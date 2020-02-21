The Williams Companies Adapts, Still Offers A Large Dividend

Williams indirectly faces the issues of its customers’ low gas prices and bankruptcies; however, the company’s revenue is fee-based and its resiliency is buttressed by decades of experience.

The company handles about 30% of U.S. natural gas. It continues to have exposure in its NESE pipeline project but has completed several other projects, including two in New Jersey.

At the February 19, 2020 stock price of $21.55/share, the company’s dividend yield was 7.4%. Although gas demand has grown, supply has grown faster, so transport is rebalancing.

The Williams Companies (WMB), like other pipeline and midstream companies, represents a sort of hard-asset long-term, fee-based arbitrage (infrastructure) on location differentials. Williams differs from other midstream companies, most of which are publicly traded limited partnerships, by having simplified to a standard C-corp, an easier format for many investors. In fact, Energy Transfer (ET) is considering a C-Corp also.

At the February 19, 2020 stock price, the dividend yields a high 7.4% and the average analysts' one-year target price of $27.17 suggests a potential 26% upside. The company wisely cut 2019 capex by $1.2 billion compared to 2018 when its customers started experiencing financial problems due to low gas prices.

Williams' liability-to-asset ratio is steep at 64%. However, its cash flow covers the dividend at 1.8 times: cash flow sufficiently covers dividends and planned capital expenditures.

While pipeline companies have typically operated like regulated utilities, many face bigger issues than in the past in getting rights-of-way (ROW). On the other hand, this makes legacy ROW a competitive advantage. Both are true in the east and northeast U.S., one of the regions in which Williams operates.

Overall, The Williams Companies expect continued growth in gas demand due to its economic and environmental benefits. Although some activists argue against any hydrocarbon use, plentiful natural gas is not just cheap, but lower-carbon and thus lower in emissions than coal or oil for electricity and fuel oil, wood, (or coal) for heating demand.

2019 Full-Year Results

Williams’ 2019 net income was $862 million, or $0.71/share, compared to a 2018 loss of -$156 million or –$0.16/share. Distributable cash flow was $3.3 billion, or $2.72/share, at the top end of initial guidance.

Williams achieved a 5% growth in gathered gas volumes, to 12.9 billion cubic feet/day (BCF/D) and an 8% growth to contracted transmission capacity to 21.5 BCF/D.

The good financial results were driven by higher volumes and rates in gathering and processing, a Transco rate case settlement, and higher revenues from the Gulf Connector and Rivervale expansion projects. They were offset by lower Gulfstar revenues due to producer issues and the expiration of a minimum volume commitment contract in the Barnett (north Texas) field.

Gas Production And Prices

The March 2020 natural gas futures contract price at Henry Hub, Louisiana closed on February 19, 2020 at $1.95/MMBTU. The first chart shows the enormous expansion of U.S. gas production. The second chart shows just over two years of the “national” gas index price at Henry Hub. The third, which approximates a Marcellus (Pennsylvania) field price, shows a one-year time frame. Note the lack of a 2019-2020 winter peak in both price charts - highly unusual - and the declines throughout 2019. Also note the dip to well below $1.00/MMBBTU in mid-September 2019 for local Marcellus field prices (third graph).

Further explanation of the low winter gas price is evident from the Energy Information Administration’s chart of heating degree days (HDD) showing that for the week ending February 6, 2020, the U.S. was nationally -47 HDD to normal, with every region except the Pacific and Mountain region from -25 to -75 HDD compared to normal - in other words - it was warmer than normal for this winter week.

Williams’ Operations

Williams divides into three operating areas: Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Northeast G&P (gathering and processing). The map above illustrates operational locations. Based on the split of modified EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), the Atlantic-Gulf segment is the largest. It includes Transco pipeline operations.

Competitors And Regulation

Williams is a Tulsa, Oklahoma-headquartered midstream company that gathers, processes, stores, and transports natural gas and NGLs.

Pipelines do not compete head-to-head precisely: projects are not built until long-term volumes are committed. Still, in an area like Pennsylvania or west Texas, different companies or company consortia may offer different potential projects. Competitors include publicly traded limited partnerships like similar (in market capitalization) Energy Transfer LP, the smaller Plains All American (PAA) and Targa Resources (TRGP), and the larger Kinder Morgan (KMI).

In its fourth quarter investor webcast, the company noted the very considerable competitive advantage it and other companies with existing pipelines have: their legacy rights-of-way are established, unlike for greenfield, or new projects.

Williams is regulated at the national or interstate level by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and at the state level by the local authorities of the states in which it operates.

Another important competitor - key in the Northeast but often ignored because it is so little used elsewhere - is that fuel oil competes with natural gas for heating. Fuel oil distributors are an important constituency; however, Williams explains that substituting natural gas for fuel oil in its northeast supply project would generate an emissions reduction equal to taking 500,000 cars off the road.

Strategy, Capital Expenditures And Growth

Williams’ focus is to a) provide infrastructure service for natural gas, b) reduce commodity exposure in favor of fee-based revenues, and c) de-lever its balance sheet.

The company made a key pivot in 2019 by cutting its growth-targeted capital expenditures from $3.6 billion to $2.4 billion as it saw customers reducing their own capital expenditures in the face of very low natural gas prices. Growth-targeted capital expenditures for 2020 are planned at $1.2 billion. This level of capex would still allow $1.30/share of cash flow after dividends.

Williams is an important transport provider to the growing LNG export market, with an increase by the end of 2019 to 2.25 BCF/D for the Sabine Pass, Elba Island, Dominion’s (D) Cove Point, and the Corpus Christi LNG facilities. Moreover, the company calculates that as much as 14 BCF/D of additional gas and gas transportation could be needed if the coal-using utilities in its service area convert to natural gas, as many utilities have done.

In its webcast, the company emphasized its progress in safety with a 50% improvement in total recordable incident rate between 2017 and 2019. Especially meaningful is that every employee has full stop-work authority.

Still, one big wrench in the works is the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project. Despite distribution company readiness and demand from residential customers, regulators in both New York and New Jersey continue to stall the project. Both states have 2030 clean-electricity (50% sourced from renewables plus nuclear sources) legislative commitments: while gas serves many markets, including especially residential and commercial heating needs, it is also a key fuel for electricity generation.

In its December 5, 2019 investor presentation, and confirmed on its fourth quarter conference call, the company expects 5-7% annual growth in adjusted EBITDA over the long term and to continue decreasing debt, with capital expenditures guided by producer needs.

Governance

On February 3, 2020, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Williams’ overall governance as a 3, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (2), shareholder rights (6), and compensation (4). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

As of January 31, 2020 shorts were 2.4% of floated shares. Insiders own only 0.08% of shares.

Financial And Stock Highlights

Williams Companies’ market capitalization is $26.1 billion on a February 19, 2020 stock closing price of $21.55 per share. Its enterprise value is $51.5 billion.

Trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) is $0.71, resulting in a price-earnings ratio of 30.4. The average of analyst estimates for 2020 EPS is $1.06, resulting in a forward price-earnings ratio of 20.3.

Williams’ 52-week price range is $20.58-$29.55 per share, so its February 19, 2020 closing price of $21.55 was near the low end of the range. The average of analysts' one-year estimated target prices is $27.17/share, giving a potential 26% upside.

On December 31, 2019, the company had $29.7 billion in liabilities and $46.04 billion in assets giving The Williams Companies a somewhat-limiting liability-to-asset ratio of 64%. Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $3.69 billion and levered free cash flow was a positive $385 million.

The company’s beta is 1.6; this heightened volatility reflects increased gas price and regulatory risk, especially in the Northeast. The company’s average analyst rating is 1.9, or “buy,” from 19 analysts.

A dividend is $1.60/share provides a very healthy 7.4% yield at the February 19, 2020 closing price.

On December 30, 2019, the three largest institutional holders of The Williams Companies’ stock are Blackrock (10.9%), Vanguard (8.3%), and State Street (5.1%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Note On Valuation

The company’s book value per share at $11.00 is 51% of its stock share price, implying positive profitability sentiment.

Positive And Negative Risks

As gas producers reduce drilling to balance supply with demand, growth in demand for gas transport in those regions will slow. However, this is counterbalanced by the need for gas, and transport, in other regions Williams serves.

Activist and regulatory resistance to building or even expanding pipelines has increased. This includes risk from environmental activists who advocate for no hydrocarbons whatsoever, and groups that oppose pipeline rights of way, such as the ones currently blockading Canadian rail transport to protest a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

Recommendations For The Williams Companies

With its current 7.4% dividend yield, I recommend The Williams Companies stock to dividend-seeking investors. Despite its high liability-to-asset ratio, the company’s revenues are predominantly fee-based rather than commodity-based; however, low gas prices do affect its customers. Investors should also consider that the company’s NESE pipeline project remains stalled by the states of New York and New Jersey, although Williams has completed two smaller projects in New Jersey. Its perseverance, and long experience, in meeting regulatory obstacles may eventually allow more gas supply to the Northeast displacing higher-carbon fuel oil.

Beyond those Williams is geographically diversified, with service in the southeast, Florida, Gulf Coast, Rockies, and northwest.

The company is also to be commended for its focus on safety.

With the growth in domestic gas and NGL production as well as demand for gas in LNG exports and in the big switch from generating electricity with gas instead of coal, the midstream sector remains on a growth trajectory. Investors interested in this sector who prefer stock shares to publicly-traded limited partnership units should also consider The Williams Companies.

