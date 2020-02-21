Argosy Investors - FirstService

Based on our research, FSV trades at about 25x 2020 earnings, certainly not a cheap price, but this position is sized for us to purchase more if prices come our way in the future.

We were immediately impressed with the business and the fragmented nature of its industry.

FirstService

We'll preface everything about FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) with the admission that we liked this business years ago (about 50% lower than today), but never purchased it. We first became aware of FirstService, a Canadian company focused on managing Homeowners Associations (HOAs) as well as managing a few home-related businesses, in late 2015. We were immediately impressed with the business and the fragmented nature of its industry. FirstService was clearly acquiring competitors and building scale and the added scale should give it purchasing power with the contractors it needs to perform HOA-related tasks. However, in our prior employment, we were very rigidly focused on businesses trading at very low prices of our estimate of value. We never really purchased stocks that were growing quickly and likely to do so in the future, but trading at an average or even above-average multiple.

At Argosy, our preferred method of investing is finding businesses that we can hold onto for a long time earning satisfactory returns. Let's be honest; we are lazy at heart and though we will make trades when we believe our thesis is incorrect or prices no longer reflect even an optimistic assessment of value, we prefer not to. We prefer our stocks to hover around their true value, allowing us to participate in the economics of the business without the worrying that accompanies a stock that has grown well beyond its immediate business prospects.

Anyways, FirstService manages HOAs and a few home-related businesses. Its FirstService Residential segment (HOA) holds 6% market share, is 2x the size of its largest competitor, it manages $8 billion of annual HOA client expenditures, and it claims a mid-90% contract retention rate.

There are 7,000-8,000 similar companies it competes against in the U.S., 35% of community associations are self-managed, and 50% of all new homes are built in HOAs (compared to currently 23% of all existing homes), so there are some secular changes happening to housing that will drive growth in FirstService's direction.

FirstService Brands is its ancillary business segment and includes CertaPro Painters, Pillar-to-Post Home Inspections, Floor Coverings International, Paul Davis Restoration, California Closets, Century Fire Protection, and Interstate Property Restoration. Some of these businesses are wholly-owned whereas most are franchise operations where FirstService collects a fee from its franchisees.

Based on our research, FSV trades at about 25x 2020 earnings, certainly not a cheap price, but this position is sized for us to purchase more if prices come our way in the future.

