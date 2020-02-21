Why HP Inc. Is Worth More Than Xerox's $24 Offer

If the deal goes through you get a quick return, if not you get a bargain of a tech stock.

Whether the deal happens at $24, $26, or not at all, HPQ is a great buy for income growth at current prices.

HPQ's management will have the opportunity to convince investors during the upcoming shareholder value presentation.

Xerox upped its offer from $22 to $24. While this is a step in the right way, I believe the price undermines HPQ's value.

Introduction

In September last year, I initiated a position in HP Inc. (HPQ). My thesis was mainly that HPQ was one of the few tech stocks which appeared both undervalued and had an appealing dividend profile. I stated that I "didn't expect fantastic capital appreciation for the next 1 to 2 years". But what do you know, the stock is up 20% since I published the last article. For the past 3 months, Xerox (XRX) has been trying to acquire HPQ. In November the company offered $22 per share. HPQ refused. Xerox threatened to approach investors directly, and this month, offered $24 per share to HPQ shareholders. Management is opposed to the deal, as they believe that it undermines the company's value. They will be presenting a shareholder plan on February 24th, where they will undoubtedly try to convince shareholders that the stock is worth more than $24 per share. Analysts believe that the offer should be upped to $26, a price which would ensure that no HPQ purchaser in the past 10 years would be in the red.

Whether the deal goes through or not, I believe now is an enticing time to initiate a position in HPQ. If Xerox get their way, you'll be looking at a quick 6% to 15% return depending on the final bid. If HPQ's management get their way, they'll highlight value which the market has ignored for the past years in HPQ. Even if this value isn't realized instantly, you'd still be left with a tech stock with a superior dividend profile.

HPQ has a dividend yield of 3.14% & trades around $22.43. Based on our MAD Scores, HPQ has a Dividend Strength score of 97 and a Stock Strength score of 76.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in HPQ in anticipation of the stock's shareholder value presentation.

To make my case, I'll walk you through HPQ's dividend profile before considering its fundamental factors, with a particular focus on valuation.

Dividend Strength

Our strategy revolves around purchasing what we call "strong dividend stocks" at attractive prices. A strong dividend stock is one whose dividend is safe, and offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

31% of HP Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 63% of dividend stocks.

HPQ pays 20% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 63% of dividend stocks.

HP Inc. has a free cashflow payout ratio of 23%, a better ratio than 73% of dividend stocks.

HP Inc.'s dividend payout is very satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

31/10/2015 31/10/2016 31/10/2017 31/10/2018 31/10/2019 Dividends p.s. $0.6800 $0.4800 $0.5200 $0.5600 $0.6404 Net Income p.s. $2.48 $1.43 $1.48 $3.26 $2.07 Payout Ratio 28% 34% 36% 18% 31% Cash From Operations p.s. $3.59 $1.88 $2.22 $2.90 $3.19 Payout Ratio 19% 26% 24% 20% 21% Free Cash Flow p.s. $1.60 $1.63 $1.98 $2.55 $2.73 Payout Ratio 43% 30% 27% 22% 24%

As you can see in the table above, for the past 5 trailing twelve month periods, HPQ has paid an extremely modest 20-25% of its operating cashflow as a dividend.

This tells me that the dividend is safe and unlikely to be cut. The well trained eye would notice that the amount paid in dividends decreased between the 1st and 2nd period reported in the table. Yet do not worry, I explained the reason for this in my past article:

In late 2015, HP spun off HP Enterprise (HPE). HPQ's dividend went from $0.18 to $0.12, and the newly formed HPE paid $0.06 in yearly dividends. So this actually evens this out.

All in all, HPQ's dividend is very safe. Given management's commitment to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks I believe it is extremely unlikely that the dividend would be cut in upcoming years.

Dividend Potential

HP Inc.'s dividend yield of 3.14% is better than 64% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 10%, as I had predicted in my last article.

Over the previous 3 years HP Inc. has seen its revenues grow at a 7% CAGR and net income by an 8% CAGR.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, HPQ's dividend has great potential. I believe the dividend has the potential to compound at 10% per annum for the next 5 years, which is very attractive for the 3% yield that goes with HPQ.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives HPQ a dividend strength score of 97 / 100. The stock's payout ratios have remained super stable all while the dividend has increased nicely. HPQ is a top dividend stock, one which would do all dividend investors good to own.

Stock Strength

But what about potential for capital appreciation? Obviously if shareholders go with an offer from Xerox, the upside will be capped. Nonetheless, by analyzing HPQ's value, momentum and quality, I will demonstrate why I believe HPQ is extremely cheap and well positioned for future gains, with or without the Xerox deal.

Value

HPQ has a P/E of 10.84x

P/S of 0.56x

P/CFO of 7.03x

Dividend yield of 3.14%

Buyback yield of 6.54%

Shareholder yield of 9.68%.

These values would suggest that HPQ is more undervalued than 98% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The stock trades at basement multiples, as if it were going out of business, yet HPQ consistently generates positive earnings and cashflows, plenty to cover the dividend and buy back plenty of shares. The 9.7% total shareholder yield is very enticing and should provide value for upcoming years.

The chart above suggests that HPQ has had very low valuations for all of the past 5 years. HPQ has averaged 8x earnings, which makes it seem like the company is going out of business, which, as we have already established, isn't the case.

HPQ is extremely cheap, regardless of the metric you choose to look at. I think HPQ could be worth as much as 20% more, from continued reduction in share count as well as a slight rerating of the multiple assigned to the stock.

Value Score: 98 / 100

Momentum

HP Inc.'s price has increased 11.54% these last 3 months, 16.76% these last 6 months despite decreasing -3.53% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $22.43.

HPQ has better momentum than 64% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. However let's not fool ourselves. The momentum that HPQ has found doesn't lie in investors recognizing the value in the stock, but only in hype concerning the Xerox offer.

Hopefully the shareholder value presentation will help investors realize that HPQ is worth more than $24 per share. Even at $26, I feel like Xerox would be getting a bargain. I feel like $27-$28 would be a fairer price.

Either HPQ shareholders go with the current offer, or they reject it, in which case I believe it is likely that Xerox will up its offer. Even at $27-$28, Xerox would be paying close to no premium for the synergies to be realized by merging both entities.

Momentum score: 64 / 100

Quality

HPQ has a negative gearing ratio, from buying back so many shares. The company's liabilities have decreased by -2% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 13.4% of HPQ's liabilities, which is reasonable. Each dollar of HPQ's assets generates $1.8 of revenue, putting it ahead of 92% of stocks.

110.9% of HPQ's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 48% of stocks. HP Inc.'s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -5.8% puts it ahead of 41% of stocks.

This suggests that HPQ's quality better than 40% of stocks. Our factor score penalizes HPQ because its negative equity prevents our model from calculating return on equity as well as the gearing ratio. Yet HPQ has reasonable accounting standards which don't undermine its earnings, has a highly efficient asset base and reasonable liability coverage. HPQ's quality, while nothing worth getting excited about, raises no red flags.

Quality Score: 40 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 76 / 100 which is encouraging. The stock is still super cheap. If Xerox would get away with $24 per share, I'd be extremely surprised. I hope management will make a compelling case to investors in this name who might have become tired of the last decade of underperformance. Nonetheless, HPQ is an interesting stock to purchase: if shareholders go through with the deal, you get a quick return. If they don't, you get a cheap stock with shareholder friendly management which should drive returns over the next 3-5 years.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 97 & a stock strength of 76, HP Inc. is a great choice for dividend investors, regardless of the outcome of the Xerox offer. Sure at $27-$28 I'd be a lot happier than at $24, but given that when I purchased the stock around $18 I wasn't expecting much capital appreciation, any outcome will be appreciated.

Even if you haven't yet initiated a position in HPQ, at $22.5, it still makes sense to do so.

