Citizens & Northern: Too Expensive To Buy This 4%+ Yielding Stock

In our relentless pursuit to find an undervalued dividend growth stock, we are scouring the country trying to identify a community bank to invest our hard earned capital in. Today, I wanted to write about one of our favorite community banks, Citizens & Northern Corp. (NASDAQ:CZNC). We wrote about Citizens & Northern back in August and concluded that the bank was a "Buy" at the time. But two earnings releases later, along with an uptick in price, it is looking as if I am going to pass on investing in the company today. Let's take a look at the numbers and see why.

First, about Citizens & Northern. The bank is headquartered in New York and has 27 branches in the area. As of December 31, 2019, the bank reported $1.65 billion in assets, a significant increase from the previous year due to an acquisition that closed in April 2019. The acquisition is allowing the bank to expand its footprint in the Southern New York and Northern Pennsylvania market.

The major headlines about the banking industry continue to center around consolidation. Banks continue to deal with rising operating costs and lower interest rates once again. Citizens & Northern will continue their acquisition streak in 2020. At the end of the year, they announced the acquisition of Covenant Financial, Inc., a 3 branch bank in Pennsylvania with nearly $500m in assets. This combined entity will easily push Citizens & Northern over the $2.1 billion threshold. This acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. So the asset growth will not appear on their balance sheet for quite some time.

The future is looking strong for the growing bank. But how did Citizens & Northern finish the year? Was their performance strong? Luckily, the bank released their full year operating results in January 2020. So we can use the earnings release to assess the financial performance of the bank post-acquisition.

When reviewing the earnings release and income statement, there were two one-time charges that jumped out at me. These items created a lot of "noise" in the financials, ultimately reporting earnings lower than the previous year. The obvious items are the merger related expenses. Acquisitions are expensive and result in significant one-time costs. In 2019, the bank incurred over $4m in merger expenses. Normally, I would say that this item is a one-time expense. However, with another acquisition coming down the pipeline in 2020, I would expect even larger merger expenses! If the acquisition spree continues annually, you may as well start considering this a part of their operating expenses.

The second item was a massive sale of Visa securities. The bank realized over a $2m gain from this sale. Which is awesome! However, now that the securities are off of the balance sheet, this transaction cannot occur again in 2020. This is definitely a one-time gain. While it provided shareholders a benefit in 2019, I would not account for additional, large security gains from their portfolio for the foreseeable future.

If the last few paragraphs sound too gloomy, it is because I am not a fan of "noisy" income statements. I like to see my investments produce consistent, growing income results (don't we all?). The bank's core banking business did produce some nice results on the year. The bank did experience nice loan growth over the last three months (post acquisition). Loans grew to $1.17b at 12/31/19 compared to $1.13b at 9/30/19. That may not seem like a lot; but that isn't bad loan growth in this operating environment.

Further, the bank's asset quality improved as well. Total non-performing assets have fallen below 1.00%, to .8% compared to 1.37% last year. That's a very dramatic decrease! So that's great news from an asset quality perspective. And the bank did realize some growth in non-interest income. Not enough to offset the "noise" discussed earlier, but it is a start.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed CZNC's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). For dividend yield, we like to see community banks with a dividend yield above 4%. Let's dive into the analysis.

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - The bank has a P/E ratio of 18.02X. That is well above the threshold outlined in our expectations section. Further, that is significantly higher than their 11.93X P/E ratio calculated in our August review.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and the ability to continue growing its dividend going forward. CZNC's dividend payout ratio has climbed to nearly 74%. The significant, one-time expenses cited above have had their toll on the payout ratio. Luckily, if the mergers stop after 2020, the payout ratio should normalize.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - We cited in our article that CZNC has not increased their dividend since 2017. They haven't increased their dividend in the subsequent quarters since then, either. Unfortunately, with another acquisition pending, I doubt management will use their excess cash to increase their dividend. Hopefully they will reverse this trend in 2021.

4. Dividend Yield - The bank's current dividend yield is 4.10%. It is slightly above the 4% threshold set in our expectations. At least CZNC passes one metric of our stock screener.

Summary

After performing our stock screener and reviewing the company's latest financial results, this is an easy decision to make. Unfortunately, I will not be purchasing additional shares of CZNC at this time. They have become significantly more expensive since we rated them a "Buy" in August. Further, the company has not increased their dividend and their payout ratio continues to climb. Further, while the company continues to grow via acquisition, their earnings release was less than inspiring. Therefore, I will continue my quest to find an undervalued dividend growth community bank stock elsewhere.

What do you think about CZNC today? Do you like their growth via acquisition strategy? Are you buying their shares despite the price increase in 2019?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CZNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a position in CZNC but do not plan to add to my position in the next 72 hours