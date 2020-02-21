Argosy Investors - Modine

If management ends up being better than we are currently willing to believe, we may stay involved through a longer-term holding.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Modine

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has a long history in the auto business, but is transitioning its business to more attractive markets over time, specifically commercial HVAC. This has led to improving free cash flow since the management team announced its strategy transition in late 2015. The company recently announced a complex separation of its auto business from its commercial and off-highway vehicle businesses and plans to sell the business. This business is capital intensive and depresses free cash flow. When the sale is completed, MOD will generate significantly higher cash flows and Modine will trade at a near-20% FCF yield. We think the pro forma business will be more attractive and warrant a better valuation, and we think that management may be embarking on a strategy to grow the business' value at high rates over a more extended time frame. The current price reflects some doubt about MOD's ability to get a decent price for its auto business as well as some end market weakness. Management has been very committed to the sale process, and despite the original buyer walking away, we believe that the sale will ultimately be completed.

In all likelihood, this will be a shorter-term investment for us, but if management ends up being better than we are currently willing to believe, we may stay involved through a longer-term holding.