FXE: Weakness In The Short Run But Strength In The Long Term

However, we still think the euro will appreciate in the medium term, as it is currently extremely cheap according to a range of fair value metrics.

About FXE

The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA, designed to track the price of the euro against the US dollar. The fund is rebalanced quarterly.

Introduction

In the past few weeks, growing concerns over COVID-19 have increased demand for safe assets such as the US dollar and US Treasuries. The euro, which started to show some positive momentum in the second half of 2019, benefiting from the global risk-on environment following the aggressive response from central banks in the first 6 months of 2019, has become one of the most vulnerable currencies again and is constantly breaking new support levels. Figure 1 shows a historical chart of the EURUSD exchange rate since 1975, using, of course, a proxy of the single currency prior to 1999. We can notice that the exchange rate has been recently flirting with its long-term upward trending support line; EURUSD first hit a low of 65 cents in 1985 following the "USD Reagan Rally", then hit a higher low of 82 cents 50 in October 2000 and then another higher low of 1.0350 in December 2016. With EURUSD flirting again with its "Maginot line", investors have been asking themselves if the LT support will hold one more time, and if it breaks out, whether it will be the start of a bear market on the euro.

Even though we agree that this chart is very powerful, we do not expect the euro to depreciate too much in the coming weeks, and the coming weakness in the single currency could be seen as a good opportunity to buy EURUSD for a long-term investment.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

A non-reactive Euro in 2019

Firstly, one important narrative behind the euro weakness in the recent two years has been the rise of uncertainty and the constant weakness in economic data in Europe. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the USD tends to be the preferred currency in periods of high uncertainty, and that the euro has been vulnerable to the current economic environment with investors treating the single currency as a cyclical asset. In addition, the neutral rate of interest, also called the long-run equilibrium interest rate, or r*, has been falling again in the euro area; according to Holston, Laubach and Williams (2017), r-star fell from 50bps in the end of 2017 to 20bps in the end of 2019, while it remained steady at around 50bps/60bps in the US. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the r-star differential has been a strong driver of the EURUSD exchange rate in the past 40 years.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Baker et al. (2016)

Secondly, investors have been strongly disappointed following the series of macro events in the past 12 months. The fact that the euro did not respond to the Fed’s pivot, with Powell switching from a "long way to neutral" in October 2018 to "appropriate stance" at the end of January 2019 and then to the Fed’s cuts in summer 2019, was quite surprising. In addition, the sharp fall in Italian yields in 2019 amid political stability did not generate any positive momentum on the single currency. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the rise in Italian yields in May 2018.

The weakness in economic fundamentals in the euro area has also left investors skeptical and constantly questioning whether Europe is going to experience a small recession in the coming quarters. In addition, external countries such as Sweden, heavily relying on exports and often considered as the "South Korea" for Europe (i.e., the leading indicator of Europe), is not showing any signs of strong recovery for the moment. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that Swedish manufacturing PMI tends to be a good 5-month leading indicator of the European industrial production over time; after manufacturing PMI rebounded to 51.5 in January (from 47.7), we will wait for further prints to see if the macro improves significantly in the euro area.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Overall, there seems to be nothing that was able to push the euro higher against the greenback in the past couple of years, therefore investors have concluded that the single currency remains vulnerable and that EURUSD is set to stay low for a while. However, we disagree with that statement and still think the euro will appreciate in the medium term, as it is currently extremely cheap according to a range of fair value metrics.

Drivers of FXE and CFTC Positioning

As we know, two of the main drivers of currency pairs over the long run are the real GDP growth and real interest rate differentials. Even though real GDP growth has been sluggish in recent quarters amid trade war uncertainty severely impacting the German economy, the growth differential of -1.4% relative to the US is not that extreme compared to the previous levels (-2.1% in Q2 2015 and -3.5% in Q3 2012). However, we can see that FXE has been constantly weakening.

Figure 4 (right frame) shows an interesting divergence between the 2Y real interest rate differential, which has been rising from -3% to -1.9%, and FXE, which has continued to weaken in the past year. We know that many divergences have occurred in the past, but it is hard to believe that it will persist for a while considering the low levels of FXE.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Speculators are not heavily short the euro, with net short contracts totaling -86K in the middle of February, according to the CFTC. Figure 5 shows that there have been periods (in the middle of 2012 and 2015) when contracts reached over -200K; however, these were marked by major market events: the sovereign debt crisis in 2012 and the consequence of QE bazooka introduced by the ECB in January 2015. However, the situation is nothing compared to what it was during these two periods.

Figure 5

Source: CFTC

No parity for now on the euro

Since the euro is currently flirting with a historical support line as we showed in Figure 1, some investors have started to speculate that if EURUSD breaks below that support it will push down the pair to parity levels. This is, for us, a very extreme scenario, as it is hard to believe that the US will be fine with a EURUSD trading at 1.00. This will clearly mean that ECB has won the currency war against the Fed!

The realized volatility in the G7 FX market has recently reached a 40-year low, implying that the current range on the main developed currencies is too tight and that new trends will appear in the market this year. However, as the euro has been traded as a risk-on asset in recent years, it has remained vulnerable to the growing risks concerning the virus. As a consequence, EURUSD may be on good track to retest new lows with a strong support standing at 1.0350 (Figure 6, left frame), but we think that it will only be a short-term move and that euro will quickly recover as soon as certainty comes back in the market. Figure 6 (right frame) shows that the single currency is the most undervalued currency in the G10 market using OECD PPP "fair" value metrics, nearly 20 percent against the USD.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Investment view on FXE

As we think that the downside risk on the euro is limited and will be very temporary, we will try to buy the dips on FXE at 100.50, which corresponds to the December 2016 lows. As this would then be a more LT-oriented position, we would keep it with a first target at 110.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.