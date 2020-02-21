Coronavirus Update: Turning Point Is Showing Up In China

The Chinese government has started to work on economic stimulus to fight for the negative impact of the virus outbreak.

One month into the outbreak of the coronavirus, we start to see the turning point of the situation.

Investment Thesis

We believe that the coronavirus outbreak is coming to an end quickly, as the turning point is showing up for the infection numbers. The Chinese government also came up with stimulus actions to fight the negative impact on the economy. The market will compensate China-related companies and ETFs for fast recovery, which presents good opportunities for investors.

Coronavirus: Turning Point Is Showing Up in China

One month into the outbreak of the coronavirus, we start to see the turning point of the situation. More specifically:

The number of confirmed infections have been declining for over a week now. The most recent daily number (on Feb 20th) was remarkably low with only 137 people confirmed as infected on that day;

No material spread of the virus was reported outside of Wuhan Province, after about two weeks since the Lunar New Year Holiday ended officially and people started returning to work;

Chart: The # of Daily Confirmed Infections

Chart: The # of Accumulated Confirmed Infections

Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE

The numbers show that China's extraordinary steps of fighting against the virus were prompt and effective. As far as we can tell, the outbreak was well contained within Wuhan. Also, with continuous efforts of shutting down the region and supplementing medical resources into Wuhan, we believe the situation is well controlled and is coming to an end.

Timing-wise, we believe the infection numbers will continue to improve, and we should be able to see daily confirmed infections reduced to double or even single digit by end of February, marking an official "Triumph" for the battle.

What does this mean for the Chinese economy?

Since the epidemic is controlled and solved in a faster-than-expected manner, we believe the overall impact on China's economy will also beat people's estimates. We believe that most regions outside of Wuhan will gradually return to business-as-usual by mid-March. Travel restrictions for people outside of that region are likely to be released by then.

Nonetheless, the entire Spring Festival and the month of February would have been lost for the country and its economy, due to the suspended economic activities. The Chinese government has started to work on economic stimulus to fight for the negative impact of the virus outbreak. Actions include:

the PBOC announced on Monday (Feb 17th) to lower interest rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility from 3.25% to 3.15% ;

the PBOC lowered its benchmark overnight lending rates On Thursday, cutting its one-year loan prime rate from 4.15% to 4.05% and the five-year rate from 4.80% to 4.75%;

Other more "targeted and phased" stimulus actions such as encouraging local governments to raise debt, lower corporate taxes and releasing more funds for provincial authorities.

As a result, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index rose nearly 5% within the week:

Source: Google Finance

How will the market react to this?

We have a couple of projections in terms of how the market will respond to the recovery of the Chinese economy from the epidemic.

First of all, the market will appreciate and compensate for the successful control and fast recovery from the situation. We believe the whole world is still horrified by the contagious virus and is far from realizing that this is coming to an end so quickly. When people finally realize this is over, the market will compensate for the losses of Chinese targets. Most of the China-related ETFs ( FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CYB, CHIX) haven't recovered to the level prior to the outbreak. We believe there will be short-term opportunities in the following month as things stabilize.

Companies with large dips from the outbreak present good opportunities. Although the epidemic led to business interruption and revenue losses to many companies, it shouldn't have changed the growth trajectory or business outlook for these companies. The one-off event shouldn't change the fundamentals of the companies, nor investors' overall attitude towards them. For companies that suffered a big dip in share prices during the past month to the outbreak, we believe the market will realize the mistakes and respond with corrections shortly. Thus the dip will present good entry opportunities for investors. Companies to watch include Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK), Yum China (NYSE: YUMC), Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) and Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR).

Companies that gained popularity and customer base during the coronavirus outbreak will continue to benefit, especially with the Q1 numbers coming out. Companies to watch include GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX), Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY), etc.

Risk Factors

Our conclusions were based on the reasonable assumption that the epidemic is being controlled and is coming to an end quickly. There is some uncertainty associated with this assumption, that may cause the investment thesis to fall short:

The outbreak may not be actually controlled, and another major outbreak happens outside of Hubei Province. There is a slight chance for this, given people are returning to work nation-wide which increases the chance of spreading the virus. However, given the experiences and determination of the Chinese government in fighting the coronavirus, we think this is a very unlikely scenario;

The virus gets controlled within China but causes an outbreak in other countries. This is also possible, given the scary case of that quarantined cruise in Japan. The likelihood is low though since everyone is so alarmed about this and we have much more information regarding the virus.

Conclusion

We believe that the coronavirus outbreak is coming to an end quickly, as the turning point is showing up for the infection numbers. The Chinese government also came up with stimulus actions to fight the negative impact on the economy. The market will compensate China-related companies and ETFs for fast recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, GSX, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.