Sydney Airport Limited (SYDDF) CEO Geoff Culbert on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sydney Airport Limited (OTC:SYDDF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2020 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Culbert - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Botham - Chief Financial Officer

Hugh Wehby - Chief Operating Officer

Vanessa Orth - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Mitchell - UBS

Owen Birrell - Goldman Sachs

Anthony Moulder - Jefferies

Scott Ryall - Rimor Equity Research

Ian Myles - Macquarie Equities

Richard Jones - JPMorgan

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Geoff Culbert

Thank you and good morning and welcome everyone to the 2019 Full Year Results for Sydney Airport. Today I'm joined by Greg Botham, our CFO; Hugh Wehby, our Chief Operating Officer; and Vanessa Orth, our Chief Commercial Officer. So, Greg, Hugh, and Vanessa will present their areas and they'll also be available for Q&A.

So, let's jump straight to page 3 and we'll get going. So, the purpose of this call is to take you through the 2019 results. But given everything that's happened in the past two months, 2019 does seem like a long time ago. Between the bushfires and now the coronavirus, we've been dealing with two very difficult and dynamic situations that impact our people, that impact our industry, our customers, and our surrounding communities.

The approach to any crisis has to be people first and that's the approach that we're taking at Sydney Airport. In relation to the coronavirus first, we've been cooperating in real-time with both the federal and state health departments and the Department of Immigration to ensure we're following their most up-to-date advice and recommendations. We're supporting our staff in the terminals to make sure they feel safe. We're making sure they have access to the appropriate protective equipment and are following the best safety protocols.

And we're doing this in collaboration with our airline partners and the broader airport community, so that every person who comes to the airport feels safe and secure, whether they work at the airport whether they're a passenger or whether they're family and friends meeting and greeting.

I always make the point of thanking the team at Sydney Airport for their efforts at results time. But this year, I want to really reinforce the point that they do a wonderful job in all circumstances. They never fail to deal with any challenge that's thrown their way. And I'm exceptionally proud of their performance and the selfless way they go about their job and we've seen that in abundance over the past two months.

We're controlling the things that we can control, that's all you can do in circumstances like this. And we have an extremely experienced and capable team who are keeping the airport running as best we can during this difficult time.

The second issue we've been dealing with this year is the bushfires and apart for some operational challenges from bushfire smoke, thankfully, Sydney Airport has not been directly impacted by the bushfires. But like any large organization, we have team members who have been personally impacted and we're supporting them in any way that we can.

I've been really proud of the fundraising efforts of our staff and I've been humbled by the generosity of our passengers who have donated to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal and WIRES across our three terminals. Passengers have donated in excess of $50,000 which we've match funded and the money will go to support the recovery effort.

I'm sure you're all going to want to know how bushfires and the coronavirus are impacting the business and we will cover that as best we can as we go through the presentation and the Q&A. But this is the 2019 earnings call, so we do need to cover performance from our 2019 financial year. So, we're going to start with that on page 4.

So, 2019 was a challenging year in itself from a passenger perspective. Just looking at the numbers on this page, you will see that we were down 0.5% on domestic and up by 1.1% on international with total passengers up by just 0.1%.

To put that in context, over the past 20 years, the only other time we've seen low passenger growth numbers like this was during the depth of the GFC in 2008-2009. So, bearing that in mind, we are pleased to report that Sydney Airport continued to deliver solid earnings and distribution growth for investors despite the challenging passenger environment.

Working across the page, you'll see we grew revenue by 3.5%, EBITDA by 4.2%, and NOR by 5.2%. On the back of these numbers, we were able to grow the distribution by 4% and deliver a distribution of $0.39 a share which is more than fully covered by net operating receipts.

There are two main reasons we were able to deliver this growth in a flat passenger environment. The first is the quality resilience and diversity of the business, which I spoke a lot about over the course of last year.

And the second is the work we did on cost out. Greg will cover cost out in more detail later on. But you'll see from the number on this page that we took OpEx down by 2.7% last year. So, this is the first year-on-year reduction in OpEx in the history of Sydney Airport as a listed entity.

The good news is that we achieved the reduction through structural changes that have re-baselined the OpEx of the business. So, they aren't one-offs. We'll be able to keep cost on a tight leash as we go into 2020. So, overall, in light of the tough operating conditions, we saw in 2019, it was a really solid result.

Before I get to the distribution, I want to take a moment to talk about the strength and resilience of the business and how that will serve us as we deal with the dual challenges of the bushfires and the coronavirus. So, please turn to page 5.

So, you've all seen this chart before we tend to flash it up every results period. But it does have extra relevance this time around. So, whether it be 9/11, SARS, GFC, swine flu, we've seen these types of issues before. And the business has repeatedly shown its ability to manage through. Each issue is different, so it is very hard to compare events. And this time around we're dealing with two events at the one time, but the underlying fundamentals of the business, that resilience and diversity which we talk about and which enabled us to effectively manage through these historical events, will serve us again this time.

52% of our revenue now comes from the non-aero side of the business which is more than ever before. Importantly, this side of the business is less vulnerable to changes in passenger numbers. Most of the revenue, particularly on the retail and property side, comes from leases with average five-year terms and annual escalation clauses.

China passengers as a percentage of total passengers are higher now than when we dealt with the likes of SARS, but they still only represent 8% of international passengers and 3% of total passengers. So, this is in no way intended to minimize the significance of the challenge we're all facing here.

We're dealing with an issue that in many respects has no precedents. But it is important that I provide this context for the impact on the business. And in that regard, I'm sure the next question will be how will it impact the dividend in 2020. So why don't we go to the next page to cover this.

So, we've given this a lot of thought over the past months. The situation has evolved on an almost daily basis. And as I said, we'll control the things we can control, and we're confident that the business can manage through.

But given the uncertainty around how long the coronavirus will last and the direction it will take, it's very difficult to provide guidance at this point in time with any degree of certainty. So rather than take a guess and get it wrong on either the upside or the downside, we prefer to wait to see how things play out and provide guidance once we have more clarity.

We think this is the most reasonable approach in the circumstances. It is important to note that nothing changes with respect to the way we're going to manage the approach we announced last year with respect to tax.

We still expect to become a cash taxpayer in 2022. And we're taking a glide path approach to distribution payments through that transition. That hasn't changed. And as soon as we're in a position to provide guidance on the distribution for 2020 with the certainty that we need, we'll update the market.

And with that, I'll hand over to Greg.

Greg Botham

Thank you very much to Geoff. Now let's run through the financials for the year in some more detail, so turning on to slide 8. On this slide, we have the statutory P&L for the financial year and last year.

Total revenue including security recoveries is $1.64 billion, up 3.5% year-on-year. So Hugh and Vanessa will run through this in more detail in terms of the increases later on in the presentation.

Total operating expenses here include security recoverable operating costs. I'll run you through the numbers excluding those in a moment, which is a pleasing story as Geoff mentioned. The other expenses here of $190.8 million, largely relates to our ongoing historical Danish tax matter which we detailed at the half year numbers.

To recap, we fully wrote-off the potential liability value at that point in time in June, but continue to contest the matters. The provision has moved for changes in foreign exchange rates over the past six months and the passage of time adding to the potential liability.

As we previously stated, we estimate that the provision grows by around $6 million per annum as long as the matters remain unresolved. There is also around $1 million of cost incurred in contesting these matters in the indemnity expense line.

In addition this year, this line includes an expense of $4.2 million regarding a very old matter in respect to a historical holding in Rome Airport sold many years back. There have been no movement on this matter for the best part of 10 years and the matter is immaterial. There are no other matters on foot relating to these legacy items.

The other operating expense item we have called out is the restructuring and redundancy expenses of $3.2 million this year following the organizational changes we made halfway through the year.

Headline EBITDA after deducting the other expenses detailed here was $1.145 billion. Underlying EBITDA was $1.336 billion, up 4% year-on-year, which was a pleasing number given the flat passenger growth story.

Depreciation and amortization of $438 million, reflecting the charges on additional capital investment. Net finance costs for P&L were at $420.9 million this year, down versus 2018 supported by better borrowing margins.

Following our successful bank debt refinancing earlier in the year were base interest rates and swap rates partially offset by higher borrowings reflecting the funding of growth CapEx.

Tax expense for the year was $71.6 million. This was non-cash. Taxable income we generated was again fully offset by available losses. Our accumulated losses stand at about $400 million as at December 2019.

Again as Geoff mentioned on our forward modeling, we still expect to become a cash taxpayer based on our current assumptions from the 2022 calendar year. So, no change on that. So we reported for the year profit and loss after income tax of $215 million.

Moving on to the next slide, just talking about operating costs in some more detail. We have been very purposeful all year on reducing operating cost in a sensible fashion by driving smart and sustainable savings.

It's been a real focus across all areas to make sure we're getting value for money are efficient in our activities and bring a disciplined mindset to operating cost. We've been very focused on delivering flat to down OpEx in a year where passenger growth has been flat.

From left to right on this chart, you can see that it illustrates we continue to invest in the important areas to enhance customer experience, invest in cyber and technology and for the training and development of our people.

Also there can be changes year-by-year on certain costs of doing business, but we have absorbed all of those and more via significant savings across all categories, so a really important and pleasing story for this year.

Moving on to the next slide, this is our traditional reconciliation of profit before tax to NOR. So, NOR, net operating receipts is our preferred performance measure. PBT comes from the statutory income statement on the previous slide.

Again, as per previous years we add back various non-cash items and adjust for cash funded maintenance CapEx. You can see here on this slide too that the non-cash elements of net interest expense are being backed out again.

You also can see that we have backed out the indemnity expense in respect of those Danish matters here as a non-operating item. However, we do leave redundancy and restructuring costs above the line so to speak in our NOR calculation shown here.

So for the year, NOR was $905.7 million which equated to $0.401 per security, more than fully covered again as Geoff mentioned or covering our $0.39 distribution for the year.

Moving on to the balance sheet continues to be in really strong shape and our maturities are lengthening. Our net debt as at December stood at $8.6 billion. That increased by about $300 million give or take across the year due to the ongoing funding of our growth CapEx.

Our cash flow cover and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio has remained at the strongest levels we've seen since privatization. Our cash flow cover ratio is 3.3 times over the year to December up from 3.2 times previously. And our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains at 6.6%.

No change to our credit ratings, since we reported in August. Our average interest rate sits at 4.6% now, a reduction of 0.1% since the half. You can see on the graph on the top right, a very positive trend over the past five years on this metric.

Our interest rate exposure was hedged at 90% on a spot basis, as at 31 December. We executed over $2.1 billion of new forward starting interest rate swaps during the second half of the year, in line with our steady ongoing approach to risk management. And the chart at the bottom shows our debt maturity profile as at the end of 2019.

We did however note moving on to Slide 12 that earlier this week we had successfully priced a new bond, a $600 million bond multi tranche U.S. private placement bond. That's our third issuance into the U.S. private placement market. Following this transaction, we'll have around AUD1.6 billion equivalent placed into this market with the capacity to do more over time.

So this week we've issued 15, 20 and 30 years at very attractive rates. The transaction underlines dependable bond investor appetite for Sydney Airport. It was very pleasing to deliver this recent transaction, notwithstanding the current travel environment we're seeing.

All-in pricing was well inside our last USPP issuance late in 2018 and also significantly inside our current average interest rate of 4.6%. This transaction realized our lowest implied bond margins in over 10 years. Indicatively also, 10 and 15-year Australian-based swap rates have fallen by over 150 basis points, point-to-point since our last USPP transaction back in November 2018.

Issuing for 15 years but also 20 and 30-year denominated AUD, moves our total average debt portfolio tenure out by 10 months to mid 2026, so over six years. Importantly too, building on the innovation last year with our sustainability-linked loan, this new issuance delivers a couple of world firsts.

First ever sustainability-linked tranche in the USPP market and the first ever sustainability-linked bond with two-way pricing in any bond market globally. As part of the 100 million sustainability-linked bond like our previous linked loan, we will be rewarded with a margin discount, if our sustainability performance improves and a margin premium, if our performance deteriorates.

So again we're putting our money where our mouth is in terms of delivering steadily on our strategy. We're absolutely thrilled to have moved bond markets forward with this innovative transaction. The $600 million in proceeds raised will be used to refresh all drawn bank loans unlocking additional liquidity and addressing future debt maturities and future investment funding.

Moving on to capital expenditure so Slide 13. At the Investor Day back in December, I spoke alongside Chris Evans, our Chief Asset and Infrastructure Officer about our enhanced governance approach to planning and delivery and our strength in program management office for CapEx program.

This has given us all the levers we need to be nimble in managing our CapEx program. For the year 2019, CapEx was $301 million at the bottom end of our range we guided back in August. This reflects in part careful project prioritization across the year, savings on a range of projects and value from our program management office.

Across the year, we've invested prudently and efficiently in projects, all over the airport to enhance capacity, improve customer experience and support the delivery of our sustainability goals. A portion of the spend was in the early-stage development of some significant projects, which will add capacity to our international terminal over coming years through additional contact gates and baggage capacity.

One example is the Southern expansion, enabling works, which included a large excavation and the diversion of many live services including sewer storm water, electrical and others, all completed without any impact to operations. On completion, the Southern expansion project will enhance the parting baggage facilitation and provide commercial opportunities, including potentially a hotel.

Construction has also commenced on the South East sector project. Once complete this expansion will add four additional layover bays providing parking for some of the airport's largest aircraft. In 2019, we also added a storage facility on the western edge of the airport for unit load devices or ULDs, the containers used by airlines to transport luggage in the belly of aircraft. This provides for a less cluttered airport improving safety outcomes on the aprons.

Customer-focused initiatives across the airport include Wi-Fi upgrades and the delivery of refreshed bathrooms at T2 and T1, offering newer more accessible facilities for customers. We even have facilities for our customer support animals. This is part of a larger project to bathroom upgrades, which will be undertaken across the next couple of years.

Our new advertising contract which commenced earlier in 2019, with JCDecaux and as part of that we took the opportunity to invest in new digital assets, increasing the number of advertising turns and maximizing return on investment. Lastly, the T2 Pier B retail expansion was completed this year. And now we look towards what we can achieve on T2 Pier A.

So looking forward on the CapEx side, Slide 14. We're guiding $350 million to $450 million for this year and across the next two years to 2021 inclusive between $600 million to $800 million, in effect a roll forward of our previous multiyear outlook. As always, this quantum is subject to the outcomes of our aeronautical agreement negotiations.

You will note also from the time line on the slide that there are a number of projects dated beyond the guidance period that will deliver capacity and expansion for future growth. These projects have already been a subject of significant engagement and consultation with airlines.

This includes Northern Ponds, South East sector, as previously mentioned, as well as T1 Pier A. Capacity projects alongside the South West sector 2 will increase the number of international contact bays significantly and active bays across the airport over the next three or so years.

Throughout the terminals, we continue to upgrade or remix our retail including the development of T2 Pier A and the development of T1 retail area adding eight new luxury stores and doing some early construction work to allow for Heinemann to upgrade this year.

Work on Southern expansion project and the bag room will continue with an expected current completion date of late 2022.

Domestic hotel strategy and feasibility study continues to evolve. And we ought to commence development of a new upper mid-scale domestic hotel, creating an integrated on-airport hotel precinct.

Lastly, but crucially, a number of other projects will focus on improving, our customer experience, throughout their journey.

These include improved ground access and Wayfinding, within our car parks and also in terminal, continued upgrades to bathroom facilities across all terminals, upgrading security processing in T2 and the inclusion of pay-per-use arrivals lounge at T1, operated by Plaza Premium, due for completion late in 2020.

With that, let me hand back to Geoff and the team.

Geoff Culbert

So thanks, Greg. So let's just jump straight to page 16. And you'll see the results broken down by segment, so aeronautical revenue was up by 2.4%, that's excluding security recoverable revenue.

There are two key drivers here. First, international passengers were up by 1.1% for the year, growing to $16.9 million sorry. And secondly, international charges increased by 2.7%, from July, last year.

This is a really strong result for our aero business, in what was a tough market. And when you consider the Chinese traffic was flat last year, it speaks to the fact that we've built really good diversity, into our international route network.

I've said previously, that we're not just a China story and that's borne out by the fact that our growth in passengers last year, came from a really interesting cross-section of nationalities, both emerging and mature markets. And Hugh's going to give you more detail on this in his section.

Retail revenue, grew by 5%. The property business grew by 5.5%. And parking and ground transport was down by 0.1%. So Vanessa, will cover these areas in her section. But I would say, it's pleasing to see the continued growth of the non-aeronautical side of the business, which as I said before, now sits at 52% of total revenue.

We will continue to invest, in non-aero. The diversity and resilience of that side of the business is really important. It provides stability in our earnings and we're seeing that in the current environment.

Vanessa's going to walk you through some of the initiatives that, delivered for us last year. And she's also going to take you through a really exciting announcement, regarding our duty-free partner.

So let's go to Hugh, and then, we'll hear from Vanessa.

Hugh Wehby

Thanks, Geoff and good morning, everyone. It's great to have another opportunity to update you on aviation. Geoff mentioned that 2019 was a really challenging year for passenger growth.

And clearly this has extended into the early parts of 2020, with a combination of the weak seat growth and the impacts of coronavirus and the bushfires. I'll speak to these challenges, directly later in my section.

Importantly, though we continue to take a long-term, view of growth. You'll see that's a consistent theme through the slides, whether it relates to passengers, infrastructure or the regulatory environment.

We've got this leased until 2097. The useful lives of our core assets are very long-term. And the partnerships we developed with both suppliers and customers, often last for decades. So despite the current industry and global challenges, our focus hasn't shifted.

As we enter this period of heightened business development and marketing activity, airline agreement expiries and increasing customer expectations, plenty of opportunity exists to drive long-term growth. And deliver on our purpose of making Sydney proud every day.

As Geoff mentioned, one of our strengths continues to be our diverse passenger mix, as you can see on the slide. This diversity is critical, to ensure that our business remains resilient, in the ever-changing markets we service.

The reasons for travel to and from Sydney, also remains strong with a balance between tourism, visiting friends and relatives, business and student segments. In 2019, we managed to grow both the total number of international passengers and the number of airlines and destinations we serve.

We remain the gateway to Australia. And the economic strength and culture diversity of the city are key drivers of this ongoing passenger growth. All our major markets with the exception of the U.K. grew in 2019.

Importantly, though we also saw seat consolidation in key markets, such as, China, the U.S. and the Middle East without major negative impacts on passenger numbers. This means a material increase, in load factors for our airline partners.

This is a good sign that these markets are responding, rationally and sustainability -- sustainably to demand signals, following several years of exceptional seat growth. And while these markets remain critically important, what we're particularly interested in and focused on is, the next wave of international growth.

On the chart on the left, you see nationalities that delivered the fastest growth of Sydney Airport last year. Pleasingly, that included mature markets, such as U.S., New Zealand and Japan.

But what's also exciting, is we're seeing significant growth from un-served or underserved markets. These include Nepal, India, Brazil and also adding Philippines and Indonesia, which all performed strongly last year.

This is where our aviation business development team is focusing their efforts. And I'll touch on their activities a little later. Turning to domestic performance on slide 18, Geoff mentioned, our full year passenger volumes were marginally lower than the prior year.

Macroeconomic factors, consumer confidence and capacity management from domestic airlines, all contributed to this outcome, and particularly to a weak first half performance.

Encouragingly, we did see an improvement in the domestic market in the second half of the year, and particularly in the last quarter, where October delivered our strongest ever domestic monthly volumes.

We continue to partner with our domestic and regional carriers, to ensure this critical part of our route network is optimized, including capturing the benefit, of having full operational control of Terminal three, for mid-2019.

So overall, international passenger growth our strong focus on return on investment, and tight management of our operating expenditure, including aligning our cost base to our traffic performance, allowed us to deliver financial growth in the aviation business, despite the flat total traffic.

As already mentioned, our nation has been through a very tragic and difficult summer, with the unprecedented bushfire crisis. And we're now facing global challenges, from the novel coronavirus and the impacts that the steps, have been put in place to try and prevent its further spread.

While these have clear impacts on our business and our industry, first and foremost, there are profound and tragic human consequences that result from these events. Geoff mentioned, but I'll iterate, the safety of our staff and passengers, at the airport is paramount.

And we've worked to ensure that this has been the focus of our response, to these dual crises. As you can see from the slide, Sydney Airport has taken a number of steps to ensure that the operations at the airport. And continue to run as smoothly as possible, despite the trying and rapidly changing circumstances. We will continue to prioritize these human and operational impacts of the events.

It remains too early to know the full impacts of these events on our industry and business. While January delivered a solid result that we announced today, travel restrictions in relation to the coronavirus were not yet in place. The start of February included a huge amount of noise with an early Chinese New Year, bushfires and the implementation of the travel restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Intramonth statistics are only estimates, so it's hard to give a precise view about what's happening with underlying performance. What I can say is that, after 19 days of the month our current expectation is a SARS-like impact for international volumes during the significantly effective periods.

For context the most impacted months during SARS recorded international declines of between 15% and 20%. We will keep the market up-to-date on actual performance by our ongoing monthly traffic announcement with the next disclosure due on the 20th of March.

I would stress that the ultimate impact on our volumes will largely be determined by the longevity of the coronavirus epidemic and the associated travel restrictions. I mentioned at the outset that the Sydney Airport business model is a resilient one and we remain confident in long-term growth opportunities.

The diversity of our passenger mix and the balance of our revenue streams, mean, we are well positioned to weather these shocks. We have been through difficult times before and have demonstrated that our business can and will manage these challenges and impacts and recover rapidly.

Turning to the medium and long-term opportunities on slide 20. Our aviation business development team are focused on developing new and emerging opportunities. In 2020 and beyond we will seek to develop and grow markets in India, Nepal and new destinations in Southeast Asia along with unlocking the huge potential that ultra-long haul wide-body aircraft, open up for the underserved South American and African markets.

More broadly these aircraft combined with pioneering endeavors such as Qantas' Project Sunrise are pushing the boundaries of aviation and are driving the thinking of fleet and network planning teams in airlines here and around the world.

We also see great potential from the ultra-long haul narrow-body markets to open up new routes and secondary cities that have traditionally not had a market large enough to sustain regular wide-body services. Developing these markets and aviation links takes time and we are committing the necessary effort and resources to ensure that Sydney Airport is at the forefront of capturing these opportunities.

Another area, I want to take some time to discuss is customer service. Despite the noise that made its way into the public arena last year, our business has never been more committed to working with our airlines to improve their operating efficiency at the airport and to invest in delivering a great customer experience.

Set out on this slide are some of the key metrics that we've developed with the help of our airline partners and that are independently surveyed and measured throughout the year. As you can see there are some very positive trends in terms of on-time performance, baggage and the levels of bussing at Sydney Airport.

We're working on a number of future initiatives that will create step changes in these areas and further enhance both operating efficiencies and customer experience in the coming years.

On slide 22, I quickly want to touch on our airline agreements. We're currently in constructive negotiations with our partners around the next set of aero agreements which expire in 2020. This presents a significant opportunity for our business along with our airline partners to ensure that the next phase of growth is underpinned by the right commercial frameworks.

From our perspective that means seeking to align our investment profile and asset lives, more closely with the tenure of agreements and ensuring that we have the right certainty of investment that will allow us to build the right infrastructure, delivering the necessary capacity to support growing airline requirements and importantly to invest in enhancing the product offering for our airlines and passengers. We're also very focused on developing commercial frameworks and pricing approaches that incentivize the efficient use of both our slots and our infrastructure assets.

As you see on the slide the lease on the Jet Fuel assets at Sydney Airport also expires this year in September. We are currently in market with a request for proposal for a new operating model for these important strategic assets.

We have consulted extensively on the proposed operating model for these assets going forward and we're determined to ensure that any new model facilitates open access for fuel suppliers, creates competition for fuel supply at Sydney Airport and allows Sydney Airport control over future on-airport, fuel infrastructure investments.

On that note I'll hand over to our Chief Commercial Officer, Vanessa Orth to speak about the commercial business.

Vanessa Orth

Good morning and thank you Hugh. It's been a busy year for the commercial business and despite slower passenger growth the portfolio continues to deliver strong results, which demonstrates the resilience and diverse nature of the non-aero business.

Once again retail has been a significant contributor to these results. It represents 50% of the commercial business, delivering revenue of $374.9 million and growth of 5%. This is a solid business given that over 90% of revenue is underpinned by minimum guarantees and fixed escalations averaging between 4% and 5%.

Over the course of last year incremental income was realized through the delivery of the T2 Pier B remix with the addition of 12 new tenancies with T2 now one of the most productive retail precincts in Australia.

And with the transition of T3 into the portfolio in July, we expanded our advertising contract and revenue. We also finalized several major lease negotiations delivering positive leasing spreads one of these being an extension of lease with Australian Way, until 2025 which had 6 leases across the airport.

What's really important here is that retail space at the airport remains in demand from both global luxury brands and local best-in-class retailers. And this demand is driven by the unique nature of our portfolio in which we benefit from consistent traffic volumes, high dwell times, a globally diverse customer base with a high propensity to spend.

Going forward, strong sales performance across all terminals and the near-term lease expiry profile has provided the opportunity this year to extend the luxury offer at T1 with the relocation of the tourist refund scheme, enabling the introduction of three new retail tenancies.

We're also looking to further enhance the retail offer in T2 and refresh and reposition the retail mix in T3 where we recently opened the first Mecca airport store. This year the evolution of the retail mix across all terminals will continue, meeting the needs of our customers, with an increased focus on food and beverage and retail services.

As Geoff mentioned earlier, we are going to provide an update on our duty free business and it is pleasing to advise that we have just concluded negotiations with Heinemann for an early renewal of the duty free contract. Our duty free offer is performing extremely well and we felt that this was the right time to commence negotiations. We have secured superior terms across the new contract and we believe that the offer negotiated would exceed market if taken to tender.

Stepping through this slide, I will provide as much color as I can around the deal. Firstly, the commercial terms secured provide a competitive market rental that extends beyond 2022, providing future revenue certainty in a changing retail environment. Secondly, the deal has enabled us to bring forward Heinemann's capital investment in the business to allow them to adapt to an evolving industry and position the business for future growth. These capital works are expected to commence in the second half of this year and will be completed early next year.

And finally, we've secured additional retail revenue with 790 square meters of space being handed back to Sydney Airport, which is being repurposed for luxury boutiques. Most importantly, we value the strong relationship, we have with Heinemann. Since joining us in 2015, the business has grown year-on-year. They are the fifth largest duty free operated globally and we consider them an excellent partner. And we look forward to working with Heinemann into the future as we continue to deliver a positive duty free experience for our customers.

Moving on to property. The portfolio has also delivered strong revenue results of $251.2 million, and growth of 5.5%. Looking across our office portfolio, it is operating at 99% occupancy with demand for small office premises remaining strong. And within the broader Mascot region, supply remains tight. Last year, we completed 62 leasing deals and finalized two major negotiations with new terms agreed with DHL Express and Qantas for new freight facilities, with both deals providing a significant uplift on current passing rent.

Our hotel business has benefited from the addition of 78 rooms to the Ibis Budget Hotel and a significant improvement in the food and beverage offering at the Mantra. The combined occupancy for the portfolio is 84%. As mentioned at the Investor Day last year, there is opportunity to expand our hotel offer into the mid to upper market and an offering of this caliber would benefit from our proximity to the terminals.

We're currently completing development feasibility assessments for two hotels one situated in the domestic precinct and the other at international. An exciting new addition to the portfolio will be the opening this year of the First Arrivals hotel, featuring 15 hotel-style rooms a library lounge and a food and beverage offering.

We also continue to develop strategic partnerships to support freight and logistics expansions at the airport. With over 80% of air freight being carried in the belly of passenger aircraft, we continue to experience strong demand for logistics space with both cargo terminal operators and pure-play freight providers. We're working on a land unlock strategy to facilitate this demand and introduce more competition into the market.

And finally, we have the Jet Base lease which expires in June, enabling Sydney Airport to take full operational control of the entire airport site, providing significant strategic opportunities. As we consider future uses for this site we will seek to identify options that enhance our product offering, increase capacity and efficiency. As you can see across the property portfolio, performance to-date has been strong, the business is in good shape and demand remains high.

Moving to our parking and ground transport business where revenue has remained in line with 2018 at $162 million with the business being closely aligned to domestic traffic numbers. We continue to build the pre-book business with 45% of public parking revenue coming from customers booking online. Pre-book enables greater certainty of revenue streams and future occupancy allowing us to dynamically price our remaining supply.

With the transition of T3 in July, our valet services now encompass an all of airport contract, which will drive synergies and efficiencies across the precinct. The ability to unlock additional revenue growth this year will be driven by our in-depth knowledge of the market, understanding the drivers behind both the user and non-user of our parking products. We're enhancing our systems to make bookings and payments easier. We currently have a dropout rate of circa 50% on our search page and 20% at our payment page. Converting customers is a priority.

We're also working on improving the perception on the cost of parking at Sydney Airport. We're not perceived as value for money and it is important that we change this perception. Simple facts, such as, if you're going away for a long weekend, it is cheaper to pre-book and park at the airport than to catch an Uber, if you live 15 kilometers or more away from the airport, giving you the comfort of returning home and hopping into your own car.

Of most importance, however is we're working on improving trip times to the airport and we'll continue to use data and analytics to activate dynamic traffic management strategies, similar to the overflow drop-off areas, implemented at T1 last year. This initiative eased morning congestion considerably taking 25% of vehicles off the departures ramp, providing a seamless drop-off experience for customers.

We also continue to work closely with the New South Wales government on the Sydney Gateway project, with approvals expected to be finalized this year and plans to award the construction contract in mid-2020. Early enabling works for these projects will commence this year.

And finally, we're investing in making it easier for our customers to access taxis and ride-share services at the airport with the completion of a new taxi rank at T1 this year to deliver faster throughput, whilst domestically we're improving the priority pickup area to enhance capacity and reduce congestion.

One thing we're really pleased about is the introduction of the overflow drop-off barrier at T1, which delivered a better experience for customers during the peak with faster access to the terminal alleviating a major customer pain point. By using data and analytics, we've been able to better manage traffic congestion during peak periods.

The first graph highlights the trip time delay when traveling from the city to the international terminal. Trip time delay in this direction has been reduced from just under 14 minutes to now just under 2 minutes.

Traveling via Marsh Street, which is from the south and west suffers from morning peak hour congestion with commuters accessing Mascot and Alexandria. By freeing up the Departures road, we've reduced delay times from just under 12 minutes to 9 minutes.

I think we really understand connection times to our busy terminals is important to our customers as well as people who work at the airport and we continue to work on projects both internally and externally that reduce congestion across the airport with a focus this year on our domestic precinct.

In wrapping up, the commercial business is in good shape. We have a resilient and strong portfolio of real estate assets and there are a number of opportunities that we're exploring this year to further enhance and diversify our revenue streams.

I'll now hand the presentation back over to Geoff.

Geoff Culbert

Yes. So thanks, Vanessa. Before we wrap-up and go to Q&A, I want to focus on a few areas where we are making some really important commitments that are delivering results, starting with the customer experience on page 29. So why don't you go there?

So the passenger satisfaction scores in this page I think tell a great story. Over the course of last year, we increased our customer satisfaction scores across all three terminals and in the areas that are most important to our customers. In fact, we improved in every measure and that continues the trend going back to 2015, which you can see on the bottom right-hand side of the page.

We also received our highest ever rating from the ACCC in their monitoring report for 2019. This is the product of sustained investment over a number of years, but we're not finished with this yet. We want to continue to improve these scores, particularly, in the areas that matter most to our customers whether it's gate lounge, comfort bathrooms or just the general atmosphere of the terminals.

In 2019, we spent nearly $1 million a day on CapEx. And as you can see from the images on this page -- what you can see from the images on this page where some of that money and investment went. So we launched our new Departures wall, which has been really well received. And this year we're turning our focus to the arrivals experience.

In 2019 we delivered three new bathrooms and commenced the upgrade of another nine bathrooms that are due for completion next month all of which will make a huge difference. And we have more in store for 2020 and beyond so we plan to spend around $20 million on bathrooms across the airport. We'll deliver a minimum of six new bathrooms or upgrade the bathrooms per year for the next four years.

The new lifestyle precinct in T2 has been really well-received. And this year we're focusing on the Virgin wing in T2 and you'll start to see some changes coming through in T3 over the course of this year as well. We continue our upgrades to gate lounges and you'll also see more of that this year.

We're currently trialing a few different concepts using different lounge and dwell spaces and we're going to continue to roll these out directed by the feedback from our customers. The other area that is really important to our customers is traffic management and we were really pleased with the results in T1, which Vanessa talked you through.

So the days of the traffic snaking back the domestic terminal on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays are gone. We fixed it. And we fixed it with some smart thinking and some smart innovation. The challenge now is to fix a log jam at domestic in the early morning particularly Monday and Tuesday. This one is a real challenge as we're dealing with limited space, but we're going to have a crack and we'll see what we can do.

We know all these things are important. They're important to our passengers, to the airlines, to the local community and to the government. Our commitment here is genuine and we're putting real investment into it. And the same goes for sustainability which we cover on the next page.

We've already made a public commitment to being a leader in sustainability. We have a decisive and consistent strategy and we've communicated that regularly over the past couple of years. Most of our communication has been focused on climate and environment and you can see that on the left-hand side of the page. I suspect most of you had seen this before. But just as a refresher, our strategy is built on three pillars: climate resilience, fleet electrification and airspace and airfield efficiency.

Importantly, we're making progress on each of these pillars and we'll continue to push to deliver on our commitments here. The new sustainability-linked bond that Greg spoke about is just further evidence of that. This is truly world-leading. The first ever in the U.S. bond market and that's for anyone not just for an Australian issuer and we're exceptionally proud of that.

And whilst we've spoken a lot about climate and the environment we have also -- we've spoken less about safety when it comes to sustainability. And it's just as important and it's a critical part of our commitment to sustainability. So I want to spend a few moments on safety.

So internally within the organization we've put an enormous amount of effort into safety over the past two years. We work in a dynamic environment where there's a lot of heavy metal moving around the whole time. And there's nothing more important than making sure everyone who comes to the airport goes home safely. We're driving this culture through our own organization and we're doing the same also with every organization that works on the airport precinct. The safety and security of the 31,000 people who work here and the 44 million people who travel through here each year is paramount.

And we're pleased to see that the focus is delivering results which you can see on this page. Last year we had no class one injuries. We had five LTIs down from 10 the year before. And we saw a 13% decrease in passenger injuries. We're pleased with these results, but this is a never-ending task and you're never satisfied until you have zero events. So we'll be keeping the focus on safety as a critical part of our sustainability agenda.

I also want to mention our ongoing commitment to our local community, which we cover on the next page. In 2019, we continued our community contribution support across our three pillars of living local leading and learning and Sydney's airport. We contributed over $5.2 million to our local neighborhood's charities and associations. But I want to highlight three specific examples because I think they're representative of what we're seeking to achieve here.

So first under the pillar of living locally we're working with Bayside Council on the upgrade of the Botany Aquatic Centre. The Botany Aquatic Centre is extremely popular with locals but it needs a refresh. So we're going to contribute $5.5 million towards the upgrade and the money will come from our community and environmental projects fund that we set up last year in collaboration with Bayside Council. It's a really great local project that we're pleased to be a part of because it will directly benefit our local community.

Secondly, as part of our centenary celebrations last year, I was proud to announce the launch of the SYD100 scholarship which will see Sydney Airport provide one full scholarship every year for the next 100 years to an outstanding student to study a combined Bachelor of Aviation, Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of New South Wales. This is an investment in the future of aviation over the next century and we'll be targeting students who come from underrepresented groups in the industry; women, people with diverse cultural backgrounds, indigenous students and students who are doing it tough financially.

And thirdly, I'm really proud of our ongoing commitment to Surf Life Saving Sydney, which we doubled down on last year. The beach is a part of what define Sydney and many of them are on the doorstep of Sydney Airport. Ensuring they are safe for everyone who lives in Sydney and everyone who visits the beaches including our international and domestic visitors is really important. We chose Surf Life Saving Sydney as a charity partner for our annual Runway Run and our Christmas Giving Appeal last year. We've been supporting Surf Life Saving Sydney for 18 years now. They represent the very best of Sydney and it's an association that we plan to continue.

So that's it. 2019 was a challenging year from a passenger perspective, but we successfully navigated through it and the results today speak to the strength and the resilience of the business. That strength and resilience will be tested again this year, but we've been here before and we're confident in our ability to manage through it. How long the coronavirus lasts is a big unknown. And our uncertainty means it's very difficult at this stage, at this point in time to provide guidance for the full year 2020. But as I said earlier, as soon as we get more certainty, we'll update the market.

So thank you everyone for listening. We'll now open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Simon Mitchell from UBS. Please go ahead.

Simon Mitchell

Hi, good morning. Probably a question for Geoff or Hugh. Just interested in some comments on the near-term traffic outlook, obviously, it's a rapidly moving piece but the latest pool of the schedules that we looked at looks like international schedule is down about 4% for the first half this year and that's before the Qantas reduction that we spoke about today and the Singapore Airlines reduction. But I'm just interested in your perception on the near-term?

Geoff Culbert

Yeah. Thanks Simon. Look it's hard to predict too far into the future. This is evolving rapidly. And we're only three weeks into the imposition of the travel ban to China. And so we're seeing things happen on a daily basis. You mentioned that the early read on February is we're seeing SARS like impact on the February numbers, which is between 15% to 20% at the depth of the SARS crisis. How that plays out over the next few months will remain to be seen. And so we're loath to try to predict what happens in the next month or so. We're just going to have to wait and see.

Simon Mitchell

Okay. And then just extending that to the distribution guidance or lack, thereof, this year. Perhaps it's just worth discussing the framework that is likely to be applied to distribution this year. Do we assume that that framework is still cash flow coverage greater than 100% to provide a glide path at that payment in 2022, or should we think about this year as potentially being deviating from that framework?

Greg Botham

Simon, Greg. So as Geoff mentioned, the philosophy of the framework really is unchanged. And so that framework with cash tax in the medium-term was to have full coverage over a period of time of distribution. But that doesn't necessarily need to be in each and every year. We want to create that smoother profile rather than a less smooth profile. And so that's very much the mindset that we have as we face into 2020 and right through the period into the early 2020s.

Simon Mitchell

Okay. And just the last question for Vanessa just on the duty-free contract. So just wanting to understand the -- what happens to retail revenue potentially over the next couple of years. It looks like 14% or roughly 14% of the square meterage under that contract is being handed back in mid-2020, but then the new rental terms will take effect from 2022. So is that potentially a couple of year kind of transaction -- or transition period there where we see a depression or a drop-off in retail revenue?

Vanessa Orth

Hi, Simon. So what you're actually going to see is that 790 square meters of space come back to Sydney and that will be coming back to us this year. The current passing rent doesn't change and we've actually seen an uplift on the current passing rent. So we've managed to gain back 790 square meters of space, but we've held the current passing rent and we've got an escalation on that.

Simon Mitchell

Okay. But that holds during that transition period so from July 2020 to -- that rent remains the same.

Vanessa Orth

Yeah. But in July 2020, 790 square meters comes back to us, which we will be re-leasing and we envisage that that will be open and trading in the first half of 2021…

Simon Mitchell

Okay.

Vanessa Orth

…incremental specs.

Simon Mitchell

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Owen Birrell from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Owen Birrell

Hi. Just firstly, can I just follow-up on Simon's question about the Heinemann renewal. Who instigated that early renewal of that contract because if the rent is still the same yet they've got less square footage, it doesn't seem particularly attractive for Heinemann?

Vanessa Orth

Look it was something that we -- both Heinemann and Sydney Airport we started talking in the back half of last year. We've had considerable demand from a number of luxury retailers. So we just worked collectively on a special productivity plan and this is the outcome of those works.

Owen Birrell

And just to confirm, when you say passing rent, is that the total dollar value of revenue that you receive? So that is unchanged once that extra space is handed back?

Vanessa Orth

Correct. So what I'm saying is that the current passing rent at expiry, we will be getting a rental uplift on that rent. We will also get income on the 790 square meters of retail space that is handed back to us.

Owen Birrell

And just to confirm what does Heinemann get out of this?

Vanessa Orth

I guess they get tenure they get 10 years. They have the -- if that answers your question. They also have the ability to invest in their business today.

Owen Birrell

Right. Okay. Okay. And now just a question I guess again on coronavirus, you indicated that on a monthly basis at the moment the decline, you expect to be fairly similar to what we saw in SARS that 15% to 20% decline. But the greatest sensitivity is really to the duration of the outbreak. Are you able to give us an earnings impact per month for I guess each month that this outbreak continues for so that we can have some sort of sensitivity in terms of our estimates?

Geoff Culbert

It's not possible to do that Owen. And as I said before, we're three weeks in to the impact of the China ban, this is evolving on a daily basis. Any estimates we were to provide would involve a whole range of assumptions that may or may not hold. And so, it's just so difficult for us to give any detail on that. Anything that we would say would undoubtedly change.

Owen Birrell

Okay. Well let me ask this -- a slightly different question I guess. What actions are you able to take on the cost side to try and mitigate the impact in this short period of time?

Geoff Culbert

We took a lot of cost out action last year, which I mentioned which was in light of what we're dealing with this year, the action that we took last year was really prudent. And so we're -- as I said before, we've rebaselined the OpEx of the business. There's stuff that we can do in terms of just minimizing our daily OpEx and we can also look at our CapEx profile. But we're going to be making sort of smart decisions in this regard. I think that you can tend to lurch at cost saving approaches which then you regret because the fact is that this thing will pass and when it does, there will be a significant rebound.

What we saw through the SARS crisis, which is your best proxy for what we're dealing with here is that as soon as the SARS virus was contained and the bans were lifted, we saw an immediate rebound of traffic. And so we'll be monitoring it very closely. We'll be taking actions on costs as we think appropriate as this evolves, but we'll really be taking the benefit of the rebasing of the OpEx from last year and we're glad we did that.

Owen Birrell

Okay. And just one final question for me. On the retailers that are obviously going to be impacted by less foot traffic, potentially less spend, less Chinese tourists which are clearly the highest spenders, how are they feeling at the moment? And have you had any sort of inbound request for some I guess rental assistance during the coming months?

Vanessa Orth

Look I think we're extremely fortunate that we had a very strong Christmas and January trading period. We have felt the slowdown in February and we've been proactively meeting with all of our retailers in T1. At the moment, look we're three weeks in and it is still too early to tell what the impact may be on trade. But we are working with our retailers on a number of marketing initiatives.

Owen Birrell

Okay. But no specific rental assistance…

Vanessa Orth

We've had no request to -- no requests for rental relief at the moment.

Owen Birrell

Okay. That's enough for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Anthony Moulder from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Anthony Moulder

Good morning all. If I can start on the Heinemann contract, can you talk Vanessa to how big that is, how much floor space there is in that contract today?

Vanessa Orth

Yes. So what we're talking about and maybe I'll just talk about the Mega B site, which is just over 4,000 square meters. So we are getting back 790 on that 4,000 square meters.

Anthony Moulder

Yes, perfect. A question for Hugh. Slot availability as it moved from 34% in the first half to 37% now. Can you talk to how much of that could be short-term changes in schedules that you're seeing around potentially at this coronavirus, or how much of it could be a reduction to capacity as airlines focus on that load factor improvement?

Hugh Wehby

Yes, sure. In terms of the availability, most of it came from lower number of movements on the domestic side. Obviously, those numbers are from pre the coronavirus bans. So that does open up some opportunity and flexibility, more generally on slots, as I mentioned in my discussion around the aeronautical agreements. What we're really focused on is seeking ways to work with airlines to incentivize the efficient use of slots. We have the ability to add services at the moment. But obviously, we get more constrained over time. So we're focused on that, but most of it is the reduction in domestic movements in 2019.

Anthony Moulder

Well okay. So then obviously, some airlines have announced changes. But I guess I want to understand how much of that structural like Virgin pulling out of Hong Kong and those that potentially just reducing it both on what their forward booking profile looks like.

Hugh Wehby

I mean, some of them are structural a very small number of those. As you correctly point out, the Virgin to Hong Kong, the Qantas to Beijing are both sort of more permanent. The rest of them have been announced as temporary. And I would say that, we've already got reassurance that those international services that have been temporarily put on hold will retain their slots in the next phase. And that's very important for us. So we have got that confirmation.

Anthony Moulder

Yeah. Okay, perfect. A question for Greg in the sense of this USPP placement. What rate was that done at please?

Greg Botham

We haven't disclosed the precise coupons on that. I guess a good way to try and triangulate it is the last time we did the USPP the comment that we made was that we had issued across 15 to 30 years so similar to now, but had issued at below at all-in average interest rate. So at that time that was 4.8%, 4.9%. And the best proxy to use, I think is the fact that Aussie 10-year and 15-year swaps if you go back from November 2018 to around about where we are this week, they've moved downwards by over 150 basis points.

So that's probably the best guide in terms of the type of sign that we're in, in terms of the rates. The margins that we're seeing implied as well are holding up very well, very attractive too. And that's a testament to the appetite of credit investors for Sydney Airport exposure, which remains very strong, but certainly the movement on base rates has very much been to our advantage. So we're very pleased to take advantage of that and fix those rates over that 15-year to 30-year period.

Anthony Moulder

It's a good bond. The movement down in interest expense through the full year 2019, some of which would have been as a consequence of the reduction in that cash weighted average interest cost. Was there anything else that potentially brought that down equally with that reduction on the rate?

Greg Botham

We're, I guess, consistently over the last few years borrowing at good rates and better rates and we've been swapping out at better rates. There's been very modest fall off in terms of swaps over the last 12-or-so months. So it's a combination of factors. Just borrowing at tighter margins, a little bit of minus swap roll-off, swapping into new swaps at attractive rates. So there's a bunch of factors that have driven a gradual decline, which we've continued to see over the last couple of years.

Anthony Moulder

Perfect. Thank you. And lastly, you've done the sustainability-linked bond obviously last year. Is there a consideration that you'd move to sustainability-linked aero pricing?

Hugh Wehby

We've certainly got a sustainability focus in the investments that will be included in the CapEx agreements as part of our aero pricing. So that's how we'll include it. We have a set of airlines that are actually really buying into our sustainability targets and they have their own. So what we'll be focusing on is the capital portfolio being focused on projects that drive improved sustainability outcomes and we'll clearly seek to recover those as part of the aeronautical agreements.

Anthony Moulder

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Scott Ryall from Rimor Equity Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Ryall

Hi, there. Thank you very much. I was wondering Greg, first of all, with respect to the tax and the fact that you become cash tax paying in 2022. If I'm trying to think about what is taxable income is NOR a decent proxy for that, or will it be a material deviation from that in terms of what is taxable due to I guess tax depreciation and things like that?

Greg Botham

Yes. Scott, you're correct. It differs from one year to the other somewhat, but the main drivers you would think about would be EBITDA, let's call it, less deductible borrowing costs, which is in the zone of NOR but then you have tax depreciation, which can be quite significant. And then allowable asset-related deductions as well that you can potentially take in the first year of investment from time-to-time. So there are some differences between NOR and directionally it would be -- taxable income would be materially below NOR you'd expect.

Scott Ryall

Yeah, okay. Materially below. Good. And then I guess in terms of the comments this might be for Geoff might be for Hugh, I'm not sure. But the slide on page 5 is a good one in terms of looking at the context of the coronavirus on -- right when you have looked at airports and most of that time period as well. So my question is around the medium-term outlook for, I guess, passengers as you see it, if you could exclude coronavirus. I know that's probably the biggest with your thinking at the moment.

But with the bushfires that for me is quite an Australian-specific factor that none of those factors in slide 5 are Australia-specific apart from a couple of airline collapses, but that doesn't impact underlying demand for tourism in Australia. Can you please comment on pre, I guess, the coronavirus taking off in mid-January? And how were your conversations going with airline customers around the brand of Australia during the bushfire?

Hugh Wehby

Yeah. Sure, Scott. I'll take that one. We had seen -- actually it was early days right but we've seen very little impact or inbound query in relation to the bushfires from the international market. We're seeing modest seat growth and we had some confidence leading into 2020 about a better performance than what we've seen in 2019.

So in a sense it was reasonably positive. We had seen impact on the short-term domestic volumes. That's notoriously more difficult to assess in the medium to long-term. Our thinking was they were reasonably short-term impacts directly related to the bushfire crisis as opposed to structural changes.

So, what I would say is that we saw -- we were seeing very little structural change. Some more positivity around international, but I just need to caveat with the fact that's very much shifted particularly in the month of February. But if you do ignore that coronavirus impact, it looked to be a growth in seat environment on the international side.

Scott Ryall

Okay. So, you're pretty comfortable that there was no major impact on Australia's clean and green brands. The fact that EUV and Sydney almost got canceled, nothing like that is actually going to cause structural issues around tourism inbound in particular over the medium term?

Geoff Culbert

Yes, I'll answer that one. And also I don't think it will. Certainly, at the heart of the bushfires, there was a lot of international media around what was going on here in Australia. Some of that was overstated. And no doubt that would have influenced people's travel decisions whilst we're in the middle of that cycle.

I think it's now been overtaken by the coronavirus would be my assessment on it. And I'd also say that the government responded very quickly with respect to the bushfires. They put together a $76 million package. Tourism Australia ran some really smart advertising campaigns abroad. And so I thought our reaction to that was really appropriate as a country. And I still think we remain a really attractive destination for people to come and visit. And so I think that the bushfire impact will be relatively short-term and as I said, I think it's been overtaken by coronavirus.

Scott Ryall

Okay. Best of luck. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Ian Myles from Macquarie Equities. Please go ahead.

Ian Myles

Good morning. Apologies if I ask questions, I just come from another call. Can you maybe give us a bit more color on the negotiations and where you are with the airlines, particularly around probably T1, but also T2? And if you're not going to meet the June timeline, is there any discussion on what sort of carryover might occur?

Hugh Wehby

Yes. Thanks Ian. I'll take that one. We are making good progress with the sort of three big airline groups; let's say so the Qantas Group, the Virgin Group, and BARA in relation to the one you said you were most interested on Terminal 1. Those agreements -- the vast majority of the material agreements to our financial performance expire in June along with as Vanessa mentioned, the very long-term lease on the Jet Base site the 30 hectares just north of Terminal 3.

We are looking at different deals, hopefully, longer term deals and deals that are structured around efficiency. As I said working very collaboratively, there is a real possibility that we do some shorter term rollover style parts of those deals, much like we did in 2012 when the last international agreement expired and we rolled it forward to 2015.

Don't really have anything I can share as yet on the terms or the longevity of what a rollover might look like because we're really working to a 30 June deadline at the moment, but working well making good progress. Things like the coronavirus make those negotiations significantly harder because everyone is very distracted with their own performance. So, we'll continue to keep the market updated if there's anything material changes on that.

Ian Myles

And with the coronavirus are you seeing -- like I saw Qantas' announcement today where they're canceling an Auckland-Sydney flight which doesn't really strike me as an obvious corona excuse. Are you seeing other airlines tighten up capacity within just the framework of the corona or?

Hugh Wehby

We've seen some capacity rationalization. As with SARS this doesn't just impact Sydney to China. We've got to be really honest about that. There is a wider effect on the travel market. So, far those are peripheral let's say seat cancellations have been announced and sold as very short-term.

So, we haven't seen structural changes to markets outside of the Sydney-China market that affect our airport directly, but we certainly have seen cancellations particularly around Hong Kong and to Tasman which are linked I think into that wider impact on international travel.

Ian Myles

And one follow-up question on the renegotiation of the Heinemann contract. What is the sort of step change of the additional floor space give you? Because it's obviously a different type of contract from the duty free. I just sort of interested what sort of step change in revenue you'd hope to get out of that.

Vanessa Orth

So, the contract doesn't change in regards to the term sitting in there around rental escalations. So, what you'll see is that we have 790 square meters of space returned to us. And the current rent we are getting an escalation on that. And the reason we're getting that is because Heinemann are investing their business today which will drive stronger sales which has enabled us to set a stronger base.

Ian Myles

Okay. Do you expect to see an impact on the upgrade of the Heinemann space during the current I guess 12-month period?

Vanessa Orth

So, we'll be working with Heinemann concurrently. And we're just working through staging plans at the moment. I think the way that we've got it working is that we have tried to minimize any downtime to their business obviously in that busy period from sort of September to December. So, we are hoping to give them full continuity of trade.

Ian Myles

So, that means beforehand or afterwards?

Vanessa Orth

Sorry, what was that?

Ian Myles

Does that mean you go before -- to the upgrade beforehand or afterwards?

Vanessa Orth

No, so the upgrade will be starting this year. It will be starting in July this year. But we will just be moving their store around because obviously as you know it's not sort of a fixed format. So, we can move a lot of their gondolas around in that space. So, we will be I guess working with them to ensure continuity of trade, whilst they refurbish and whilst they hand back space to us.

Ian Myles

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Richard Jones from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Richard Jones

Hi. Just a couple of quick ones. What's the percentage of 2019 rental income that was turnover-based, Vanessa?

Vanessa Orth

It was quite immaterial.

Richard Jones

What? 5%, 6%, 7%?

Vanessa Orth

Look I don't think we sort of give guidance on the percentage rent given the immateriality of that. Definitely – look, I can give you. Definitely single-digits.

Richard Jones

Okay. The Duty Free lease escalation is that still partially linked to international passenger growth?

Vanessa Orth

Yes. So the escalation is -- half of it is fixed and the other half is tax-related.

Richard Jones

And just a broader question, just about the plans for the jet base. Is there any updated thoughts you can shed or provide around what you're thinking? And potentially when you might start getting active? Because I mean I presume there's no CapEx assumed in the 2020 guidance around the jet base?

Hugh Wehby

I'll start in a minute and some might add to that. We published in our master plan a number of options for terminal expansion, a couple of which used a portion of the jet base for that. And some of those options we are discussing with the international and domestic carriers.

So, there's terminal usage planned and that's not in the guidance that we have provided today. Part of the jet base will also be used for a small strip of the new gateway road development, which enhances access into our -- both terminals, but particularly into our T2, T3. I'll leave it to Vanessa to discuss the sort of residual areas around the commercial.

Vanessa Orth

I think we're looking at as we sort of said at the Investor Day that there are broader future usages for this site. And obviously logistics and freight make a whole lot of sense, but we're working with the aviation team to just ensure that whatever option we explore it enables us to enhance our product offering increase capacity and efficiency.

Richard Jones

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Rob Koh from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rob Koh

Good morning, guys. So I joined the call late as well. Apologies, if I ask a question that's already been covered or if I ask a stupid question. Just on the Heinemann renegotiation and congrats on closing that deal. Can I ask by way of background, did you actually test the market? I know the airport at Thailand guys ran a big process. There's been a bit of consolidation in global duty free. Can you give us some color on the background to that?

Vanessa Orth

Yeah. So we actually engaged an independent consultant to do a market testing. And we met with both Heathrow and Manchester, and a couple of other airports that had just recently negotiated and renewed their contracts. So, we did a bit of a market scan. I think for us, Heinemann since they've been here over the last five years have demonstrated their commitment to Sydney Airport delivering year-on-year growth. And the deal when we did sit down with Heinemann, they obviously knew that they needed to put some competitive tension into their pricing. And we feel that where we've gotten with Heinemann would far exceed what we'd get if we took -- if we would take this to market in two years time.

Rob Koh

Yeah. Okay, sounds good. Thank you. And then just to make sure I understand the way the escalation in that works and I think I heard you say that it's not changing as part of this escalation. So if it is in part related to tax growth, there are some downside protections in the event that tax growth is negative, is that right?

Vanessa Orth

Yes. Well, I guess it fluctuates with the tax numbers. So yes, if there's movement in tax numbers that component of the rent moves.

Rob Koh

Okay. But so, if heaven forbid tax was down for a whole year, would we then expect -- and say, inflation was flat, could we then expect the Heinemann rent to go backwards year-on-year?

Vanessa Orth

The tax component is variable. So yes, you would. The space rent is fixed. So, half of the income is always going to grow at fixed escalations.

Rob Koh

Okay. All right. That's clear. Thank you for that. All right. So second question and I guess I'll refer to the -- to slide 5 which is a really great historical background and demonstrates the historical resilience. I guess, if I just to eyeball the frequency of events there seems to be like kind of 1 in 10 years. And nowadays we appear to be getting kind of 1 in 100-year events every 3 years. Can you comment on how you're incorporating the frequency of events in your kind of long range planning?

Geoff Culbert

Yes Rob I'll take that. Look I think we've actually been pretty incident-free for the last decade. You had a back – a bunch of events during the 2000s with 9/11 and the Ansett collapse and SARS and then you ended the decade with the GFC. So it's been a relatively benign environment for the last decade, but these events do happen from time to time.

We do a lot of risk analysis around major potential threats to our business. We're acutely aware of where we think all the major threat vectors are and we manage our business accordingly.

But to answer your question, this is a long-term business. We have to be thinking long term. Our CapEx decisions are long term. The negotiations that we do with airlines take a long-term view. And so, we will manage through an event like this which will come and go. The historical events that we've experienced which you see on this chart had a relatively short shelf life. They came and went.

And what we saw was a rapid rebound once the event came to an end and we would expect a similar type of outcome here with coronavirus. And so it won't change our long-term thinking in respect to the way that we run the airport.

Rob Koh

Okay. Thanks. Yes, Geoff okay. And last question a bit of a flier one. Can you comment on the use and levels of testing of the per and polyfluoroalkyl substances on the airport?

Hugh Wehby

Yes Rob we've had a number of historic users of PFAS which is the shortened term that a lot of people might know for the technical one you used. Sydney Airport itself has never used PFAS, but we have had a number of historic users on airport. We have done extensive testing.

We understand the issue and we're working with the federal regulator, the environmental regulator that's part of the Department of Infrastructure with those historic users to address the issues on an ongoing basis but we understand it and we're working with those partners.

Rob Koh

Okay, great. Thank you very much. That’s all for me.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Culbert for closing remarks.

Geoff Culbert

Well, I thank everyone for tuning in and thank you everyone for your questions. We'll bring the call to a close.