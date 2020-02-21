The State Of REITs: February 2020 Edition

Subscribers to the 2MC Retirement Income Solutions Marketplace received early access to this report.

REIT Performance

Following a stellar 2019, REITs had a fairly rough start to 2020, finishing January with a negative total return (-0.74%). The REIT sector lagged the NASDAQ (+1.99%) and S&P 500 (-0.16%), but narrowly outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.99%). The market cap-weighted Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) outperformed the average REIT in January (+1.23% vs. -0.74%) by 197 basis points. The spread between the 2020 FFO multiples of large cap REITs (20.9x) and small cap REITs (12.9x) widened significantly in January as multiples rose for large cap REITs, but fell sharply for small caps. In this monthly publication, I will provide REIT data on numerous metrics to help readers identify which property types and individual securities currently offer the best opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

Total return and market capitalization were positively correlated in January. Small cap REITs (-3.40%) severely underperformed, as did micro-cap REITs (-1.97%). Large cap REITs, however, started off the year strong (+2.76%), outpacing small caps by 616 basis points in January.

12 out of 20 Property Types Yielded Positive Total Returns in January

60% of REIT property types averaged a positive total return in January, with a wide 22.58% total return spread between the best and worst performing property types. Advertising (+7.43%) and Casino (+5.93%) had the best average returns in January, building upon their stellar 2019 returns of 46.04% and 36.28%, respectively. Advertising was led by Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) with a 10.89% return, and Casino was led by Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) with a 9.77% return.

Mall REITs had a dismal 2018 (-26.54%) and 2019 (-12.46%) and were the worst performing property type yet again in January (-15.15%). Malls around the country have suffered from heightened retailer bankruptcies and the significant redevelopment costs of transforming and modernizing the space formerly occupied by big box retailers such as Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). In addition to needing to pay the redevelopment costs, these mall landlords are not receiving rent on this space while it is vacant or under construction. This has resulted in temporary cash flow challenges for several of the mall REITs. However, as an increasing number of redevelopments come online and fewer outdated big box stores remain in need of redevelopment, occupancy rates should begin to rebound. Although it is known that each of the REITs is scheduled to complete numerous redevelopments this year and next, it remains to be seen whether and to what degree the pace of store closures will decline. As a result, many investors remain wary of when and even if a turnaround for mall REITs will occur. This uncertainty and fear drove a selloff in January in advance of the release of Q4 2019 earnings and 2020 guidance.

The REIT sector as a whole saw the average P/FFO (2020) increase slightly during January (from 16.6x up to 16.7x). The average FFO multiples rose for 60% of property types and declined for 40%. Mall REITs saw further multiple compression during January (from 6.8x to 6.0x) and remain at a lower average multiple than any other property type. After a strong January, Manufactured Housing REITs continue to trade at a higher FFO multiple (27.7x) than any other property type, followed by Single Family Housing (24.1x) and Industrial (22.3x). The number of REIT property types trading at an average FFO/share greater than 20x increased from 4 to 6, as Data Centers and Self-Storage saw multiple expansion in January.

Performance of Individual Securities

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) outperformed all other REITs in January (+17.96%), building upon the impressive 72.59% return achieved in 2019. The share price of IIPR took off in the last week of January after the announcement of the signing of two new sale-leasebacks of cannabis cultivation and processing facilities. IIPR has grown at a breakneck pace, and shareholders have rewarded the company with a very high multiple, thus resulting in a very low cost of equity that has in turn facilitated the opportunity for highly accretive acquisitions.

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) had the lowest total return (-26.08%) in January. Although Mall REITs across the board got hammered in January, PEI suffered the largest decline due in part to growing concerns of a dividend cut. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had also experienced heavy speculation of a dividend cut, but, on January 31st, announced a full dividend. PEI is expected to announce their dividend decision in the 2nd half of February. If the dividend is cut significantly, the share price will likely fall further. However, a modest cut or no cut could potentially trigger a rebound in share price.

56.91% of REITs had a positive return in January. This falls far short of the extraordinary 97.8% of REITs that saw gains in January 2019.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is an important component of a REIT's total return. The particularly high dividend yields of the REIT sector are, for many investors, the primary reason for investment in this sector. As many REITs are currently trading at share prices well below their NAV, yields are currently quite high for many REITs within the sector. Although a particularly high yield for a REIT may sometimes reflect a disproportionately high risk, there exist opportunities in some cases to capitalize on dividend yields that are sufficiently attractive to justify the underlying risks of the investment. I have included below a table ranking equity REITs from highest dividend yield (as of 01/31/2020) to lowest dividend yield.

Although a REIT's decision regarding whether to pay a quarterly dividend or a monthly dividend does not reflect on the quality of the company's fundamentals or operations, a monthly dividend allows for a smoother cash flow to the investor. Below is a list of equity REITs that pay monthly dividends ranked from highest yield to lowest yield.

Valuation

NAV Data as of January 31st, 2020

The REIT sector median discount to Net Asset Value widened for the 3rd straight month in January from 2.8% to 3.8%. However, the 3.8% median REIT NAV discount at the end of January 2020 is narrower than the 7.2% discount at the end of January 2019.

Health Care (20.1% premium) is no longer the REIT property type that is afforded the largest premium by the market. Both Casino (22.6% premium) and Other Retail (for example: free-standing net lease retail) (22.1% premium) now trade at larger premiums. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) continues to trade at a larger premium to Net Asset Value than any other REIT, buoyed by a very strong January price increase that boosted the NAV premium up from 77.6% to 86.6%. Residential REITs began the year trading at a small discount to NAV (-1.2%) but finished January at a premium (+1.8%).

The most discounted REIT at the end of January was Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) at a discount to NAV of 59.5%. The median NAV discount of Mall REITs plummeted in January to a massive 51.4% from an already large 40% as investor sentiment on retail remains extremely bearish. The median Hotel REIT discount to NAV more than doubled in January (from 10.5% to 21.2%) as fears of the potential impact of the spread of the coronavirus soured investor sentiment on the sector.

REIT Premium/Discount to NAV by Property Type

Below is a downloadable data table, which ranks REITs within each property type from the largest discount to the largest premium to NAV. The consensus NAV used for this table is the average of analyst NAV estimates for each REIT. Both the NAV and the share price will change over time, so I will continue to include this table in upcoming issues of The State of REITs with updated consensus NAV estimates for each REIT for which such an estimate is available.

Takeaway

Five REITs finished the month of January at a price less than half of their respective net asset value. Such discounts to NAV not only present opportunities for investors but for M&A as well. Taubman Centers, for example, was trading at a Price/NAV of only 40.5% at month's end, which facilitated their acquisition by fellow class A mall REIT Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in early February at $52.50/share. This represents a 98.7% premium to their January 31st closing price of $26.42, but still 19.5% below NAV. This ludicrously large discount allowed for SPG to pay nearly double the share price and still achieve a highly accretive acquisition. It remains to be seen whether this is a one-off transaction or whether other excessively discounted REITs will receive similar takeout bids at prices somewhere between their deeply deflated share prices and their net asset value. Given that this wide spread between share price and NAV exists in all of the other publicly-traded mall REITs, there is certainly the potential for a highly accretive transaction for both parties.

It is also worth noting that, although the large cap REIT premium (relative to small cap REITs) declined in November and again in December, it rose very sharply in January. Investors are now paying on average more than 60% more for each dollar of 2020 FFO/share to buy large cap REITs than small cap REITs (20.9x/12.9x - 1 = 62%). As can be seen in the table below, there is presently a strong, positive correlation between market cap and FFO multiple.

The table below shows the average premium/discount of REITs of each market cap bucket. This data, much like the data for price/FFO, shows a strong, positive correlation between market cap and NAV premium. Mid cap REITs are on average currently trading very near to their respective NAVs. Micro cap REITs, however, trade at a massive discount of 26.28%, while large cap REITs average a 10.78% premium.

Micro cap REITs significantly outperformed their larger peers in 2019 with an exceptional 39.7% return. Given that many of these micro cap REITs still trade at substantial discounts to their respective NAVs, they have the potential to significantly outperform again in 2020. In fact, assuming NAVs were to remain approximately flat throughout 2020, the average micro cap REIT could see a price increase of 30% and still remain at a discount to NAV. There is, of course, no guarantee that NAVs will not decline or that a discount to NAV will narrow for any particular REIT, so it is important to carefully choose which REIT in which to invest. However, the fact that 30%+ price returns could occur simply through a reversion to NAV shows the degree to which many of these REITs are attractively priced. A number of these micro cap REITs have very strong dividend yields as well. By carefully analyzing REIT data and industry trends, active investors have the opportunity to outperform ETFs.

