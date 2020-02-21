Alteryx: The 3 Reasons I'm Invested

While expensive in terms of valuation, tailwinds point to long-term growth for the business, and this could be one to bottom-drawer.

Company Overview

Alteryx (AYX) provides self-service data preparation software. The company’s platform provides organizations with the ability to prepare, blend and analyze data from a wide variety of sources to quickly benefit from data-driven decisions. Alteryx has a market capitalization of approximately $10 billion and generates almost $500 million in revenue. The company has provided investors with one-year return of almost 115%. The business is a core holding of the SG Emerging Leaders portfolio and was added a few months ago.

Alteryx recently reported very strong results, growing revenue at 75% year over year in the last quarter and also recording a strong earnings performance, which also exceeded market expectations. Impressively, Alteryx also substantially increased guidance for 2020 as well, with an expected guidance at the mid-point of $560 million for revenue growth, implying forecast growth of 34%. The market liked these results and promptly sent the stock up some 10%. However, there is likely to be significantly more upside potential for the business in the years to come.

Investment thesis

Essential productivity multiplier for predictive data analysis

There has been a general renaissance in the appreciation of the role that data plays in the transformation and digitization of an enterprise. That awareness has only seemed to reach hype-level proportions in the last few years as the sources of data within an organization are unlocked and expand as a result of factors such as the Internet of Things, which allow additional operational insights on data. More powerful algorithms that allow greater inferences to be derived from data. However, underlying all of this is a real movement to making more data-driven decisions that can provide strong predictive power to businesses, influencing operations and decision making.

A critical element in that data analysis exercise is being able to find and gather relevant data streams, prepare that data in a manner that can be easily processed and understood, and finally, run sophisticated processes and algorithms to actually produce meaning and value from that data. Alteryx has a solution that executes across all elements of this value chain. While terms like predictive data modeling have an exciting ring to it, the process of finding and preparing data is anything but.

In a typical enterprise, data exists across multiple data bases in a variety of file formats and sources, which firstly has to be accessed in a consistent way. Without access to a broad and rich data set, the predictive power of data is significantly reduced. Once the data is located, this all has to be prepared and standardized into a single usable format before it can be analyzed and processed. Sourcing through multiple different databases and data streams to collect and standardize data is typically an extremely time-consuming process, sometimes taking hours, if not days.

Alteryx has integrations into databases, process workflows and applications to pull and source data for analysis. The company removes much of the human intervention that’s associated with data parsing and manipulation that is typically done in MS Excel. The testimonials on Alteryx’s website speak in glowing terms of the time saved by using the company’s tools to enhance data productivity. The company estimates that 6 billion hours per year are wasted working on manipulating spreadsheets, with 8 hours per week spent working on solving repetitive tasks, creating $60 billion in wasted annual inefficiency that Alteryx is solving for.

The success that Alteryx has seen is borne out in the marquee customer list that it has. With 34% of the Fortune 2000, the business has a roster of marquee customers, including General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon (RTN) and IKEA.

Sticky service with high switching costs and built-in growth

Once companies have gone to the trouble of standardizing on a data analytics platform and started to see some ROI benefit from data analysis, such a data platform becomes a mission-critical, sticky service that becomes relatively difficult to displace.

Alteryx’s land and expand strategy helps with this process. Typically, individual user groups such as data analysts within a business start out with an Alteryx Designer subscription to improve data productivity and replace manual processes. As the power of the platform becomes more apparent, this very quickly leads to other data science professionals within a group getting a better understanding of the Alteryx platform and benefits, leading to additional users and new use cases.

At this point, internal user groups start to standardize and share workflows, leading to the deployment of use cases and new licenses leading an organization to move to Alteryx's Server and Connect products. Eventually, many users within an organization are using Alteryx licenses, making the move to Alteryx Platform and getting an enterprise-wide license under the scope of the Chief Data Officer a logical conclusion. Not only does an enterprise's spend with Alteryx increase at each progressive stage, but Alteryx's network effect within an enterprise progressively deepens, increasing AYX's hold on a company as new users and internal consumers of data get trained on how to feed data in and understand outputs.

Moving to a new platform would then typically requires users to ramp up their understanding and awareness of how to pull and process data in a new platform. There is also a period of disruption in migrating over to a new platform where there is a lack of visibility into data insights while a new data platform is being rolled out. As a result of this, retention tends to be high once platform selection is made and value is realized.

This effect can be seen in Alteryx's own numbers. This business has over 5,600 customers, and has an impressive net dollar retention rate of over 132%. This suggests that the company has been successful in having existing customers increase their spend at least 30% or more, in addition to just retaining its customers.

Large TAM with a limited competitor set

Alteryx's market opportunity here is substantial. The company estimates the Big Data and software analytics market to be close to $50 billion, with the contribution of 47 million users who work on advanced data preparation in Excel being worth close to $26 billion, resulting in a total addressable market opportunity of nearly $75 billion. With only 35% of the Fortune 2000 as customers today, Alteryx has a long trajectory to capitalize on this space. What is also interesting about the company's approach is that the business is developing relationships with heavy hitters in the Systems Integration and Consulting spaces who are building practices around implementing digital transformation solutions and best practices.

Alteryx counts Accenture (ACN) and Wipro (WIT) among SI partners, and it most recently added PwC. Not only do these businesses have massive account reach across the Fortune 2k, but they are often the first point of call for enterprises which are evaluating business transformation and having to inventory available data sources, develop meaningful inferences and federate such data into internal BI systems and the like. The fact that these large players are building practices around Alteryx is a powerful endorsement for the company, not to mention something which should progressively open up more, and larger, opportunities than Alteryx itself would be able to penetrate.

The company's competitor set is also fairly narrow. Contrary to popular opinion, business intelligence visualization providers such as Tableau (acquired by Salesforce (CRM)) are not direct competitors, but rather offer complementary tool to assist in the visualization of data output. Alteryx itself denotes SAS as its main competitor. While SAS has developed sophisticated data modeling and algorithmic capabilities, it's fair to say that they haven't been productized as elegantly or met with such broad-based adoption as Alteryx, and typically require extensive system integration resources just to deploy and get started, without the virality of Alteryx's adoption.

Financials

One of the most impressive things about Alteryx is its strong revenue growth, which is indicative of high demand for the platform. Revenue has grown at almost 70% p.a. annualized for the last 3 years. The business is also profitable, and the company produces positive cash flow - a rarity for a business at this stage and with this level of growth. Gross margins for the business are at an impressive 90%.

Valuation and Concluding Thoughts

Unfortunately, none of this growth in Alteryx necessarily comes at a bargain price. AYX trades at 150x earnings, with P/E essentially meaningless for a business that is still rapidly acquiring share. That said, even its price/sales ratio at 25x revenue is toward the higher end of high-growth SaaS companies. What gets interesting with AYX is that given the growth of the business is so rapid, its forward P/S ratio is only around 17x.

This business may be one to buy and bottom-drawer for long-term investors with any short-term pullback in the stock. Natural secular forces are all converging towards a data-driven enterprise, which stand Alteryx in good stead, as more powerful compute, cheaper and more prevalent cloud storage and the instrumentation of data everywhere will create a deluge of data that businesses of all sizes will need help making sense of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.