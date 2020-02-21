Argosy Investors - Trisura

Over time, as its business becomes more mature and better-understood, a high multiple is not out of the question.

The business today is trading at about 2x book value, which is probably about fair value for the business given its prospects.

Trisura

We purchased Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSD) (OTCPK:TRRSF) for the first time in July 2017, and wrote about it in an investor forum shortly thereafter and have added to it with each new account that has come on board. Trisura is a small insurance company that was spun out of the real asset manager Brookfield in 2017. The company operates three segments:

Trisura Group is composed of three segments.

The first, Trisura Guarantee, is a specialty insurer with business in surety, corporate, and risk solutions. TG holds the #6 market position in Canada in surety bonds, which prevent against a contractor's failure to complete its project. Corporate insurance offers Directors' and Officers', Professional, Cyber, and Fidelity Liability coverages. Risk solutions offers a fronting solution to captive companies or MGAs and offers reinsurance to companies offering warranties in the event those companies cannot pay their warranties.

It would be a mistake to assume that surety business experiences no losses. The surety business can and does experience losses, sometimes in large chunks and for multiple years. However, loss ratios on average are low, in the 30-40% range.

The second segment, Trisura International, is a reinsurer in run-off that stopped writing premiums in 2008. Its remaining reinsurance contracts are winding down.

The third segment is Trisura's US business. The company underwrites U.S.-based insurance risk and then offloads 90-100% of the risk to offshore insurers with appetite for U.S. insurance exposure. Trisura collects a fee of 3-5% of the premiums written and in this respect operates somewhat like an asset manager. This business model resembles that of State National Companies (SNC), another small insurer that was trading at 3.1x tangible book value when it was acquired by Markel (NYSE:MKL). Eventually, as it grows and accumulates capital, Trisura may begin to write surety and corporate policies and retain some of the business it underwrites in the U.S. In either case, Trisura can grow premium profitably and warrant an above-average valuation.

Recent results have demonstrated very strong growth in the U.S. business, and that growth has resulted in green shoots of profitability after a multi-year start-up period. The market reacted to the positive news after 3Q results were released. In this instance, the confirming evidence of our long-term thesis for this business led us to add this position to all accounts, and add to existing accounts that already held Trisura.

The business today is trading at about 2x book value, which is probably about fair value for the business given its prospects. Over time, as its business becomes more mature and better-understood, a high multiple is not out of the question.

