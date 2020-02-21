Macy's: Why Store Closures Are Good For Investors

Thesis:

Macy's (M) has been run down by the markets since peaking out in FY15. Following years of underperformance, Macy's has recently announced plans to close an additional 125 stores over the next three years with its Polaris Strategy. While many consumers and investors alike may find this to be bad news for Macy's, it is in fact good news. Macy's is closing underperforming stores that aren't generating sufficient cash flow, and plans to upgrade nearly all of the remaining locations. Furthermore, Macy's monetizing its property over the next three years should increase shareholder equity. In an ever-changing ecommerce market, retail store closures is simply business optimization, and shouldn't be taken with such pessimism.

Macy's is Cutting 125 Weak Links:

While plans to close 125 stores may sound alarming at the surface, it's simply a function of business optimization on Macy's end. The 125 stores Macy's plans to close only generated $1.4 billion in sales between them. This translates to an average of $11.2 million in annual sales per store. These stores are in low traffic, undesirable locations, and are merely proving to be weak links for Macy's cash flow and balance sheet.

Along with Macy's plans to close 125 stores, it is expanding its Growth Treatment program to an additional 100 stores by the end of 2020. As of now, the Growth Treatment has been applied to 150 stores. Those 150 stores currently account for approximately 50% of Macy's total sales, which currently sit at a TTM figure of $25.448 billion. Thus, the 150 Growth Treatment stores account for $12.724 billion in sales, or approximately $85 million in annual sales per store.

Furthermore, Macy's stated that its online business currently generates over $6 billion in annual sales. At $6 billion flat, that would currently account for 23.6% of Macy's TTM revenue. According to Statista, ecommerce sales are forecasted to account for only 12.4% of total retail sales in the U.S. by the end of FY20. Macy's online sales are already double the forecasted market average for end of this year. This data makes it clear that Macy's no longer needs as many storefronts to operate effectively. This data also tells us that Macy's is capitalizing on its online growth initiatives, which is vital for Macy's long-term success.

It's clear by the numbers that not only does Macy's not need the massive storefront it once did to operate effectively, but the storefronts it is closing aren't viable to Macy's business model any longer. By closing these stores Macy's will achieve cost savings of $1.5 billion by the end of FY22, with $600 million expected to be realized by the end of FY20. The FY20 cost savings alone offsets 43% of the theoretical $1.4 billion in annual sales losses from the 125 stores closing. However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind: Macy's will retain a decent portion of customers in the closure regions with close proximity stores and/or online sales, and it will take three years to fully close all 125 stores, thus, the $1.4 billion in sales from the closing stores will dissipate over a three year period, if they're even fully lost at all.

Macy's to Apply Growth Treatment to Remaining Store Portfolio and Expand Backstage:

As of 3Q19, Macy's had 579 full-line Macy's stores. By the end of FY22 Macy's full-line Macy's store count should be approximately 450. Considering the growth treatment has already been applied to 150 stores, Macy's still has 300 stores that it needs to apply its Growth Treatment to. As stated previously, Macy's plans to apply the Growth Treatment to 100 stores in FY20 alone, leaving 200 remaining for FY21 and FY22. Also outlined above, Macy's Growth Treatment stores are generating nearly eight times the annual sales volume compared to the annual average of the stores being closed.

Macy's is also expanding Backstage, as the off-price market approach has been quite a success. Macy's is planning on opening 50 more store-inside-store Backstage locations, as well as an additional 7 off-mall, freestanding Backstage locations in FY20 alone. As of 3Q19, Macy's had 215 Backstage stores within Macy's locations, and 7 freestanding Backstage locations. Macy's FY20 plans call for just under 25% growth in in-store locations and 100% growth in freestanding locations for Backstage.

Macy's is consolidating its business operations, and even creating an environment that now stimulates cross-shopping. Many shoppers may be looking for cheaper clothing options at Backstage, but realized they just ran out of their daily Profumo and need to stop by Macy's fragrance department. Macy's consolidating and strengthening its brick and mortar base is precisely what it needs to be doing, and it's in full flight.

Store Closures and the Monetization of Real Estate is Good News:

Macy's store closures are also good news in the sense that Macy's is monetizing some of its valuable real estate, as well as gives it better ground to terminate and/or better negotiate its existing leases, which currently sits at roughly $4.7 billion.

Macy's Bulls have argued that Macy's real estate is well undervalued, while Bears stipulate that Macy's real estate value is somewhat obsolete. The theory is that Macy's selling real estate means the company is in trouble and will be selling below market values. However, Macy's is selling real estate while it's still a cash flow positive business, and capable of persevering. My personal valuation places Macy's real estate value in the $14 billion range. While a large majority of that value is in Macy's flagship stores on Herald Square in NYC and Union Square in San Francisco, Macy's stands to pad its shareholder equity with its store closures in more than one way.

The first, is cost-cutting. Macy's plans to save $1.5 billion by FY22 in cost savings, with $600 million of it realized in FY20 alone. These savings will directly hit bottom line, which is great news for investors.

The second, is Macy's ability to get out of existing leases totaling roughly $4.7 billion. It's not clear what portion of Macy's 125 store closures are in leased locations, however, Macy's will likely cut all leased locations that aren't absolute cash generating cows. It's likely we will see a large cut to Macy's lease obligations over the next three years; more good news for investors, as the elimination of lease obligations will boost shareholder equity.

The third, is the fact that Macy's will be selling book-depreciated real estate with its 125 store closures. All of Macy's real estate has been depreciated for years, and hold much higher market values than what is shown on Macy's books. If Macy's can sell these properties at favorable market prices, it will be padding its books with strong gains from real estate sales. It's also good to note that Macy's is closing underperforming stores, thus, some of its weakest real estate holdings while it still has ample time to do so at favorable prices. This motion by Macy's is the smartest thing it could do, especially at what appears to be the top of the market cycle.

Investors should be thrilled that Macy's is actively liquidating its underperforming real estate while the company health is secure and the holdings are still valuable. Thus, Macy's opting to close 125 stores over the next three years is good news for Macy's investors and prospective investors alike.

Conclusion:

To conclude, Macy's announcement to close 125 stores over the next three years has been tossed around the general media with nothing but pessimism. The reality is, it's the absolute best option for Macy's long-term success. The locations Macy's plans to close significantly underperform prime locations, and with Macy's booming online sales platform, it frankly doesn't need the massive brick and mortar footprint it once did. Macy's is implementing its Growth Treatment to the remaining store fleet, which has proven to be nothing short of impressive for the 150 stores reaping the benefits of that program. Furthermore, Macy's is saving substantial sums in cost-cuts, will be reducing its $4.7 billion in lease obligations, and will be monetizing underperforming real estate while the holdings are still valuable enough to be sold above book value. With all of that being said, Macy's announcement to close 125 stores over the next three years is nothing short of good news for its investors. Feel free to take a look at my previous article on Macy's for my intrinsic valuation and market price forecasts for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.