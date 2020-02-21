Annaly's Share Price Is A Bit Too High

Shares have rallied significantly and now we can sit back and await another opportunity.

Shares of NLY plunged in 2019 and offered an excellent buying opportunity. That's in the past.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is currently about 28% off of their prior low (see red box):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares have rallied dramatically since the low set on September 3rd, 2019. They moved from a bullish rating into a bearish one, as shown in our summary index card:

Source: The REIT Forum

We want to highlight the 52-week low on September 3rd because it is relevant to the market today. The 10-year Treasury rate plunged from late-2018 through August 2019. It was exceptionally low on September 3rd, 2019.

It rallied, from there, but is back to a similar level today:

Source: MBS Live

So we can't say that the increase in 10-year Treasury rates is worthy of creating this revival in NLY's share price. We can also see that the 10-2 Treasury spread (the difference between 2-year and 10-year Treasury rates) remains pretty weak:

Source: NLY

The plunge in the 10-year Treasury created a plunge in mortgage rates. The drop in mortgage rates increased prepayments. The higher level of prepayments reduce the yield on assets:

A weaker yield on assets can hurt Annaly's core EPS. If you've been following Annaly for a while, you may remember that their core EPS only recently began to struggle.

Core Earnings for Annaly Capital Management

Annaly's core EPS was extremely stable for several quarters.

Many investors were more confident in Annaly Capital because their normalized core EPS was ridiculously steady (green box):

Source: NLY

Take a look at their Q2 2018 presentation (green box):

Source: NLY

Still not seeing a trend? Let's do one more from Q4 2016:

Source: NLY

Core EPS was almost always going to land between $0.29 and $0.31 per share.

It was a very steady value.

A few years ago we had highlighted that Annaly was hedging the vast majority of their expenses for repurchase agreements. They used LIBOR swaps for most of their hedging. Consequently, they were recognizing higher net interest expense several years ago than they would have needed to recognize. They could have used other hedging methods which do not contain net interest expense.

If they had done that back in 2016, they could have inflated their earnings at that time. However, they were proactively hedging against the future increases in interest rates. This is a good time to point out that mortgage REITs which avoided using LIBOR swaps to avoid the net interest expense were not simply making better decisions.

Importance of 10-year Treasury

The reason 10-year Treasury rates and mortgage prepayments are so important today is simple. After rates moved higher following the weakness in August, they have plunged over the last few weeks. The dramatic drop in 10-year Treasury rates brought them close to the level we witnessed when Annaly set their 52-week low. The market overreacted then (dropping NLY too low). It is underreacting today (valuing NLY too highly).

Short-term rates

There is one silver lining for Annaly Capital Management. The short-term rates have also decreased materially.

Source: NLY, green box by me

The short-term rates provide an estimate for the future fed-funds rate. The current short-term rates suggest that the fed-funds rate will be reduced in the next 2 years. A mortgage REIT can lock in the current projections for short-term rates with an interest rate swap.

What is an interest rate swap?

Annaly can enter an agreement to pay the 2-year fixed-rate and receive a variable rate (this would be an interest rate swap). The variable rate would reset frequently and would be extremely similar to the rate NLY pays on their repurchase agreements. Since the swap allows NLY to receive the short-term rate and NLY's repurchase agreements require them to pay the short-term rate, Annaly is effectively crossing out both short-term rates and recording a net expense using the 2-year rate on the swap.

As of our recent measurements, Annaly Capital Management traded at a premium to our estimate for current book value. We get our estimates by working with Scott Kennedy. He provides the book value estimates for The REIT Forum and he is exceptional at the job. If we are correct and NLY is trading at a premium to book value per share they will be interested in issuing new shares. Most mortgage REITs would love to issue new shares at a premium to book value. NLY has effectively issued new shares and continues to grow the company:

Source: NLY

It can create a tiny boost to the book value per share because the new shares are issued at a higher price.

Note: Internalization of management by NLY was a great move. We may discuss that in a future article. It warranted a slight increase in our target price-to-book ratios, but not enough to offset the enormous increase in the share price.

Final thoughts

Annaly's current share price represents a premium to book value despite the difficulties from a sudden drop in the 10-year Treasury rate. The reductions in short-term rates should reduce their cost of funds which would be positive for core earnings. However, the increase in prepayments will reduce the yield on assets. A mere couple of weeks ago this wouldn't have been such a risk. The sudden drop in the 10-year Treasury rate creates a material increase to expected prepayments over the near future. We can't predict the long-term Treasury rates, but the market does a decent job by giving us the current rate. The best prediction for the 10-year Treasury rate 1 month from today is whatever the current 10-year Treasury rate is today. That is always the best prediction. Based on all of those factors, we believe Annaly's current share price is a bit too high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.