Intouch Insight Ltd.: A Profitable, Growing SAAS Business Trading At A Fraction Of Its Competitors

Intouch Insight Ltd. (OTCQB:INXSF) is a microcap customer experience management solution company that includes a Customer Experience Management (CEM) Software as a Service (SAAS) suite of products. Its base business includes field gathering data, performing operational and compliance audits and mystery shopping services in order to gain intelligence on customers for Intouch’s customers. The company has expanded its offerings into the SAAS space in the last several years and has made two recent acquisitions to further these efforts. The company trades at a substantial discount to other SAAS and competitor companies in its space, and unlike many of its competitors, is hitting the inflection point where the company is reaching profitability. This article seeks to illustrate the steps the company has taken to reach this point, the valuation discount it currently offers, as well as the potential for investors to see its shares close this valuation gap.

The Business

Intouch began business as “The Kiosk Company,” as it was one of the first companies to set up kiosks in order to collect field data for its customers. It added other components to its CEM business, such as mystery shopping, surveys, auditing and event marketing automation software. With more companies seeking better intelligence on its customers, Intouch launched a CEM software platform (LiaCX) to serve as a hub for data collection for customers. This software is in place for customers to gain an understanding of how their customers use their products. LiaCX utilizes:

Journey Mapping to track how customers use a client’s products or services.

Predictive Analytics driven by Artificial Intelligence to help interpret the data.

Monitor campaign progress through Active Campaign to apply the results from above.

The addition of the SAAS business builds on Intouch’s base business, giving the company another revenue line:

Source: Company Presentation, January 2019

Intouch’s business has been very sticky, sporting a 97% retention rate on its business, while the newer SAAS business increases its recurring revenue levels, adding a baseline level of performance to smooth out its operations.

The company has not traditionally relied on acquisitions to grow its business, but has made two acquisitions to start 2020. On January 21, 2020, Intouch announced the acquisition of PerformaLogics Inc. and its sister company, MobilForce. PerformaLogics is a North American experience management company, with many similar services offered as Intouch, while MobilForce offers field reporting software. Both these businesses are very similar to Intouch’s offerings, but with 2019 recurring revenues at $2.0 million CAD, PerformaLogics has not obtained the same kind of traction that Intouch has. The company also notes that it brings a western presence, helping to increase Intouch’s operational footprint. PerformaLogics has similar gross margins to Intouch at 51%, though the purchase price is less than 0.85x sales, with just $0.756 million CAD due upfront, and with a further $1.0 million CAD payable over the next three years depending upon hitting certain revenue goals.

Intouch followed this acquisition up by announcing on February 13, 2020 that it entered into a non-binding LOI to purchase another North American customer experience management company. This transaction is slated to close by May 1, so there aren't many details. The company noted in its press release that it added further geographic exposure as well as a complementary client list that Intouch could cross-sell its products into. This acquisition would bring $5.0 million USD in annual revenues, though at a lower gross margin percentage of 39%. The cost was less than that of PerformaLogics, with $2.0 million USD in cash due upfront at closing and a further $1.5 million USD due over the next two years, depending on performance. Intouch intends to keep management of this business on to help shepherd the business forward. Both deals are done at very inexpensive multiples, with PerformaLogic at 0.85x revenue and the second acquisition at 0.70x revenue.

Taken together, the acquisitions bolster the company’s overall business, both in geography and in potential cross-marketing of its services. Additionally, Intouch has been taking steps to increase the breadth of talent in its management team in preparation for the growth in this business. These included:

The creation of a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) role with the October 2018 hiring of Paul Brohman, who had served as Director of Engineering at Intouch for the prior three years.

The departure of its prior VP of Sales in December 2018, who was eventually replaced by Erin Fenn in October 2019 as EVP responsible for sales, marketing and product management.

Hiring new CFO Cathy Smith in February 2019, replacing the retirement of Intouch’s previous long-time CFO.

The January 2020 appointment of Andree-Anne Chailler as VP, Operations.

The common theme with all these appointments is that Intouch, led by its CEO Cameron Watt, was putting in place the infrastructure to handle a scaling up of the company’s business. A common fault with many companies is the failure to prepare for growth; this can lead to reactive decisions that have a greater chance of being suboptimal in nature. Intouch appears to have considered this strategy in advance. I believe that these management moves have already paid dividends in the recent performance of the company.

Intouch has a heavy insider presence. With 22.46 million shares outstanding as of November 2019, management and members of the Board of directors hold 7.37 million shares, or 33% of the outstanding shares, as of the date of the management circular in May 2019. This level of insider ownership aligns management very strongly with shareholders. The recent acquisitions were good examples of this. The PerformaLogics deal was paid using cash on hand, while the LOI is intended to be funded by cash, bank debt and ongoing cash flows. Intouch has a $2.1 million CAD line of credit to support its business operations. The acquisitions could have been done with shares, but with the company valued at just a fraction of its current revenue run rate, this is not a good use of this type of capital.

Source: Management Information Circular, May 2019

Recent Performance

The holy grail of SAAS is achieving a business that can achieve scale. Many current SAAS businesses such as CrowdStrike Holdings (OTC:CRWD), Shopify (SHOP), and SurveyMonkey (SVMK) have done a great job at scaling up revenue, but have largely not been able to do so in a profitable manner. I have included the trend for Intouch’s revenue, gross margin (% of revenue), sales and marketing (% of revenue), G&A costs (% of revenue), product development costs (% of revenue), and net income:

Source: 2019 Q3 MD&A

We can see that as revenues have increased, Intouch has largely been able to hold gross margins consistent in the 50-53% range of revenue over time. We also see that all the expense categories drop as a percentage of revenue; this indicates that the company’s business is indeed scaling up in a profitable manner. The substantial drop in sales and marketing stems from the change in management; the organization was able to increase sales while decreasing sales and marketing costs on an absolute basis. This scaling has led the company to be profitable on a GAAP basis in the most recent quarter, as well as three straight quarters of positive EbITDA.

Shares have run up somewhat in the wake of these two deal announcements, but the entire market cap of the company still sits at just $15.5 million CAD. I would like to now look at Intouch’s valuation on an absolute basis and on a comparative basis.

Valuation

We have partial information on the recent deals, which I will attempt to incorporate at the revenue and gross margin level. Below the line, I will need to make some assumptions for the rough model:

Use TTM numbers for the existing business.

Take assumptions from the company press releases for both acquisition gross margins (51% and 39% respectively).

Assume selling costs are at a similar percentage to Intouch’s with little change due to new geographic locations.

Both product development and selling assumed at similar percentages for the acquisition companies; G&A is similar, but near breakeven based on Intouch’s comments that both acquisitions should be accretive.

Assume cost savings on product development, which has decreased in recent quarters below the TTM amounts.

Assume cost savings on SG&A due to overlapping processes.

No revenue increase on cross-selling assumed.

EbITDA add-backs are assumed to be only for Intouch’s existing business.

$m CAD Existing TTM PerformaLogics Acquisition 2 Savings Total Revenue $18.1m $2.0m $6.6m $0.0m $26.7m Gross Margin $9.5m $1.0m $2.6m $0.0m $13.1m Selling ($1.8m) ($0.2m) ($0.7m) $0.0m ($2.7m) G&A ($6.2m) ($0.5m) ($1.0m) $0.8m ($6.9m) Prod. Development ($2.2m) ($0.2m) ($0.7m) $0.5m ($2.6m) Net Income ($0.7m) +$0.9m EbITDA +$1.9m

Source: Company Financials, Acquisition News Releases, Author's Assumptions

Intouch has reached the tipping point where its sales are scaling; the acquisitions only further escalate this point. The fact that Intouch could be this profitable (or profitable at all) at this level of revenue is very encouraging for the way forward. Even with the recent run-up in shares, the company trades at a 0.58x revenue multiple and 8x EbITDA multiple. In the SAAS space, revenue multiples are the more common metric, but it is encouraging that Intouch is profitable at this level.

I will use three comparatives:

ProntoForms Corp. (OTC:PPRRF, PFM.V), which is both Canadian-based and public.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK), a substantially larger but similar type business.

Qualtrics, a private company that was acquired by SAP (SAP) in November 2018.

Intouch PFM SVMK Qualtrics (Private) Market Cap $15.5m CAD $107.9m CAD $2.9B USD $8.0B USD Revenue $26.7m $18.9m CAD $307.4m USD $360m USD Revenue Multiple 0.58x 5.7x 9.4x 22.0x EbITDA $1.9m ($2.1m CAD) ($21.7m USD) N/A EbITDA Multiple 8.0x N/A N/A N/A

Sources: Company Disclosures

By any metric, Intouch is very cheap; it is a larger business than ProntoForms, but profitable and at 1/10th the valuation. It can be argued that SurveyMonkey is substantially larger, though it is also a cautionary tale that even at $300 million+ USD in revenue, it has still not reached scale yet. Even putting ½ of ProntoForms’ multiple on Intouch would give the latter a projected valuation of $77 million, a 5x increase from today’s levels.

Takeaway

Intouch's valuation is quite compelling here, so the question arises as to why it is valued so cheaply and what are the risks that could weigh on the company going forward. Firstly, just being a small cap with a primary listing in Canada leaves it quite off the radar, though it doesn’t explain the variance from ProntoForms. The company added an OTC listing in October 2018, which could help its exposure to investors in the future, but so far has not. The acquisitions were both done at multiples under 1x sales and were accretive to the company. The question would be why they were available at such a discounted price; this won’t be revealed until the acquisitions are both completed and integrated into the company’s results. The integration efforts will also be new for the company. As I noted above, I believe Intouch has built a strong management team to accomplish this, but there is always risk with culture issues, items uncovered during integration etc. If I prove to be too optimistic in my savings estimates, there is still a lot of room for the company to be profitable, as I did not include any revenue cross-selling or synergies within the cost of sales area. The strong insider ownership does serve to reduce the tradeable float from an already small float, which, while aligning management with shareholders, does serve to make price discovery harder.

This is one of the more compelling setups I have found in an operating company within the microcap sector in the last few years. The recent move has come on larger volume than normal for the company, which may mean investors are noticing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INXSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the more liquid TSX Venture ticker INX.V.