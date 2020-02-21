AMZA's Significantly Improved Investment Strategy, Performance, And Distribution Coverage

AMZA revamped its investment and trading strategies to improve its shareholder performance, and results have been relatively positive.

AMZA has been one of the worst-performing MLP funds since inception, with double-digit annual shareholder losses and distribution cuts for years.

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) has been one of the worst-performing MLP funds since inception, due to its extremely risky investment and trading strategy, low-quality holdings, unsustainable distribution, and excessive use of leverage during a bear market. Double-digit negative shareholder returns were common, as were significant distribution cuts and plummeting share prices.

AMZA's managers have, however, worked to improve the fund's overall investment strategy, increase its distribution coverage ratio, and minimize the use of overly risky trading strategies. These changes have been a moderate success, and the fund's performance has significantly improved since their implementation. AMZA no longer underperforms relative to its underlying index, although the situation remains fluid.

Although I still believe that there are significantly stronger funds in this space, especially First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF), due to its comparatively stronger track record, AMZA's overall investment thesis has moderately improved in the past year. As such, I'm currently mostly neutral about the fund, perhaps a bit more on the negative side, but no longer believe that it will perform as badly as it has during previous years.

AMZA Bearish Thesis Summary and Improvement

A quick recap of my thoughts about AMZA, interested readers can go here for a more in-depth treatment of these. I've always been relatively bearish about AMZA due to the fund's:

Overly risky investment and trading strategies , focusing on low-quality MLPs and high-risk options trading, leading to significant portfolio risk and volatility, and resulting in outsized investor losses.

, focusing on low-quality MLPs and high-risk options trading, leading to significant portfolio risk and volatility, and resulting in outsized investor losses. Extremely low distribution coverage ratio , directly leading to significant and recurrent distribution cuts.

, directly leading to significant and recurrent distribution cuts. Sustained shareholder underperformance , mostly as a result of the fund's subpar investment strategy. Double-digit annual losses and underperformance were common.

, mostly as a result of the fund's subpar investment strategy. Double-digit annual losses and underperformance were common. High expense ratio, directly reducing shareholder returns.

In my opinion, AMZA's shareholders were overpaying for an underperforming high-risk fund with a completely unsustainable distribution. I was proven right, with AMZA significantly underperforming both the MLP index and the broader stock markets since I started covering the stock, especially so, once you account for the fund's use of leverage:

AMZA's distribution was also cut several times during the time period and has more than halved in the past year or so:

AMZA's disastrous performance shouldn't have been a surprise for investors, although I imagine that a combination of wishful thinking, sunk cost fallacy, and yield-chasing blinded many investors to what should have been plain to see.

Moving forward, I expect AMZA's performance to materially improve, as the fund has made significant progress in three of the four factors mentioned above. Let's take a look at each of these.

Significantly Improved Investment and Trading Strategy

AMZA used to engage in derivatives trading, buying and selling call and put options, and shorting. Although there is nothing wrong with derivatives trading or shorting per se, some of these investments, securities, and overall strategies are extremely opaque and risky, with the potential for outsized losses. AMZA never seemed to have a straightforward derivatives strategy, so it was difficult for me to analyze their derivatives trading. Nevertheless, what I saw was overwhelmingly negative.

AMZA's derivatives trading included high-risk trades in securities or investments that were not particularly relevant to the fund's overarching investment strategy. These trades were basically speculative gambles on broad market outcomes and were generally unsuccessful, leading to significant shareholder losses.

As a quick example, AMZA once had a particularly large derivatives trade, a bull put spread on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The trade amounted to about 2.3% of AMZA's total assets and 95% of its derivatives positions. If you go through the math, the options seemed to be a bet that the Fed would lower interest rates at the end of 2018. The Fed did the opposite, and the trade most likely lost AMZA and its shareholders quite a bit of money.

Complicated trades like the above and the resultant shareholder losses used to be a relatively common occurrence for AMZA, leading to subpar returns.

Luckily for the fund and its shareholders, AMZA's investment manager decided to discontinue the vast majority of the fund's options trading and shorting during late 2018. AMZA still sells short-term covered calls in some of its most liquid holdings, a significantly safer, and actually risk-reducing, strategy.

Moderately Improved Distribution Coverage Ratio

One of AMZA's biggest drawbacks, and definitely the source of most of the fund's coverage and overall discussion, was its completely unsustainable distribution. AMZA was/is infamous for sky-high distribution yields. These were almost completely funded through NAV-eroding asset sales, leading to significant capital losses for shareholders and constant distribution cuts. It also led to quite a bit of wishful thinking and motivated reasoning amongst some AMZA investors, although, at this point, I think most investors are fully aware of the fact that the fund's distribution is not, and was never, neither particularly safe or well-covered.

Now, AMZA's investment managers have been fully aware of the above and have attempted to better align the fund's distribution rate to its underlying generation of income. This has been accomplished by the aforementioned distribution cuts, which add up to about a 60% cut in the past year and a half. These cuts, combined with a stronger options strategy and increased industry yields, have led to rapidly increasing distribution coverage ratios. AMZA's distribution coverage ratio currently stands at 96%, but is probably closer to 80% once you account for particularly strong options revenue this quarter:

AMZA's distribution is still not fully covered, but it is significantly more sustainable than it has been in the past. Investors should probably expect to see further distribution cuts in the future, but these are likely to be smaller and less frequent than those in the past.

Moderately Improved Performance Track Record

AMZA has generally been one of the worst performing MLP funds, constantly underperforming relative to the AMLP index, and even more so compared to the broader equities industry:

AMZA's horrendous performance, combined with its unsustainable distribution, meant rapidly declining share prices. AMZA is currently worth less than $4 per share, a huge drop, considering that the fund was worth $25 per share about five years ago. A total wipeout or self-liquidation seemed possible, if perhaps not likely.

In any case, AMZA's performance has steadily improved since the fund implemented the aforementioned changes in its investment and trading strategies. AMZA generally underperforms the MLP index, but the gap is narrowing, and it has somewhat reversed itself during the past few months:

Notwithstanding the above, AMZA's relative performance remains in flux, and the fund still sometimes underperforms, especially so during downturns. Compare AMZA with AMLP during the past five days:

AMZA's performance has significantly improved during the past year or so, although the fund's overall performance remains average at best.

Improvement Summary

In the past year, AMZA's managers have revamped the fund's overall investment and trading strategies, completely desisted from some of their worst-performing trades, and aligned the fund's distributions more closely to its underlying generation of income. These initiatives have led to a measurable improvement in the fund's distribution coverage ratio and shareholder performance and will, I believe, be a significant positive for the fund and its shareholders moving forward.

Why I'm Still Not Bullish

Some readers might be wondering...

First is the fact that AMZA remains a relatively expensive fund, with low-quality high-risk holdings, a somewhat unsustainable distribution, and a subpar shareholder performance track record. There has been significant improvement in all of these areas, but still not enough, at least, not in my opinion.

Second, and more importantly, is the fact that there are several significantly stronger MLP funds out there. I'm particularly bullish about the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, due to its high-quality low-risk holdings, strong performance track record, and favorable tax structure. FIF has performed quite well since I last wrote about the fund, outperforming its peers, the broader stock market average, and AMZA:

Conclusion

AMZA's bearish thesis focused on the fund's subpar investment and trading strategies, unsustainable distribution, disastrous shareholder performance, and high expenses. AMZA's managers have made significant progress in solving these issues and, as such, I'm no longer as bearish about the fund as I once was.

Notwithstanding the above, there remain significantly stronger funds in this industry, and I see no reason to choose AMZA over these. As such, AMZA remains a hold at best.

