Iamgold: Massive Impairment Hurts The Stock, But Higher Gold Price Will Cure The Wound

I maintain my opinion that current gold prices are sufficient enough to help IAMGOLD get through the tough period and improve its position.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) has just reported its fourth-quarter results. The company's shares had a very rough start to this year as the market was worried about the performance of its mines. This worry was exacerbated by a soft 2020 production guidance, which was published at the end of January. The fourth-quarter earnings report was the company's chance to highlight its strong points, but the massive impairment of the Westwood mine (more on this later) crashed chances for near-term upside.

IAMGOLD reported revenues of $293.4 million and a net loss of 341.2 million, driven by impairment charges at the Westwood mine ($395 million), partially offset by a reversal of impairment charge at Essakane mine ($122 million). The Westwood mine impairment had to be taken due to the updated production guidance, which was published in December 2019. The problem of the mine is seismicity, so the company had to change the original plan. When the updated production guidance for Westwood was published, IAMGOLD stated that it would take an impairment, but the size of this impairment was unknown. As it turned out, a roughly $400 million hit took the market by surprise.

Source: IAMGOLD Q4 2019 presentation

In the fourth quarter, IAMGOLD produced 192,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,161 per ounce. Full-year production totaled 762,000 ounces at AISC of $1,124 per ounce, in line with the guidance of $1,090-$1,130 per ounce. In 2020, IAMGOLD plans to produce 700,000-760,000 ounces at AISC of $1,100-$1150 per ounce. The company has also reaffirmed its production guidance for 2021: 760,000-840,000 ounces.

Source: IAMGOLD Q4 2019 presentation

The company finished the year with $837 million of cash and short-term investments. Long-term debt stood at $404 million, so IAMGOLD has zero net debt. This positions the company to invest in the Boto Gold project in Senegal (it has recently received permits for the project) as the initial capital required for the mine is $271 million. The company is taking a cautious approach with Boto and plans to spend $30 million to "further de-risk the project in preparation for a construction decision".

While IAMGOLD praises its balance sheet, there's really no reason why such an amount of cash should sit idle when gold is changing hands at more than $1,600 per ounce. Ultimately, the company will have to invest this cash, and Boto looks promising with 130,000 ounces annually at AISC of $842 per ounce over the 11 years of the mine's life.

Following the shock from the impairment, IAMGOLD shares are back to their recent lows. When the company published its soft 2020 production guidance and the stock traded close to $2.80, I wrote that this was an overreaction since the higher gold price will provide enough support to the company's finances to deal with the existing problems.

In my opinion, the situation has not changed, and the fourth-quarter report did not contain any major news outside of the impairment. Sometimes, impairments matter a lot because they decrease the equity on the balance sheet and put an unfortunate company closer to debt covenants. With zero net debt, IAMGOLD does not have to worry about such issues. The new production guidance for Westwood was published back in December 2019, so that's not a new piece of information. Production guidance for 2020 and 2021 has been reaffirmed. The only real change happened in the gold market since the gold price increased from $1,550 per ounce to $1,622 per ounce at the time of writing. I was longer-term bullish on IAMGOLD back at the end of January, so I maintain my view since the only real change that happened since then was the continued rally in the gold market.

That said, I'm not rushing to call a bottom and catch a falling knife. Investors have plenty of gold stocks to choose from, a number of gold companies are showing good results, and their stocks are rallying. In this environment, investor interest in laggards will come at a time when such high-flyers will get too stretched due to excessive enthusiasm. At that moment, it will be the time to play catch-up with more problematic companies that still benefit from the higher gold price, like IAMGOLD.

