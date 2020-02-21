I Closed Out Amazon, Yet I Would Not Be Surprised If We Closed Up Or Flat Today

I have been talking about buying the dips, but stock rising in the face of downdrafts like this should be apprized.

Amazon is a favorite trade of the hedge funds and sometimes that's not great for a stock. They will happily take it down as bid it up.

Aside Tesla (TSLA) I'm seeing high priced equities under pressure

My concerns seemed confirmed by the further downward pressure with names like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Shopify (SHOP) as well as Amazon (AMZN). I actually let go of AMZN on news from the media outlet The Information, which outlined AMZN contacting consumer product companies out of logistics concerns. I'm attracted to AMZN largely because of AWS, and sometimes that focus discounts on what happens on the retail side. AMZN has not had its Apple (AAPL) moment. True, AAPL is more vulnerable to China since it sells there as well as manufactures all its products there. Now as I survey price movement in the pre-market, I'm seeing across the board weakness in pricey stocks.

As I said yesterday, I would not be surprised if the overall market bottoms today and either closes up or flat before the market closes. Either way, Monday will likely be an up day. I'm only saying this because this has been the prevailing pattern for the last several weeks. I would not be surprised if the indexes will touch new highs next week before it slumps once again.

The VIX is talking and we should listen

This could be very temporary, but the lesson from yesterday is that we must pay even more attention to the VIX. The VIX is stuck at a relatively high level. All you have to do is look at a long-term chart of the VIX over the last few years. The VIX was loping along under 12 for months at a time, even occasionally breaking below 10. That's an unheard-of level of complacency. I assumed that the VIX would spike and then meaningfully decline over the next few days. This is a years-long pattern, yes, I said that already, it bears repeating. The VIX being stuck at the high 14s and above means that the market expects a new level of volatility. Yesterday we have a swing of more than one percent. We should expect more days like that.

I will repeat once again that we are in a corrective phase

On February 19, I charted a previous corrective phase. It's characterized by a steep drop and then it sidles for a few weeks or more, with several sharp dips. As long as we stay in the minus 3% to 5% dips and reach for the old highs, it’s not what is called a “correction.” In fact, the major indexes aside from the Dow continue to hit new highs albeit minutely, before the lower level of the trading channel is being explored. This is not a great environment for the casual trader right now. In other words, if you can make a trade only during lunch and you can’t keep an eye on what's going on in the market, now is not the time for you if you want to be a trader. If you are looking to scalp a few points here and there you could get hurt. If you can have the discipline to wait for that 1% sell-off, you could create alpha.

Zero-commission allows for a new tactic for investing and trading

With heightened volatility, you can choose to change tactics and have a longer speculation window, and average into a position over a longer period of time. Say you target a few companies are down temporarily and buy a few shares every day until you have a full position. There are no longer any broker fees, so this means new ways of trading and investing make sense financially. You can buy one share every day if you want and average in. So if AMZN does fall 100 points, maybe you wait for that 1% down day and buy a share a day. This also is a great way to invest as well. Get out of the habit of buying 100 share lots, it doesn’t really make sense now unless you are extremely busy and are a long-term only investor. It still doesn’t really make sense, because studies have shown that stocks fall only a few times a year. If you can buy a stock at or near its lows the return is very much higher over time. Still, I’d rather you invest 100-plus shares at a time if it’s that or nothing. In any case, averaging into stocks known as “Dollar Cost Averaging” is a time-worn tactic, except now it makes more sense than ever. This is especially in this higher volatility environment, and I think you can trade or speculate this way too.

Why did I exit Amazon

I was generating alpha in option with this name ever since it smashed earnings. I decided to listen to my advice about trading stocks making new highs. I did generate alpha rolling down and rolling up, but once AMZN stopped making new highs it became more difficult. That isn’t to say that AMZN is going to stop making new highs, I just think it's vulnerable to a retracement, at least that's what my gut is telling me. Also contributing to my retreat was the news that AMZN is now the favorite trade of hedge funds. That in itself is not bad news, however when I'm trading a stock I pay a lot of attention to price movement. On Wednesday AMZN hit 2185.10, which was 85 cents below the all-time high. Perhaps the fact the price wasn’t 2185.11 or .13, was a clue, but the stock promptly turned and closed toward its lows. When I heard that item that it was a favorite of the hedgies, I felt that AMZN was and is going to be sold down. You now have a classic double-top formation. Let me chart it here.

You have a classic double-top and a steep-drop thereafter. The question is will that support level above 2125 will hold or not? I suspect that the hedgies will want to take it about 100 points from that 2185 level, so looking at the one-month chart (take a look yourself) I see some congestion at the 2080 to 2060 level.

I know I said you should buy the dips, but...

Looking at the premarket trading flow, I see Slack (WORK) up nicely on no news. If you want to trade a stock that's clearly breaking out, that looks like a great name to start with. Yes, I have a number of CALL contracts in WORK right now.

My Trades: I got out of AMZN, but once I see that it has found some support I will get in again. I am long SLACK, PINS, SNAP and GE in calls

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long WORK, GE, PINS, SANP, and SHOP all in call options