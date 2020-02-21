PREIT's Malls In Midsize Markets Are Dominating The Competition

PREIT's malls in midsize markets are steadily increasing their regional dominance, which should help the company return to FFO growth beginning later this year.

However, behind the scenes, PREIT has dramatically improved the competitive position of many of its malls by investing in anchor replacements.

PREIT stock has plummeted over the past few years due to the REIT's high leverage and a series of FFO declines.

In recent years, shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) have plummeted, as the REIT's aggressive moves to shed lower-performing malls and an elevated number of store closures at its remaining properties have combined to drive rapid FFO erosion. PREIT's weak balance sheet and frequent guidance misses caused the stock to fall below $4 this year for the first time since the Great Recession.

However, a big reason why PREIT's debt level is elevated is that it has invested heavily in its properties over the past few years, mainly to backfill vacant anchor space. These moves have dramatically improved the tenant mix and competitiveness of many of its malls.

Bulls believe that land sales and the recent opening of Fashion District Philadelphia (PREIT's marquee redevelopment project) will enable the REIT to fix its balance sheet in short order, driving a rebound in the stock. Bears are skeptical on both points, as no land sales have been announced yet and occupancy is ramping up very slowly at Fashion District.

(Fashion District Philadelphia opened last September. Image source: PREIT.)

For the purposes of this article, I will set that debate aside to focus squarely on the results of the anchor redevelopment program. So far, it appears that PREIT's efforts to upgrade its malls are successfully turning its properties into dominant retail destinations, particularly in midsize markets that can only support one mall in today's retail climate. This bodes well for its ability to extract higher NOI from those malls going forward, supporting a return to FFO growth.

Cleaning up on Massachusetts' South Coast

Dartmouth Mall in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts is a great example of a PREIT mall that has trounced its competition. Over the past few years, PREIT has upgraded Dartmouth Mall's tenant mix, most notably with the 2017 addition of H&M. Other retailers that have joined the mall over the past three years include Torrid, Newbury Comics, Hollister, and a combined Carter's/OshKosh B'Gosh.

Meanwhile, the closest competing mall (Swansea Mall in Swansea, Massachusetts) lost its Sears anchor store in early 2017, followed by its Macy's (M) anchor store in early 2019. With in-line tenants already abandoning the mall, the Macy's closure forced Swansea Mall to shut down for good last March.

It's a similar situation at Silver City Galleria in Taunton, Massachusetts. The mall's Best Buy (BBY), Macy's, and Sears anchor stores have all closed since 2017. The mall is now mostly vacant with stores closing at an accelerating pace. Not surprisingly, there are persistent (though unconfirmed) rumors that it will close soon.

Thus, Dartmouth Mall's two main competitors (both 20-25 minutes away by car) are dead or dying. This is increasing the mall's dominance of the South Coast trade area, home to hundreds of thousands of people. As of the end of Q3, sales per square foot had reached $539 and occupancy was very strong at around 97%. For comparison, sales per square foot stood at $432 in 2015.

Dartmouth Mall's momentum is likely to accelerate over the next couple of years. Sears vacated its anchor spot last August, after PREIT paid it $5 million to terminate its lease. Burlington (BURL) will open as the lead replacement tenant next month and should drive significantly more traffic to the mall than Sears.

(Burlington will open soon at Dartmouth Mall. Image source: Burlington Stores.)

Gaining dominance in Harrisburg

PREIT's Capital City Mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania is poised for a similar level of regional dominance in the years ahead. Today, the Harrisburg metro area, home to fewer than 600,000 people, has three enclosed malls. That's clearly too many, but PREIT's property is poised to come out on top.

When Capital City Mall's Sears store closed in early 2017, PREIT moved quickly to subdivide the space. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) opened as the main replacement later that year, complemented by a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store and a small-format Sears appliance and mattress store. In total, the anchor replacement project cost about $30 million.

PREIT also added an H&M store to the tenant mix in 2017 and Dave & Busters (PLAY) in 2018, among other upgrades. Thanks to its efforts, sales per square foot reached $457 as of the end of Q3, up from just $401 in 2017. Occupancy exceeds 99%; in fact, a PennLive reporter didn't spot any vacancies during a recent visit.

Just 7 miles away, Harrisburg Mall has dozens of vacancies. One of its anchor spots has been empty for more than a decade. Furthermore, Macy's plans to close its store at the mall later this year, as part of its ongoing store closure plan, which will hasten Harrisburg Mall's death spiral. It will also leave Capital City Mall as Macy's only location in the region.

Colonial Park Mall, the Harrisburg area's third mall, is slightly better off. Still, it has 17 vacant or soon-to-be-vacant spaces, according to PennLive, That includes a former Bon-Ton store that closed as part of that chain's 2018 liquidation. Sears is one of the two remaining anchors (along with Boscov's), so the mall could easily have a second anchor vacancy before long.

With both of its competitors bleeding tenants, Capital City Mall has solidified itself as the top retail destination in the Harrisburg area. That puts it in position for further increases in sales per square foot going forward, which should enable PREIT to raise rents over time.

(Image source: PREIT)

A growing regional powerhouse in South Carolina

PREIT's Magnolia Mall in Florence, South Carolina doesn't face local competition in the same way as Dartmouth Mall or Capital City Mall. The closest competing enclosed mall is nearly 45 miles away. Still, Magnolia Mall is similar to the two properties discussed above in that a Sears store closure paved the way for a major upgrade that is driving more traffic to the mall.

Magnolia Mall's Sears store closed in early 2017, and PREIT quickly signed up Burlington as the main replacement. It filled out the rest of the former Sears box in early 2018, with the opening of HomeGoods and Five Below (FIVE). PREIT also upgraded the in-line tenant mix with the addition of H&M later in 2018.

Thanks to these efforts, sales per square foot reached $476 as of Q3, while occupancy was solid at around 97%. By contrast, sales per square foot stood at $418 in 2017 and just $350 in 2014.

The closest competing malls (Sumter Mall in Sumter, South Carolina and Columbia Place Mall in Columbia, South Carolina) are struggling. Sumter Mall has just three dozen tenants and has had to resort to non-retail uses like a call center and military recruiting stations to fill vacant space. Columbia Place Mall has lost its Sears and Burlington anchors since 2017, and Macy's (the last remaining anchor) is likely to close within a year or two as the chain exits low-productivity malls.

With its tenant mix improving (as rivals go downhill), Magnolia Mall is poised to be the dominant mall for all of northeastern South Carolina. That should support continued growth in sales per square foot.

These malls could be next

Dartmouth Mall, Capital City Mall, and Magnolia Mall aren't the only midsize-market properties where PREIT has invested significant capital on anchor replacements. At Valley Mall (near Hagerstown, Maryland), PREIT has deftly navigated the closure of three anchor stores since 2016. It has replaced Bon-Ton and Macy's with Belk, entertainment concept Tilt Studio, and a large full-service gym. Dick's Sporting Goods will open this spring, replacing Sears and completing the redevelopment. Comp sales increased about 5% over the past year and growth could accelerate after Dick's opens.

(Image source: PREIT)

Chambersburg Mall (30 miles north) has lost most of its anchors since 2015 and the in-line vacancy rate is spiking. In short, Valley Mall has a clear path to grow its trade area and increase sales per square foot in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, at Viewmont Mall (in Scranton, Pennsylvania), Dick's Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, and HomeGoods opened in late 2017 to replace a Sears store that had closed a year earlier.

So far, sales per square foot growth has been modest since the new anchors opened. But Wyoming Valley Mall, the only other full-size mall in the Scranton-Wilkes Barre metro area, has fallen into a downward spiral following the loss of its Bon-Ton and Sears anchors in 2018. By mid-2019, occupancy had fallen to 65%, and tenants continue to flee. Wyoming Valley Mall's Macy's store is likely to close when its lease expires in 2022, which could accelerate the mall's demise. That would give Viewmont Mall a boost as it becomes truly dominant in its region.

The balance sheet is still the key

PREIT's balance sheet remains a significant concern. Realistically, any solution would have to include sales of non-income-producing land for multifamily and hotel development. Fortunately, there's a substantial opportunity here (estimated at $150 million-$300 million by management), thanks to PREIT's well-located properties in the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. suburbs.

If PREIT does manage to clean up its balance sheet and the retail environment remains similar to recent conditions, investors should start to see the benefits of its massive redevelopment investments starting in 2020 and continuing over the next few years. With more of PREIT's assets assuming dominant positions in their markets, a return to NOI and FFO growth is far more likely than most investors seem to expect. That could enable massive multiple expansion, causing PREIT stock to double or triple (or more) from today's beaten-down price.

