BYD Auto An Attractive Long-Term Buy

"It is always darkest just before the day dawneth" as English poet Thomas Fuller once wrote. The same could be said for BYD Auto (OTPPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) at the moment. The company which boasts Warren Buffett amongst its long-term investors has been hit mainly by two factors.

Firstly there was the reduction in EV (electric vehicle) incentives in 2019 by the Chinese government. Secondly, there is the corona virus which is likely to affect adversely Chinese auto sales for at least the first half of the year. My personal opinion is that the virus will have negative effects on the world economy for longer than most analysts think. On the positive side this may cause the Chinese government to bring in more expansionary measures.

I wrote in 2018 that BYD founder and Chairman Wang Chuanfu has the ambition to turn his company into a US$150 billion revenue business between 2017 and 2025. That might be seen now as somewhat hubristic.

However, BYD is one of the world's major players in EV's, in battery production and in energy storage. It is diversifying overseas rapidly. Currently over 50% of their revenues come from the auto division and over 85% of revenues come from China. This is set to change quite quickly in coming years. Details of their contracts for varying products illustrate their extensive worldwide coverage.

The company is at the forefront of supplying products in disruptive growth areas based on renewable energy. This makes it a Buy for the long-term investor. Timing is dependent mostly upon how long one thinks the corona virus epidemic may last.

China.

As per the company's own voluntary sales announcement, the figures for auto sales in 2019 do not make pretty reading:

As for January this year they have driven off the cliff:

That makes it 7 consecutive months of sales decline in China for BYD's auto business. Pure EV's sales did increase in 2019 but this was offset by a decline in hybrid sales and a decline in commercial vehicle sales. On the positive side the company is at least partly diversified in the auto market as they are still a big player in ICE vehicles. They did well in ICE SUV's in January and in energy storage. That is little consolation within the big picture.

February will surely be worse than January because of the corona virus. The Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers is forecasting a 10% drop in total auto sales in the 1st half of this year because of the corona virus epidemic. This may well still be optimistic in my view.

However what has not changed is the intention of the Chinese authorities to ramp up EV incentives again in 2020. They want the market to consolidate amongst a few leading players, and BYD is the biggest Chinese supplier. There are about 500 EV manufacturers in China. The Authorities have stated their intention to weed out the low quality manufacturers, especially following a spate of EV fires last year. Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) have both had a torrid time in China in recent years and look ill-prepared to face the challenge of BYD and Tesla in the market.

Exact government policy measures for this year remain uncertain, but government sources have confirmed that subsidies for NEV's will not be rolled back this year.

The government still has a target of sales of 7 million EV's annually by 2025. That would represent 25% of all auto sales. BYD's auto revenues in China will recover strongly but the timing is uncertain.

The company is instituting a joint venture in China with Toyota (NYSE:TM) this year. It will be interesting to see if this becomes a meaningful player as Toyota moves away somewhat from its hydrogen fuel cell initiatives towards pure battery EV's.

There are other revenue enhancing opportunities in China's auto market for BYD. The value of selling car data in China has been the subject of much interest. Additionally the value of autonomous vehicles is likely to be realized in China earlier than elsewhere. BYD have a long-term autonomous project with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). They launched their "BYD ++" open ecology in September last year, detailing advances in an open ecology for autonomous driving and other AI applications.

They are working with Audi (OTC:OTCPK:AUDVF) on battery supply for their new range of up-market EV's. This is in addition to their current partnership with Daimler.

Elsewhere in Asia, exports of cars are starting to ramp up for the company. For instance they have recently supplied taxis for Jakarta, Bali and Singapore. This often go hand-in-hand with trials for e-buses as well.

Buses & Trucks

My article in May last year gave the detailed background on this. The company has a wide range of e-trucks and is a market leader in e-buses. For instance it has supplied over 50,000 e-buses in China. Now they are expanding this overseas push rapidly. It will however take time. North Americand Europe have been slow to appreciate the merits of e-buses and e-trucks, for which China has historically represented about 90% of the world market. The question is how long it will take the rest of the world to buy 50,000 e-buses?

Trucks are not a very "sexy" product, but my article in January 2019 detailed the very substantial business potential. The total trucks market worldwide is estimated to be worth US$218 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has gone the route of focusing on a single Class 8 heavy duty truck. BYD has a full range of e-trucks already being sold around the world. These include specialities in areas such as forklifts, garbage trucks, mining, construction, and airport and seaport vehicles. The company has been showcasing its new range of warehouse e-trucks at exhibitions around the world.

Garbage trucks are a big seller for BYD and their Generation 3 trucks are currently being tested in California. One charge will effectively give a day's work, and the truck can be re-charged overnight, so "range anxiety" is not an issue. This truck is illustrated below:

Meanwhile it appears that U.S. truck manufacturers are still mainly focusing on traditional petrol or diesel models.

My previous articles gave details of e-truck orders BYD have attained overseas. Most recently they have supplied the first of an order for a Class 8 semi truck to Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD). They have so far supplied over 100 e-trucks in the USA. This is small beer compared to other markets in the world. New Jersey based Best Transportation is trialling Class A tractors and yard hostlers for its East Coast operations.

In India the company has launched a new range of e-trucks specifically for the B2B market there.

In South America last year the company announced the sale of the first 9 Nos. of its T8 refuse truck to Rio de Janeiro. This will become the largest fleet of BYD e-trucks outside China when the contract is completed.

In September last year they supplied a contract for 50 T3 e-vans to Nassau in the Bahamas.

In Indonesia they have supplied an order for 200 T3 trucks. This could increase significantly if the trucks prove successful.

Such orders in widespread geographical areas keep increasing. Both e-trucks and e-buses are probably subject to less fierce price competition than for autos just due to there being far less players in the market. The business has a further advantage of no need to build out a comprehensive charging system.

My article in December 2019 detailed the opportunities for e-buses all around the world. BYD has an ambitious target to achieve a revenue of US$3 billion from e-buses in the next few years. That is against the background of a current worldwide spend on buses in total of about US$150 billion. The component of this comprising e-buses is expected to increase rapidly. A recent report predicted that the e-bus business would be worth US$71.93 billion by 2024. That would represent a CAGR of 19.83% between 2019 and 2024. This is another business where BYD has a leading position in a secular growth market.

The US$3 billion target can be seen against the background of total company revenues of 130 billion yuan (US$19.5 billion) in 2018. So e-buses are a key component of the business. Last year they started a research joint venture with Kyocera Corp of Japan for integrated energy systems for e-buses which could lead to a whole new revenue stream.

In North America the company has factories in Californiand Toronto. It has supplied about one-third of all e-bus orders in North America so far.

It recently introduced a new double-decker model there, the C8M5, as illustrated below:

It is 45 ft long and can hold 77 passengers. It has an impressive range of 370 kilometers on a single charge.

BYD is facing strong protectionist measures from the U.S. administration and the U.S. Senate in its drive for more e-bus and monorail business. The jobs of 800 workers at BYD's plant in Lancaster in California could be at risk in the face of President Trump's anti-Chinese protectionism. A reasonable person might surmise that such an operation is a boon to the U.S. economy. However this fits in with similar attacks on other Chinese companies such as Huawei. In that case the protectionism could be wrapped up in the guise of protecting U.S. security. In BYD's case, it seems to be an attempt to protect the less efficient bus manufacturers in North America.

BYD seem to be carrying on regardless and obviously have strong support from Californian legislators. For instance, they will be opening a Forklift Centre encompassing 50,000 square feet in Los Angeles this year. The new factory in Canada could presumably be an alternative if the worst happens and the Lancaster plant gets shut down. One could well see further conflict between the State of Californiand the Federal Government centered on this issue.

In Mainland Europe the company has factories at Komarom in Hungary and Beauvais in France. It has sales and orders totaling about 1,000 units in Europe. This sounds impressive and more environmentally conscious Europe looks set to be a better market than the USA. So far though the volume represents only about 2% of total sales.

A recent impressive order was for 55 e-buses from VyBuss of Norway. The country is of course an impressive front-runner in the switch from ICE vehicles to EV's. Last year BYD received their largest European order yet, for 259 e-buses from Keolis Nederland in the Netherlands.

In the U.K. BYD has just introduced a new double-decker model, the ADL Enviro 400EV. This is built in partnership with U.K. manufacturer Alexander Dennis Ltd. It can carry 70 passengers. The company has received its first order for e-buses from regional operator Salisbury Reds. The U.K. should be a fertile source of business as the new government of Boris Johnson has specifically highlighted new government aid for e-bus usage.

In India the company has a joint venture manufacturing operation. They have supplied about 200 e-buses so far. They are ramping up manufacturing capacity to 5,000 e-buses per annum. However the expansion of their manufacturing facility at Hydrabad has been delayed until September this year. This might reflect how supposed orders in India often get delayed or do not turn out to be quite what they seem. Projections for India should be treated with some caution.

Reports in January indicated that State Transport agencies in India had awarded an intent to purchase a total of 600 e-buses from the Olectra-BYD joint venture. If this comes to fruition, it would be a startling surge in business for BYD in India. BYD are looking at starting up passenger car manufacturing operations with the same partner in the country.

In South America BYD received an order last year for 379 e-buses for Colombiand 285 e-buses in Chile. Orders last year there totaled 1035 e-buses, representing 71% of the total Latin American market for e-buses. It is somewhat of a sad reflection on the state of environmentalism in the USA that these figures for poor Latin American countries are substantially greater than for those of the affluent USA.

In the USA most of BYD's business has been in environmentally conscious California. They have supplied a total of 460 e-buses in the State so far. The most recent order was for 130 e-buses for the LADOT (Los Angeles Department of Transport). LADOT has a target to have a completely all-electric fleet by 2030.

The company has a long-established factory in Lancaster California which now employs about 800 workers. Last year it opened a new plant in Newmarket in Ontario. The location may have been inspired by the fact that the Toronto Transit Commissioner is committed to an all e-bus fleet by 2024. BYD made its first order delivery to them of 10 e-buses in January. BYD have supplied a trial order of e-taxis also in Canada, to Montreal. They seem to be treading cautiously on the whole idea of supplying autos to the North American market though.

Skyrail

My article in May 2019 gave details on this driverless straddle monorail system. It is illustrated below:

businesswire

I said then that the investing community needed to hear further news during 2019 concerning progress on the monorail product. Since then there has been a deafening silence from the company. It is worrying for an investor that Wang Chuanfu has not seen fit to be more forthcoming on the project.

It is thought that about US$1.5 billion has been invested on the Skyrail business. The company is said to have been working on numerous projects in Chinand overseas. The product fits in well with the company's focus on new energy transport and battery technology.

It is known that various projects are being followed as my previous articles have detailed.

One of these is a US$400 million Miami and Fort Lauderdale system. Personnel from Florida have been to view the Shenzen Skyrail set-up. However this may well fall foul of U.S. protectionism as well. Florida's Republican legislators are opposing it. BYD were working with Malaysian casino giant Genting on the project. It may well be that Genting will be forced to find another monorail partner.

Another project on which the company has been working is a revamp of the Mumbai monorail system.

In 2019 it had been announced that the Skyrail project for the city of Salvador in Brazil was going ahead. This was said to have been worth US$689 million.

MOU's had been signed with various cities overseas, including two in the Philippines and with Alexandria in Egypt.

Other BYD Businesses

* BYD Electronics. This subsidiary is listed on the HK stock exchange. It is a leading supplier of metal, glass, ceramic and plastic components for mobile phones. It is currently working on new components of 3D glass and ceramics for the new generation of 5G phones.

* Energy Storage. As with Tesla, BYD has very strong synergies for energy storage from its EV and battery base. Its residential "Battery Box" range has been selling worldwide for a few years. The company is ramping up production at least threefold this year. It has further strengthened its global partnership with German inverter maker SMA. This is another huge growth industry in which the company is well-placed. Second use energy storage from older autos could be a substantial revenue generator and market opportunity.

* Electronic component unit manufacturing Power Management Devices for EV's. This business in general is expected to double between 2019 and 2024. It has been reported that BYD are likely to IPO this division in the near-future.

* Battery manufacture. The company is ramping up its battery production facilities in China. By most measures they are the world's third largest battery manufacturer. The company began life in 1995 as a battery manufacturer. Some have criticized the company recently for not expanding its battery production more rapidly in recent years to keep pace with the world's largest battery manufacturer, CATL. This may be because of the substantial investments BYD have been making in their worldwide network of facilities. However they have been by no means passive. My article in January last year detailed their battery plans. These include a 4 billion yuan (US$580 million) facility in Guangzhou and a 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) plant in Chongqing.

The Stock Price

The 5-year stock price is illustrated below:

The stock price has risen quite strongly in the past week:

It is not easy to know what has caused this sudden surge at a time when the Chinese market in general has been down.

Warren Buffett has still made a good profit on his long-term investment through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B). Berkshire is reported to own up to 25% of the company. For other investors it has been an issue of timing.

It is arguable whether it is a value play at present, as the chart below shows:

That might depend upon whether an investor concentrates on a favorable Price/ Tangible Book and Price/ Sales ratio, or an unfavorable PE ratio.

The Q3 2019 financial details can be viewed here. Financial details of Chinese companies can of course be somewhat opaque. BYD is an OTC for U.S. investors so does not need to comply with NYSE or NASDAQ requirements.

Investors need to look at the capex implications on the balance sheet and on profitability. Asset depreciation will of course affect the profitability long-term. Apart from the US$1.5 billion cited above for SkyRail, the company has made huge investments in battery manufacture and auto plants in China. Overseas it continue to ramp up investment in its factories in the USA, Canada, France, Hungary and the U.K. joint venture. This has naturally ramped up the debt load. Short-term debt is healthy with a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Long-term debt is high though at US$3.3 billion and represents 40.93% on the basis of long-term debt to equity.

Investors need to look also at profitability. According to figures from Charles Schwab (behind a paywall):

Gross profit margin = 14.78% (average over last 5 years is 15%).

Operating profit margin = 2.96% (average over last 5 years is 6%).

Net profit margin = 2.45% (average over last 5 years is 3%).

Conclusion

The company's auto revenues in China have been very substantial. It will therefore take time for overseas market revenues to have a meaningful impact on the bottom line. The very broad sweep of international business in many markets and many products should however pay rich dividends in the long term.

If this international exposure is combined with an eventual return to growth in China, it represents a strong long-term growth picture. There are risks on the balance sheet, and on geopolitical problems. Profit growth might take some time to come through. BYD is though increasingly becoming a market leader in a range of secular growth markets. This makes it a good Buy for the long-term investor who is not too risk averse.

