Don't Let Your Heart Rule Your Investments

By Peter Mauthe

One of the first basic rules I learned about investing was "Buy low and sell high." Seems simple, right? In theory, yes. In practice, maybe not.

Buying low means putting more money on the table when the market is on the decline - a time when you may feel least like taking on more risk. Selling high means getting out of the market when all of your senses (not to mention the financial media) are telling you the sky's the limit.

When emotions take over, bad things can happen

Behavioral finance coach Jay Mooreland does a great job of putting this investor behavior in perspective. He says that our brains are driven by confidence, not accuracy. He also cites a study by CXO Advisory that showed that only 47% of over 6,000 "expert predictions" between 2005 and 2012 were accurate. This is particularly significant because the media tends to promote bearish market experts at market lows and bullish market experts at market highs. Investors are inclined to have confidence in those deemed "market experts" whether they are right or not.

So how do investors' emotions work to their detriment in these cases? When an investor is already experiencing anxiety during a bear market - a good time to buy low - bearish market experts may give that investor confidence that the anxiety he or she feels is appropriate. This may stop him or her from taking advantage of that "buyer's market." Conversely, when an investor is experiencing elation during a bull market that is hitting high after high - a good time to sell and capture gains - bullish market experts may reinforce that investor's feeling that the good times are never going to stop. Based on this confidence, the investor may even throw more capital into the market (buy high) when he or she should be selling. Like investment analyst Benjamin Graham always says, "The investor's chief problem - and even his worst enemy - is likely himself."

This is a well-documented pattern of behavior for investors and one that does not serve their best interests. It is also the reason that I believe investors should rely on portfolios driven by strategies that are based on rules, not emotions - strategies that objectively analyze real-time market data and draw investment conclusions based on market history.

Can market sentiment work for you?

Disciplined investors can make other people's emotions work for them. In the field of technical analysis, there is an area of study known as sentiment, which explores the overall attitudes of investors toward a particular market. There are many sentiment indicators designed to signal when investors and market experts are at the extremes of bullish and bearish beliefs. When extremes in sentiment are reached, historically, going against the crowd has shown to deliver the best outcome for investors.

The following chart shows an example of an indicator based on the percentage of AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) members who responded to a weekly survey indicating they were bullish. High readings in this indicator are generally associated with market tops-selling opportunities. Low readings in this indicator are generally associated with market bottoms-buying opportunities. A disciplined, non-emotional investor could take great advantage of these swings in market sentiment.

Unfortunately, not all of us are disciplined investors. When acting on emotions, we typically make poor investment decisions. Many studies have shown that mutual fund investors often buy the most near market tops and sell the most near market bottoms. In doing so, they end up compromising their returns.

How to take emotions out of the investment equation

So what's the solution? How can investors avoid letting emotions get in the way of reaching their financial goals? One way to do this is by investing in strategies that can respond objectively to trends and extremes in price action in all three of the basic asset classes: stocks, bonds, and alternatives. Investors could also invest in risk-managed core strategies that are designed to provide portfolios with objective, rules-based, exposure to all three asset classes. A well-designed core will generally provide a portfolio with approximately 80% or more of the desired portfolio return and risk reduction.

Investors could also employ explore strategies to complement their core strategies. Explore strategies allow investors to target a specific asset class in order to "fine-tune" their risk management or enhance return. Of course, all of these core and explore strategies should be risk-managed and rules-based. Every rule set should be designed to objectively exploit some inefficiency in the market. The more inefficiencies that can be exploited within a market by a group of rule sets, the more opportunities a portfolio has for profit.

Another way we at Flexible Plan Investors help investors take emotions out of the equation is by allowing them and their financial advisers to "delegate" watching the market every day (another source of investor stress, according to Jay Mooreland) to us. Flexible Plan watches all of the markets in which we invest - all day, every day. We are continuously ready to take the action our many rule sets require. This takes the burden off both the adviser and the investor, giving them more time to identify and work toward those financial goals that allow investors to live their best lives.

Market update

By Tim Hanna

Last week, equity markets continued the uptrend they began in early February, following the sell-off in late January. The NASDAQ finished the week up 2.21%, the S&P 500 gained 1.58%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.02%.

Financial news outlets continue to blame the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has named COVID-19, for recent market down days. Because we are in the midst of the outbreak, the global economic impact of the illness is still unknown. As more data becomes available, economists and financial professionals are providing estimates that are more informed.

Almost two months into the outbreak, Bespoke Investment Group published an interesting piece. Rather than marking forward estimates, the article looks back at what the investor experience has been during this time. According to Bespoke:

"The S&P 500 has given up early gains and is now trading modestly lower in what has become an all too familiar pattern ever since the coronavirus entered the world stage in January. In fact, of the now seven Fridays so far in 2020, the S&P 500 has traded lower on the day six times. The one exception was the Friday heading into MLK weekend back on 1/17. Ever since then there's been a genuine skittishness on the part of investors to add equity exposure into a 65+ hour window where markets are closed and who knows what type of headlines regarding the coronavirus will come out."

