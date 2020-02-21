Noble Corporation - Another Difficult Year Ahead

Without oil prices staging a major recovery rally, the stock price will likely continue to languish, particularly with a reverse stock split becoming increasingly likely. Investors should remain on the sidelines.

Kudos to management for not trying to sugarcoat the company's dire financial condition as well as the impact of some unexpected weakness in the Southern part of the North Sea this year.

Negative free cash flow and GAAP losses expected to continue for the foreseeable future, resulting in further deterioration of the company's liquidity and balance sheet.

Note:

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, leading offshore drilling services provider Noble Corporation reported its Q4 and full year 2019 results. As fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has already discussed the report as well as the recent drilling services agreement with ExxonMobil (XOM) in great detail, I will focus on statements and projections made by the company's newly appointed senior management on the conference call.

Photo: CAT-J Jackup Rig "Noble Lloyd Noble" - Source: Company Website

Frankly speaking, I was impressed by management's straightforwardness regarding the company's ongoing financial challenges and overall industry conditions.

Obviously, liquidity remains a cause for concern as certain provisions are currently limiting the company's ability to draw under the credit facility as explained in great detail by the new CFO on the Q4 conference call (emphasis added by author):

Today, our liquidity primarily consists of our $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, which does not mature until early 2023. As you consider our revolver, however, I would like to remind you of two constraints we have, which have the effect of limiting access under the facility. The first is a test which limits capacity to 15% of Noble Cayman consolidated net tangible assets or CNTA. This test effectively limits the facility to $1.2 billion today. The commitments above that level could become assessable again in the future. However, over the near-term CNTA is more likely to decline, constraining the commitments further. The second covenant in the credit agreement, which has an impact on our access under the facility, is the requirement that we maintain minimum liquidity at all times of $300 million. With approximately $100 million in cash on the balance sheet at year end, this covenant has the effect of restricting our ability to borrow under the revolver by approximately another $200 million. So walking down from the constrained commitments of $1.2 billion, then subtracting the used portion of the revolving credit facility of $344 million, which includes outstanding letters of credit, leaves us with capacity of $860 million prior to considering the minimum liquidity covenant. When taking the covenant into account, our ability to borrow additional funds under the revolving credit facility was reduced to $660 million at year end 2019.

While management stated liquidity to be adequate despite expectations for ongoing negative free cash flow in both 2020 and 2021, the company will also have to keep a close eye on its 55% debt-to-capitalization ratio covenant as the metric had already eclipsed 50% at the end of 2019. With net debt anticipated to increase even further and Noble likely showing material GAAP losses for the foreseeable future, the margin of safety will continue to shrink over the course of the year (emphasis added by author):

However, we must be mindful of our debt to capitalization covenant in our seller notes and the current expectations for negative free cash flow generation, which could lead to meaningful draws under the revolver over the next two years. Therefore, my focus is firmly fixed on determining the best path for protecting and enhancing the liquidity and improving our leverage profile. These, of course, are challenging and complex issues without easy and obvious solutions. So I want to be clear about timing. While this is a key area of focus, you should not expect quick results.

That said, management currently expects the company to remain in compliance with all debt covenants in 2020 but, clearly, Noble can't afford any further, material impairment charges similar to the one recorded in conjunction with the recent dissolution of the Bully I and Bully II joint ventures with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A and RDS.B).

Overall, management expects FY2020 contract drilling revenues to remain essentially flat with last year despite the recent drilling services agreement with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) for up to 9.5 rig years of work in the Guyana-Suriname Basin as improved floater utilization will be offset by unexpected weakness in the Southern part of the North Sea where Noble will be challenged to find new work for five of its harsh environment jackup rigs:

Source: February 2020 Fleet Status Report

On the call, management remained optimistic on securing new awards for all jackups rolling off contract in H1/2020 but these rigs will likely face some idle time:

Robert Eifler (...) So it seems all four rigs are going to find work, and we -- as I mentioned, we have conversations on all four of the rigs. I think third quarter starts as an average would be -- on all four of them would be a fair thing to assume right now. There’s a couple of opportunities that start earlier than that, couple of opportunities that start kind of at the end of the third quarter, but on average we see some potential for white space till about the third quarter.

That said, the fifth rig, the Noble Lloyd Noble could become a much bigger issue. To provide some background:

The rig is a so-called "CAT-J" design, purpose-built to the specifications of Equinor's (EQNR) Mariner platform in the North Sea. As such, the Noble Lloyd Noble is among the largest jackup rigs in the world and is currently working at a legacy dayrate of $451,000 (including mobilization fees).

On the Q3 conference call, management disclosed that Equinor surprisingly abstained from exercising its option on the rig and in the recent fleet status report, the company indicated that the Noble Lloyd Noble might complete its current contract already on September 1, almost two months ahead of time.

On the Q4 conference call, management stated that they remain in discussions with Equinor regarding the future of the rig and also hinted to a potential relocation to Norway:

Robert Eifler (...) We have offered previously that that rig was built specifically for the Mariner platform and the amount of time that it spends on that platform is up to the customer and their partners and they are evaluating what that looks like right now. At present, we have disclosed a November estimated end. We have also mentioned, as you said, that the contract could end as early as September and we are discussing extensions on that. So, at this date, we wish we had some more information for you, but we don’t and we will, of course, update everyone as those discussions continue. I would say that rig when it was built to Norwegian standards. The Norwegian Continental Shelf is thriving right now and I would anticipate that all CJ70s will be operating in the Norwegian sector. So, at some point, this being, we believe, the most competitive all of all the CJ70s. I would anticipate that that rig does end up in the Norwegian sector at some point. There would be some gap in between to mobilize over there and I wish I had more guidance for you right now, but without a conclusion on what’s going to happen with the Mariner platform, we really can’t give accurate guidance on when that transition into Norway may happen.

Obviously, the most desirable outcome would be Equinor awarding the rig an additional term in the Mariner field. While the new dayrate would likely reflect current market conditions, the rig won't face any idle time this way.

Relocating the rig to Norway would be a somewhat less favorable outcome as in this case the Noble Lloyd Noble could face considerable idle time, particularly as the rig will be due for its five-year special survey next year.

Under a worst-case scenario, the rig won't be awarded additional work by Equinor which could result in the Noble Lloyd Noble sitting idle starting in late Q3.

With the rig currently contributing approximately 15% of the company's overall contract drilling revenues and generating an estimated up to $80 million of free cash flow on an annualized basis, securing a new contract for the Noble Lloyd Noble will be imperative.

Bottom Line:

Noble Corporation is facing another difficult year with additional drillship revenue largely offset by anticipated idle time for the company's jackup rigs in the Southern North Sea with the fate of the Noble Lloyd Noble remaining the elephant in the room as this particular rig currently contributes approximately 15% of the company's contract drilling revenues and an estimated up to $80 million of free cash flow on an annualized basis. While a considerably lower dayrate is basically a given going forward, the rig might even end up sitting idle for some time.

Given expectations for ongoing, negative free cash flow and meaningful GAAP losses for the next couple of quarters, both the company's available liquidity and balance sheet will continue to deteriorate which could result in the debt-to-capitalization ratio approaching the 55% threshold over time.

Kudos to the company's new senior management for not trying to sugarcoat Noble's dire financial condition and openly admitting to the surprisingly weak near-term outlook for the Southern North Sea region this year.

In fact, it would have been a rather easy task to celebrate the recent, major drilling services agreement with ExxonMobil (particularly after disclosing an additional one-year contract award for the drillship Noble Sam Croft on the call) and generally improving dayrates in the high-specification floater segment while downplaying the company's financial issues as well as the current weakness in the Southern North Sea.

Given the mediocre near-term outlook, the company's weak financial condition and uncertainties regarding the Noble Lloyd Noble, it would likely require a major recovery in oil prices for the stock to leave the penalty box.

Should the share price remain below the $1 NYSE minimum average closing price requirement for the next six months, the company might even be required to conduct a reverse stock split.

That said, not only Noble's shares have experienced massive selling pressure as of late. A short look at the company's bonds appears at least equally concerning:

Source: Company Presentation, FINRA Data

On average, the company's notes are currently trading at a 51% discount to face value. Please note that the 2026 bonds are priority guaranteed notes, ranking above almost $2.7 billion in unsecured notes but nevertheless reflect market participants' expectations for a very meaningful haircut.

Absent any major rally in oil prices, I would expect Noble Corporation's shares to move to new multi-decade lows over the next couple of sessions as investors digest management's rather disappointing near-term outlook.

