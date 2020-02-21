What Works In Muni CEFs

A cross-check of strategy funds with our fundamental ratings results in three funds we like in the sector: NAD, MQY and NZF.

It's hard to predict which individual signals will outperform so we favor the Factor Combo strategy which combines the signals from all the other strategies.

Most of the strategies continue to work except for momentum which we attribute to distribution cut-driven mean reversion.

This article was published a month ago. Current yields of three funds mentioned in the article have fallen somewhat but still offer value in our view. NAD appears to have split its distribution in two for February which causes CEFConnect to understate its actual current yield.

One of the interesting aspects of the closed-end fund market is its relative lack of efficiency. Funds are driven to a large extent by income desires of retail investors many of whom do not have access to fund statistics and analysis. Plus the CEF market is too small and illiquid for the bulk of fast money and institutional investors most of which tend to feast in other pastures.

This dynamic, however, also creates a sweet spot for careful investors who can take advantage of the behavioral biases and risk-based premia of the CEF market. In this article, we extend some of the CEF systematic strategies we follow to see how they work within sectors, particularly in the largest CEF sector - municipal bonds.

Our takeaway is that we think investors should integrate strategy signals in their allocation decisions because they capture real signals that have performed and are likely to continue to perform. In the intersection of these systematic signals and our favorable fundamental fund ratings are these three funds:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Municipals - Same But Different

Currently, we follow six different CEF systematic strategies with a seventh strategy - Factor Combo - being a combination of the other six.

Momentum-1M Lag : Funds with the best 12-month price performance, excluding the previous month.

: Funds with the best 12-month price performance, excluding the previous month. Value-Yld PCHGMA : Funds with the biggest yield increase from the 3-year moving average.

: Funds with the biggest yield increase from the 3-year moving average. Carry-Risk Adj : Funds with the highest yield divided by price volatility.

: Funds with the highest yield divided by price volatility. Yield-Discount : Funds with the highest yield less discount.

: Funds with the highest yield less discount. DSSP : Funds with the lowest discount sector spread percentile - a measure of the fund's discount deviation from the sector average.

: Funds with the lowest discount sector spread percentile - a measure of the fund's discount deviation from the sector average. DISC %LE-5Y: Funds with the lowest discount percentile over the last 5 years.

The Equal-Weight allocation serves as the benchmark and is composed of the average returns of all the underlying funds, in this case all Municipal bond CEFs.

This is how the strategies look like within the Muni CEF sector.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Strategies

Source: Systematic Income CEF Strategies

Readers familiar with our strategy returns over the broader CEF space will not be surprised. Three of the best strategies are the usual suspects of DSSP, Factor Combo and DISC %LE-5Y.

However, what is different in the muni space is how poorly the Momentum strategy does, particularly after 2014. We don't have a clear answer as to why momentum fails to work for muni CEFs. We suspect it may have something to do with the greater amount of distribution cuts in the sector which really kicked off in the last few years. Those funds that kept their distributions steady were inevitably bid up by investors which were then disappointed when the funds succumbed to the inevitable and made the cuts leading to large price deflations. This mean reversion tendency is probably what pushed against momentum in this period.

Combine Factors And Hedge Your Bets

The different risk factors that underlie our strategies have different and variable dynamics. This means it is difficult to gauge over the near term when one type of strategy will outperform. For this reason, we like the Factor Combo strategy which combines the signals of all the other strategies into a single portfolio. Although it is historically not the best-performing strategy, its risk-adjusted performance is the highest of the bunch.

Checking The Internals

Just because a particular investment strategy has outperformed does not mean it is robust. We like to perform two checks on our strategies to ensure that the signals they follow not only make intuitive economic sense but are quantitatively strong.

Our strategies pick out the top decile funds by strategy ranking. For the strategy to be robust, the different deciles should show performance consistent with the scores. In other words, we should expect to see the best deciles (e.g. 1, 2, 3) show monotonically better performance than the worsts deciles (e.g. 8, 9, 10). If we plot the historic performance of the deciles, this is indeed what we find.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Strategies

Our other check is to plot the rolling excess return of the strategy through time. This ensures that we do not pick a strategy which worked really well a decade ago but has since stopped working. The chart below shows the excess return of the strategy over the equally-weighted fund benchmark. What we find is that while the excess performance is volatile and appears to be on a downward trend, the excess return has been positive and is currently close to a 5-year high.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Strategies

Checking On The Current Signals

What we like to do is to marry our strategy signals with the broader set of metrics that underlie the CEF ratings on our service. In this section, we select three funds that are both currently in the Factor Combo portfolio and boast high fundamental ratings in the sector.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

NZF is a crossover rated fund with an objective of majority of its assets being rated BBB and below. It runs $3.7bn total assets at a 37% leverage at a 1.03% fee. It has a discount of 3.45% and a current yield of 4.62%. We like NZF for its impressive and consistent historic NAV returns, strong alpha-generation and below average 1-year z-score. The fund does have a slightly above-average fee and NAV volatility.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

MQY has an objective to allocate to longer-duration municipal bonds rated A or better. It runs $814m of assets at a 0.92% management fee. The fund is trading at a 6.91% discount and a current yield of 4.18%. We like the fund for its attractive relative and absolute discount, a very low long-term z-score and a below-average fee which makes the discount-adjusted fee just 0.64%.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

NAD can allocate 35% of its assets to bonds rates BBB or below. The fund is trading at an 8.2% discount and a 4.36% current yield. We like the fund for its attractive discount, strong net NAV (ex-distribution) profile and good historic drawdown profile.

All three funds look fairly strong on the distribution coverage front with all currently registering above 100% readings and a positive trend.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

UNII data is a bit mixed with MQY having the strongest profile.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Conclusion

Our CEF quantitative strategies mostly hold up when applied to the Muni CEF sector. Since we can't predict which individual strategy will outperform, we Factor Combo strategy which combines signals from the other strategies is a good place to be. We cross-check the strategy signals with our fundamental sector ratings and like these three funds: NAD, MQY and NZF.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. Follow our systematic allocation framework for a rational top-down and bottom-up approach to income investing that highlights the most attractive sectors, fund types and individual funds. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.