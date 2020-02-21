SFL Corp.: Clear Sailing Ahead

The company sold 7.6 million shares of Frontline or two-thirds of SFL holdings at an average price of approximately $11 per share.

Operating revenues were $119.877 million compared to $118.571 million the same quarter a year ago and up 7.5% sequentially. The company had a net income of $23.642 million.

Investment Thesis

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) remains my only selected "transportation and shipping" company that I have held happily in my long-term portfolio for many years and intend to keep for a long time. I have regularly followed SFL on Seeking Alpha with a long-lasting buy/accumulate rating.

SFL has outperformed Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA), which is an ETF focusing on global shipping firms.

This shipping company has been able to deliver impressive and steady results because of the management's ability to regularly fine-tune the company's business model to the right segment, which is consistently moving in a challenging shipping market environment.

The only criticism that I have read often is that the company is part of the John Fredriksen group, and many investors do not like this connection.

The critical element when it comes to this company is called adaptability, and it is the primary basis of such steady success. The company has been very proactive and has invested wisely in different business segments to maximize cash flow return. SFL took steps to reduce its exposure in the offshore drilling segment, now representing only 25% of the backlog, and invest more in the liners segment instead.

The business model is highlighted by the presentation below.

SFL's current fleet is comprised of 88 ships or drilling rigs with a charter hire in Q4 2019 of 37% on bareboat charter and 63% time charter. The actual backlog of the company has remained constant sequentially at $3.6 billion.

One excellent achievement which characterizes SFL is the dividend yield paid by the company. It is currently 10.5% with a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, which was the company's 64th consecutive quarterly dividend paid. Thus, I keep repeating myself, invariably quarter after quarter, and I recommend this company as a long-term investment. However, it is essential to trade the stock short term as well. This sector is highly volatile, and using one-third of your holding to trade the stock based on the RSI should be an excellent idea that could increase your profit significantly while offering extra security.

Ole Hjertaker, the CEO, said in the conference call:

One of our long-term objectives is to combine stability and predictability and cash flow spill optionality, as you've seen over time that market volatility can generate super returns from time to time.

SFL - The Raw Numbers: Fourth-Quarter Of 2019 And Financials History

SFL 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 96.80 111.0 118.57 116.54 110.90 111.53 119.88 Net Income in $ Million 15.77 29.93 3.47 33.59 28.12 3.82 23.64 EBITDA $ Million 66.39 87.50 69.11 97.37 105.33 83.09 104.67 Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 107.72 120.50 125.95 124.40 120.93 116.80 123.16 EPS diluted in $/share 0.15 0.28 0.03 0.31 0.26 0.04 0.22 Operating cash flow in $ Million 44.1 51.7 55.2 48.56 55.49 77.33 58.40 CapEx in $ Million 511.0 210.0 416.7 1.32 0.84 27.94 10.29 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -466.9 -158.3 -362.5 47.24 54.65 49.34 48.11 Total Cash $ Million 258.4 271.1 298.6 249.9 328.0 315.7 296.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,916 1,955 1,437 1,410 1,463 1,489 1,608 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 107.61 107.61 107.62 107.65 107.61 107.61 107.63

In the conference call, Ole Hjertaker said:

During the fourth quarter, we freed up most of the capital tied up in Frontline shares on the back of strong share price performance in the quarter. We sold 7.6 million shares or two thirds of our holdings at an average price of close to $11 per share and still keep the market exposure to 3.4 million shares through a forward contract expiring in June. The net effect is that we freed up more than $100 million in cash in the fourth quarter.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Operating Revenues were $119.877 million in 4Q'19

Operating revenues were $119.877 million compared to $118.571 million the same quarter a year ago and up 7.5% sequentially. The company had a net income of $23.642 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 or $0.22 per share.

This quarter, the company said it added $225 million in the backlog (or more than $419 million in fixed charter rate backlog). The company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $34 million in the fourth quarter.

Recent Events:

2 - Free cash flow

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

SFL free cash flow or FCF can be confusing when the company is purchasing vessels as SFL did in 2018. I have calculated 4Q'19 FCF the same way as Morningstar did the preceding quarter.

SFL shows a free cash flow of $48.109 million in 4Q'2019, and a yearly FCF is a gain of $199.388 million.

Dividend payout is now $151 million based on 107.63 million shares.

If we look at free cash flow for 2019, it seems that SFL will be able to pay $0.35 per share in the next coming quarters.

3 - Debt analysis SFL long-term debt (including current) is $1.608 billion and adjusted EBITDA ("ttm") is $485.29 million (please see table above). The ratio LT Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is now 3.3x, which is lower than the shipping industry in general. Total cash was $295.999 million, with cash on hand of $225 million.

In the conference call, Aksel Olesen, the CFO, indicated:

The increase in short-term debt includes among others, the $37 million purchase obligation on the Frontline shares, $30 million of senior bank financing for existing vessels for SFL at secure refinancing at attractive terms, that's still up to $64 million of senior unsecured bonds with maturity in June 2020. And subsequent to quarter end, the company raised a new five year senior unsecured bond of NOK600 million or approximately $67 million in the Nordic market.

One note about the debt related to the offshore drilling Rigs. Ole Hjertaker said:

Including the West Linus, we have reduced the net debt from $1.9 billion initially on the Seadrill rigs to below $600 million currently, or less than $200 million per rig. And of this aggregates outstanding loan balance, less than 50% is currently guaranteed by SFL.

4 - Total backlog is $3.6 billion in 4Q'19 (The company owns a diversified fleet of 88 vessels and drilling rigs)

1 - The liners fleet

The company generated gross charter hire of $169 million in the fourth quarter, with more than 90% of the revenue coming from fixed charter rate backlogs, which currently stands at $3.6 billion. This benefit generated net charter hire of approximately $82 million, with about 65% derived from time charter vessels and about 35% from payable charters.

2 - The tankers fleet

The tankers fleet generated about $20.7 million in net charter hire, including $3.3 million in profit split from the company charters. 4% was derived from time and voyage charter vessels, and 16% from bareboat charters. After quarter-end, the company sold the 2002 built VLCC from Takata and terminated the charter agreements with Frontline (NYSE:FRO) for the vessel. Net proceeds to the company were approximately $30 million.

3 - Dry bulk vessels

Dry bulk vessels generated about $28.5 million in net charter hire, including $600K in profits split from the charters related to Golden Ocean. The company enjoys now an increase, through the 1st of January, 2020, after the company agreed to invest in scrub installation on seven of its eight Capesize bulk carriers leased long-term charters to Golden Ocean.

4 - Offshore segment

SFL owned three drilling rigs and five offshore support vessels. All of these assets are employed on bareboat charters and generated approximately $26.5 million in charter hire, all from the Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) rigs.

The harsh environment jack-up rig West Linus has been sub-chartered to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) until the end of 2028, while the harsh environment semisubmersible West Hercules is employed on consecutive shorter-term sub charters to Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) in the North Sea.

The semisubmersible West Taurus is currently stacked in Norway.

There was no contribution from the five offshore vessels from charter to Solstad due to the ongoing tanker agreement, which is set to expire at the end of March.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Looking forward, recent enhancements to the company's fleet are generating constant adjusted EBITDA, as the chart below is indicating clearly.

I like what the company is doing with careful acquisitions and crucial investments. This strategy will generate higher future net cash flow and income. The large backlog is also important.

Note: The adjusted EBITDA includes 100% owned associates.

Seadrill is again facing potential financial trouble.

The offshore drilling's so-called recovery is not sufficient to allow Seadrill to survive after 2021. It is not clear how a new restructuring will impact SFL, but it will, and it is crucial to follow the subject carefully.

Technical Analysis

SFL experienced a support breakout of the descending channel pattern in January 2020 and quickly dropped to the lower support around $13.20. The old support is now turning resistance around $13.65. The basic strategy short term is to accumulate at $13 or lower and take some profit off the table around $13.70.

The new pattern that I see is a symmetrical wedge pattern, which is generally neutral. However, the bullish side seems to have a better probability, and I see a resistance breakout soon with a retest of $14.35 as a first resistance and eventually $14.20 later.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

