Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Balance Doesn't Give Reason To Fear A Recession

Misinterpreting the reasons behind the accumulation of this billion-dollar cash pile could lead investors to take evasive action, which is uncalled for.

The record-high cash balance of Berkshire Hathaway has caused many investors to think that a recession is on the cards, soon.

Source

If investors were asked to follow only one legendary investor, many would undoubtedly choose none other than Warren Buffett. His enormous success throughout the last many decades plus the bigger-than-life image will naturally prompt such a decision from many investors. Buffett's investment decisions are widely followed by many investment publications and analysts to find insights into attractive industries and companies to invest in. This, however, is not the focus of this analysis.

The cash balance of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has been long considered to send important signals to the investing public. As many investors might be aware, the liquidity of Berkshire has skyrocketed over the last few years, leading to the accumulation of a record cash pile at the conglomerate. As illustrated from the green line in the below chart, the allocation to cash and cash equivalents has grown in the last half a decade. Source: GuruFocus

Ray Dalio, speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in January, famously claimed that "cash is trash" and this is a complete contrast to Buffett's opinion, at least from what we can see from the humongous cash pile at his firm.

In this analysis, we will discuss the implications of Berkshire's cash balance and what actions, if any, should investors take at this point in time.

Is this a sign of an upcoming recession?

Investors pay attention to Berkshire's cash balance for one reason - to get an early signal of an upcoming recession or a significant market downturn. The logic is simple. When Buffett cannot find attractive investment opportunities, it means the market must be overvalued. According to data from Bloomberg, Buffett has rarely had this high an allocation for cash in his portfolio.

Source: Bloomberg

As we can see from the above chart, the last time cash accounted for nearly 60% of Berkshire's portfolio was just before the dotcom bubble wiped trillions of dollars off markets. This, for sure, is an ominous sign for investors. Buffett has been vocal about the overvalued nature of markets as well. In his 2018 annual letter to shareholders, he wrote:

We hope to move much of our excess liquidity into businesses that Berkshire will permanently own. The immediate prospects for that, however, are not good: Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects. That disappointing reality means that 2019 will likely see us again expanding our holdings of marketable equities. We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition.

The mammoth cash balance at Berkshire might mislead investors to think that Buffett is a fan of holding cash, which is far from the truth. He once famously said:

The one thing I will tell you is the worst investment you can have is cash. Everybody is talking about cash being king and all that sort of thing. Cash is going to become worth less over time. Cash is a bad investment over time.

This makes matters worse. The Oracle of Omaha has famously criticized holding cash as an investment in a portfolio, but today Berkshire is sitting on more than $128 billion, which is a complete contrast to the advice he has given over the years. This is where investors should not jump into the conclusion that a recession is on the cards and that's why Buffett is holding on to billions of dollars.

Berkshire Hathaway is no retail investor and the brains behind the business are continuously looking for opportunities to bag controlling stakes of well-run businesses. The below excerpt from the 2018 annual shareholder letter is proof of this.

Charlie and I will continue our search for large equity investments or, better yet, a really major business acquisition that would absorb our liquid assets. Currently, however, we see nothing on the horizon.

This, in particular, has limited the opportunities for Berkshire to invest its cash pile as the conglomerate is looking to invest in these types of companies at bargain prices. Therefore, Buffett's (or Berkshire's) higher-than-usual allocation for liquid assets does not necessarily mean that there's a recession on the horizon. It's important to distinguish between the investment objectives and risk tolerance of Berkshire and retail investors.

Markets look overvalued but here's what investors should do

In case an investor is wondering whether stocks are cheap, they certainly are not. The decade-long bull run has led to sharp increases in stock prices and the Dow reaching record highs has become normal. The Shiller P/E, an important indicator that has been helpful in identifying overvalued markets in the past, is flashing warning signs.

Source: GuruFocus

Investors should not lose heart though, yet. The American economy is still doing good and the unemployment rate is close to 50-year lows. Berkshire might find it difficult to find attractive investment opportunities because of its scale, but retail investors who are prudent enough can find value for their money in unloved sectors. For instance, according to data from Reuters, small-cap stocks have underperformed their large-cap peers for the best part of the last 5 years and there are companies that are trading at cheap valuations for the wrong reasons (I plan to discuss a few of such companies in my next few articles).

While economic growth will be slow as per the latest data from the Federal Reserve and the World Bank, the American economy will continue to grow at a slow and steady rate through the next couple of years. This is not bad news for the U.S. companies either.

It's high time for investors to diversify their portfolios across sectors and regions and possibly include a few small-cap names as most large-caps are already trading at sky-high valuation multiples.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.