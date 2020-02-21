Remy Cointreau: Buying The Coronavirus Correction

China, however, is only 20% of the company's profits. The share price has overreacted, and it's time to take advantage.

The corona virus has only furthered these worries and caused the company to miss a key sales window around Chinese New Year.

This has coincided with a sharp drop-off in Asian sales, which was primarily linked to the protests in Hong Kong, and the trade war.

"Our holding in Remy Cointreau disappointed us a bit [in 2019]. Sales of its Cognac were affected by the troubles in Hong Kong, but Remy remains – in our eyes – one of the best ways to participate in the steady enrichment of the world, particularly Asia." - Nick Train, whose mutual fund has outperformed the market 3x since inception.

With the huge run-ups in shares of Diageo (DEO) and Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) in recent years, I've been getting a lot of questions about what else there is to buy in beer, wine, and spirits. If you are comfortable with the market situation with beer, it's not hard to make a case for Molson Coors (TAP) at this price. But I've already described that situation before, and beer admittedly isn't as good a business as spirits, even assuming macro-beer does turn things around as I anticipate.

Within spirits, though, what else on the menu? I've gotten subscriber requests to cover French leader Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) which I can and will do sooner or later. Pernod is right up there with Diageo in terms of global spirits leadership. Unfortunately, Pernod stock is up in line with the industry over the past few years, so it's really six of this and a half dozen of the other if you are picking between it, Brown-Forman, and Diageo for relative valuation:

Data by YCharts

Brown-Forman had its two periods of underperformance that were buying opportunities (mid-2017, end of 2018) however overall, they've bunched up again. If anything, Diageo is arguably the laggard of the three to consider adding to now.

In any case, given the irritation of French dividend withholding taxes (and also not having a U.S. NYSE-listed ADR), it's generally preferable to stick to Diageo or Brown-Forman unless something else has significantly diverged from its group.

Remy Cointreau: The Rare Alcohol Stock On A Downswing

Which brings us to Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY). Note: Remy trades primarily on the Paris exchange under ticker RCO, however the US pink sheets ADR probably has enough trading volume to suit your needs if you want to take a reasonably-sized position.

And you can make the elevator pitch for Remy stock straight from that Nick Train quote in the opening - Remy stock is a way to bet on the continued enrichment of the world, particularly in Asia. If recent headwinds to that thesis clear up, Remy stock should come roaring back.

As it is, right now, the major stories, such as the trade war, the Hong Kong protests, and now the coronavirus are uniquely bad for the "enrichment of Asia" theme. As Remy sells a luxury good, not daily essentials, it is now facing a perfect storm to its prospects. The stock price reflects that, as shares have lost as much as a third of their value since their recent peak:

Data by YCharts

Top-Shelf Spirits

But let's back up. What is Remy Cointreau? It's a French firm that is most known for its Remy Martin cognac, along with a variety of other high-end spirits such as:

Louis XIII cognac

Mount Gay rum

Cointreau liqueur

METAXA Greek spirit

Bruichladdich / Octomore / Port Charlotte Scotch whisky

St-Rémy French brandy

The Botanist gin

Domaine des Hautes Glaces French single malt whisky

Westland American single malt whiskey

Source: Corporate filing

Remy Martin cognac is the main attraction, and provides more than half of the company's revenues. Admittedly, a lot of these names don't mean much to me, then again, I'm not really the type to spend $50+ on a bottle of spirits that frequently, either.

Remy Cointreau is, however, precisely the sort of company you want to own as a play on the growth of the luxury market around the world. Increasing global income inequality continues to benefit brands at the low end of markets, and brands at the very top. A barbell approach has served investors well in a variety of fields (think buying dollar stores and luxury retailers, while avoiding anything aimed at the middle class such as department stores, for example).

A nice chunk of Remy's business is selling extravagant bottles of cognac at Hong Kong and other major Asian airports to the increasing flood of new money jetsetters. That sentence probably tips off why Remy is on the radar today.

That's right, a coronavirus-affected stock that's actually dropped meaningfully from its peak already. Listing: RCO stock in Paris, quoted in Euros.

A few weeks ago, the company announced a shockingly bad quarter of results, which sent shares tumbling 12%. It's one thing for a consumer products company to miss guidance, however, it's quite another for a stable company like this to lose an eighth of its value in a single trading session.

What All Went Wrong?

Remy Cointreau quarterly sales growth. Source: Wall Street Journal

In a word: everything. Remy reported sales last quarter that dropped a shocking 11% once you remove currency effects. The company's Hong Kong sales plummeted thanks to the protests there. Its China sales, which rely heavily on bars and restaurants, were already weak and will surely fall off again next quarter thanks to the corona virus. The company's change in distribution partners in Europe threw off the sales rhythm there. And in the U.S., distributors stocked up on Hennessy cognac instead of Remy Martin as price hikes and possible tariff concerns seemingly prioritized buying of the rival brand. (If you own Diageo, you own a major chunk of Hennessy via a joint venture, so don't take that particular bit of news too hard).

As if that weren't enough, Remy Cointreau just changed management, and the new CEO, Eric Vallat, elected not to give any forward sales guidance. This obviously looks bad – when sales are already soft and you pull guidance altogether, folks assume the worst. That's not a mistaken assumption in many cases.

Here, however, the product they sell has a highly consistent long-term demand picture, so it's doubtful that new management is trying to be opaque to hide even worse days ahead. Instead, this looks like a classic kitchen sink quarter where management paints as bad a picture as possible (Hong Kong in crisis, Europe distribution a mess, U.S. losing market share to Hennessy, etc.) so that they get more credit when things turn back up. They're even rushing to blame corona virus for problems that may or may not materialize going forward:

“The potential impact of the coronavirus, if any, will be significant for our business because we are exposed to China,” finance chief Luca Marotta told analysts on a call. “We do not have a quantified scenario but clearly we are concerned as China is a major growth engine.”

If you're trying to lower expectations for your company as much as possible in order that you can easily beat them later, this was an expertly-timed news release to link your company to coronavirus as quickly as possible (this news was released weeks ago).

Additionally, the new management team is working on a fresh business plan and marketing strategy, and will present its forward guidance and outlook again starting this summer.

I can't read minds. But if I were the CEO, I'd be hoping the global trade picture improves and things simmer down in Hong Kong so when I finally do unveil the new business strategy, I can do so with sharply improved guidance going forward.

Do note that even if the coronavirus disappeared tomorrow, Remy is likely to report lower sales for at least several months out. The company lost a number of sales related to Chinese New Year, and that sales opportunity won't reappear once conditions normalize and people return to traditional spending and socializing patterns. As a result, distributors will have elevated inventories for awhile to make up for those lost holiday sales and will reorder less from Remy. That said, China is roughly 20% of Remy Cointreau's profits so this stock price action seems excessive regardless.

What's It Worth?

The first thing one will notice is that Remy Cointreau still seems optically expensive even after the share price dropped by a third. Shares are trading around 32x earnings and that is particularly disconcerting when you consider that earnings are in a dip at the moment.

Take a look at the bigger picture, though. Previously, Remy was selling for as much as 45x earnings. Now why would the market pay that much? Because the company had explosive sales growth - it was averaging double-digit annual EBIT growth and positively blowing Diageo and Pernod-Ricard out of the water. In fact it was growing 14%/year most years, with its "down" year in 2016 still being +6%:

Annual EBIT growth for selected spirits companies. Source: SA Author Librarian Capital's article.

I've repeatedly made the argument that spirits companies should - if reasonably well-run - trade at something like 25x earnings as a baseline valuation. They deserve a massive premium to the S&P 500 for their recession-resistant, huge profit margin, and enviable cash flow attributes. In a world where interest rates are sub-2%, getting a very low risk 4% earnings yield (25x earnings) with steady mechanical growth going forward is a fine attribute. And if a spirits company happens to drop toward 20-22x earnings, you'll see me pounding the table again.

Remy, obviously, isn't at that sort of valuation, even now. But look at the above table again. When global growth - particularly in Asia - is firing on all cylinders, this thing is an easy double-digits per year EPS grower. Remy Cointreau stock is now near a similar valuation level as its other spirits rivals (significantly cheaper than Brown-Forman, in fact), even though Remy is a highly-attractive business in that it is squarely in the luxury category and should have faster growth rates for many years to come as a result.

There's a speculative element here in that the situation in Asia could remain difficult for many months, and thus lead to a far longer/sharper slowdown in sales than I anticipate. However, I'd much rather own a Remy Cointreau stock even in that event than say airlines or cruise ship companies, which I see finance folks on Twitter gravitating to as corona virus recovery plays.

If the virus goes supernova, there's a good chance many of those firms, due to their vast leverage, get wiped out or have to issue equity on painful terms. Meanwhile, a liquor producer will see sales return to normal as soon as conditions do; to a company like Remy, a major disruption like this may cause one year of earnings to go up in smoke, but it doesn't present an existential risk to the business's viability or brand value going forward.

The Potential For Rising Profit Margins

There's one more interesting element here to consider. Remy Cointreau has consistently had the lowest profit margins (measured on EBIT or EBITDA) of the major spirits producers. The Librarian Capital article I linked to above has a detailed discussion of the moving parts there.

In short, Remy has far less scale (its market cap is less than $6 billion, after all). That means that overhead costs consume proportionally more of revenues than you'd see at a larger player like Diageo. Offsetting that, however, should be that Remy has higher gross margins since it sells premium spirits. Remy already sells the majority of its bottles at $50+ price points and is continuing to raise its pricing mix aggressively going forward. Needless to say, your gross margin is absurdly high on those sales, and that's even before you get to the show-stopper $4,000 bottles of cognac that they sell to rich tourists/business travelers in duty-free airport shops.

Yet, despite the enviable price points, Remy has earned EBIT margins in the low 20s, compared to 28-34% for Pernod, Diageo, and Brown-Forman. Remy's EBIT margin has been rising in recent years; it was in the teens previously. However, it's arguably still much too low given the superior product branding/pricing.

Management is investing heavily in marketing and new distribution channels, and in due time, we'll see if these efforts pay off. Keep in mind that the company just changed CEOs as well, so there's a lot of opportunity for the new CEO to cut needless spending, change marketing efforts, and otherwise work on the slack in the company's margins. Get the EBIT margin up to 28%, where Pernod is now, and you have massive EPS growth even before figuring in the usual high single digits growth in the cognac market most years.

And, if Remy can't improve the business on its own, it might be a takeover target for a bigger spirits firm with more skillful management. Reportedly big players including Brown-Forman took runs at the company years ago, and if the share price stays down in the dumps, you have to figure outside buying interest will return.

Remy Cointreau: Looking For 50% Upside In A Year Or Two

The set-up on Remy Cointreau thus is a nice one. If nothing happens and the company continues to muddle along under-earning its peers and dealing with a mess in China, we're still buying it at prices last seen in mid-2017 - it recently dipped below even the December 2018 lows. In this market, that's not a bad offer on its own – particularly since alcohol stocks in general have gone up significantly since then.

Data by YCharts

The spirits stocks' performance since mid-2017 when Remy Cointreau last traded around its current level.

And we get a call option on new management doing something superior. It's almost unbelievable how low profit margins are for a company in the spirits industry that sells products at this price point. If profit margins remain relatively low, the stock can still perform decently from here. And if their efforts to boost profitability work, we'll get hypercharged returns from this starting point.

Even if the new folks are lackluster, several specific headwinds, such as the trade war and the plunge in Hong Kong sales thanks to the protests there are likely to abate, lifting sales performance on their own.

Long-term trends are in favor of the company as well. As I mentioned, the increasing rise in ultra-premium brands is fantastic news for a company like Remy. Cognac is a hot product as well, and has shown strong demand in key emerging markets. It's also popular with demographic groups in the U.S., such as African-Americans and Hispanics, that may offer appealing marketing and growth opportunities going forward.

Thanks to the relatively limited supply of cognac and the favorable demand picture, prices have been and should continue increasing. Cognac was one of the fast-growing spirits categories globally - or at least it was until the latest China problems hit. The long-term trajectory shouldn't change, however. And this should lead to better profit margins for Hennessy and Remy.

There's no guarantee – Remy could simply be a not well-run operation that has the good fortune of stewarding fantastic brands. However, if the new CEO picks up some low-hanging fruit on the margins front – along with enjoying a natural rebound in demand in Hong Kong and China once those situations improve – earnings could jump sharply over the next year or two.

It's not hard to imagine Remy Cointreau returning to its previous high of 142 Euros per share, which is 40% upside from where it trades now. And, in fact, it could go even higher assuming its normal elevated growth rates kick back in, it figures out some path to high profit margins, or M&A suitors appear.

Finally, I should mention the dividend and other shareholder perks. First, if you own the stock, you can become a member of the Shareholder's Club which gives access to tours and discounts:

Source: Corporate Website

Also, the stock is yielding more than 2.5% on a trailing basis, as it paid Euro 2.65 of dividends last year on its 103 Euro stock price. Do note that a portion of that (1 Euro) was a special dividend, so based on its regular dividend, the regular yield would be closer to 1.7%. It has a history dating back to at least of the turn of the century of regular, if fairly modest, annual dividend hikes.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published February 1st for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO,BF.A,BF:B,TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Remy stock via the RCO listing in Paris.