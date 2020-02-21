OIL: Buy The Dip In Crude

Roll yield for OIL is currently negative but with an uptrend in price emerging, we are likely to see this flip once again.

Over the last few weeks, the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) has taken a bit of a hit as global fears regarding the coronavirus have impacted the prices of commodities. In this piece, I will hone in on the fundamentals of crude oil to make the case that the recent drop in price is decoupled from economic realities and that crude will likely rally from here.

Crude Markets

When it comes to understanding the battle between supply and demand in the crude markets, a very helpful tool is the 5-year range of inventories.

As you can see in the above chart, we are currently under both the 5-year average as well as 2019’s figures in overall stocks. The reason why this matters is that it indicates that at present, the balance is indicating that demand is surpassing available supply.

If you’ve listened to any headlines regarding the oil markets, then this last statement probably comes as a shock. And for good reason: the actual level of refining demand has been fairly poor for some time now with much of last year’s utilization under the 5-year average.

However, what is important to realize about balancing the crude market is that demand in isolation is meaningless. To generate a comprehensive view, we need to look at all 4 components of supply and demand to get an idea of what is driving market fundamentals.

For example, even though refining demand is poor, exports (another form of demand) remain robust and have grown consistently since legalization in late 2015.

So when we examine total demand, we can generally say that it’s neutral since weakness in refining is offset by growing exports (more than offset in my opinion, but I’ll give the bears the benefit of the doubt here).

But when we flip over to supply, we rapidly see very bullish elements entering the picture. First off, it is true that production continues to grow, which is another of the bear’s arguments.

However, what is overlooked in a chart like the one above is that the rate of growth is actually slowing.

And when you dig further into the data, you’ll find that this slowdown in production growth is broad-based in basically every region.

This is where things start becoming quite bullish. You see, the reason why slowing production growth is a big deal is that demand itself continues to grow. In other words, you must have growing supply or demand will almost certainly outpace it and crude prices will rise while inventories fall.

The issue becomes even more bullish when you look at the data to understand exactly what’s happening. Essentially, we are seeing drilling activity slow.

And the reason why this activity is slowing has to do with capital discipline as well as bankruptcies of several operators.

Situations like this are really only resolved by higher crude prices in the long run since higher prices equate directly to higher revenues for those in E&P. In other words, this downwards trend of production grow and drilling activity is almost certainly going to continue until the price of crude rises. And as long as the trend continues, the greater the chances of crude rallying due to tighter balances.

And the second supply variable remains quite bullish: imports. Imports have been decimated due to ongoing OPEC cuts.

I have a lot of charts that make the case that overall imports into the United States are very poor right now due to OPEC’s actions, but the above chart conveys it with a good degree of clarity.

The basic problem here is that frankly, OPEC wants higher prices. And OPEC has demonstrated through several different cuts over the past few years that it has the will and resolve to get higher prices. At present, we are trading around the level of OPEC’s cuts which went into effect at the beginning of 2019 and have been deepened and extended through today. Given that we’re still around these levels, I believe that OPEC will act to prop up the market once again at is meeting in early March. When OPEC acts, the market tightens due to less supply and the price of crude generally will trend higher as a result.

It’s a great time to buy the OIL ETN because the underlying fundamentals beyond strictly refining demand are uniformly bullish. This underlying fundamental picture is what I believe the recent wave of sellers in crude oil have missed. As these fundamentals continue to play out, I believe that OIL will trade higher.

Understanding OIL

Let’s take a quick pause to understand what exactly the OIL ETN is. Put simply, it is an exchange traded note which tracks the GSCI crude index. I’ve said this before in other places, but my basic qualms with the GSCI crude index is that it bills itself as a global crude benchmark when it’s really just holding two highly correlated instruments. But on the flip side, it does benefit on the roll yield front in that by having holdings across two futures curves, market structure exposure is diversified. Let’s break this down a bit more.

There’s a basic tendency in futures markets for prices along a forward curve to move towards the spot price of the commodity. This means that when futures are in contango (front cheaper than back), futures will generally be falling towards the front of the curve. Conversely, a curve in backwardation (front over back) will see prices along the curve move up in value towards the front of the curve.

In general, WTI futures typically see contango in most time periods in the front two contracts. Conversely, Brent has seen healthy backwardation in recent quarters due to its direct-competitive nature with OPEC barrels since it also is a waterborne barrel. What this means for holdings in OIL is that roll yield of the overall instrument has (over the past few quarters) been generally to strongly positive which means that investors in the note have benefited from this effect.

At present, roll yield is negative due to moderate contango in Brent and WTI, but I believe that as the market continues to tighten and prices rise, we will see roll yield become positive once again, further benefiting holdings.

Conclusion

The recent selling of OIL has largely been due to fears regarding the coronavirus – fears which are decoupled from the underlying fundamentals. Crude market fundamentals continue to become more bullish which means that the recent selloff provides an excellent buying opportunity. Roll yield for OIL is currently negative but with an uptrend in price emerging, we are likely to see this flip once again.

