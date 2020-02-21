ImmunoGen: A Potential Turnaround Story For 2020

The probability of success for the Soraya trial is high, considering that trial has enrolled patients most likely to benefit from mirvetuximab soravtansine.

Today we will see why ImmunoGen (IMGN) can be an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

ImmunoGen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next-generation ADCs (antibody-drug conjugates) to target multiple cancer indications. The company’s lead investigational asset, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is being evaluated in women suffering from folate receptor alpha high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin. The company is also studying early-stage investigational ADC, IMGN632, in hematologic malignancies.

ImmunoGen seems to have learned quite a lot from the failed FORWARD I trial

Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is a very difficult-to-treat disease and has a poor prognosis.

In March 2019, ImmunoGen reported top-line results from Phase 3 FORWARD I study. Here, mirvetuximab soravtansine had failed to reach the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in PFS (progression-free survival) as compared to chemotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Improvement in PFS was not seen either in the entire study population or in the pre-specified subset of patients with high FRα expression. Subsequent to this announcement, the stock closed 48.82% lower to $2.51 on March 1.

ImmunoGen, however, noticed efficacy signals in terms of PFS, ORR (overall response rate), and OS (overall survival) in the pre-specified high FRα subgroup. Although not statistically significant, the PFS of mirvetuximab soravtansine treated patients in this group was longer than that seen in chemotherapy-treated patients. The confirmed ORR and OS were also higher in patients treated with mirvetuximab soravtansine. The drug also demonstrated a robust tolerability and safety profile.

The probability of success in the SORAYA trial remains high

ImmunoGen and FDA have agreed upon a single-arm study, SORAYA, to evaluate mirvetuximab soravtansine in women with folate receptor alpha high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin.

FDA may allow Soraya to support accelerated approval of mirvetuximab in case the drug manages to demonstrate higher ORR and duration of response as compared to the best available therapy at the time of regulatory action. FDA has advised the benchmark ORR rate to be 12%.

The company expects to commence enrollment in the trial in the first quarter of 2020, and readout top-line data by mid-2021. The company expects BLA submission in the second half of 2021 and FDA approval in 2022.

ImmunoGen has used data from previous trials to select patients most eligible to benefit from the mirvetuximab soravtansine in the SORAYA trial. Based on data from previous trials with mirvetuximab, which includes a pooled post hoc analysis of FORWARD I trial and patients from Phase 1, the company has identified 70 patients fulfilling eligibility criteria for the SORAYA trial. These patients suffer from platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with FRα high expression and received 1 to 3 prior lines of therapy, including prior Avastin. ImmunoGen has used a PS2+ rescoring method to assess tumor samples for FRα expression for patients from FORWARD I trial to assess their eligibility for the SORAYA trial. The ORR seen for these 70 patients was 31.4%, while the median duration of response was 7.8 months.

In Soraya, ImmunoGen will be enrolling a total of 110 women suffering from platinum-resistant ovarian, primary peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer that is FRα high as measured by PS2+ scoring, and who have been previously treated with Avastin.

Besides SORAYA, ImmunoGen is conducting a confirmatory trial, MIRASOL. Again in MIRASOL, the company is using the PS2+ scoring method to select those patients most likely to benefit from mirvetuximab.

The company expects to secure accelerated approval for mirvetuximab soravtansine based on the SORAYA trial and full approval based on the MIRASOL trial. The company expects top-line data from MIRASOL in the first half of 2022 and full approval in 2023.

ImmunoGen is also exploring mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with other agents in additional ovarian cancer indications

ImmunoGen first plans to launch mirvetuximab soravtansine as monotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company also plans to launch the drug as part of combination regimens in earlier lines of therapy for both platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer indications.

ImmunoGen plans to publish data from its Phase Ib FORWARD II trial evaluating mirvetuximab in combination with Avastin in platinum-agnostic ovarian cancer indication at ASCO 2020 meeting. The company is also expecting data from the FORWARD II trial in the platinum-sensitive cohort evaluating mirvetuximab in combination with carboplatin and Avastin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Investors should consider these risks

The probability of success for an investigational oncology asset to move from Phase 3 to FDA approval is only 33%. Although I strongly believe that the probability of success of mirvetuximab soravtansine in the Soraya trial is much higher than the average, there always remain risks in R&D development. Besides, the growth prospects of ImmunoGen’s share price are almost completely dependent on the success or failure of its lead asset. ImmunoGen is thus exposed to significant R&D failure risk.

ImmunoGen depends on a few collaborators for a substantial portion of our revenue. This exposes the company to business concentration risks. Although revenue-earning, the company is loss-making and can continue to be so for foreseeable future. This can depress the company’s valuations.

At the end of 2019, the company had just $176.2 million in cash on the balance sheet. In January 2020, the company raised net proceeds of $97.6 million from a public offering of 24,523,750 shares of its common stock. The company believes that the cash can sustain its operations until the second half of 2022. However, any delay or failure in clinical trials may increase the company’s annual cash burn rate, thereby requiring additional equity dilution or debt.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month target price of the company is $6.67. On December 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating for the stock and increased the target price from $5 to $9. The analyst is pleasantly surprised with ImmunoGen's agreement with the FDA for accelerated approval of mirvetuximab soravtansine for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have experienced disease progression on three prior lines of therapy. Since top-line SORAYA study data is expected in the first half of 2021, Debjit Chattopadhyay expects a commercial launch by mid-2022.

Besides the high probability of positive data from the Soraya trial, retail investors should also consider the multiple lucrative licensing and development agreements which the company has entered with major pharmaceutical companies. The company has out-licensed its ADC technology to companies such as Bayer, Biotest, CytomX, Debiopharm, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Oxford BioTherapeutics/Menarini, Roche, through its Genentech unit, Sanofi, Takeda, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and MacroGenics. These collaborations not only validate the company’s technology platform but also fetch in the much-needed revenues. Although a clinical-stage company, ImmunoGen is not a zero-revenue company.

Analysts expect a 31.1% YoY decline in revenues in 2020. Since the company’s bottom line depends mainly on licensing fees, there is significant variability in annual revenues.

In its fourth quarter earnings, the company has guided for revenues in the range of $60 million and $65 million, operating expenses between $165 million and $170 million, and cash at year-end to be between $170 million and $175 million for fiscal 2020.

There has been a consistent improvement in the 12-month consensus target price for Immunogen since March 2019.

In this backdrop, I believe that the 12-month target price of $9 is reflective of the true growth potential of the stock. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least a year to consider the stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.