Ruger Q4 2019 Results - Better Than Expected

The company reported quarterly sales of $105.1 million and net income of $.46 per share. Fuller year sales of $410.5 million and earnings of $1.82 per share.

Source: Author's Ruger Precision Rifle in 300 PRC

On Thursday, February 20th, Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) reported their Q4 FY2019 earnings results.

Despite a year over year drop in results, the company was able to surpass financial expectations, signaling positioning strength heading into 2020.

Are there opportunities for investors? Let's dive in!

Earnings Results

For the quarter, the company reported net sales of $105.1 million. This is down $16 million, or 13.2% from $121.1 million a year ago.

The diluted earnings per share were $0.46, down from $0.69 a year earlier.

For the full year, the company reported sales of $410.5 million and earnings of $1.82 per share, down from $496.5 million in sales and earnings per share of $2.88 a year earlier.

Subsequently, the company declared a dividend of $0.18 per share payable on March 27th 2020, to shareholders on record as of March 13th, 2020.

The company continued to grow their reserves and ended the quarter with a $165 million cash and short-term investments balance and no debt. This is up from $137 million cash and short term investments at the end of prior quarter.

Upside Surprise

Just as I stated in my previous article, "Ruger: Helping Drive The Industry," while I did not know whether Ruger would surpass their prior year results, I did believe that the revenue and earnings per share estimates were on the low side and believed the company would have a good chance of surpassing both.

One of my favorite websites to use is Estimize. Here you will be able to see both Wall Street, and independent analysts' estimates in one place.

As we discussed in our prior article and can see below, Ruger's $105 million revenue figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $100.3 million, a beat of approximately 5%.

Source: Estimize

The major beat however came on the earnings per share, with the company's $.46 per share surpassing the consensus estimate of $.32 per share.

Source: Estimize

So What's The Story?

While I am still going through the full 10K statements, I wanted to address the 800lb gorilla in the room.

You might ask, "Maks, I thought you said 2019 NICS data showed an increase, so why is Ruger (and others for that matter) showing double digit revenue decreases over the same time-frame?"

That is a very fair question and a few users have even suggested some reasons, such as a large increase in used gun sales, versus new firearms.

I certainly believe that used guns sales are increasing, however for the majority of gun stores, used gun sales are still a small percentage of sales and inventory.

Why?

It comes down to one thing... terms and ROI.

While there are quite a few retailers who purchase inventory with cash, the majority of the gun stores I visit fill their shelves with firearms purchased on credit terms.

Why?

ROI.

The new firearms business is categorized by thin margins with it being fairly common for a retailer to sell a gun for $20 to $30 over cost. They do this in order to sell higher priced accessories or if the store is also a range, to get the gun owner shooting at the range, purchasing ammunition and paying range fees.

When you purchase inventory with credit terms, such as Net 30, selling a gun for $20 over cost without spending money is a great ROI.

If the retailer wants to purchase a used gun, they need to pay for it in full. Despite the store being able to earn significantly better margins on used firearms, they are doing it at the expense of ROI and potentially being stuck with a used gun.

This also leads to what I and Ruger management believe are the major reasons for the discrepancy with overall NICS, CREDIT and distributors going bankrupt.

From the earnings release we find the following,

Source: Ruger Q4 FY2019 Earnings Release

About 3 or 4 years ago I was reading a 10Q of a publicly traded BDC I followed. What I found is that one of their senior loans was in default and that loan was made to one of the major firearms distributors. This was my first sign of seeing issues with distributors.

We have to keep in mind, that during the later Obama years, the industry attracted many Wall Street bankers who were attracted to ROI and what better way is there to increase ROI than to leverage up your balance sheet?

In a word, the majority of the firearms industry, from the large manufacturers, to the distributors to the local retailers, the industry was collectively punch drunk on credit.

While we have seen over-leveraged balance sheets take their toll on the large manufacturers such as Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), the distributors and retailers are largely privately held and thus seldom discussed.

We have only recently seen the distributors and their Wall Street bankers have their issues and I believe the retailers will have their issues soon.

In 2018 and 2019, Ruger, American Outdoor Brands, Taurus (OTC:FORZF) and Vista Outdoor saw the impacts as the distributors were forced to liquidate their inventories at depreciated values.

So yes... Ruger firearms were sold..., a good amount of them just came from liquidated inventories.

We do have to keep in mind, this is not isolated to Ruger, and we know that American Outdoor Brands, Vista Outdoor and a number of privately held manufacturers I spoke with were also impacted.

The good news is, I do believe that is now behind us.

So that's the external impact on decreased sales.

The factor that was within the company's control was discounting and extended credit terms.

2019 was challenging for the firearms industry as manufacturing overcapacity, excess inventories at all 2 levels of the channel, and a continued softness of demand led to a marketplace saddled with undisciplined discounting, reckless extension of payment terms, and excessive promotions. This left some distributors and manufacturers in its wake. Conversely, our promotional efforts in 2019 were more measured and instead we focused on delivering shareholder value over the long term, including our steadfast commitment to new product development.

Source: Ruger CEO Chris Killoy, Q4 2019 Earnings Results

The one thing that drives me crazy in the investment space is the difference of placing emphasis on revenue versus income.

When you are a business owner, your main focus is on generating profits. When we deal with investments, most often investors and analysts focus on the revenue and can most often forgive a company for lackluster earnings. After all, you can always try to sell investors on the notion of "imagine the stock price when we improve profitability."

With Ruger, investors have a team focused on the earnings and the balance sheet and I believe at times, this focus drives some investors away to Ruger's peers.

Despite lower revenues, Ruger is still THE BEST, financially sound publicly traded firearms investment and despite the year over year drop has manage to grow their cash and short term investments to over $165 million. This is of course at the same time as their main peer is recovering from their debt issues and Vista Outdoors is hemorrhaging brands in order to pay down for their mistakes.

Looking Ahead & Bottom Line

In the earnings release, CEO Chris Killoy stated,

We are well positioned as we head into 2020. The Ruger-57 pistol, which was launched in December, has received an overwhelming reception. We also just launched the latest LCP pistol, the LCP II in .22 LR, which is enjoying strong demand and we look forward to introducing additional new and innovative firearms in 2020. Our financial strength, evidenced by our $165 million of cash and short-term investments, places us in a unique position in our industry from which we can either profitably weather a storm or thrive in a recovering market, always keeping an eye out for any long-term opportunities that may emerge.

Approximately one year ago I made the statement "Ruger is boring, but boring is good!" in the article of the same name. "Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!"

With that statement, I was primarily discussing the company and their products. Ruger made reliable products but there was nothing in my mind that generally had gun owners REALLY EXCITED!

In the course of a year the products have completely changed and over the last 18 months, the company has launched products that gun owners, including many of my friends are waiting for at their local FFLs.

I will however say that Ruger IS STILL BORING... but only referring to the business and the management team. (I am fully expecting an email or a phone call.) I say Boring in the best of terms.

Ruger and their management are prudent people running a publicly traded company as any sane business owner would, focusing on profitability while being responsible to their customers and stakeholders. If you are looking for a management team that is more focused on leveraged buy outs, broad expansion and leveraging their balance sheet, you are NOT going to find it here.

Having discussions with clients, gun owners and other executives in the firearms industry I come back to my conclusion that for investors, Ruger is a solid choice.

While I do not know whether their sales are going to increase 50% or decrease 50% next year, or what the stock is going to do, it is the only company I am comfortable with investing in, and knowing that I am likely not going to see it go to zero, no matter the stock market environment or what the firearms industry over the next few years.

While I do believe that American Outdoor Brands would lead to a higher ROI in a panicked firearms market, I also know it is a higher beta investment and not a stock you can simply invest in and go away for the next few years. With Ruger, I believe you could (although I don't recommend you stop monitoring and researching ANY investment).

Bottom line, with the increase in the NICS data and the distributor troubles mostly in the rear view mirror, Ruger and some peers could see a prosperous next 10 months!

As always, I appreciate you reading and look forward to your questions and comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.