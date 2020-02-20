KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCPK:KZMYF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2020 5:30 AM ET

Andrew Southam - Chief Executive Officer

John Hadfield - Chief Financial Officer

Conor Rowley - Crédit Suisse

Luke Nelson - JPMorgan

Dan Major - UBS

Jatinder Goel - Exane BNP Paribas

Dan Shaw - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Jones - Wood & Co

So welcome to the KAZ Minerals Results Presentation for the Full Year 2019. I'm Andrew Southam, CEO; I'm joined by John Hadfield, our CFO.

We've reported a strong set of results for 2019. We grew copper output from 295 to 311 killotonnes, a 6% increase year-on-year. Both of our main sulfide plants at Aktogay and Bozshakol operated at design or throughput over the year.

Gold production grew by 10%. Whilst the copper price was 8% lower in 2019, our output growth led to EBITDA of $1.4 billion. And we were pleased to maintain our EBITDA margin at 60%. The group is positioned as one of the lowest cost copper companies globally with a net cash costs of $0.77 below even the $0.85 that we reported in the prior year. We have declared a dividend of $0.08 per share taking the full year dividend to $0.12 per share.

In 2019, we have continued to progress our Aktogay II expansion, which will add 80 kilotonnes or so of production from 2022. We invested just under $0.5 billion in the year. The project is on schedule and on budget.

On Baimskaya, our Russian copper project that we acquired at the start of 2019, we have been progressing the pioneer works, and of course, the feasibility study. We will give a full project update when we finish the fees, which is currently ongoing with the results expected later in the first half.

Today's presentation is however focused on the group's performance in 2019. Revenues rose by 5% despite the lower copper price supported by sales of 317 kilotonnes, 21 kilotonnes higher than the prior year. EPS rose by 6%. And the bottom right chart shows the impact of adding the mineral resources of Peschanka in the Baimskaya license area, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits.

This slide shows our performance in 2019, against the guidance that we gave. On copper production of 311 kilotonnes was just above the top end of the range. Overall, a great operational performance with a small additional benefit from the maintenance previously planned for December 2019 being carried over into the start of this year. We generated $318 million of revenue from gold, our largest byproduct 50% higher than the prior year.

We indicated that we would be around 5% above our guidance range on gold, which takes you to the 194,000 ounces shown on the slide. However, higher-than-anticipated grades from Bozshakol and Bozymchak led to us exceeding this at 201,000 ounces.

Zinc was slightly disappointing. We had challenging geological conditions in the East region at Orlovsky and Artemyevsky mines, leading to production of 38 kilotonnes. In respect of gross cash costs, pretty good across the board. At Aktogay, the main driver of the low costs was the strong production.

Costs were also positively impacted by the shift in maintenance from December to January. Bozshakol was at the midpoint of the range. The East Region in Bozymchak benefited from various optimization measures that we took and also from a weaker tenge resulting in a gross cash cost at the lower end of the range at $2.34 per pound.

Turning to health and safety. We are on a long-term trend of reducing fatalities. However, I am saddened to report that we had two fatal incidents last year both in – at underground mines in East Region in July. Whilst this does represent the lowest number of fatalities in our history, it also shows that we have further to go to achieve our goal of zero fatalities.

We have a number of initiatives underway focused on the main causes of high potential incidents, and we believe these are delivering long-term improvements. In 2019 and 2020, we have a particular focus on the underground mines on ground control risk assessments. We have had zero fatalities in operations at the three open pit mines of Bozshakol, Aktogay and Bozymchak since their commencement around 53 million man hours and we have established a strong safety culture and procedures at those sites from the start.

In 2019, to further drive safety culture, we launched a Goal Zero program to eliminate safety and environmental incidents. There have been some notable successes across the group. For example, Bozshakol and Bozymchak, both achieved a full year of operation without a single lost time injury. Our total recordable injury frequency rate fell from 1.74 to 1.38.

The copper we produce is of course key to a more sustainable future with clean energy resources and lower emission technology far more copper intensive than traditional technologies. This slide sets out some of the environmental data that has been impacted by the successful ramp-up of Bozshakol and Aktogay for KAZ Minerals. You can see on the graphs the effect of our large scale efficient open pit mining operations on CO2 per tonne of ore processed in 2015, when we were largely underground mining through 2016 when we had the start of Bozshakol and then to today with both the Aktogay and Bozshakol sulfide plants operating at design or throughput capacity.

We have also shown water intensity per tonne of copper. Whilst we are fortunate to operate in areas that are not water stressed, we have taken a number of measures to reduce our water consumption on a per unit basis. There were larger draws on the start up of Bozshakol and Aktogay, however copper consumption intensity has fallen significantly as we raised our water recycling.

Looking forward, we expect further efficiency improvements from the Aktogay expansion and then from Baimskaya production which will utilize carbon-free power. I'd also like to note that in December 2019, we gained entry to the FTSE4Good Index Series.

At Aktogay, we've reported production – copper production of 146 kilotonnes, 23 kilotonnes from oxide material and 123 from sulfide. We successfully processed over 25 million tonnes of ore, 21% above the prior year. And in doing so achieved design ore throughput. We did stockpile over 10 million tonnes of lower-grade material to access higher content sections and our production was also supported by achieving improved levels of recovery.

Looking forward to 2020, we expect to maintain design ore throughput at the sulfide plant but will experience slightly lower grades leading to guidance of 120 to 130 kilotonnes including around 20 kilotonnes from oxide material.

At Bozshakol we've reported 110 kilotonnes of copper production at the midpoint of the guidance range. The sulfide plant operated for its second year at design or throughput. In respect of gold, Bozshakol produced 145,000 ounces supported by slightly higher-than-anticipated grades and also as we raise recoveries.

Looking forward to 2020, we are guiding slightly above 2019, as we expect to have a marginal improvement in grade and also benefit from higher throughput at the clay plant.

I'm pleased that we achieved our 2019 copper guidance for the East Region and Bozymchak. We successfully raised output over the second half of the year leading to the 55 kilotonnes of copper that we have reported today. The gold has been positive. We have higher than – we had higher-than-anticipated grades of Bozymchak, which does make up the majority of the division's gold output. In respect to zinc, we continue to face challenging geological conditions and have had lower-than-planned zinc content.

In the second half of the year we closed the Berezovsky concentrator, one of three that we operated in the East Region. This is an efficiency measure. As the ore that we previously processed there from the Irtysh mine is now being directed to Nikolayevsky concentrator utilizing spare capacity.

Mining operations at Artemyevsky mine are currently being conducted in narrow seconds between the two main ore bodies with the expansion project only opening up the new ore from 2022. This together with operations as Orlovsky taking place in more challenging geological conditions leads to copper guidance of 50 kilotonnes for 2020.

This slide summarizes our full year production guidance. Lower grades at Aktogay partially offset by a slight improvement to Bozshakol leads to a copper guidance range of 280 to 300 kilotonnes in 2020. In respect of gold, continued strong output from Bozshakol and Bozymchak results in a range of 180,000 to 200,000 ounces. Silver, same guidance as we gave for 2019 in the region of 3 million ounces. Zinc, we are guiding to in the region of 40 kilotonnes, a similar level to our actual results for 2019.

I'll pass over now to John, who will talk you through our financial results for the year and our financial guidance for 2020.

Thank you, Andy. I will now talk through the financials. I'm pleased to report that KAZ Minerals has delivered a strong set of financial results for 2019. The group recorded revenues of $2.3 billion, a 5% increase compared with 2018. This was driven by a strong operating performance in particular at Aktogay, where we achieved record production of 146 kilotonnes.

The group's copper sales of 317 kilotonnes exceeded production by 6 kilotonnes due to the sale of finished goods inventory. Despite an 8% reduction in the average copper price compared with 2018 the group increased its full year EBITDA to $1.4 billion and maintained a competitive EBITDA margin of 60%. This was achieved thanks to continued low costs of the group's operations.

The group's net cash cost reduced to $0.77 per pound in the year and remains one of the lowest in the sector. Free cash flow reduced to $411 million as the increase in EBITDA was offset by higher working capital and sustaining capital to sustain the Aktogay and Bozshakol operations.

Net debt increased to $2.8 billion as cash flow from operations was offset by the expenditure on the group's acquisition of Baimskaya in January 2019 and capital investments in growth projects primarily at Aktogay.

The group has recently signed $1.7 billion of debt facilities. In 2019 the group completed a new $600 million facility with DBK for the Aktogay expansion and a new $100 million facility with Caterpillar. At the year end, approximately $300 million was undrawn under these facilities.

After the balance sheet date in January 2020, the group completed a refinancing of its PXF facility, which included an increase in the facility commitments of $1 billion, an extension of the loan tenure and a reduction in the facility margin. The new PXF provides a net increase of $700 million above the $300 million outstanding under previous facility at the year end.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of $0.08 per share bringing the total dividend for the year to $0.12 per share. This reflects the group's flexible dividend policy strong operating performance and continued investment in its growth pipeline.

This slide shows the movement in the group's EBITDA compared with the prior year. I'll highlight some key variances. Aktogay and Bozshakol delivered increased copper sales and a combined $80 million to EBITDA. Growth in byproduct sales contributed a further $53 million and included the sale of gold inventory brought forward from 2018.

EBITDA was impacted by $20 million due to higher cash operating costs in particular at Bozshakol and additional social expenditure costs. Commodity prices impacted EBITDA by $67 million mainly due to an 8% reduction in the average copper price. Overall EBITDA in 2019 of $1.4 billion was an increase of $45 million from the prior year.

The group continues to perform well from a cost perspective and has amongst the lowest operating costs in the industry. The net cash cost for the group reduced to $0.77 per pound in 2019 from $0.85 per pound in the prior year.

Now turning to the group's operating costs. Bozshakol and Aktogay are structurally low-cost assets and continue to benefit from low strip ratios, competitive power tariffs, scale economies and good access to water and transport networks. Aktogay reported a gross cash cost of $1.02 per pound in 2019 slightly below the guided range. This is mainly due to higher production volumes and partly due to mill maintenance being deferred from December 2019 into January 2020.

Bozshakol's gross cash costs were $1.37 per pound consistent with our guidance range and included $0.05 per pound associated with the sale of 26,000 ounces of gold bar inventory in the first half. Excluding this inventory sale, gross cash cost was slightly higher than 2018 due to additional maintenance costs as the operation matures. The sale of gold inventory in the first half also benefited net cash costs by $0.09 resulting in a highly competitive net cash cost for Bozshakol of $0.31 per pound.

Moving now to the East Region and Bozymchak. The gross cash cost of $2.34 per pound was $0.10 lower than the prior year and within our guidance range for 2019.

Management took a number of cost reduction measures, including the rationalization of transportation routes and shift schedules, which more than offset lower production volumes and local market inflation in the price of raw materials and labor.

Given its relatively high proportion of local costs, the segment also benefited from movements in the tenge, which is 11% weaker on average than in 2018. Both gross and net cash costs also benefited from the sale of seven kilotonnes of copper inventory brought forward from 2018.

The net cash cost of $1.04 per pound increase compared to 2018 mainly due to a reduction in zinc revenues. Overall the Group's gross and net cash costs were $1.40 per pound and $0.77 per pound, respectively trending lower compared with the prior year. The Group remains one of the lowest cost producers of copper globally.

This slide sets out the movement in the group's net debt. Overall, the group's net debt position increased from $2 billion in 2018 to $2.8 billion at the end of 2019. This mainly reflects the Group's EBITDA of $1.4 billion offset by spending on the acquisition of Baimskaya in January 2019 and continued investments into the Group's capital projects.

I'll give some further details on key items. The Group's working capital position increased by $282 million this was due to inventories, which increased by $128 million due to the purchase of consumables and parts to support Aktogay and Bozshakol.

The Group's priority for the year was to ensure that both sulfide concentrators operated at full design capacity, hence a conservative approach was taken to ensure plant availability. Excluding the ramp-up of Aktogay II, it is expected that over time inventory requirements will reduce as the group optimizes its supply chain.

Also included in inventories was $44 million relating to the stockpiling of low-grade sulfide ore Aktogay to access the high-grade ore processed in 2019 and clay ore at Bozshakol. From 2020, it is expected that clay ore process at Bozshakol will exceed mine volumes. Prepayments rose by $72 million mainly due to an increase in VAT receivable at Aktogay, Bozshakol and East Region operations. This was due to a delay in the receipt of VAT refunds from the second half of 2019, which are now being received in 2020.

Receivables increased and payables decreased both mainly as a result of the timing of sales and cash receipts over the year-end as well as a $19 million movement in the value of provisionally priced sales.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $142 million was consistent with our guidance for the year. Expansionary capital of $718 million was below guidance with $459 million incurred in the Aktogay expansion and $111 million on Baimskaya in the year.

Turning now to the financial guidance for 2020. In respect of gross cash costs, the guidance for Aktogay of $1.10 to $1.30 per pound and Bozshakol of $1.30 to $1.50 per pound is broadly unchanged from the prior year. Our guidance for East Region and Bozymchak of $2.60 to $2.80 per pound is a year-on-year increase, reflecting the lower planned production and the fact that 2019 benefited from copper sales of seven killotonnes from inventory.

The sustaining CapEx at Aktogay and Bozshakol we forecast $60 million of sustaining CapEx at each site in 2020 to support the maturing operations and expenditure on tailings storage in the year. At East Region of Bozymchak, the guidance is consistent with 2019 of $50 million for the year.

In respect to expansionary CapEx, the Group maintains its guidance of $400 million of expenditure for Aktogay II in 2020; $75 million is planned at East region and Bozymchak mainly on the Artemyevsky extension. At Baimskaya, $150 million of CapEx is approved to enable the Group to complete the feasibility study and continue pioneer works. And finally, the Group expects to spend $20 million of CapEx on other expansion projects, which includes Koksay.

That concludes my review of the Group's financials and I'll now pass back to Andy who will talk through the Group's growth projects.

So Aktogay II. To recap as many of you will know Aktogay II is a $1.2 billion project to double sulfide ore processing from 25 million to 50 million tonnes per annum with first copper production in 2021. The project adds around 80 killotonnes of annual copper output at a net cash cost of $100 to $1.20 per pound.

As the project is a carbon copy, of the already delivered Bozshakol and Aktogay I sulfide plants, we view it as a lower risk growth project.

Progress over the year has been good. We have enclosed all the main sections of the plant, to enable work to continue over the winter period. Following the placement of foundations, in the first half we have commenced, now the installation of Ball Mill 1 and the SAG Mill.

In 2020, we will progress equipment installation, add mine maintenance facilities, complete the primary crusher, amongst other activities. The project remains on schedule, and on budget.

Here is a recent picture of activities on site. This is Ball Mill number 1. And you can see it here placed, on its pedestal that we installed, over the first half. As part of the project, we are building a second vertical primary crusher. This is the picture of the conveyor, running from that primary crusher, into the new processing plant.

But in summary, Aktogay II, expansion on schedule, on budget, for start-up in 2021, as you know, we completed the acquisition of this world-class asset at the start of the year -- start of 2019.

We said at that time, that Baimskaya had the potential to produce 250 kilotonnes a year of copper, 400,000 ounces a year of gold, at a first quartile cash cost and potentially commissioning in 2026.

The feasibility study is currently in progress, with the key parameters expected to be announced, later in this first half. We will give you a full update, on the project when the feasibility study is complete.

We incurred $111 million of CapEx, in the -- in 2019, on the feasibility study and on the commencement of pioneer works. We are continuing those work streams in 2020 with guidance of around $150 million, over the year.

We are also evaluating the potential for additional equipment to be shipped to the Pevek Port, during the 2020 shipping window, for installation, in 2021. However no decisions on this have been made yet.

KAZ Minerals has had an excellent year operationally, delivering growth and strong financials. Despite the weaker copper markets, we remain highly profitable, with an EBITDA margin of 60% and net cash costs of $0.77.

We enjoy good support from our lenders. In the past nine months, we have signed $1.7 billion of debt facilities. And we have a proven project team with a track record of delivery.

We believe a copper deficit will emerge this decade. And KAZ Minerals is positioned to meet this demand. We will deliver value-accretive growth in the near-term, from the Aktogay expansion and longer-term through Baimskaya.

John and I would now be happy, to take your questions.

Q - Conor Rowley

Hi. Conor Rowley from Crédit Suisse, just one main question on, the Baimskaya update, so, when you first put CapEx of $150 million in last year that was meant to complete the feasibility projects in pioneer works.

You've then sort of delayed of that feasibility time line. We've now got another $150 million. So I'm just trying to understand, what -- how much of it is of the $260 odd million now. How much of that is the feasibility and how much is pioneer works?

And in saying that, with these pioneer works once the feasibility comes out, I'm presuming this $150 million is more of a half year number. And so could we see a big step up in CapEx, in the second half, once you tell us all the details from the project?

Andrew Southam

So the $150 million that we announced last year included CapEx for the feasibility study, which we did say was timed for the first half of 2020. So that work is continuing over that period.

The $150 million, we declared last year we spent about $110 million of that, so obviously some of that work is carried across into 2020 anyway.

The pioneer works that we started on the site, which includes work on an airfield, includes fuel storage, includes certain power infrastructure, all activities that we believe are important to enable any other activities on the site.

So it's very useful for the project as a whole. Those activities are continuing in 2020. And that's covered also by the $150 million, which I have said today. In terms of the execution strategy on the project, I think once we complete the fees, we will give an update on that execution strategy.

But at this point, that is the CapEx number for this year. And we will look at all aspects including financing and how we take this project forward really once we have that feasibility study.

Luke Nelson

Luke Nelson, JPMorgan. Just on CapEx, but excluding Baimskaya, so you came in around $100 million below guidance for 2019. But if I look at the CapEx guidance for 2020, again excluding the Baimskaya $150 million, it looks like it's up only around $50 million.

So my question is, how much of that is a net saving? Or should we be expecting some deferral -- additional CapEx deferral into 2021? And I suppose following on from that, previously you did give some midterm CapEx guidance, excluding Baimskaya which was around $160 million. Just any indication around how we should be thinking around the CapEx for the assets next year again excluding Baimskaya? Thanks.

John Hadfield

So I think obviously we did spend slightly under our guidance last year. But I think you've got to look at it in the round. I mean we said Aktogay II, the budget is unchanged, the schedule is unchanged. We've guided $400 million for that project in there you will see the balance going into 2021.

And I think similarly on Baimskaya obviously we put out a spending profile. We've provided $150 million for the year and given guidance on the CapEx for that project as we sit. And so therefore that's all part of that number. It's just a phasing issue.

I mean it's quite -- when you look across CapEx across the year-end, there are quite big payments. You've got a lot of milestones and things that fall and they can fall either side of year-end. So that's really all you're looking at it's pure phasing it's not a cost saving on Aktogay II.

Luke Nelson

And maybe just a second question on just any effects from coronavirus. Are you seeing any physical effects in terms of customer behavior TC/RCs anything of the like?

Andrew Southam

So we've had a limited impact on our business so far from Coronavirus, the land border between Kazakhstan and China remains open for goods albeit with some delays. So our material has been moving to our customers in China in accordance with schedule. So no problems there.

There are restrictions on the movements of Chinese people to Kazakhstan. That hasn't had an immediate impact on us. But for example, if this situation was prolonged when we have equipment installation sometimes to preserve warranties for example that should be installed by the manufacturer and that would involve in certain circumstances Chinese staff coming across from the manufacturer to Kazakhstan. So there are certain implications I could see if the situation is prolonged. But at present we've had no significant impact on our business.

Dan Major

Dan Major from UBS. A couple of questions. First one just on the working capital and I guess that differential between sales and production useful this year. Is there any reason to believe there would be a variance between sales and production in 2020? And on the working capital you were clear that a number of those items you expect to reverse. Do you continue to expect to stockpile some low-grade ore in 2020?

John Hadfield

To sale -- so I will -- so working capital so I'll give you a sort of overview of it. I think the items that timing and principally receivables around the sales and prepayments and payments and receivables they are -- so we do expect them to reverse.

I think the ore stockpiling nature of those obviously that's not a -- that's more of a longer-term piece that will obviously -- we will absorb that ore we'll produce that ore but that will take more time to go through. And certainly in the items that I've highlighted on the slides as being timing as I say, receivables themselves they will come back out. Sorry just -- what was your first question on the sales? First question, production?

Dan Major

First production in 2020 any reason to believe there should be a variance there?

John Hadfield

No not necessarily. I mean it does vary across the year-end. I mean we're obviously selling across the year-end. So just again it's a bit like CapEx. It just depends when that falls particular across the year-end, but there's no structural reason in that. And that's just pure timing across the year-end.

Dan Major

Okay. And then second question on Baimskaya just to I guess clarify on the previous question. The pioneering works and the feasibility study they're all included in your initial and your internal estimates of the total budget for the project. So, effectively the timing around this year 2019. There's no impact on the total spend. Is that the correct way we should be thinking about?

John Hadfield

Those are included in the estimates.

Dan Major

Okay. Thanks. And then just a second one on Baimskaya. Do you have any updates on I guess the key infrastructure components the road the 110-kilowatt power line. Just any updates over the last six months since the interim results?

Andrew Southam

Sure. So we'll do a full update on the project as a whole including infrastructure, when we present the results of the feasibility study it should be later in the first half. But I mean, I'm just – first thing, I'd say on the infrastructure is the quipped the infrastructure that we need for the construction period is now largely in place. So the 110 kV line has been pretty much finished. We expect that to be energized over the first half the floating nuclear power station is installed at Pevek, and is now generating electricity. So there has been progress. And as – the key take today is that the infrastructure we require for the construction period is now largely in place, but we will do a full update on all aspects of the infrastructure as part of our – as part of the feasibility study report.

Dan Major

Excellent. Thanks.

Jatinder Goel

Good morning. Jatinder from Exane BNP Paribas. A couple of questions. First, on your potential incremental CapEx which you're still evaluating. Just to get a sense of order of magnitude versus your $815 million current guidance. Is it roughly $1 billion number that we can look up to? Or could it be materially different depending on how much you can get delivered based on when you make the decision and how much cash flow you can practically execute during that period? And second question, just on dividends. If you do decide to go solo on Baimskaya do you still intend to carry your dividend irrespective of your funding structure? Thank you.

Andrew Southam

Okay. So the comment I made there on evaluating additional items to be delivered for Pevek – to Pevek Port. At the moment, we have nothing specific I was trying to be helpful to sort of signpost there that as we move through the year, if there is equipment we want to get to the site for 2021, we may look to have that delivered to Pevek Port ahead of the winter season to then have it transported over that winter period. But again, nothing specific at that – at this point, but just a signpost kind of hopefully to you guys to say, we will be looking at that over the course of the year. We were looking at that.

In terms of the dividend look, we have to first of all get to the feasibility study. The feasibility study will give us much clearer information on the CapEx profile, the production profile of this asset. We'll then consider financing options, and of course partnering. So I think the dividend decision on how we go forward is dependent on a lot of those factors. What we have said publicly is, we will review our capital allocation policy alongside the execution strategy for this asset.

So I think you'll just have to bear with us Jatinder, we had excellent results for 2019. And on the back of that, we have declared, an $0.08 final dividend taking out a full year dividend of $0.12 today, but we will review that going forward depending on execution strategy for this project.

Dan Shaw

Hi. Dan Shaw from Morgan Stanley. Just one for me. You mentioned in the presentation $20 million CapEx some of which will be spent on Koksay. Can you just give an update on your thinking there and your plans for that asset? Thanks.

Andrew Southam

So we're currently undergoing a feasibility study on Koksay. As you recall, we brought in NFC as a minority partner Non Ferrous China as a minority partner halfway through 2019. So they're working with us on that asset. At the completion of that feasibility study, the Board will have to consider what the next steps are for that particular asset. But at this point, we're still in the feasibility study stage and that's likely to continue for – I mean certainly for the rest of this year.

Dan Shaw

Thank you.

Andrew Jones

Hi, Andrew Jones from Wood & Co. Just a few questions just on the operations. First of all, in your guidance for costs can you just talk us through some of the major inflationary items you're expecting what your assumptions are? On the tenge on your expectations for labor cost inflation for power cost inflation those sort of elements, and just again on Baimskaya in terms of the timing of some of the next developments. I mean, could you give us an idea for following the feasibility study what your expectations are for the timing in terms of getting – talking to the banks, getting some sort of financing option agreed. Potentially in – based upon your conversations with partners or potential partners so far, when do you think it is likely we could see some progress on that? And are you likely to pull the trigger on actually spending serious money on Baimskaya before such a partnering agreement is in place? Could we see large CapEx numbers come through before that partnering agreement is concluded or not? Thank you.

John Hadfield

So maybe I'll take the cost question. I mean, the inflation in Kazakhstan has been coming down in recent years running around about 5%. The East Region is slightly more exposed just as a high proportion of tenge in its local operations. No specific items. I think, we just have -- we have a greater proportion of labor for example in there it's sort of disproportionately affected versus Aktogay and Bozshakol in those items. But there's no underlying specific one-off item that's underpinning it. I think, you just look at it as more of a general inflation rate in Kazakhstan to which the East Region is slightly more exposed than the larger operations of Aktogay and Bozshakol.

Andrew Jones

And the tenge, that you're assuming for the guidance?

John Hadfield

We sort of assume mid-300s for guidance on tenge.

Andrew Jones

Okay. Okay. Thanks.

Andrew Southam

Okay. So, to take your other question, there on the development strategy on Baimskaya, I mean really I said a few times that the feasibility study, really is the key document that we need to start having proper discussions with the range of sort of -- on the range of financing options and a full project finance facility is not a -- it's not a quick process that will -- can typically take 12 to 18 months. I'm not saying that's necessarily the case here, but that's -- if you look around at other examples that can be the case.

And we will consider those financing options with the feasibility study and the outlook alongside partnering options. And it's really with those pieces that the Board will make a decision on its execution strategy. So, I think at this point, we don't have that key input, even the feasibility study. So we'll have to make those decisions once we have that.

Andrew Jones

Okay. Thank you.

Andrew Southam

Any -- okay, apparently we have no questions on the line. Okay, one more question here to take down.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. A couple of follow-ups. Just on the sustaining CapEx, it's gone up by about $25 million, $30 million because of some TSF investments. What is the base sustaining CapEx? Is there any material change to the kind of roughly $150 million kind of current run rate?

John Hadfield

We've had that for a while. I think, if you look historically, we've probably underspent our sustaining CapEx. Obviously, as the operations mature, we are coming more into line with our guidance range. And you're right, so you're probably seeing slightly above our normal run rate this year because we are doing particularly as you mentioned tailings work.

Unidentified Analyst

But going forward around that $150 million pre-Aktogay II is a reasonable number?

Andrew Southam

So on that. So, we've done, as John says, we've been below our longer-term guidance for a couple of years now. We are doing some work at Bozshakol on just raising the capacity there at the dam in a normal way and that work will continue in 2020. And so, that's why we've got the CapEx there of $60 million. We previously guided and we talked about the asset. We talked about a $30 million to $40 million range. That was in 2016 terms. So, we'll probably be at the upper end of that number going forward. But on a nominal basis, so you're kind of around the $50 million mark, if I interpret that sort of going forward on that asset.

On the -- on Aktogay, we've previously indicated that once -- and once Aktogay II starts up in 2022, we're looking at sort of $50 million to $60 million range. We have guided $60 million for 2020. With Aktogay because of the Aktogay II expansion, we have now brought forward some work on the tailings facilities. So, I would expect CapEx to be in that sort of $50 million to $60 million range leading into the start up of Aktogay II on that basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. And then just final one slightly random one. But a few years ago, there was some talk of a smelter being built in Kazakhstan. That seems to have gone quiet. Is there any discussions still on that subject?

Andrew Southam

So we are focused on developing mining assets. And that's very much our focus. So expect continued news from us on Aktogay II expansion continued news from us on Baimskaya. That's where we're focusing our attention.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Andrew Southam

Okay. Well, thank you very much for attending today and we look forward to updating you as our projects develop and as our business continues. Thank you.