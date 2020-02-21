SolarEdge: You Haven't Seen Anything Yet

SolarEdge is growing at 50%+, but the stock has a LTM P/E multiple of around 20, making it a bargain in the current overheated market.

The company lost market share in the US residential segment to Enphase, but has been gaining elsewhere to more than make up for the shortfall.

SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered a solid Q4. Revenues of $418.2 million were at the higher end of guidance and show a 58.6% y-to-y growth. GAAP gross margins at 34.3% were also above the guidance range of 32-34%.

Residential Loss Of Share Made Up By Strong Commercial

Revenues from the solar business were $389 million - at the low end of the guidance - and were driven by strong growth in the US, while Europe and ROW markets faced a seasonal slowdown. The US solar revenues were $236.6 million and represented 60.8% of solar revenue. Solar revenues from Europe were $118.9 million, or 30.6%, and ROW solar revenues were 8.6% of the total. The pricing environment was stable during the quarter.

In Q4, the company shipped over 1.6GW of AC inverters, of which 788MW were shipped to North America. Shipments to Europe consisted of 620MW. Commercial accounted for 701MW compared to 543MW in the previous quarter.

Management claims to be not losing much US residential share to Enphase Energy (ENPH). However, the strong commercial growth suggests that commercial was the driver for Q4 growth and SolarEdge has lost share in the US residential market. Unit shipments of both optimizers and inverters dropped during the quarter (see image below from the earnings presentation) in spite of the strong commercial growth, which also indicates that the company most certainly lost residential market share during the quarter.

Safe harbor business complicates market share calculations, but it is likely that SolarEdge lost a few percentage points of share to Enphase in the residential market but more than made up for it on the revenue side with gains in the commercial market. While some may fret about the residential market share losses, the overall dynamic is a given due to the relative maturity of the company’s residential product line (see image below from the company’s investor presentation) coupled with stronger competition from Enphase. The company has made it clear during the 2019 Investor Day that much of the future growth will come from commercial and utility-scale markets.

Storage Inverter Business Is Now Growing Rapidly

In Q4, SolarEdge saw about 60% growth in storage inverter business compared to Q3, and management commented that Q1 backlog is more than double the volume shipped in Q4. SolarEdge is seeing accelerated growth for storage inverters in North America, Australia and even more pronounced growth in Europe with the new 3-phase storage inverter which started shipping at the end of the third quarter.

The Margin Picture Is Muddled, But Prospects Are Good

Solar business gross margin increased compared to the previous quarter due to cost reduction activities, product mix, and lower accrual for future warranty obligations. The warranty accrual reduction, which is driven by decreasing failure rates observed during the quarter, was a significant tailwind. Excluding that, non-GAAP margins would have been lower by 1% (34.5% compared to 35.5%). However, the published numbers understate the margin situation at the company.

SolarEdge's margin story continues to be complicated due to excessive air shipments and tariff-related headwinds. In the fourth quarter, the effect of the air shipments was higher than 500 basis points, and air shipments caused a 180 bps headwind compared to Q3. Tariffs added another 100 bps headwind. Adjusting for these factors, SolarEdge margins could climb to around 40% in the not-too-distant future. However, due to coronavirus setbacks, margin expansion may be more modest in Q1 and Q2.

Non-Solar Segments Are Starting To Show Life

Non-solar product revenues of $29.2 million came in ahead of expectations and were attributed to sales of lithium-ion batteries. Non-GAAP gross margins for non-solar activities was 4.9%, compared to 29.5% in the previous quarter. The reduction was mainly due to end-of-year inventory and cost adjustments for Li-ion batteries and high fixed costs of acquired businesses.

In the Kokam battery business, the current factory is running at maximum capacity and is fully sold out. SolarEdge is progressing with expansion plans.

In Q4, the company conducted five evaluation tests of an improved commercial UPS system. While UPS is still a low-volume business, management commented that the customer response to the new offering is strong.

In the e-mobility business, SolarEdge delivered on orders of dozens of electrical powertrains and batteries for light commercial vehicles that are in testing by automotive OEMs. However, it may take 12-24 months before there is significant volume on these products.

Opex And Net Income Pictures Muddled Due To Non-Recurring Items

Operating expenses had several non-recurring items, including $12.2 million for accelerated expenses related to the SMRE acquisition, $4.9 million due to settlement of a Kokam pre-acquisition claim, and a $5.3 million loss related to the sale of a software business previously owned by SMRE.

On the upside, foreign currency gain for the quarter was $11.1 million, compared to $17 million last quarter.

Management does not expect coronavirus to cause any disruption to revenues in Q1 or Q2. However, the company would need to continue air shipments in order to meet the growing demand. This temporarily increases opex and gross margin headwinds in Q1 and likely Q2.

Guidance Is Strong

For Q1, SolarEdge gave a strong revenue guidance range of $425-440 million. This is not only a sequentially up quarter, but implies a very strong 59% year-over-year growth in a seasonally slow quarter. As is to be expected, commercial segment appears to be the key driver. The company is seeing strong commercial momentum in the US, Brazil, and Asia-Pacific and expects 20-30% sequential growth in Q1. New products releasing next quarter should improve the company’s position, and revenues are expected to ramp in H2.

Gross margin for Q1 was guided to be within the range of 32-34%. However, as discussed previously, these are temporarily depressed due to coronavirus impacts.

Prognosis

Given the guidance, which is far beyond pre-earnings consensus, we expect to see significant revisions to SolarEdge consensus for Q1 and full-year 2020.

Management’s gross margin commentary suggests that there could be significant growth in margins and EPS during H2 2020. We expect that EPS for 2020 will likely jump to $5.50 or even $6.00. With a greater-than-50% gain in revenues and EPS for 2020, the stock is likely headed much higher.

Above all, note that the stock is hugely undervalued as it relates to growth. If it is afforded a P/E multiple consistent with its growth, SolarEdge could easily become a $200 or $300 stock. Even with more moderate multiple, the stock should move up significantly from the current level.

