billion. The credit facility is subject to a 15% consolidated net tangible assets covenant (I wrote about it in the article to which I linked above), which is defined as the difference between a total amount of assets and all current liabilities plus any intangibles on the balance sheet.

The 15% consolidated net tangible assets covenants calculate as follows: ($8.28 billion (total assets) - $517 million (current liabilities))*15% = $1.165 billion. In addition, there's a $300 million minimum liquidity requirement, which decreases the available credit by roughly $200 million since the company has just about $100 million of cash on the balance sheet.

While the news about decreasing liquidity is worrying, the company also had positive news to report. Noble Corp. stated that drillship Noble Sam Croft was added to the Commercial Enabling Agreement (CEA) with Exxon Mobil (I wrote about it here). The drillship immediately received a one-year contract and will start working in August 2020, in direct continuation of the current contract with Apache (APA) in Suriname which ends in June 2020 and has one option well remaining. As per the report, six additional years of work may be added for the rigs in CEA, depending on development decisions and government approval. This is a very good development for Noble Corp., which has solved its problems with drillship employment (as I stated many times, I do not believe that Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II will find work, so I’ve mentally written them off completely).

Last but not least, Julie Robertson will step down as CEO and take a newly created role of executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. She will be replaced by Robert Eifler, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Commercial. Robertson served as CEO for only two years.

It remains to be seen whether the new contract award and hopes for a change that typically come with a new CEO (even if he was recruited from inside the company) can bring Noble Corp.’s stock back above $1.00. The situation with the declining liquidity does not look good, but $660 million should be sufficient enough to drive any near-term bankruptcy fears away. Clearly, Noble Corp. remains a speculative stock more suited for trading rather than for buy-and-hold investing.

