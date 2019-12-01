Introduction

A positive week for the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds that invest in them. Just a year ago, the market environment was totally different and it was possible to find many interesting buying opportunities in the area. Currently, the closed-end funds are traded at relatively high annual Z-scores. So, we are very cautious when we select our long positions because the discounts have narrowed. Also, pay attention to the CEFs which have negative earnings/coverage ratio because of their potential dividend decrease. Very good examples were several PIMCO funds and their dividend cuts. One of the purposes of our articles is to highlight which are these funds.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.18 and finished Friday's session at $115.67 per share. The main index remains close to its all-time high.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) announced its dividend of $0.0500 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds did not find a united direction of their prices and net asset values. We saw an interesting movement in both directions. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) was one of the funds which I pointed out as overpriced in our last article. So, it was not a surprise to find that it is the worst price performer of the week with a 2.97% decrease in its price. On the other hand, an amazing performance by BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH). This CEF reported a 4.26% increase in its price.

Most of the PIMCO closed-end funds continue to have one of the lowest Z-scores in the area after the dividend decrease. Respectively, the lower distribution led to a price decrease. This is one of the main reasons why we pay attention to the ratios which can help us to recognize if there is a dividend cut threat. If the price of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) goes even lower, it can be reviewed as a potential addition to our portfolio. This CEF is constantly traded at a premium and its distribution rate on net asset value will be very competitive for the sector. Currently, the yield on net asset value is 4.73% which is also satisfying.

Source: CEFData.com

Another closed-end fund that catches my eye is BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF). The main parts of the investments are with ratings of "AA" and "A". Definitely great quality here. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 10.64%, and those from Illinois are 12.18%. Also, it offers a very competitive current yield of 4.33%

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

This section may be very useful because it can show us where the optimism prevailed over the logic. Z-score is a tool that can help us to identify relatively overpriced funds. From our perspective, Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal for relatively expensive funds. In our case, we have many Munis above that border and some of them even reached extreme levels above 3.00 points.

I admit that Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NAZ) is a quality fund with a positive earning/coverage ratio. However, from a statistical perspective seems overpriced compared to its peers. Also, the fact that it is state-specific Muni and respectively the lack of significant diversification is concerning for me and my willingness to buy it at so high Z-score.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.20 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.22 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 9.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

If you want to extend your investments in California, then the BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) may catch your attention. It has one of the highest discounts in the area. Its Z-score is above 2.00 points but based on the discount, we consider it an interesting opportunity.

The current yield of the fund is 3.31%, and the yield on net asset value is 2.89%. The credit quality of BFZ is more than impressive, as 67.92% of its investments are rated as "AA".

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The funds sponsored by PIMCO continue to lead the ranking. The closed-end funds from this sponsor are trading at premiums mainly because of the good historical performance and the proven quality of the management team. From our perspective, it does not make sense to pay above 10% premium for some of them. Instead, you can find another opportunity in the sector or just wait for another favorable period to buy them at a lower price.

The BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) is one of the Munis which seems overpriced. The Z-score is among the highest ones in the area, and it is traded at a premium. On the chart below, you can easily notice that BZM is traded above its average discount/premium for the last ten years. Also, the current yield of 2.78% is too low to buy the fund at this price.

Source: CEFData.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -3.53%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -3.59%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.69%

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on the price is 3.90%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.77%.

My recommendation here is to also check the earnings/coverage ratio and the UNII per share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying that because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in the price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 32.6%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

