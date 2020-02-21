Hochschild Mining: No Longer A Value Play

Yesterday, Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) released its preliminary annual report for 2019. The market reaction has been very enthusiastic so far – at the time of writing this piece, the stock is up around 17%. However, although I used to be a long-term investor in Hochschild, perceiving this stock as a value play, I do not share Mr. Market’s sudden burst of enthusiasm. Let me explain.

Introduction

Hochschild is a mid-cap gold/silver producer operating two mines in Peru (Inmaculada and Pallancata) and one mine in Argentina (San Jose – this mine is shared with McEwen Mining (MUX). Last year the company made two crucial decisions:

The first decision, putting the Arcata mine in Peru on care and maintenance, was the right one – the mine was a high-cost producer and its mineral reserves shrank to nearly nothing. The second decision, a $56.3M acquisition of a rare earth deposit in Chile, is, in my opinion, very problematic. Of course, the company is confident about this project but I would prefer Hochschild to invest in its core business instead of entering a totally new business segment. Well, only time will tell who is right…

Summarizing – in my opinion, these two decisions could be the main factors standing behind the poor performance of Hochschild shares in 2019 (up 18.9% while GDXJ, one of the most popular gold/silver mining ETFs, returned as much as 44.2%).

Annual report

Generally, the 2019 preliminary results look well. For example, despite losing one asset (Arcata), Hochschild was able to increase its free cash flow (from $59M in 2018 to $81M in 2019) and reduce the net debt to nearly zero:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: Free cash flow is defined as: cash flow from operations less total CAPEX.

Definitely, there were two main factors supporting the company in 2019:

Higher metal prices – the average price realized in 2019 was $16.5 per ounce for silver and $1,414 per ounce for gold vs. $15.8 and $1,268 in 2018.

Low costs of production (though comparable to those reported in 2018) – last year Hochschild was producing its metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $12.9 per ounce of silver equivalent or $1,045 per ounce of gold equivalent.

Production

Now, despite these positives, the two charts below reveal quite a worrisome fact – stagnant or even shrinking production:

Source: Simple Digressions

It is particularly obvious in terms of silver production. For example, since a production peak (22.7 million ounces in 2018) last year, due to putting Arcata on care and maintenance, the company produced 20.2 million ounces. This year, Hochschild plans to make another cut (to 18.1 million ounces) with Pallancata being the main factor behind it. Here is the company’s explanation:

"Following permitting delays at Pallancata, we have decided to give our brownfield exploration team more time to deliver additional resources and have therefore reduced the operation's expected production to 7 million silver equivalent ounces."

Well, I read this short piece in the following way: “there is not enough gold and silver at Pallancata to keep this mine going.” What is more, this issue can be also applied to the company as a whole. In other words, it looks like shrinking reserves are the factor the company and its investors should be well aware.

Shrinking reserves

In the final section of the 2019 preliminary annual report, the company has disclosed the updated estimate of its mineral reserves (as of December 31, 2019). Please, look at the chart below (the panel on the left):

Source: Simple Digressions

It is easy to spot that at the end of 2019, Hochschild had one of the lowest reserves in its modern history - a mere 106.3 million ounces of silver equivalent. What is more, excluding Inmaculada where the company was able to replenish reserves, the other two operating assets showed lower reserves compared to 2018:

Pallancata: A drop from 20.3 million ounces of silver equivalent at the end of 2018 to 11.3 million at the end of 2019.

San Jose: A drop from 20.1 million to 18.3 million.

Note: For better comparison, I am calculating the amount of silver equivalent using a fixed gold/silver ratio of 88 over the entire trial period 2008 – 2019.

Well, I do not think it is an impressive figure. For example, assuming average annual production of 39 million ounces of silver equivalent, the company has enough metals to operate for 2.5 years only (applying the average recovery rate of 90% for all operating mines). That is why Hochschild has to spend more and more on exploration to keep going (the panel on the right).

By the way, in my opinion, there is a good chance that they will succeed in converting their mineral resources into reserves and extend the consolidated life of the mine. However, keeping in mind Arcata’s case (for a number of years the company was confident that it would have replenished reserves at Arcata but… finally the mine had to be put on care and maintenance), I think that the shrinking reserves are a critical risk factor now.

Higher costs of production will result in a lower free cash flow

Further, I am quite surprised to see the Inmaculada estimated all-in sustaining cost of production going significantly up from $798 per ounce of gold equivalent in 2019 to $930-$960 in 2020 (or $840-$880 excluding capital spending for tailings facilities). Here is the graph depicting the company’s cost estimates for 2020 plus actual figures for 2018 and 2019:

Source: Hochschild

To remind my readers, Inmaculada is Hochschild’s flagship property, responsible for nearly 70% of free cash flow delivered by all operating mines in 2019 so an 18.4% increase in costs of production at that mine should have a large, negative impact on the consolidated results reported by the company.

And indeed, as the chart below shows, applying the same metal prices for 2019 and 2020 ($16.5 per ounce for silver and $1,414 per ounce for gold), I expect Inmaculada to deliver free cash flow of $123.7M only (a decrease of 21.4% compared to 2019). As a result, I expect that this year all three operating mines will deliver free cash flow of $185.8M (a drop of 17.5% compared to $225.3M reported in 2019):

Source: Simple Digressions

Conclusion: Instead of being a value play, now Hochschild is a typical option on silver/gold prices

It is clear that higher metal prices will have a big and positive impact on free cash flow generated by the company. Please, keep in mind that in my free cash flow model, I am using the 2019 metal prices: $16.5 per ounce for silver and $1,414 per ounce for gold. Today silver and gold are trading at $18.3 and $1,600 per ounce, respectively and at these prices, my model says that free cash flow will rise to $225.7M, nearly the same figure as in 2019.

However, I am not interested in Hochschild as an option for gold and silver prices. Quite contrary, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, the company hasn't ever been a value play for me but this brief analysis prints a totally different picture – now Hochschild’s value depends mainly on metal prices (instead of such factors as quality of assets, mineral reserves, cost initiatives, etc.). Hence, the value-oriented investors are recommended to cut exposure to this stock or even sell it.

Note: I still think that Hochschild is the right stock for momentum investors interested in having exposure to gold and silver prices. A strong bull market in precious metals should push these shares higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, SAND, DNGDF, DPMLF, ARREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.